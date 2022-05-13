You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Hot Molecule, Cold Electrons

What We Are Reading Today: Hot Molecule, Cold Electrons
Updated 13 May 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Hot Molecule, Cold Electrons

What We Are Reading Today: Hot Molecule, Cold Electrons
Updated 13 May 2022
Arab News

Author: Paul J. Nahin 
Heat, like gravity, shapes nearly every aspect of our world and universe, from how milk dissolves in coffee to how molten planets cool.

The heat equation, a cornerstone of modern physics, demystifies such processes, painting a mathematical picture of the way heat diffuses through matter.

Presenting the mathematics and history behind the heat equation, Hot Molecules, Cold Electrons tells the remarkable story of how this foundational idea brought about one of the greatest technological advancements of the modern era.

Paul Nahin vividly recounts the heat equation’s tremendous influence on society, showing how French mathematical physicist Joseph Fourier discovered, derived, and solved the equation in the early nineteenth century.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Chinese Art and Dynastic Time
books
What We Are Reading Today: Chinese Art and Dynastic Time
What We Are Reading Today: How Birds Live Together: Colonies and Communities in the Avian World
books
What We Are Reading Today: How Birds Live Together: Colonies and Communities in the Avian World

What We Are Reading Today: Chinese Art and Dynastic Time

What We Are Reading Today: Chinese Art and Dynastic Time
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Chinese Art and Dynastic Time

What We Are Reading Today: Chinese Art and Dynastic Time
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

Author: Wu Hang

Throughout Chinese history, dynastic time—the organization of history through the lens of successive dynasties—has been the dominant mode of narrating the story of Chinese art, even though there has been little examination of this concept in discourse and practice until now. 

Chinese Art and Dynastic Time uncovers how the development of Chinese art was described in its original cultural, sociopolitical, and artistic contexts, and how these narratives were interwoven with contemporaneous artistic creation.

In doing so, leading art historian Wu Hung opens up new pathways for the consideration of not only Chinese art, but also the whole of art history.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: How Birds Live Together: Colonies and Communities in the Avian World
books
What We Are Reading Today: How Birds Live Together: Colonies and Communities in the Avian World
What We Are Reading Today: Enemy of All Mankind by Steven Johnson
books
What We Are Reading Today: Enemy of All Mankind by Steven Johnson

What We Are Reading Today: How Birds Live Together: Colonies and Communities in the Avian World

What We Are Reading Today: How Birds Live Together: Colonies and Communities in the Avian World
Updated 10 May 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: How Birds Live Together: Colonies and Communities in the Avian World

What We Are Reading Today: How Birds Live Together: Colonies and Communities in the Avian World
Updated 10 May 2022
Arab News

Author: Marianne Taylor 

Featuring dramatic and delightful wild bird colonies and communities, How Birds Live Together offers a broad overview of social living in the avian world. 
From long-established seabird colonies that use the same cliffs for generations to the fast-shifting dynamics of flock formation, leading wildlife writer Marianne Taylor explores the different ways birds choose to dwell together.
Through fascinating text, color photos, maps, and other graphics, Taylor examines the advantages of avian sociality and social breeding. 
Chapters provide detailed information on diverse types of bird colonies, including those species that construct single-family nests close together in trees; those that share large, communal nests housing multiple families; those that nest in tunnels dug into the earth; those that form exposed colonies on open ground and defend them collectively, relying on ferocious aggression; those that live communally on human-made structures in towns and cities; and more.
 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Enemy of All Mankind by Steven Johnson
books
What We Are Reading Today: Enemy of All Mankind by Steven Johnson
What We Are Reading Today: How the Word Is Passed by Clint Smith
books
What We Are Reading Today: How the Word Is Passed by Clint Smith

What We Are Reading Today: Enemy of All Mankind by Steven Johnson

What We Are Reading Today: Enemy of All Mankind by Steven Johnson
Updated 08 May 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Enemy of All Mankind by Steven Johnson

What We Are Reading Today: Enemy of All Mankind by Steven Johnson
Updated 08 May 2022
Arab News

Enemy of All Mankind by Steven Johnson is a very highly recommended account of Henry Every, the 17th century’s most notorious pirate.

The press published wildly popular — and wildly inaccurate — reports of his nefarious adventures. The British government offered enormous bounties for his capture, alive or (preferably) dead. But Johnson argues that Every’s most lasting legacy was his inadvertent triggering of a major shift in the global economy.

Enemy of All Mankind focuses on one key event — the attack on an Indian treasure ship by Every and his crew — and its surprising repercussions across time and space.

“Bringing to life the story of a notorious pirate to a modern audience isn’t an easy task,” said a review on Goodreads.com.

Johnson is the bestselling author of several books, including Farsighted, Wonderland, How We Got to Now, Where Good Ideas Come From, The Invention of Air, The Ghost Map, and Everything Bad Is Good for You.

He weaves in elements from science, economics as well as history and other disciplines to set the stage for his stories.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: How the Word Is Passed by Clint Smith
books
What We Are Reading Today: How the Word Is Passed by Clint Smith
What We Are Reading Today: Riverman by Ben McGrath
books
What We Are Reading Today: Riverman by Ben McGrath

What We Are Reading Today: How the Word Is Passed by Clint Smith

What We Are Reading Today: How the Word Is Passed by Clint Smith
Updated 07 May 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: How the Word Is Passed by Clint Smith

What We Are Reading Today: How the Word Is Passed by Clint Smith
Updated 07 May 2022
Arab News

In How the Word Is Passed, Clint Smith seeks to examine how America memorializes, and reckons, with the legacy of slavery.

The author is a poet, educator and scholar from New Orleans who describes his visits to several locations in the US and Africa, each with a relationship to slavery.

“He uses each locale as a catalyst to discuss how these various places can inform us; how history can be passed on if we question and listen,” said a review on goodreads.com.

A review in The New York Times said: “For this timely and thought-provoking book, Smith toured sites key to the history of slavery and its present-day legacy.”

It added: “Interspersing interviews with the tourists, guides, activists and local historians he meets along the way with close readings of scholarship and poignant personal reflection, Smith holds up a mirror to America’s fraught relationship with its past, capturing a potent mixture of good intentions, earnest corrective, wilful ignorance and blatant distortion.”

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Riverman by Ben McGrath
books
What We Are Reading Today: Riverman by Ben McGrath
What We Are Reading Today: The Puzzler by A.J. Jacobs
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Puzzler by A.J. Jacobs

What We Are Reading Today: Riverman by Ben McGrath

What We Are Reading Today: Riverman by Ben McGrath
Updated 06 May 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Riverman by Ben McGrath

What We Are Reading Today: Riverman by Ben McGrath
Updated 06 May 2022
Arab News

This book contains everything: Adventure, mystery, travelogue, and unforgettable characters.

Ben McGrath’s first book elegantly relates the true story of Dick Conant, a troubled and charismatic man who disappeared on a long-distance canoe trip from New York to Florida.

Riverman “is a portrait of an America we rarely see: a nation of unconventional characters, small river towns, and long-forgotten waterways,” said a review on Goodreads.com.

For decades, Conant paddled the rivers of America, covering the Mississippi, Yellowstone, Ohio, Hudson, as well as innumerable smaller tributaries.

These solo excursions were epic feats of planning, perseverance, and physical courage.

At the same time, Conant collected people wherever he went, creating a vast network of friends and acquaintances who would forever remember this brilliant and charming man even after a single meeting.

Conant was fortunate to experience the benefits — and the occasional hardships — of being immersed in both worlds.

“It is our great fortune that his story landed in the hands of someone who cared to tell his story well,” said the review.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Dead in the Water
books
What We Are Reading Today: Dead in the Water
What We Are Reading Today: Bad Mexicans by Kelly Lytle Hernández
books
What We Are Reading Today: Bad Mexicans by Kelly Lytle Hernández

