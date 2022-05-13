You are here

  • Home
  • League Cup not enough for hungry Liverpool, says Klopp

League Cup not enough for hungry Liverpool, says Klopp

League Cup not enough for hungry Liverpool, says Klopp
Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w2eux

Updated 13 May 2022
AFP

League Cup not enough for hungry Liverpool, says Klopp

League Cup not enough for hungry Liverpool, says Klopp
  • Klopp's men face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday in a repeat of the League Cup final in February
  • Liverpool also face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 28
Updated 13 May 2022
AFP

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has conceded that only winning the League Cup would not mean a successful season for his team, who remain in contention for an unprecedented quadruple.
Klopp’s men face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday in a repeat of the League Cup final in February, which the Reds won in a marathon penalty shootout 11-10.
Liverpool also face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 28, but their Premier League title hopes are fading due to Manchester City’s fine form.
City lead by three points with two games to go and their goal difference is seven goals better.
“This season so far, I think we all agree, is a very successful season,” said Klopp. “But without winning anything, it will not be the season (we want).
“We won the Carabao (League) Cup already but we are Liverpool, we are a world-class club, we have a world-class team, so it’s difficult to define a season as absolutely perfectly successful if you win the Carabao Cup only.
“We know that. The decisive part is coming now, no problem at all.
“It’s the first time ever a team fought for the title and was in three finals — so there’s a reason for it because it’s really difficult and really intense. Being here is good, but the icing on the cake is still missing and we are working on that now.”
Liverpool have not won the FA Cup for 16 years, since Steven Gerrard broke West Ham hearts in a thrilling 3-3 final that went to penalties.
Only James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have won the trophy among Klopp’s squad — both at other clubs — and the new generation of Liverpool heroes are keen to make their mark.
Forward Sadio Mane said: “I’ve been asking the boys, ‘When was the last time Liverpool won it?’ I think it was a long time ago. Not only the players, I think all the fans around the world are very excited to win it again.
“We won the Premier League, Champions League, so winning the FA Cup will be massive for us, for everyone at the club as well and the fans.”

Topics: Liverpool Jurgen Klopp Chelsea FA Cup

Related

Klopp hails another ‘special’ final after Liverpool see off Villarreal
Sport
Klopp hails another ‘special’ final after Liverpool see off Villarreal
Klopp signs contract extension with Liverpool through 2026
Sport
Klopp signs contract extension with Liverpool through 2026

Reigning champion Mickelson withdraws from PGA Championship

Reigning champion Mickelson withdraws from PGA Championship
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

Reigning champion Mickelson withdraws from PGA Championship

Reigning champion Mickelson withdraws from PGA Championship
  • The 51-year-old American becomes just the third PGA champion not to defend his title after Tiger Woods in 2008 and Ben Hogan in 1949, both of whom bowed out due to injury
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: Phil Mickelson said on Friday he will not defend his PGA Championship title after having stepped away from the game in February amid fallout from comments he made regarding a Saudi-backed golf league.

Mickelson had kept golf fans guessing about whether he would be at Southern Hills Country Club next week but the speculation ended with the PGA of America confirming he would not be in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The 51-year-old American becomes just the third PGA champion not to defend his title after Tiger Woods in 2008 and Ben Hogan in 1949, both of whom bowed out due to injury.

“We have just been informed that Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the PGA Championship,” the PGA of America said. “Phil is the defending champion and currently eligible to be a PGA Life Member and we would have welcomed him to participate.

“We wish Phil and Amy the very best and look forward to his return to golf.”

Mickelson became golf’s oldest major champion at last year’s PGA Championship when, less than a month shy of turning 51, he held off Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen to triumph by two shots at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course.

Last month Mickelson filed for a release from the PGA Tour to play in the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational event, to be held June 9-11 near London, and also registered for the PGA Championship and June 16-19 US Open.

The PGA Tour on Tuesday rejected requests from several players, including Mickelson, for clearance to play the LIV opener. 

Topics: Phil Mickelson golf PGA Championship PGA Tour

Related

Sagstrom grabs LPGA Founders Cup lead with sizzling 63
Sport
Sagstrom grabs LPGA Founders Cup lead with sizzling 63
Colombia’s Munoz fires stunning 12-under 60 to seize Byron Nelson lead
Sport
Colombia’s Munoz fires stunning 12-under 60 to seize Byron Nelson lead

Stoffel Vandoorne on his recent victory and future in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

Stoffel Vandoorne on his recent victory and future in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship
Updated 4 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Stoffel Vandoorne on his recent victory and future in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

Stoffel Vandoorne on his recent victory and future in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship
  • Mercedes driver stormed to the top of the driver standings with a victory at the Monaco E-Prix
Updated 4 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Stoffel Vandoorne is gearing up for the rest of the season and discussing his racing future after the Mercedes driver stormed to the top of the driver standings with a victory at the Monaco E-Prix, where he finished ahead of Jean-Eric Vergne in second and Mitch Evans in third. 

The Monaco race weekend was a successful one for the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team, with Vandoorne claiming his first win of the season, and Nyck de Vries securing further points and finishing in 10th place, giving the team a clear lead in the team championship with 120 points.

1. Victory in Monaco must have been special. Can you let us know more about your experience winning in Monaco compared with the usual races?

Monaco races are special in any series and in any category. I’ve raced here in the past for a couple of different series, such as the World Series by Renault GP2, and Formula 1 as well. I won in the GP2 in 2015, which was quite a special feeling as well.

Last weekend was my first win in Formula E, which was also my first one of this season, which makes it a very special one. I think this is definitely a race that everyone wants to have in their racing career, with all the hype around it as well as the circuit’s history. I was obviously extremely very happy and so was everyone in the team.

2. What are your feelings on the upcoming race in Berlin? How do you like the Berlin track and what are your experiences so far there?

Berlin is a home race for us, and I’m looking forward to being back on track. 

Berlin historically has been quite good to us. It’s where I had my first victory in Formula E. It’s also a very particular one. Maybe it’s because of the way the track is over there with the concrete — it’s on an old airfield. The concrete is very abrasive and aggressive, which means we need to maneuver carefully and get the car in at the right window to be able to perform there. Though we’ve had some good races, we have also had some races where we have struggled a little. It’s a challenging race, but I’m looking forward to it. It’s a track that suits me as well, and hopefully we manage to get it right again.

3. Are there any tracks more suited to Mercedes in the rest of the season?

When you look at all the circuits that we have to race in, there are certain circuits where our performance has been stronger and yet other circuits where we have struggled. The championship is a bit different now with the different qualification format. It provides a little more opportunity to equalize the field and to play at the front.

I don’t really know if there are any tracks in particular that suit us. It’s just the nature of the championship and the competition being so intense, that if you miss out by a tiny bit, it’s very easy to find yourself on the back foot. I believe it’s all about maximizing every weekend and gain an edge to fight at the forefront on any circuit.

4. How important is it in the first half of a race to hold back and conserve energy?

In the past few days, we’ve seen the drivers who hold back end up winning.

It’s always a difficult balance to make obviously, because in an ideal situation you don’t want to fight too much. But when you’re in the top position, you also don’t want to lose out on that position, requiring you to strike a very delicate balance. 

For example, in Rome when I was leading the race and competing with Robin, we ended up wasting energy and then Mitch came through with the energy. I think it’s just the nature of the championship right now, where it’s so competitive, and it’s more about being efficient initially. 

5. Since Mercedes is going to retire from Formula E, do you believe you will be part of the team’s future plans once the season is over?

There’s still nothing confirmed on the team’s side, but I think a lot of people know regarding what’s coming. From my side, I would say that there is a lot to analyze in terms of what the best and most competitive package will be, and there are quite a few opportunities out there.

In the end, I have to decide what is going to be the best for my future and what is going to get me the most competitive package in order for me to be able to continue racing and winning the races, which is the most important thing for me.

6. Coming back to Monaco, in recent times there was some discussion that Monaco should not be in the calendar anymore. What is your take on this, and could you please compare a little bit between Formula E and Formula 1?

I don’t know if I should be involved in a discussion on whether Monaco should stay on in the calendar or not because, ultimately, it’s not in my power. Though the hype and the iconic nature of the event make it a great race and a great experience. Compared to Formula 1, I believe Formula E is better as in Formula 1, overtaking abilities are so limited and there’s not as much action. This year, Formula E has been quite a good race, with a lot of overtaking at the front and a lot of changes for the lead. We had a great race here last year as well.

7. Are you thinking about winning the championship this season, or do you think it’s still too early to say?

It is still way too early, though we are almost halfway through. In Formula E, things can change very quickly and turn around quite drastically, so I’m not really focusing on being the championship lead at the moment and am just taking it race by race, which is what I’ve been doing since the start of the year. 

The key is to just be consistent, which will also enable me to score the points at every race. This is my main focus at the moment, and we’ll see where we end up later. 

8. I know a lot of people in the media say that last year you drove well enough to be a world champion and it was only bad luck that prevented you from winning the title. Do you think last year you were good enough to be world champion, and is that driving you this year?

Yes, I think so. Last year was obviously quite a random season in terms of interpreting what happened. There were definitely a couple of occasions where I had my share of bad luck and lost out on big points during the default group qualifying formats. One of them was in Valencia, where I qualified on pole, but then was disqualified, and there was the other race in Rome where Lucas had a problem, and both myself and Nyck were out of the race. This also happened in Rome, where I was leading the race and then got taken out. If you look at the gap in the end, I didn’t really need that much to just jump to the top of the tables.

This year, I want to leave no stone unturned, as I just want to make sure that I do everything right from my side and the things I have under my control. 

9. You drove well in Rome also. Can you tell us about your team dynamics?

We all have a very good relationship with each other and I wouldn’t say that anything has changed us, though I think Nyck is just going through a bit of a rough patch. As it’s such a competitive championship, as soon as you’re not trying hard enough to put all of the little pieces together, it’s very likely to affect your standings a little bit. I think Nyck has got the speed; he’s got everything he needs to be fighting at the front again. I think he’s just going through a little bit of a tricky phase, but I’m convinced he will turn things around and strike back in his own way.

10. Considering the success you have had in Formula E in recent years, are you happy to be a part of this championship?

Yes, of course. It is now my fourth season and I have been transferred to Mercedes since, and I think we’ve had a pretty successful time together so far. I think this championship is one of the most challenging in terms of the drivers and how close the competition is. As a race car driver, you want to be in a very competitive championship because when you do well, it is very rewarding and gives you the best feeling. 

11. Regarding the Gen3, what are the features that you like the most and what do you like aesthetically?

Well, there are always changes to the rules, no matter what series it is, and it’s always quite interesting because the cars look very different. The Gen3 is quite a big upgrade on the technical side, with a lot more power. I think that some of the best things about the car is its performance, the handling and the feeling of the car due to the reduction in weight, which I think will be very noticeable to us drivers and will help improve the handling, as well as the ability, of the car. I believe the front region is also probably going to change a lot.

I’m looking forward to trying it out, and although we are a couple of months away, I think we’ll get there quite quickly. It’s exciting and I’m looking forward to trying it out and experiencing the car’s performance for myself. 

12. Will you be racing at Formula E next year? If yes, what team will you be with?

I want to be in Formula E next year, and that is my mindset for where I want to be in the future. Like I said before, there are a lot of changes happening within our own team at the moment, and the most important thing is to have a competitive package and a competitive car that will enable me to fight for victories and championships. 

13. Do you think that the entry experience in the category is important, or is the fact that everyone is starting from zero an advantage for the less experienced drivers?

In Formula E, the experience is always important, though the fundamentals of it and the way you drive the car will be unchanged on the most part. 

The new rules level out the field a little bit. And I think it might be a little easier for the less experienced drivers to get up to speed and not have that delay, as there are so many new things that we have to learn about, though I still do think that experienced drivers have a bit more of an advantage due to experience.

14. Mercedes joined Formula E a couple of years ago and managed to win the championship last season. How has the team evolved in that time from a technical point of view?

There have been quite a lot of changes in the four years that I’ve been with the team now. Obviously the first year we were a private team and, back then, all the technical team was based in Germany for the first two seasons. This winter, it’s moved away from Germany, which again was a big change operationally as a lot of the personnel had to move from Germany

We had to rebuild a completely new simulator and it’s definitely not been an easy ride, but I think in terms of the mentality within the team, it’s been great. We have a very good team culture where everyone is accepting of mistakes, as we’re all human. This is one of the key points as to why this team is so strong.

Whether it’s from a driver’s point of view, an engineering point of view, or strategy, mistakes happen, unfortunately, but we’re not afraid to take them to the table, discuss them and learn from them. 

15. How difficult is it to swap between the simulation for Formula 1 to Formula E and back?

To be honest, right now it’s actually something that comes naturally to me. I think it was a little bit strange in the very beginning when I had just joined Formula E after leaving Formula 1. The Formula E car is unique in terms of how you have to drive it, which didn’t feel natural to me in the beginning. I had to take a little bit of time to get used to the driving style and fine tune my own driving style. As I’ve now been in Formula E for a while, the driving feels very natural to me.

16. What is the main difference in racing between you and your teammates, and what is the secret to your success?

I don’t think there are any secrets to my success. Nyck has obviously been very successful in Formula E over the years — he’s one of the reference drivers and he also won the championship last year. He’s definitely got a lot of speed, and we keep pushing each other very hard. For Nyck, things may not be going 100 percent his way at the moment, though I’m feeling quite confident and I’m going to take advantage of that to do my best each race weekend.

I want to get the best for myself and for the team, and get the best result possible. I have no doubt that they’ll be able to turn things around and that Nyck will be striking back in his own way very soon.

17. Would it be important for you to stay a Mercedes driver for a long time, or would you be open to other teams/manufacturers?

When I joined Formula E with Mercedes, I was imagining being with Mercedes and Formula E for a very long time. Obviously with the decision being made last year that they are leaving the championship, everyone knows that I have to look for a different solution for the next season. 

I would love to stay part of the Mercedes family as I have a great relationship with them and I hope to continue with them in some way or form.

Topics: Motorsport Formula E ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

Related

Formula E season eight reaches midpoint with double-header in Berlin
Sport
Formula E season eight reaches midpoint with double-header in Berlin
ABT Sportsline confirm return to Formula E for season 9 and Gen3 era
Sport
ABT Sportsline confirm return to Formula E for season 9 and Gen3 era

Djokovic into Rome semis to extend reign  as world No. 1, Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur mounts fightback to advance

Djokovic into Rome semis to extend reign  as world No. 1, Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur mounts fightback to advance
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates after winning her quarter final match against Greece's Maria Sakkari. (Reuters)
Updated 21 min 33 sec ago
AFP

Djokovic into Rome semis to extend reign  as world No. 1, Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur mounts fightback to advance

Djokovic into Rome semis to extend reign  as world No. 1, Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur mounts fightback to advance
  • Djokovic is top of the bill again on Saturday night for his clash with Casper Ruud where he can claim his 1,000th career victory on the way to the final
  • Jabeur is in the semis of the women’s draw after bouncing back from being a game away from defeat to beat Maria Sakkari 1-6, 7-5, 6-1
Updated 21 min 33 sec ago
AFP

ROME: Novak Djokovic took his place in the Italian Open semifinals on Friday with a 7-5, 7-6 (7/1) win over Felix Auger-Aliassime which guaranteed that he would remain world No. 1 for a 370th week.

Top seed Djokovic is chasing a sixth title in Rome ahead of Roland Garros later this month, and needed more than two hours win a match which featured some magnificent tennis from big-hitting Auger-Aliassime.

Canada’s Auger-Aliassime crashed in serves of over 200km/h, hitting 11 aces, and showed a wide range of bold shots in his first-ever match against the 20-time Grand Slam winner.

The 21-year-old, who won his first ATP tournament in Rotterdam in February, even went toe-to-toe in rallies with Djokovic, even drawing applause from the Serb early in the match with one particularly deft drop shot.

Djokovic showed touches of class, exemplified by a lob at the end of a thrilling rally which broke Auger-Aliassime’s serve in game six of the second set to move the 35-year-old 4-2 ahead.

Auger-Aliassime brought the crowd to their feet by fighting back to take the set to a tie-break, where his brave resistance finally met its end.

Djokovic is top of the bill again on Saturday night for his clash with Casper Ruud where he can claim his 1,000th career victory on the way to the final.

Stefanos Tsitsipas made the semis by beating local hero Jannick Sinner 7-6 (7/5) 6-2 in a clash which was stopped for over 10 minutes at match point after a spectator fell ill.

Next up Tsitsipas will face Alexander Zverev, who comfortably saw off Cristian Garin, the only unseeded player left in the tournament, 7-5, 6-2.

It will be the third time in the space of a month that the German will meet the Greek in the last four, with the pair sharing the honors from clashes in Monte Carlo and Madrid.

Ons Jabeur is in the semis of the women’s draw after bouncing back from being a game away from defeat to beat Maria Sakkari 1-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Tunisian Jabeur made history last weekend by winning in Madrid to become the first Arab or African player to claim a WTA 1000 title and let out a roar of delight after a magnificent win at the Foro Italico.

The 27-year-old looked certain to be heading out after being hammered by world No. 4 Sakkari in the first set and going down 5-2 in the second.

Greece’s Sakkari was serving for what appeared to be a routine win but from nowhere Jabeur pushed back, breaking serve in game eight before winning the next seven to go three ahead in set three, a lead which she never relinquished.

“In my head at 5-2 I said, You cannot finish those two weeks, those amazing almost three weeks, like this,” Jabeur told reporters.

“To back up the performance from Madrid, it’s very important for me... It’s one of the reasons why I’m here, why I want to continue showing myself on the court.”

In the last four Jabeur will face Daria Kasatkina, who went through after Switzerland’s Jil Tiechmann retired injured while the Russian was leading 6-4, 3-2.

Earlier, Iga Swiatek stretched her winning streak to 26 matches after a straight-sets victory over Bianca Andreescu, 7-6 (7/2), 6-0.

The world No. 1, bidding for a fifth consecutive tournament triumph, will face Aryna Sabalenka after the third seed won 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 against Amanda Anisimova.

Related

Ailing Nadal falls in Italian Open third round to Shapovalov
Sport
Ailing Nadal falls in Italian Open third round to Shapovalov
Tunisia’s Jabeur hungry for more after historic Madrid title
Sport
Tunisia’s Jabeur hungry for more after historic Madrid title

Courage continues to drive Fernandinho and Man City to Premier League glory

Courage continues to drive Fernandinho and Man City to Premier League glory
Updated 14 May 2022
ALAM KHAN

Courage continues to drive Fernandinho and Man City to Premier League glory

Courage continues to drive Fernandinho and Man City to Premier League glory
  • Despite a devastating loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final, the Brazilian veteran is hoping to leave the Etihad this summer with a 12th major honor
Updated 14 May 2022
ALAM KHAN

MANCHESTER: In a scene from the “All or Nothing” Amazon documentary series that charted Brazil’s 2019 Copa America campaign, Fernandinho listens intently as “coragem,” the Portuguese word for courage, reverberates around the dressing room.

Seeking to lift spirits and unite his under-pressure team, coach Tite tells the players it is “courage” that will provide them with the mental strength they need in adversity.

“You can lose, but never be defeated,” he says during the impassioned speech, before leading Brazil to their first major trophy in 12 years.

Midfielder Fernandinho won the last of his 53 caps for his country during that Copa America triumph — and courage is a trait the 37-year-old also sees in the club he currently captains, Manchester City, as he seeks to secure the perfect farewell gift of one last success before he departs.

City’s dramatic Champions League exit in the semi-finals this month — having seen a two-goal advantage over Real Madrid wiped out in gut-wrenching fashion when the Spanish champions struck three times late on to win 6-5 on aggregate — would demoralize most teams. All the more so when the pain of last season’s defeat in the final by Chelsea is still raw.

City, though, responded with 5-0 and 5-1 victories over Newcastle and Wolves to keep them on course to retain the Premier League title. Fernandinho expected nothing less.

“Definitely, we are strong mentally or we wouldn’t be in the position we are now, fighting for a fourth Premier League in five years,” he said. “If we are not strong mentally, I don’t know who can be.

“The level we are at now, we know what we are playing for, the players know what they need to do and we have done it before. That’s important, because they understand their responsibility and know how important it is to overcome those difficult situations and give the response to our fans, to give them the title.”

He remains philosophical about the ups and downs of football in general and the Champions League exit in particular.

“In life you have good moments and bad moments constantly,” Fernandinho said. “It was really heartbreaking to lose in Madrid, especially the way the game went. We wanted so much to reach the final but it wasn’t enough. It is football. It is life.

“Losing that final last season and losing that semi-final could be bad moments in my life. But what’s important is the way we reacted. The group of people we have — the players, staff, everyone at the club — everyone gave their contribution. And, after that, we have shown good character and a response.”

Has this City squad displayed greatness, too?

“Yes, definitely,” he replied. “It’s a great team and I’m proud to be part of this and work with them. I was fighting for those two titles but now it’s one and we are 100 per cent going to try to win it. Definitely, I want to finish with that Premier League title … definitely.”

With a three-point lead and seven-goal advantage over their only remaining challengers, Liverpool, City will be crowned champions if they take four points from their final two games, against West Ham on Sunday and Aston Villa a week later.

It would be a fifth Premier League success for Fernandinho, matching the club record set by Sergio Aguero. Yet when he arrived from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013, it was almost a case of Fernandin-who? Some people questioned the £30 million ($36.7 million) purchase of a player who had waived about £4 million owed to him by Shakhtar to complete the move. He went on to prove his worth and is now widely lauded as one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League.

Having decided to return to Brazil this summer when his contract ends, Fernandinho wants to secure a 12th major honor with City to add to the 11 he won with Shakhtar.

“I’m really proud to have been part of this huge club, full of nice people, hard workers, and that’s why City are considered one of the best teams in Europe now,” Fernandinho told Arab News.

“I’m really proud to have been part of this team, to have been part of how they have grown and the history we have made. It’s a mix of emotions now. When I look back, the first time I arrived here so full of expectation; I just came to play well, to win titles. When the years went by, you become a bit more experienced and you win one title and you become hungrier and hungrier to win more.”

Londrina-born Fernandinho left Brazil, bound for Ukraine, in 2005 after three years at Atletico Paranaense, who are one of the clubs currently interested in signing him. He is now ready to continue his career at home, inspired by compatriot Ze Roberto, a former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich winger who continued to play until he was 43.

“It’s hard to leave City but it’s life,” said Fernandinho. “I have a wish to keep playing a little bit more, to get more minutes in games and the chance to play for another club. It’s not decided yet where, and I’m still looking for the offers, but I will definitely go home.

“City tried to get me to stay and I’m really grateful because the way they treat me is full of respect, and me the same, but in the end I just follow my heart. I found the best solution for me was to leave and keep playing for a few more years. I hope I can play on until I am 40; I feel good and if I am capable enough, I want to do that, just to enjoy it.

“But it’s not just about football, you know, it’s about family, to be a bit closer to my family and friends. I have been away from Brazil for 17 years now and it’s not been easy. My dad is getting old, my mum is getting old and they can’t travel a lot to come and visit me, so the best choice is to go back home and stay close to them, and keep working there.”

Often regarded as an unsung hero of Abu Dhabi-owned City’s recent domination of English football, Fernandinho will leave behind him the image of a gentle giant, a tenacious, intelligent, industrious leader on the pitch, yet humble off it as he encourages his teammates to further excel.

Manager Pep Guardiola has hailed the importance of his captain, once describing him as a player “who can do everything.” Deployed at center-back during City’s current defensive crisis, although a muscular problem means he is doubtful for the trip to West Ham, Fernandinho has dutifully stepped up to the challenge whenever and wherever needed.

He has no doubt his teammates will step up, too, and continue to challenge for the biggest prizes, including the one he and they craved so badly.

“I do believe in the future they will win the Champions League and I hope they can win it really, really soon,” said Fernandinho.

“I will be far away but supporting them — and always looking on at them to do well.”

Topics: Manchester city

Formula E season eight reaches midpoint with double-header in Berlin

Formula E season eight reaches midpoint with double-header in Berlin
Updated 14 May 2022
Arab News

Formula E season eight reaches midpoint with double-header in Berlin

Formula E season eight reaches midpoint with double-header in Berlin
  • 2022 Shell Recharge Berlin E-Prix features rounds seven and eight of the 2021/22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, halfway through the biggest-ever 16-race season
  • Mercedes-EQ lead Drivers’ and Teams’ World Championship standings, with Stoffel Vandoorne ahead of the pack
Updated 14 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship lands at Berlin’s Tempelhof Airport Circuit for the seventh and eighth rounds of the 2021/22 campaign on May 14-15.

The 2022 Shell Recharge Berlin E-Prix will see Formula E return to the German capital, a fixture on the calendar since the inaugural 2014/15 season.

Uniquely, the 22 drivers from 11 teams race in Berlin in both anti-clockwise and clockwise variations of the circuit in the double-header race weekend.

As it stands, just 10 points split Drivers’ World Championship leader Stoffel Vandoorne (Mercedes-EQ), Jean-Eric Vergne (DS TECHEETAH), Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing) and Robin Frijns (Envision Racing). With 29 points on offer each day, there will be plenty of opportunities for drivers to improve their standings before the chequered flag falls on round eight.

Last time out, Vandoorne (Mercedes-EQ) wrestled control of the Drivers’ World Championship after claiming victory in the Monaco E-Prix.

The Belgian fended off the attentions of Jaguar TCS Racing’s Mitch Evans, with the Kiwi unable to convert his Julius Baer Pole Position and winding up second, and DS TECHEETAH’s Jean-Eric Vergne coming home third

Vandoorne has won twice around Tempelhof and will undoubtedly be the driver with the target on his back this weekend.

Monaco saw consecutive podium finishes for Vergne after his second-place finish in Rome’s round five. With consistency key in Formula E and even after losing the Drivers’ advantage to Vandoorne for now, he knows he is sitting pretty just six points back.

Evans is three points shy of Vergne, while Robin Frijns (Envision Racing) is another point behind in fourth spot and stringing together a charge. The Dutchman has scored strongly in all but the opening race of the season, and his three podiums are as good as any other driver in the standings has yet to manage.

The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team pairing of Andre Lotterer and Pascal Wehrlein have shown pace so far this season and will be looking to bounce back after neither car finished the race in Monaco. Ahead of the race, Porsche reserve driver Simona De Silvestro took the Formula E Gen2 car on a spin through downtown Berlin, passing historic sites, including the Brandenburg Gate and Alexanderplatz.

Berlin is the only city to have hosted a race in every season of Formula E, and in all but one of those seasons the expansive Tempelhofer Feld has been the host venue, one of the largest inner-city parks in the world.

The 2.4 km Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit will host two different configurations over the weekend, with Saturday’s race using the traditional anti-clockwise direction and Sunday switching to clockwise. It is a unique challenge for the teams and drivers, but one they relish — and a favorite of many.

The bumpy concrete apron, higher-than-usual degradation and high grip take a toll on energy management and make race strategies a headache, but the action is always among the best on the calendar.

In the final race of 2020/21, the last time Formula E visited, Mercedes secured the Teams’ World Championship alongside teammate Nyck de Vries’ Drivers’ title.

Topics: Motorsport Formula E berlin Germany

Related

Formula E and FIA reveal all-electric Gen3 race car
Sport
Formula E and FIA reveal all-electric Gen3 race car
ABT Sportsline confirm return to Formula E for season 9 and Gen3 era
Sport
ABT Sportsline confirm return to Formula E for season 9 and Gen3 era

Latest updates

Jeddah park’s carnival opening marks start of season of activities
One of Saudi artist Meead Anwar Abulata’s live paintings portrayed a lady in a dress with hues of blue. (AN photo/Huda Bashatah)
Reigning champion Mickelson withdraws from PGA Championship
Reigning champion Mickelson withdraws from PGA Championship
Stoffel Vandoorne on his recent victory and future in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship
Stoffel Vandoorne on his recent victory and future in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship
Djokovic into Rome semis to extend reign  as world No. 1, Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur mounts fightback to advance
Djokovic into Rome semis to extend reign  as world No. 1, Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur mounts fightback to advance
What We Are Reading Today: The Mind and the Moon
Photo/Supplied

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.