You are here

  • Home
  • Swedish policy review says joining NATO would reduce conflict risk

Swedish policy review says joining NATO would reduce conflict risk

Swedish policy review says joining NATO would reduce conflict risk
Finland and Sweden are nearing decisions on whether to ditch their long-standing policy of military nonalignment and join NATO in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (File/AP)
Updated 13 May 2022
Reuters

Swedish policy review says joining NATO would reduce conflict risk

Swedish policy review says joining NATO would reduce conflict risk
Updated 13 May 2022
Reuters

STOCKHOLM: Swedish membership in NATO would have a stabilizing effect and would benefit countries around the Baltic sea, Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Friday, the day after neighbour Finland committed to applying to join the 30-nation alliance.
"Swedish NATO membership would raise the threshold for military conflicts and thus have a conflict-preventing effect in northern Europe," Linde told reporters when presenting a parliament report on security.
Sweden is widely expected to follow Finland's lead and Stockholm could apply for NATO membership as early as Monday.

German police investigate possible terrorism in knife attack

German police investigate possible terrorism in knife attack
Updated 13 May 2022
AP

German police investigate possible terrorism in knife attack

German police investigate possible terrorism in knife attack
  • The train was traveling near the western city of Aachen Friday morning
  • A man began attacking fellow passengers “randomly and arbitrarily,” state interior minister Herbert Reul said
Updated 13 May 2022
AP

VIENNA: Police have arrested an Iraqi-born man and are investigating a possible extremist motive after five passengers received knife wounds on a regional train in western Germany, authorities said Friday.
The train was traveling near the western city of Aachen Friday morning when a man began attacking fellow passengers “randomly and arbitrarily,” state interior minister Herbert Reul said, according to the news agency dpa.
There were approximately 270 passengers on the train, Reul said. A police officer who happened to be among the passengers overpowered the 31-year-old suspect with the help of two other passengers, state police confirmed.
Reul described the incident as “a gruesome crime that was stopped in an enormous act of courage.”
In total, five people were wounded, Reul said. Police confirmed the casualties were being treated at local hospitals and that none of them was in critical condition.
Reul said the suspect was already known to authorities. However, he added that authorities have not confirmed that the suspect had an Islamist motive for the attack.

Topics: Germany train knife attack

Related

Multiple people injured in knife attack on German train
World
Multiple people injured in knife attack on German train
Update Policeman survives knife attack in French Riviera city of Cannes
World
Policeman survives knife attack in French Riviera city of Cannes

Queen attends horse show in first public appearance in weeks

Queen attends horse show in first public appearance in weeks
Updated 13 May 2022
AP

Queen attends horse show in first public appearance in weeks

Queen attends horse show in first public appearance in weeks
  • The monarch sat in the front passenger seat and spoke to a small group through the window
  • The queen’s public appearances are being closely watched as Britain prepares to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years on the throne
Updated 13 May 2022
AP

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Friday, watching her beloved equines from the comfort of a Range Rover before walking to her box in her first public appearance in person in weeks.
The monarch sat in the front passenger seat and spoke to a small group through the window after pulling up to the parade ground near Windsor Castle, where she has spent much of the past two years. The queen seemed relaxed and smiled while dozens of photographers a few feet away tried to capture the moment.
The queen’s public appearances are being closely watched as Britain prepares to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years on the throne with four days of festivities June 2-5.
Elizabeth, 96, has curtailed her schedule in recent months as she recovered from COVID-19 and coped with unspecified difficulties in moving around.
On Tuesday, she asked Prince Charles to preside over the state opening of Parliament and deliver the Queen’s Speech, which lays out the government’s legislative program. The event is one of the queen’s most important public appearances, highlighting her constitutional role as head of state.
Buckingham Palace didn’t elaborate on what prompted the queen to delegate her role to Prince Charles, but she has experienced what the palace calls “episodic mobility problems″ in recent months. Elizabeth has used a cane during some recent public appearances, and Prince Andrew escorted the queen into Westminster Abbey during last month’s memorial service for her late husband, Prince Philip.

Topics: Queen Elizabeth II Royal Windsor

Related

Queen Elizabeth pulls out parliament opening because of ‘episodic mobility problems’
World
Queen Elizabeth pulls out parliament opening because of ‘episodic mobility problems’
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth gets own Barbie doll for Platinum Jubilee
Offbeat
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth gets own Barbie doll for Platinum Jubilee

Britain, France urge allies to keep pressure on Putin

Britain, France urge allies to keep pressure on Putin
Britain urged allies to keep arming Ukraine and to ramp up sanctions against Russia. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 May 2022
AFP

Britain, France urge allies to keep pressure on Putin

Britain, France urge allies to keep pressure on Putin
  • G7 industrialized nations are “strongly united” in backing Ukraine until its “victory” against Russia, France says
  • Britain urges more weapons for Kyiv to keep up the pressure against Vladimir Putin
Updated 13 May 2022
AFP

G7 industrialized nations are “strongly united” in backing Ukraine until its “victory” against Russia, France said Friday, as Britain urged more weapons for Kyiv to keep up the pressure against Vladimir Putin.

“It is very important at this time that we keep up the pressure on Vladimir Putin by supplying more weapons to Ukraine, by increasing the sanctions,” said British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as she arrived for a second day of talks with her Group of Seven counterparts.

“G7 unity has been vital during this crisis,” she added.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the G7 countries were “very strongly united” in their will to “continue in the long term to support Ukraine’s fight for its sovereignty until Ukraine’s victory.”

The foreign ministers are meeting over three days in the resort of Wangels in Germany, which currently holds the presidency of the group.

The war in Ukraine is set to be the main topic on the agenda, with Ukrainian and Moldovan foreign ministers Dmytro Kuleba and Nicu Popescu also on the guest list.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 but Ukrainian forces managed to push Moscow’s forces back from Kyiv, and the conflict is now well into its third month.

Western countries have supplied Ukraine with weapons, including artillery, anti-aircraft missiles, anti-tank weapons and other powerful materiel, but Kyiv has been pushing allies for more support.

Le Drian also pointed to the global effects of what he called a “lasting conflict... particularly in the area of food security.”

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had also on Thursday highlighted the growing impact of the war on poorer countries.

“We as the strongest industrialized democracies have a special responsibility” to help poorer nations weather the food and energy squeezes caused by the war, the minister said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Britain President Vladimir Putin

Related

Britain pledges to defend Sweden if it’s attacked
World
Britain pledges to defend Sweden if it’s attacked
Russia war crimes allegations mount as Ukraine refugees top six million
World
Russia war crimes allegations mount as Ukraine refugees top six million

North Korea reports 6 deaths after admitting COVID-19 outbreak

North Korea reports 6 deaths after admitting COVID-19 outbreak
Updated 13 May 2022
AP

North Korea reports 6 deaths after admitting COVID-19 outbreak

North Korea reports 6 deaths after admitting COVID-19 outbreak
  • Some experts say the North’s initial announcement communicates a willingness to receive outside aid
  • North Korea’s claim of a perfect record in keeping out the virus for two and a half years was widely doubted
Updated 13 May 2022
AP

SEOUL: Six people have died and 350,000 have been treated for a fever that has spread “explosively” across North Korea, state media said Friday, a day after acknowledging a COVID-19 outbreak for the first time in the pandemic.
North Korea likely doesn’t have sufficient COVID-19 tests and other medical equipment and said it didn’t know the cause of the mass fevers. But a big COVID-19 outbreak could be devastating in a country with a broken health care system and an unvaccinated, malnourished population.
The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said of the 350,000 people who developed fevers since late April, 162,200 have recovered. It said 18,000 people were newly found with fever symptoms on Thursday alone, and 187,800 people are being isolated for treatment.
One of the six people who died was confirmed infected with the omicron variant, KCNA said, but it wasn’t immediately clear how many of the total illnesses were COVID-19.
North Korea imposed a nationwide lockdown Thursday after acknowledging its first COVID-19 cases. Those reports said tests from an unspecified number of people came back positive for the omicron variant.
It’s unusual for isolated North Korea to admit to the outbreak of any infectious disease, let alone one as menacing as COVID-19, as the country is intensely proud and sensitive to outside perception about its self-described “socialist utopia.”
While Kim had occasionally been candid about his worsening economy and other problems in recent years, he had repeatedly expressed confidence about North Korea’s pandemic response and wasn’t seen wearing a mask in public until a ruling party meeting on Thursday where the North announced the COVID-19 infections.
It’s possible that the spread of the virus was accelerated by a massive military parade in Pyongyang on April 25, where North Korean leader Kim Jong Un took center stage and showcased the most powerful missiles of his military nuclear program in front of tens of thousands.
Cheong Seong-Chang, an analyst at South Korea’s Sejong Institute, said the pace of the fever’s spread suggests the crisis could last months and possibly into 2023, causing major disruption in the poorly equipped country.
Some experts say the North’s initial announcement communicates a willingness to receive outside aid.
The North last year shunned millions of shots offered by the UN-backed COVAX distribution program, including doses of AstraZeneca and China’s Sinovac vaccines, possibly because of questions about their effectiveness and unwillingness to accept monitoring requirements. The country lacks the extreme-cold storage systems that are required for mRNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna.
The office of South Korea’s new conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol, who began his single five-year term on Tuesday, said his government is willing to provide vaccines and other medical supplies to North Korea and hopes to hold discussions with the North over specific plans.
Boo Seung-chan, a spokesperson in South Korea’s Unification Ministry, which handles inter-Korean affairs, said Seoul doesn’t immediately have an estimate on the number of vaccine doses it could offer to North Korea if Pyongyang requests help.
Inter-Korean relations have deteriorated over the past three years amid a stalemate in larger nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang, which derailed over disagreements about exchanging the release of crippling US-led sanctions against the North and the North’s disarmament steps.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Thursday that Beijing was offering North Korea help in dealing with the outbreak.
“As its comrade, neighbor and friend, China stands ready to provide full support and assistance to the DPRK in the fight against the epidemic,” Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing, using the initials for North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
KCNA said Kim was briefed about the fever outbreak when he visited the emergency epidemic prevention headquarters on Thursday and criticized officials for failing to prevent “a vulnerable point in the epidemic prevention system.”
He said the spread of the fever has been centered around the capital, Pyongyang, and underscored the importance of isolating all work and residential units from one another while providing residents with every convenience during the lockdown.
“It is the most important challenge and supreme tasks facing our party to reverse the immediate public health crisis situation at an early date, restore the stability of epidemic prevention and protect the health and wellbeing of our people,” KCNA quoted Kim as saying.
North Korea’s claim of a perfect record in keeping out the virus for two and a half years was widely doubted. But it was believed to have avoided a huge outbreak until now, in part because it instituted strict virus controls almost from the start of the pandemic.
The strict border closures and other measures further battered an economy already damaged by decades of mismanagement and crippling US-led sanctions over North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missile programs, pushing Kim to perhaps the toughest moment of his rule.
Hours after confirming the COVID-19 outbreak Thursday, North Korea launched three short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea in what possibly was meant to be a display of its strength. It was the North’s 16th round of missile launches this year.
Citing North Korea’s shunning of the COVAX vaccines, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the United States supported international aid efforts but doesn’t plan to share its vaccine supplies with the North.
“We do continue to support international efforts aimed at the provision of critical humanitarian aid to the most vulnerable North Koreans, and this is, of course, a broader part of the DPRK continuing to exploit its own citizens by not accepting this type of aid,” Psaki said Thursday in Washington.
“It’s not just vaccines. It’s also a range of humanitarian assistance that could very much help the people and the country and instead they divert resources to build their unlawful nuclear and ballistic missiles programs.”

Topics: North Korea COVID-19 outbreak Pandemic

Related

North Korea reports first COVID-19 outbreak, orders lockdown in “gravest emergency”
World
North Korea reports first COVID-19 outbreak, orders lockdown in “gravest emergency”
US to impose sanctions on bitcoin ‘mixer’ company for aiding North Korea: AFP
Business & Economy
US to impose sanctions on bitcoin ‘mixer’ company for aiding North Korea: AFP

Russia war crimes allegations mount as Ukraine refugees top six million

Russia war crimes allegations mount as Ukraine refugees top six million
Throughout the 11-week conflict, Russian forces have been accused of committing atrocities. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 May 2022
AFP

Russia war crimes allegations mount as Ukraine refugees top six million

Russia war crimes allegations mount as Ukraine refugees top six million
  • Throughout the 11-week conflict, Russian forces have been accused of committing atrocities
  • Women and children make up 90 percent of the refugees, UNHCR said
Updated 13 May 2022
AFP

KYIV: Russia faced mounting accusations of war crimes in Ukraine Friday including forcing thousands of people into interrogation camps, as the number of refugees reported to have fled the conflict surpassed six million.
The Russian invasion has also led to a seismic policy change by Finland, whose leaders said Thursday the previously neutral nation must apply to join NATO “without delay” — triggering a blunt warning of retaliation from the Kremlin.
Throughout the 11-week conflict, Russian forces have been accused of committing atrocities — including the killing of unarmed civilians, torture and rape.
CNN and the BBC on Thursday released what they said was security camera footage showing Russian soldiers with assault rifles shooting two Ukrainian civilians in the back.
The two men appeared unarmed — the footage showed the soldiers frisking them before allowing them to walk away at a business premises on the outskirts of the capital Kyiv.
One man died on the spot, the other shortly after, according to the outlets.
The killings took place on March 16 and are being investigated as a war crime, CNN said. AFP has not independently verified the footage.
Separately, investigators and witnesses interviewed by AFP Thursday accused Russian forces of shelling a residential home in an eastern Ukrainian village from a tank, killing three civilians.
The incident took place on March 27 in the village of Stepanki outside Kharkiv, the Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office said on Telegram.
Local resident Denys, 40, said he saw the barrel of the tank turn toward him.
“Someone said: let’s go hide inside the house,” Denys said.
“I entered last and as soon as I entered, the tank fired. Everything collapsed, I couldn’t see anything.”
The UN Human Rights Council voted 33-2 on Thursday to investigate alleged atrocities by Russian troops in Ukraine.
Ukrainian prosecutors say they have received reports of more than 10,000 alleged crimes.

Six million Ukrainians flee 
The UN refugee agency said Thursday more than six million people had fled Ukraine, more than half of them going to neighboring Poland.

Women and children make up 90 percent of the refugees, UNHCR said.

Women and children make up 90 percent of the refugees, UNHCR said. (File/AFP)
Women and children make up 90 percent of the refugees, UNHCR said.
 


The United States on Thursday accused Russia of forcibly taking tens of thousands of Ukrainians to “filtration camps” in Russia or Russian-controlled territory where they are subjected to “brutal interrogations.”
“These actions amount to war crimes,” said Michael Carpenter, the US ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).
“We must not allow this evil to stand.”
The remarks backed Kyiv’s allegation that 1.2 million people have been taken to Russia or Russian-controlled areas.
Fighting in Ukraine has been concentrated in the south and east since Russia abandoned attempts to seize the capital.
Ukraine’s presidency said shelling continued throughout Lugansk — part of the Donbas region where its forces are fiercely opposing Russian troops and Kremlin-backed separatists.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Russian forces had destroyed 570 health care facilities.
“What for? It’s nonsense. It’s barbarity,” he said.
In the northeastern region of Chernigiv, three people were killed and 12 others wounded early Thursday in a strike on a school in Novgorod-Siversky, the emergency services said.
In the southern port city of Mariupol, troops at the Azovstal steelworks have been holding out against Russian bombardment for weeks, refusing demands to surrender.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said “difficult talks” were under way on the evacuation of 38 seriously wounded soldiers.
Russia’s army said it struck Donetsk and Kharkiv on Thursday, killing more than 170 people and destroying Ukrainian drones and rockets.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia

Related

Ukrainian fighter trapped in Mariupol steel plant asks Elon Musk for help
Media
Ukrainian fighter trapped in Mariupol steel plant asks Elon Musk for help

Latest updates

Pakistani health-tech platform MEDZnMORE raises $11.5m Pre-Series A
Pakistani health-tech platform MEDZnMORE raises $11.5m Pre-Series A
Iran ‘most destabilizing force’ in Middle East, says Centcom chief
Iran ‘most destabilizing force’ in Middle East, says Centcom chief
SAMI eyes international expansion to accelerate global footprint: CEO
SAMI eyes international expansion to accelerate global footprint: CEO
German police investigate possible terrorism in knife attack
German police investigate possible terrorism in knife attack
Saudi leaders offer condolences over passing of UAE president
Saudi leaders offer condolences over passing of UAE president

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.