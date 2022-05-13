You are here

Iran 'most destabilizing force' in Middle East, says Centcom chief

Iran ‘most destabilizing force’ in Middle East, says Centcom chief
Centcom chief Gen. Erik Kurilla told Al Arabiya Tuesday that countering the threat posed by the Islamic republic remained a top priority but said it would be reliant on regional cooperation. (AP)
Iran 'most destabilizing force' in Middle East, says Centcom chief

Iran ‘most destabilizing force’ in Middle East, says Centcom chief
  • “The US’s position is that we will not allow a nuclear Iran, however, our concerns about Iran go beyond its nuclear capability,” said Kurilla.
  • He stressed the importance of the US-Saudi partnership, describing it as a relationship “underpinning our strategy in the Middle East”
LONDON: Iran is the “most destabilizing force in the Middle East,” according to the US’s top military general in the region as he called on partners in the region to address mounting concerns.
US Central Command (Centcom) chief Gen. Erik Kurilla told Al Arabiya on Tuesday that countering the threat posed by the Islamic republic remained a top priority but said it would be reliant on regional cooperation.
“The US’s position is that we will not allow a nuclear Iran, however, our concerns about Iran go beyond its nuclear capability,” said Kurilla.
The Centcom chief noted Iran’s ballistic missile program and its support for Iran-backed militias and proxies as other concerns requiring “a firm effort from us and our security partners in the region.”
He was in Saudi Arabia as part of a “listening tour” having been in Egypt before and said he would be making several more trips to the Kingdom.
“This visit to the Centcom region… is largely an opportunity to glean insights from our partners here and in so doing, I’m looking for gaps, risks, and opportunities in security for our partners and for the region,” Kurilla added.
“I’ll return to the kingdom many times in the coming months and years. In so doing, I will demonstrate American commitment to Saudi Arabia and the region.”
Kurilla, who replaced Gen. Frank McKenzie earlier this year as the top US military representative in the Middle East, stressed the importance of the US-Saudi partnership, describing it as a relationship “underpinning our strategy in the Middle East.”
As part of its ongoing commitment to the region, it created a new naval task force comprised of international military personnel and 15 US recruits from the combined maritime forces.
The new force’s focus will be on smuggling and piracy amid concerns over a rise in the level of weapons flowing into Yemen and other parts of the Gulf, which are believed to have been used against civilian areas in Saudi and the UAE.
“We are concerned about the smuggling of advanced conventional munitions by sea to support Houthi operations,” said Kurilla.
“Therefore, anti-smuggling operations with the Royal Saudi Naval Forces will serve as an area of focus for me (as will) maintaining safe and secure waterways, a critical responsibility for us and our partners.”

World leaders mourn death of UAE's Sheikh Khalifa

World leaders mourn death of UAE’s Sheikh Khalifa
World leaders mourn death of UAE's Sheikh Khalifa

World leaders mourn death of UAE’s Sheikh Khalifa
  • President Biden said the UAE president was a “true partner and friend” of the US
DUBAI: World leaders have offered their condolences after the UAE announced the death of its President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday. 

US President Joe Biden paid tribute to Sheikh Khalifa, saying he “was a true partner and friend of the United States.”

He continued: “We will honor his memory by continuing to strengthen the longstanding ties between the governments and people of the United States and the United Arab Emirates.” 

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed said the UAE lost “righteous son and leader” after death of Sheikh Khalifa. 

"Khalifa bin Zayed, my brother, my mentor and my teacher, may God have mercy on you with his vast mercy and allow you into his paradise," he wrote. 

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, offered his deepest condolences on Twitter, bidding farewell to the country's leader. 

"The UAE and the world have lost a wise leader loyal to his people and his nation who devoted his life since the establishment of the union to serve the Emirates," wrote Anwar Gargash, diplomatic advisor to the UAE President, on Twitter.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi wrote on Twitter that he “mourns one of the most precious men and one of the greatest leaders, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.” 

El-Sisi continued to say that the UAE leader was known for his giving nature, offering abundantly to his nation and people. 

The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, said, “with the departure of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, we lost a Gulf and Arab leader and pioneer.” 

Meanwhile, the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Arab Parliament Speaker Adel Al-Asoomi, the Arab League, Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, and Turkey’s President Recep Erdogan also sent their condolences as the UAE mourned the death of President Sheikh Khalifa.

Commenting on the tragic loss was the US Embassy in the UAE which released in a statement that Sheikh Khalifa was a true friend of the United States.

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed dies aged 73

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed dies aged 73
  • Sheikh Khalifa took over as the UAE's second president in November 2004
  • Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced 40 days of mourning with flags at half-mast
ABU DHABI: United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has died, state news agency WAM reported on Friday. 

“The Ministry of Presidential Affairs condoles the people of the UAE and the Islamic world... on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on Friday, May 13,” WAM said.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said UAE lost “righteous son and leader.”

He continued: “The Emirates has lost its virtuous son and leader of the 'stage of empowerment' and the trustee of its blessed journey.

“His stances, achievements, wisdom, generosity and initiatives are in every corner of the nation... Khalifa bin Zayed, my brother... may God have mercy on you and grant you access to paradise.”

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum said: “It is with great sorrow and grief that we mourn to the UAE people, Arab and Islamic nations and the world the death of President of our country Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the leader of our journey.”

He continued: “May Allah bless his soul with ease on his new journey into the hereafter and grant him the highest ranks of paradise.”

The ministry announced 40 days of mourning with flags at half-mast from Friday, with work suspended in the public and private sector for the first three days, starting Saturday. 

Sheikh Khalifa took over as the UAE's second president in November 2004, succeeding his father as the 16th ruler of Abu Dhabi.

 

Israel resumes raids in West Bank area where journalist was killed

Israel resumes raids in West Bank area where journalist was killed
Israel resumes raids in West Bank area where journalist was killed

Israel resumes raids in West Bank area where journalist was killed
  • The Israeli arrest raids in the West Bank have often sparked clashes and have brought the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of the year to at least 42
JERUSALEM: Israeli forces resumed raids in the occupied West Bank area of Jenin on Friday, where a prominent Palestinian journalist was shot dead this week, wounding at least four people, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
The Israeli military said its forces were conducting counter-terrorism activities on the outskirts of Jenin, where Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed on Wednesday. Her funeral procession in the Old City of Jerusalem on Friday is expected to draw thousands.
The death of Abu Akleh, who had covered Palestinian affairs and the Middle East for over two decades at the Qatar-based news channel, seemed likely to add fuel to a surging conflict.
Hundreds of Israeli officers were to be deployed in the area of the funeral to ensure it proceeds without confrontations, a spokesman said.
Residents in the area of Jenin said Israeli forces fired a projectile toward a home near Jenin on Friday in an apparent effort to arrest suspects inside. Palestine TV footage showed black plumes of smoke rising from the house. The Israeli military did not immediately comment.
Abu Akleh’s death has drawn widespread condemnation. Video footage from the moments after she was wounded showed Abu Akleh, 51, wearing a blue vest marked “Press,“
She suffered a gunshot wound to the head while covering clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian militants in Jenin. At least two of her colleagues who were with her said they had come under Israeli sniper fire.
Israel, which has voiced regret at Abu Akleh’s death, said that the fatal shot may have been fired by a Palestinian gunman. While launching its own probe, it has also proposed a joint investigation with the Palestinians, asking them to provide the bullet for examination.
The Palestinians have rejected the Israeli request, describing Abu Akleh’s killing as an assassination by Israeli forces. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday said Israel was fully responsible and called for an international investigation.
Israel has stepped up raids amid deadly attacks in Israel. Since March, Palestinians and members of Israel’s Arab minority have killed 18 people, including three police officers and a security guard, in attacks in Israel and the West Bank that have mostly targeted civilians.
Some of the assailants have come from the Jenin area. The Israeli arrest raids in the West Bank have often sparked clashes and have brought the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces or armed civilians since the beginning of the year to at least 42. The casualties include armed members of militant groups, lone assailants and bystanders.

Stalled Iran nuclear talks have been 'reopened': EU's Borrell

Stalled Iran nuclear talks have been ‘reopened’: EU’s Borrell
Stalled negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program have been unblocked after fresh talks in Tehran. (File/AFP)
Stalled Iran nuclear talks have been 'reopened': EU's Borrell

Stalled Iran nuclear talks have been ‘reopened’: EU’s Borrell
  • Stalled negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program have been unblocked after fresh talks in Tehran
The EU’s foreign policy chief said on Friday that he believed a trip to Tehran by his coordinator to the Iran nuclear talks this week had unblocked the situation after two months of deadlock in efforts to revive the 2015 accord between Iran and world powers.

Speaking as talks coordinator Enrique Mora arrived back in Europe, Josep Borrell said Iran’s response had been “positive enough” after Mora had delivered a message that things could not continue as they were.

“These things can not be resolved overnight,” Borrell told reporters at a G7 meeting in northern Germany. “Let’s say the negotiations were blocked and they have been unblocked and that means there is the prospective of reaching a final agreement.”

Talks to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers have been on hold since March, chiefly over Tehran’s insistence that Washington remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the list.

There is little chance of the United States agreeing to remove Iran’s elite security force from its list of foreign terrorist organizations any time soon, a French diplomatic source said on Thursday, casting a further pall over nuclear negotiations. 

Coalition blames deaths of migrants in Al-Raqu border region on Houthi attacks

Coalition blames deaths of migrants in Al-Raqu border region on Houthi attacks
Coalition blames deaths of migrants in Al-Raqu border region on Houthi attacks

Coalition blames deaths of migrants in Al-Raqu border region on Houthi attacks
RIYADH: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen on Friday said Houthi allegations of deaths in the Al-Raqu border region by Saudi forces “are untrue”.

In a statement, the coalition said the victims are migrants who were “killed in forced displacement and armed clashes launched by the Houthis.”

“The brutal Houthi operation came after disputes and the burning of the homes of immigrants,” said the statement carried by state media.

It said the killing of migrants is “a repeat of the Houthi burning of hundreds of African migrants in Sanaa.”

The coalition called on the United Nations “to assume its responsibility in exposing the brutal Houthi violations” against migrants.

_____________

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Ethiopian survivors retell horrors of last month’s ‘Houthi holocaust’

 

