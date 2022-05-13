You are here

  • Home
  • Spurs crush 10-man Arsenal to keep top four bid alive

Spurs crush 10-man Arsenal to keep top four bid alive

Spurs crush 10-man Arsenal to keep top four bid alive
Tottenham Hotspurs' striker Harry Kane (R) stoops to head home from close range for their second goal during their football match against Arsenal in London, on May 12, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mv2zd

Updated 13 May 2022
AFP

Spurs crush 10-man Arsenal to keep top four bid alive

Spurs crush 10-man Arsenal to keep top four bid alive
  • Arsenal still hold a slender advantage, but the end of their four-match winning run leaves them just one point ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham, with both sides having two games left
Updated 13 May 2022
AFP

LONDON: Mikel Arteta launched a scathing attack on referee Paul Tierney after Tottenham beat 10-man Arsenal 3-0 on Thursday to keep alive their hopes of finishing in the Premier League’s top four.

Antonio Conte’s side would have been eliminated from the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League if they had lost to their bitter north London rivals.

But Harry Kane tormented Arsenal once again as the Tottenham striker opened the scoring with a controversial penalty.

Crucially, Arsenal’s Rob Holding was sent off for two bookings in seven minutes.

Kane netted again before the interval and Son Heung-min bagged Tottenham’s third goal in the second half.

Instead of sealing a return to the Champions League for the first time since the 2016-17 season, fourth-placed Arsenal now face a nerve-jangling conclusion to the top-four battle.

Arsenal still hold a slender advantage, but the end of their four-match winning run leaves them just one point ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham, with both sides having two games left.

Gunners boss Arteta was furious with both the penalty and red card, saying: “If I say what I think I’m suspended for six months. I don’t know how to lie so I prefer not to say what I think.

“I cannot give my opinion. I think you can read my body language very clearly. I’m not unhappy with my players. I’m proud of my players.

“I want the referees to come in front of the camera and explain his decisions. It’s a shame because such a beautiful game was destroyed today.”

Conte said several weeks ago that it would be a “miracle” if Tottenham reached the Champions League given their lowly position when he replaced the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo in November.

But their victory in arguably the biggest north London derby since Arsenal won the league at White Hart Lane in 2004 ensured that miracle could still come true.

Tottenham host struggling Burnley on Sunday then travel to relegated Norwich, while Arteta’s men visit Newcastle on Monday and entertain Everton.

Having masterminded Tottenham’s largest league win over Arsenal since 1983, Conte called on his players to maintain the momentum against Burnley.

“We won an important derby and now we are close to them in the table. For sure, we need to recover very well because we will play on Sunday against a team that has beaten us,” he said.

“I was very clear with my players, to enjoy and celebrate in the right way but at the same time think about Sunday as otherwise this win will not be important.”

As well as the huge European stakes for both sides, Tottenham also felt lingering resentment about Arsenal’s successful appeal to have this fixture postponed in January due to COVID and injury problems.

The acrimony did not take long to boil over in the deafening atmosphere at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Amid the maelstrom, it was Tottenham who landed the first blow after 22 minutes.

Cedric Soares collided with Son as they contested Dejan Kulusevski’s cross in the six-yard box and the contact was enough to convince Tierney to award a penalty.

Arsenal surrounded Tierney to complain angrily, but Kane stepped up to send Aaron Ramsdale the wrong way with a nerveless spot-kick.

Arsenal were shellshocked and the game shifted decisively in Tottenham’s favor in the 33rd minute.

Eric Dier’s long pass targeted Son and Holding crudely blocked his path with his shoulder, a needless offense that prompted Tierney to send off the defender for his second booking.

Scenting blood, Tottenham doubled their lead four minutes after Holding’s premature exit.

Rodrigo Bentancur flicked on a corner and Kane stooped to head home from virtually on the line as Conte celebrated with a jig of delight.

Kane, the top scorer in north London derby history in all competitions, now has 13 goals in 17 meetings with Arsenal, who must rue the day they rejected him as an eight-year-old.

The night got even better for Conte in the 47th minute as Kane rolled Gabriel and the ball broke for Son to clip a deft finish into the corner.

Topics: English Premier League (EPL) Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Arsenal FC

Related

Strikers the target in the summer transfer window for Newcastle boss Howe
Sport
Strikers the target in the summer transfer window for Newcastle boss Howe
‘Beyond perfect’ De Bruyne takes Man City closer to Premier League title
Sport
‘Beyond perfect’ De Bruyne takes Man City closer to Premier League title

Sagstrom grabs LPGA Founders Cup lead with sizzling 63

Sagstrom grabs LPGA Founders Cup lead with sizzling 63
Updated 13 May 2022
AFP

Sagstrom grabs LPGA Founders Cup lead with sizzling 63

Sagstrom grabs LPGA Founders Cup lead with sizzling 63
  • Sagstrom, last year’s Women’s British Open runner-up, won her only LPGA crown at the 2020 Gainbridge at Boca Rio  
Updated 13 May 2022
AFP

NEW YORK: Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom fired a bogey-free 6-under par 63 to grab a one-stroke lead over American Megan Khang after Thursday’s opening round of the LPGA Founders Cup.

Sagstrom, last year’s Women’s British Open runner-up, began her round with four consecutive birdies and reeled off four birdies in a five-hole stretch on the back nine at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, New Jersey.

That put her just ahead of Khang, who made eight birdies without a bogey in shooting 64, and Japan’s Nasa Hataoka, third after a bogey-free 65.

Sagstrom, ranked 35th, followed her sizzling start with a birdie at the par-4 seventh hole then began her back-nine birdie run at the par-5 12th.

Khang, ranked 41st, had runs of four birdies in six holes on both the front and back nines, starting at the par-5 second and par-5 12th.

Sagstrom won her only LPGA crown at the 2020 Gainbridge at Boca Rio while Khang seeks her first tour title.

Hataoka didn’t miss a fairway.

“My swing feels really good,” she said. “I was able to hit a lot of really good shots and put them close and that allowed me to go low.

“I feel like I’m really managing my game well right now, so just kind of carry that into tomorrow’s round as well.”

Hataoka eagled the par-5 second and added birdies at the par-4 fourth, the par-5 ninth, 12th and 14th holes and closed with a final birdie.

“From the tee to the green everything was perfect, so I was able to get the eagle,” Hataoka said.

“I was 15 of 18 for the greens, so that contributed to just carrying that momentum into having more birdies with me. I was able to stick a good one in there on the last one and walk away with birdie.”

Hataoka chases her seventh career LPGA title and second of the year after winning the Los Angeles Open three weeks ago.

Sharing fourth on 66 were Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines, South Korean Amy Yang and Italy’s Giulia Molinaro.

Topics: LPGA Founders Cup Madelene Sagstrom Megan Khang Upper Montclair Country Club

Related

Hometown hero Patty Tavatanakit leads after Day 1 of Aramco Team Series — Bangkok
Sport
Hometown hero Patty Tavatanakit leads after Day 1 of Aramco Team Series — Bangkok
Colombia’s Munoz fires stunning 12-under 60 to seize Byron Nelson lead
Sport
Colombia’s Munoz fires stunning 12-under 60 to seize Byron Nelson lead

Colombia’s Munoz fires stunning 12-under 60 to seize Byron Nelson lead

Colombia’s Munoz fires stunning 12-under 60 to seize Byron Nelson lead
Updated 13 May 2022
AFP

Colombia’s Munoz fires stunning 12-under 60 to seize Byron Nelson lead

Colombia’s Munoz fires stunning 12-under 60 to seize Byron Nelson lead
  • Munoz became the first player in Tour history with two rounds of 60 or better in the same season, having also shot a 10-under 60 in the first round of last November’s RSM Classic, where he finished third
Updated 13 May 2022
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Colombia’s Sebastian Munoz fired a stunning 12-under par 60 on Thursday to seize a four-stroke lead at the PGA Tour’s Byron Nelson tournament in suburban Dallas.

The 29-year-old from Bogota, whose only PGA title came at the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship, went 10-under in his last 10 holes to dominate the early starters at TPC Craig Ranch.

“It’s a great feeling whenever everything is clicking,” Munoz said. “When everything is going it’s just stay out of the way and just kind of let it happen. So that’s what I did.”

He was four strokes in front of a quartet of players that featured defending champion Lee Kyoung-hoon of South Korea, Chile’s Mito Pereira and Americans Peter Malnati and Justin Lower.

Pereira’s 64 was a career-low in his 80th career PGA Tour round. Malnati had two eagles in a round for the first time in his PGA career.

Lee’s bogey-free effort at TPC Craig Ranch included an 11-foot eagle at the 12th, while Lower holed out for an eagle at the par-four 10th.

Munoz became the first player in Tour history with two rounds of 60 or better in the same season, having also shot a 10-under 60 in the first round of last November’s RSM Classic, where he finished third.

“I think this was a little more impressive. I mean, it was par-72. I never shot 12-under,” Munoz said.

“But this one was definitely impressive. That one I was playing with Corey Conners that day and I thought he was going to shoot 59. That kind of inspired me my push.

“Today, I don’t know. I just kind of kept it going and I just wanted to get more looks, more looks and more chances, and I just kind of went crazy with it.”

The South American rolled in his first birdie at the par-4 second, then holed a 25-foot birdie putt at the par-5 fifth and dropped his approach to three feet at the sixth.

Munoz was way left beyond a cart path off the eighth tee and made his lone bogey before starting his astonishing finish with a 15-foot eagle putt at the par-5 ninth.

World No. 73 Munoz landed his approach at the 10th inside three feet, then dropped close approaches at 11 and 12 before sinking birdie and eagle putts.

It marked the second year in a row that Munoz eagled the ninth and 12th holes in the opening round.

Munoz made birdies at 14, 16 and 17. He reached the par-5 18th fairway with a chance at an eagle and a 59, but his second shot sailed way right. He responded by blasting back to 12 feet and sank the putt to complete his stunning round.

“I wanted to give me a chance (at 59),” Munoz said. “Overdid it and ended up with a 60, which is really good around here.”

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, playing in front of hometown Dallas fans for the first time since winning his first major title at the Masters, was among 13 players sharing 12th place on 5-under par 67 — a group that included major winners Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, Dustin Johnson and Adam Scott.

Topics: Sebastian Munoz Byron Nelson tournament golf

Related

Aramco and Golf Saudi praised for ‘key’ role in growing women’s game
Sport
Aramco and Golf Saudi praised for ‘key’ role in growing women’s game
Woods, Mickelson named in PGA Championship field
Sport
Woods, Mickelson named in PGA Championship field

Ailing Nadal falls in Italian Open third round to Shapovalov

Ailing Nadal falls in Italian Open third round to Shapovalov
Updated 13 May 2022
AFP

Ailing Nadal falls in Italian Open third round to Shapovalov

Ailing Nadal falls in Italian Open third round to Shapovalov
  • Nadal has won an all-time record 21 Grand Slam titles in a glittering two-decade career which may now finally be reaching its downturn
Updated 13 May 2022
AFP

ROME: Defending champion Rafael Nadal crashed out of the Italian Open in the third round on Thursday with the record 10-time Rome winner complaining of a recurring foot problem after a shock 1-6, 7-5, 6-2 defeat by Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

Defeat in Rome for ‘King of Clay’ Nadal casts doubt over his prospects at the upcoming French Open, where he has been crowned champion 13 times but faces a threat from teenage phenomenon Carlos Alcaraz.

The 35-year-old, who had reached at least the quarterfinals every year in Rome since 2008, had been out for six weeks with a rib injury before returning for last week’s tournament in Madrid.

Nadal began limping in the third set, later telling reporters that a foot problem had flared up during the second set but couldn’t say whether he would be able to take part at Roland Garros.

“I’m not injured, I am a player living with an injury. That’s it,” Nadal told reporters.

“It’s something that is there unfortunately and my day by day is difficult. I am trying hard but of course it is difficult for me. A lot of days I can’t practice.

“I don’t want to take anything away from Denis... today is for him so well done to him.”

Nadal has won an all-time record 21 Grand Slam titles in a glittering two-decade career which may now finally be reaching its downturn.

World No. 16 Shapovalov, who had pushed Nadal all the way when knocked out at this stage of the tournament last year, will now face Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals.

“It definitely sucked to see him in pain at the end... He brings so much to our sport so hopefully he’s fit and ready to go for the French,” said Shapovalov.

“It’s super satisfying to beat the best player on clay of all time.”

Last year’s Rome runner-up Novak Djokovic swept past Swiss veteran Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-2 in one hour, 16 minutes to reach the quarterfinals as he bids for a sixth Italian Open title.

Djokovic is in his record-extending 369th week as the world No. 1 and must reach at least the semis to avoid losing his top ranking spot to Daniil Medvedev.

Wawrinka, whose first-round victory over Reilly Opelka was his first win in 15 months, was no match for top seed Djokovic and beyond a few classic passing shots he offered little resistance.

“It’s great to see Stan back... You can see that physically he’s still not there where he wants to be but nevertheless he’s Stan Wawrinka. He can hurt you if you give time,” Djokovic said after the match.

Alexander Zverev saw off Alex de Minaur 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) in the early match on center court to set up a last-eight clash with Cristian Garin, who beat Marin Cilic 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Monte Carlo Masters champion Stefanos Tsitsipas was forced to work harder for his 4-6, 6-0, 6-3 win over former Paris Masters winner Karen Khachanov which sets him up with home hope Jannick Sinner.

Women’s world No. 1 Iga Swiatek claimed her 25th straight victory, defeating Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 6-1 despite a rocky start.

Swiatek, 20, is the favorite for the French Open which starts later this month and showed why in an impressive performance against Azarenka, herself a former top-ranked player and the two-time Australian Open winner.

However, she had to come back from losing the first three games of the match and then battled through a series of long games before finally breaking Azarenka’s resolve early in the decisive second set.

“I’m happy that I could kind of win ugly in the first set, then improve in the second,” Swiatek told reporters.

“It gives me confidence that even when my game is not hundred percent good, I can still win matches. So it works both ways.”

Swiatek will be expected to beat her quarterfinal opponent Bianca Andreescu after the world No. 90 came through against Petra Martic 6-4, 6-4.

Topics: Rafael Nadal Denis Shapovalov Italian Open tennis

Related

Shapovalov overcomes code violation for win at Italian Open
Sport
Shapovalov overcomes code violation for win at Italian Open
Nadal bounces back from loss to Alcaraz, beats Isner in Rome
Sport
Nadal bounces back from loss to Alcaraz, beats Isner in Rome

Strikers the target in the summer transfer window for Newcastle boss Howe

Strikers the target in the summer transfer window for Newcastle boss Howe
Updated 12 May 2022
Liam Kennedy

Strikers the target in the summer transfer window for Newcastle boss Howe

Strikers the target in the summer transfer window for Newcastle boss Howe
  • Howe said: “My aim is to, of course, bring more goals to the team but concede less. It’s creating players that can do both
Updated 12 May 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has revealed his Newcastle United transfer priority this summer, with the head coach keen to add goals to his Magpies XI.

Despite missing four months of the Premier League season through injury, striker Callum Wilson remains United’s top scorer with six goals.

And although Wilson is now back and likely to start against Arsenal on Monday night in the penultimate game of the top flight season, Howe knows getting support for his frontman is paramount in the summer transfer window.

Howe said: “My aim is to, of course, bring more goals to the team but concede less. It’s creating players that can do both.

“We’ve sat down, discussed the squad and we’ve got a vision of where we want to take the team. Now the hard part comes where you have to reshape the squad, both ins and outs, and come back with a better squad.”

Rumour and conjecture is part and parcel of Premier League football and speculation about what the club will spend in the summer, under the majority ownership of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, has been rife.

Howe has consistently talked of a period of evolution not revolution on Tyneside this summer, especially after Chelsea’s win at Leeds United on Thursday evening secured the Magpies’ top flight status for another year.

And while the public message is of prudence, there is a behind-the-scenes acceptance that a significant transfer spend, boosted by sponsorship deals and outgoings, will be sanctioned.

Howe knows he must strike the right balance with any business done in the window.

“With Financial Fair Play, we have restraints and we have things that we have to work within, so we can’t just go out and spend money on players like maybe teams could have done in the past and totally change their squad within one transfer window,” said the head coach.

“That is not an option for us. The more money you spend in one window, the more it impacts your ability to then spend in windows beyond.

“The rules are there to govern the game properly and we have to follow suit, so that does impact what we can do this summer.

“But it doesn’t mean that we’re totally without ambition. We want to try to bring the right players in, ones that are proud to wear the shirt and that can make a difference.

“We’re well aware that we have to change the squad and we have to make improvements, but it’s going to be a difficult balance.”

This week England international and potential future captain Kieran Trippier pushed the message that United will take time to emulate the success of the likes of Manchester City.

Howe knows it’s one step at a time, with the view that one day, the club will be competing at the top end of the English and European game.

“The club will get there. I am a believer in that the cub will get where it wants to be. The time it takes to get there, I think that is something no one can predict,” he said.

“In terms of a massive spend there are rules in place to stop that, it is all linked to boundaries we have to work toward. We will do our best to produce a better team.

“You need success sometimes to attract the better players but for us, although we are ambitious and have huge plans for the future, at the moment it is small steps, improvements, coming back a better team and trying to improve every aspect of what we deliver. I know everyone wants to go quickly but I think that’s very difficult to do.”

Topics: Newcastle United Eddie Howe english Premier League

Related

Special Callum Wilson the man to lead Newcastle into new era, says Eddie Howe
Sport
Callum Wilson the man to lead Newcastle into new era, says Eddie Howe
Special Eddie Howe facing ‘difficult decisions’ in the summer as he preaches ‘evolution, not revolution’ at Newcastle
Sport
Eddie Howe facing ‘difficult decisions’ in the summer as he preaches ‘evolution, not revolution’ at Newcastle

Hometown hero Patty Tavatanakit leads after Day 1 of Aramco Team Series — Bangkok

Hometown hero Patty Tavatanakit leads after Day 1 of Aramco Team Series — Bangkok
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

Hometown hero Patty Tavatanakit leads after Day 1 of Aramco Team Series — Bangkok

Hometown hero Patty Tavatanakit leads after Day 1 of Aramco Team Series — Bangkok
  • Team Whitney Hillier take one-shot lead into closing day of tournament’s $500,000 team competition
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit leads the $1 million Aramco Team Series — Bangkok by one after an opening round 6-under par at Thai Country Club.

The world No. 13 made the most of her home advantage to finish one above Spanish star Ana Pelaez going into Friday’s second round.

Team Hillier, captained by Australia’s Whitney Hillier and featuring Chonlada Chayanun — also playing her home course — Krista Bakker of Finland, and amateur Pattanan Amatanon, lead at the halfway point in the tournament’s fourball format, after carding a day’s low of -16.

“It was really fun,” said Tavatanakit, the 2021 LPGA rookie of the year. “I kept my round going well. The team format is a little different. Being able to play with everyone at the same time and make birdies, cheering them on, it’s a really good feeling.

“It’s a format that relaxes you. I was really calm today and I felt like mistakes were fine, because I had other people there (to support) as well.”

Instead of opting for the player hotel, Tavatanakit is staying with her family in Bangkok this week — and has a friend from home, Dan, on her bag.

Asked if being one of the hometown heroes brought an extra level of playing pressure, the 22-year-old said: “I want to do well everywhere I play. I treat every week just like a normal event regardless of where I am, so I’m just here to play another tournament. 

“Today, I read the greens really well. I was surprised actually that I didn’t really get more right reads or right breaks on the practice rounds, but today I think I was a little bit more focused and Dan really helped me.”

Breakout Spanish star Pelaez sits one back after a remarkable opening day bogey-free 67.

The 24-year-old only arrived in the Thai capital late on Tuesday after securing a late entry to the $1 million event following her surprise six-stroke victory at the Madrid Ladies Open.

With storms delaying her Wednesday afternoon practice, Pelaez — who drove for five hours, then took three flights over 24 hours to reach Bangkok — arrived at Thai Country Club this morning having only played its front nine holes and walking the fairways of holes 10 through 13.

That night, she used Google Earth to see what she was up against on the course’s closing five holes. On Thursday, she finished birdie-birdie-birdie for an astonishing 5-under par.

“Honestly, I’m actually speechless,” said Pelaez. “I had a great round. I had a lot of fun. I had to be patient because I started par, par, par, birdie, par, birdie – then I didn’t get another birdie until hole 16. And then I finished with three in a row, so I’m extremely happy. A boost of confidence for tomorrow actually.

“I’m just happy we were able to get everything in place and that I’m here. I cannot believe I’m actually awake after traveling so much and all the emotions. I should be wasted, but I’m good.”

Team Whitney Hillier held their own one-shot advantage going into what will be the closing day of the Aramco Team Series — Bangkok’s $500,000 team competition.

Their 16-under total was enough to give them a slender advantage heading into Friday’s deciding final round. 

“We just made birdies early,” said Australian Whitney, who is half-Thai. “We had a good vibe and everyone was gelling pretty well — everyone was laughing and happy. So, yeah, good team. We played well.”

Team Simmermacher — Magdalena Simmermacher (Argentina), Charlotte Liautier (France), Isabella Deilert (Sweden) and amateur Sirapob Yapala — sit on 15-under-par, one ahead of the teams captained by Scotland’s Kylie Henry and Patty Tavatanakit.

The Aramco Team Series — Bangkok continues on Friday, with the final day of its team format and the second of three rounds in its $500,000 individual competition.

Topics: Aramco team Series Golf Saudi BANGKOK Patty Tavatanakit Aramco Team Series Bangkok

Related

Aramco and Golf Saudi praised for ‘key’ role in growing women’s game
Sport
Aramco and Golf Saudi praised for ‘key’ role in growing women’s game
Aramco Team Series unlocks new horizons with ‘game-changing’ expansion into Asia
Sport
Aramco Team Series unlocks new horizons with ‘game-changing’ expansion into Asia

Latest updates

North Korea reports 6 deaths after admitting COVID-19 outbreak
North Korea reports 6 deaths after admitting COVID-19 outbreak
Russia war crimes allegations mount as Ukraine refugees top six million
Russia war crimes allegations mount as Ukraine refugees top six million
Sagstrom grabs LPGA Founders Cup lead with sizzling 63
Sagstrom grabs LPGA Founders Cup lead with sizzling 63
Colombia’s Munoz fires stunning 12-under 60 to seize Byron Nelson lead
Colombia’s Munoz fires stunning 12-under 60 to seize Byron Nelson lead
Spurs crush 10-man Arsenal to keep top four bid alive
Spurs crush 10-man Arsenal to keep top four bid alive

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.