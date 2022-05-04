You are here

  • Home
  • Klopp hails another ‘special’ final after Liverpool see off Villarreal

Klopp hails another ‘special’ final after Liverpool see off Villarreal

Klopp hails another ‘special’ final after Liverpool see off Villarreal
Liverpool players celebrate after their Champions League semifinal second leg football match against Villarreal at the Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain, Tuesday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rs5mf

Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

Klopp hails another ‘special’ final after Liverpool see off Villarreal

Klopp hails another ‘special’ final after Liverpool see off Villarreal
  • Liverpool were careless, perhaps complacent even, in the first half but sensational in the second
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

VILLAREAL, SPAIN: Jurgen Klopp said reaching a third Champions League final in five years with Liverpool felt just as special as the first after his team saw off a spirited fightback from Villarreal on Tuesday to keep their quadruple hopes alive.

Trailing 2-0 from the first leg of their semifinal, Villarreal sparked hopes of a remarkable turnaround in the return at the Estadio de la Ceramica after Boulaye Dia finished in the third minute and Francis Coquelin headed in another to level the tie at 2-2.

But Klopp threw on Luis Diaz for Diogo Jota at the interval to shake Liverpool into life and it worked, the visitors scoring three times in 12 minutes through Fabinho, Diaz and Sadio Mane to secure a 3-2 win on the night and a 5-2 victory on aggregate.

“It feels like the first final because it’s always so special — it’s the best club competition in the world,” Klopp said. “Respect to Villarreal. Wonderful stadium and what they are doing here is incredible. It feels so special because it was so difficult for us.

“It was massive from the boys. Before the game I said I’d like to read the headlines that the mentality monsters were in town. I didn’t want us to defend the result but go for the win, and the second half was like this.”

Liverpool will await the winner of the second semifinal between Real Madrid and Manchester City, who meet at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday with City leading 4-3 from the opener last week.

“To be in a final is never easy and to make this a third in five years is incredible from this group of boys,” Liverpool’s Andy Robertson said. “As fans and players, we should never take days like this for granted.” 




Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp waves to supporters at the end of the  Champions League semifinal second leg football match against Villarreal. (AFP)

Either City or Madrid will offer a sterner test than Villarreal, but after a chastening experience at Anfield last week, Unai Emery’s side delivered a spirited performance that rattled Liverpool and showed why they knocked out both Juventus and Bayern Munich to reach the semifinals.

Liverpool were careless, perhaps complacent even, in the first half but sensational in the second. Diaz, who started on the bench, was integral to the fightback, and may soon have to be an automatic starter for Klopp.

“He’s been special,” said Robertson. “The talent he has, the will he has to win. He fits us perfectly. He made a big difference.”

A banner draped behind the Villarreal goal at one end read “90 minutes from our dream” while before kickoff the stadium announcer shouted “it’s possible, the comeback is possible!“

And if anyone inside the ground was still skeptical, they were given an early injection of belief as Pervis Estupinan swung in a cross from the left and Etienne Capoue’s skewed finish was turned in by Dia.

Liverpool lacked their usual control and precision, with Villarreal’s second goal coming four minutes before halftime as Pau Torres launched a long ball from deep for Capoue to run onto.

Capoue’s first touch cannoned away from him but he recovered, controlling and twisting away from Robertson before hanging up a superb cross with his left foot for Coquelin to head in.

The halftime whistle prompted huge cheers from the home fans, whose team were level in the tie, and a change from Klopp, as Diaz replaced Jota.

Liverpool looked like a team smarting after the break. They were rushing now to take throw-ins, eager to find the intensity they had previously lacked.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s deflected shot from distance looped onto the crossbar. Diaz volleyed over at the back post. And then Fabinho fired in, latching onto a Mohamed Salah pass and shooting early through the legs of Geronimo Rulli.

This was a more familiar Liverpool, hitting a level Villarreal could not match, and five minutes later they scored a second, restoring their two-goal advantage on aggregate.

Alexander-Arnold was given too much space on the right and floated a cross into the area where Diaz aimed an excellent header down and in.

Seven minutes later, Liverpool delivered the final blow, as Rulli rushed out to close down a launched ball forward but failed to get there first.

Mane sprinted clear and rolled into an open net before Capoue was sent off, earning a second yellow card for a frustrated challenge with six minutes left.

Topics: champions league Jurgen Klopp Liverpool villarreal

Related

Thiago the on-field brain behind Liverpool’s quadruple charge
Sport
Thiago the on-field brain behind Liverpool’s quadruple charge
Arsenal heads closer to Champions League return with 2-1 win at West Ham
Sport
Arsenal heads closer to Champions League return with 2-1 win at West Ham

FIFA chief Infantino says Qatar migrant workers get pride from hard work

FIFA chief Infantino says Qatar migrant workers get pride from hard work
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

FIFA chief Infantino says Qatar migrant workers get pride from hard work

FIFA chief Infantino says Qatar migrant workers get pride from hard work
  • Infantino pointed to the introduction of a minimum wage and improved employment rights in Qatar
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: FIFA President Gianni Infantino said migrant workers gain pride from hard work when he was asked about the conditions of workers building World Cup stadiums and infrastructure in Qatar.

Infantino said workers would feel proud about building stadiums for this year’s tournament in the Gulf nation.

The head of football’s world governing body was asked at the global conference of the Milken Institute in Los Angeles if FIFA would make “any sort of commitment” to help families of workers who died in Qatar.

While he did not directly respond to that question, he pointed to the introduction of a minimum wage and improved employment rights in Qatar.

“Let’s not forget one thing, when we speak about this topic, which is work, even hard work, tough work,” Infantino said.

“America is a country of immigration. My parents emigrated as well from Italy to Switzerland. Not so far, but still.

“When you give work to somebody, even in hard conditions, you give him dignity and pride. It’s not charity. You don’t make charity. You don’t give something to somebody and say, ‘OK, stay where you are. I feel good because I can give you something.’“

Infantino said three people had died in construction work for the stadiums.

Infantino said: “When it comes to the building of World Cup stadiums — we are investigating all these matters with external entities — it is actually three persons who died.”

He said other workers “might have died in other works and so on and of course FIFA is not the police of the world or responsible for everything that happens around the world.

“But thanks to FIFA, thanks to football, we have been able to address the status of all the 1.5 million workers working in Qatar.”

Qatar refutes the number of deaths of migrant workers reported by some international media and says it has introduced a series of reforms to its employment regulations since being selected to host the World Cup.

Topics: FIFA Gianni Infantino 2022 Qatar World Cup migrant workers

Related

FIFA says it has no plans for 100-minute World Cup games
Sport
FIFA says it has no plans for 100-minute World Cup games
FIFA, Qatar prepare for unprecedented World Cup finals draw
Sport
FIFA, Qatar prepare for unprecedented World Cup finals draw

Djokovic tops Monfils in Madrid in his ‘best’ match of year

Djokovic tops Monfils in Madrid in his ‘best’ match of year
Updated 50 min 49 sec ago
AP

Djokovic tops Monfils in Madrid in his ‘best’ match of year

Djokovic tops Monfils in Madrid in his ‘best’ match of year
  • Djokovic, a three-time winner in Madrid, next faces either former No. 1 Andy Murray or Denis Shapovalov
Updated 50 min 49 sec ago
AP

MADRID: Novak Djokovic feels like the hard work is starting to pay off.

Trying to regain his best form after a slow start to the season, Djokovic looked sharp in his opening match at the Madrid Open on Tuesday, defeating Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the third round.

“I would probably rate it as the best performance of the year. I felt very good on the court,” the top-ranked Djokovic said after saving all five break points he faced and converting the three he had against the 21st-ranked Frenchman.

It was the Serb’s 18th straight win over Monfils. The match was interrupted at 2-2 in the first set as rain forced the roof on center court to be closed.

“Just generally very, very good performance,” he said. “I’m very pleased, considering, you know, that up to today I was not playing my best tennis in the few tournaments that I played this year and still kind of finding my rhythm, finding my groove.”

Djokovic arrived in Madrid with a 5-3 record in the three tournaments he played. He had needed three sets in each of his last three victories this season, all in Serbia before losing the final there to Andrey Rublev.

“I had a week, 10 days to get ready for this match, and for this tournament,” he said. “I have done everything I possibly can to build my fitness and also improve on all aspects of the game, on the court.”

Djokovic played in only one hard-court tournament after having not been allowed to participate in the Australian Open because of his vaccination status. He lost to Jiri Vesely in the Dubai quarterfinals.

He also lost to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his opening match in Monte Carlo, which was his only other clay tournament this season.

“I’m really glad that it paid off, because I felt good on the court,” he said. “It’s the right process, and it’s the right direction.”

Djokovic, a three-time winner in Madrid, next faces either former No. 1 Andy Murray or Denis Shapovalov.

Earlier, Rublev reached the third round after rallying to a 2-6, 6-4, 7-5 win over 20-year-old Jack Draper of Britain.

The eighth-ranked Rublev is seeking his first Masters 1000 title. The win in Serbia last month added to his titles in Dubai and Marseille. Only Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz have also won three titles this season.

Marin Cilic defeated Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, while Americans Frances Tiafoe and Jenson Brooksby lost their first-round matches in straight sets. Tiafoe lost to Cristian Garin 6-1, 6-3 and Brooksby lost to Roberto Bautista Agut 6-0, 6-2.

 Nadal, returning from injury, starts his Madrid Open campaign on Wednesday.

In the women’s draw, American Jessica Pegula defeated Bianca Andreescu 7-5, 6-1 to set up a quarterfinal encounter with Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo, who got past Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 to reach her third WTA 1000 quarterfinal.

Jil Teichmann advanced to the last eight by defeating 16th-seeded Elena Rybakina 6-3, 6-1.

Topics: Novak Djokovic Madrid Open

Related

Djokovic can play at Wimbledon; no vaccination required
Sport
Djokovic can play at Wimbledon; no vaccination required
’I ran out of gas,’ says Djokovic after Belgrade final defeat
Sport
’I ran out of gas,’ says Djokovic after Belgrade final defeat

Guardiola unfazed as Man City face Real Madrid in Bernabeu cauldron

Guardiola unfazed as Man City face Real Madrid in Bernabeu cauldron
Updated 03 May 2022
AFP

Guardiola unfazed as Man City face Real Madrid in Bernabeu cauldron

Guardiola unfazed as Man City face Real Madrid in Bernabeu cauldron
  • With a place in the Champions League final at stake, Guardiola can take comfort from his impressive record in Real’s intimidating Bernabeu Stadium
Updated 03 May 2022
AFP

LONDON: Pep Guardiola has urged his Manchester City stars to show their “personality” as the Spaniard plots yet another successful visit to Real Madrid in Wednesday’s Champions League semifinal second leg.

Guardiola’s side head to Madrid with a slender 4-3 advantage after last week’s thrilling first leg at the Etihad Stadium.

With a place in the Champions League final at stake, Guardiola can take comfort from his impressive record in Real’s intimidating Bernabeu Stadium.

Many star-studded teams have folded when confronted by a European night under the lights in one of the sport’s most hallowed cathedrals.

But Guardiola has never been cowed by the prospect of facing Real on their own turf, winning six times and losing just once in nine visits with City, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Guardiola’s Barcelona marked his first game as a visiting boss in the Bernabeu with a 6-2 demolition of Real in 2009.

He also masterminded a 2-0 Champions League semifinal first leg win at Real in 2011 that propelled Lionel Messi and company toward the second of their two Champions League titles during his reign.

Messi memorably scored a superb solo goal in that encounter and Guardiola would dearly love a similar contribution from one of City’s array of attacking talents. City have already won at the Bernabeu in the Guardiola era, securing a 2-1 triumph in the Champions League last 16 first leg two years ago en route to eliminating the Spanish club.

Overall, Guardiola has won 12 of his 20 managerial meetings with Real at home and away.

But Guardiola did suffer a Champions League semifinal exit against Real in 2014 when his Bayern Munich were crushed 5-0 on aggregate by Los Blancos.

And, fueled by Karim Benzema’s incredible goal blitz, Real have already staged two dramatic comebacks at the Bernabeu to knock out Paris Saint Germain and Chelsea in the previous two rounds.

While City were clearly the better side in the first leg against Real last week, they couldn’t deliver the knockout blow due to a combination of poor finishing and sloppy defending.

With that in mind, Guardiola has no intention of underestimating Carlo Ancelotti’s team, saying: “I’ve lost and won against them. You play hundreds of times against a rival, you win and lose and none of that (past history) comes into it.

“The talent they have, the only way to beat them is to be better.”

Given the 51-year-old’s superstitious leanings, Guardiola might have been disappointed to discover City were unable to stay in his favored hotel ahead of the second leg.

Guardiola likes to return to hotels he considers to have been lucky and City stayed in the Four Seasons for their quarterfinal against Atletico Madrid last month.

However, they could not secure enough rooms for their squad and staff at the Four Seasons this time, so have had to switch to the nearby Mandarin Oriental Ritz.

“To win this competition, in my little experience, you have to overcome the situations that arise and you have to perform very well in two games,” Guardiola said.

“It’s a good test for us. We have to show our personality in the game. We will play to win.”

City are embroiled in a tense Premier League title race with Liverpool, but the Champions League is Guardiola’s holy grail.

Beaten by Chelsea in their first Champions League final appearance last season, City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan insists they are determined to make amends for that painful defeat.

“We are going to play in a great stadium against a great team. Real are one of the greatest teams in history, so you can feel how much of a challenge it is,” Gundogan said.

“It’s huge for us and for the club. We want to get to the final again, like last year.”

Topics: Pep Guardiola champions league Bernabeu

Related

Thiago the on-field brain behind Liverpool’s quadruple charge
Sport
Thiago the on-field brain behind Liverpool’s quadruple charge
Russian clubs banned from next season’s Champions League
Sport
Russian clubs banned from next season’s Champions League

Eddie Howe keeping faith in Allan Saint-Maximin form ahead of City clash

Eddie Howe keeping faith in Allan Saint-Maximin form ahead of City clash
Updated 03 May 2022
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe keeping faith in Allan Saint-Maximin form ahead of City clash

Eddie Howe keeping faith in Allan Saint-Maximin form ahead of City clash
  • Frenchman has been preferred to Chris Wood in central striker role
  • Fan favorite has failed to hit levels he showed pre-injury and illness in March
Updated 03 May 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has addressed fan fears about Allan Saint-Maximin’s Newcastle United form — and explained his decision to drop Chris Wood.

Saint-Maximin has been preferred as a central striker in the Magpies’ last two Premier League games, a 3-0 win at Norwich City and last weekend’s disappointing home loss to Liverpool.

And while the Frenchman remains a fan favorite on Tyneside, it is fair to say that his form has dipped significantly since his return from illness and injury in March.

Howe, however, remains unconcerned with Saint-Maximin’s recent performances, preferring to focus on the lack of quality service to the 25-year-old, whether out left or through the center.

“I’d never comment on any individuals,” said Howe when asked whether his player was going through a tough spell at present.

“I thought as an attacking force (against Liverpool), we probably weren’t at our best — Allan is obviously focal to that. But then again, we found it difficult to get the ball to him in dangerous areas.

“Maxi thrives on early balls to him and tries to get at the full-back and center-backs in one vs. one duels. I felt we could never isolate them (Liverpool) due to the fact you have to complement them. They do this week-in, week-out.

“Maxi worked hard and gave his best for the team, but from an attacking force, we weren’t quite right.”

With Saint-Maximin moving central it meant no space for New Zealand international Wood in the Magpies’ lineup.

While Howe has admitted previously he gave Wood a rest when Newcastle went to Carrow Road last week, last time out it was different.

Howe said: “Various different things. When you play the top teams, you won’t necessarily have the lion’s share of possession. We were looking to strengthen our defensive performance down the sides of the pitch and also try to get Maxi to counter attack in more of a central area. It didn’t necessarily work from a team perspective.

“Defensively, on the whole, we performed OK. They were always going to have chances in the game but I don’t think, although they had quite a few shots at goal, they didn’t have any glaring chances.”

Newcastle played a Reds side who nudged ahead of Manchester City at the top of the table with the win in the early weekend kick-off. The balance was redressed by Pep Guardiola and company later that evening when they ran amok at Elland Road against relegation-threatened Leeds United.

Things do not get any easier for the Magpies this time out having got by Liverpool, with the Citizens playing host to Howe’s side on Sunday evening.

Howe, though, is determined to not to see his side overawed.

“I want the mentality that we want to win every game, regardless of who our opponent is and regardless of where we play,” he said ahead of the Etihad clash.

“You can never be happy in defeat. I know my players will feel the same way. The biggest thing you can judge is your performance and our performance was workmanlike, but probably lacking in quality needed to win the game, or get something from the game. That needs to improve.”

Topics: Newcastle United Allan Saint-Maximin Eddie Howe

Related

Allan Saint-Maximin is not for sale, insists Newcastle boss Eddie Howe
Sport
Allan Saint-Maximin is not for sale, insists Newcastle boss Eddie Howe
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe defends Allan Saint-Maximin after drop in form
Sport
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe defends Allan Saint-Maximin after drop in form

Mohamed Kanno’s suspension big blow for Al-Hilal, Saudi Arabia

Mohamed Kanno’s suspension big blow for Al-Hilal, Saudi Arabia
Updated 03 May 2022
John Duerden

Mohamed Kanno’s suspension big blow for Al-Hilal, Saudi Arabia

Mohamed Kanno’s suspension big blow for Al-Hilal, Saudi Arabia
  • 4-month ban imposed by Saudi football governing body’s disputes department means player will miss rest of season, chunk of national team’s World Cup preparation
  • Kanno reneged on an agreed transfer, from Al-Hilal to arch-rivals Al-Nassr, to re-sign with Al-Hilal
Updated 03 May 2022
John Duerden

RIYADH: Life is never boring at Al-Hilal. On the pitch, Asia’s most successful club are either trying to defend their continental title with six games in the space of two weeks in April or then returning to domestic action in early May in a desperate bid to keep in touch with league leaders Al-Ittihad.

If that was not enough, there is also the curious case of Mohamed Kanno.

The all-action midfielder has established himself as one of the best in the country and played all but 18 minutes out of a possible 900 in Saudi Arabia’s final round of qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

However, the 27-year-old may be about to miss a large chunk of preparation for the tournament in Qatar after having just been hit with a four-month ban by the dispute resolution department of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation. Not only that, but Al-Hilal have been effectively banned from operating in the next two transfer windows and have also been landed with a fine of around $7.2 million (SR27 million).

The reason is familiar to all who follow football in the country. Kanno joined Al-Hilal in 2017 on a five-year contract and as that deal ran down last winter and he was allowed to talk to other clubs and was close to becoming a free agent, he agreed to join bitter Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr.

Shortly after, however, he signed a new deal for Al-Hilal and continued to play for the club. Al-Nassr made an official complaint in January and the SAFF has been investigating this case of a player having contracts with two different clubs ever since, only this week releasing its decision.

One of the main talking points now is whether the decision will be upheld. Al-Hilal have the right to appeal and, according to reports, have already opted to do so. The punishment may well be reduced.

Al-Hilal hope that it is sorted as quickly as possible, but it is unlikely that it will be done before the current campaign finishes later this month.

It may well be that Kanno has played his last game this season for the defending champions. The energy, power, and thrust that he brings from midfield – a playing style that has produced comparisons to French World Cup winner and Manchester United star Paul Pogba – will be missed as Al-Hilal try to overhaul leaders Al-Ittihad.

There are other consequences, however. The first is that the prospect of not being able to sign players this summer – though it remains to be seen if this is still the case after the appeal is heard – will be a troubling one for the team as it makes it much more difficult to plan ahead.

The club are already rethinking their transfer strategy for the summer. South Korean star Jang Hyun-soo was expected to return home after three years in Riyadh but it is likely now that the club will make the 30-year-old center-back, who can also play as a defensive midfielder, an attractive offer to extend his stay by another season.

The same may happen with Colombian midfielder Gustavo Cuellar. Al-Hilal were ready to replace the solid 29-year-old but, once again, are likely to change their mind if the punishment does not change.

There is some good news. At some point later this year, Abdulellah Al-Malki should return from the cruciate ligament injury he picked up against Japan in World Cup qualification, but much sooner than that is the appearance of Abdullah Otayf who is close to fitness and should play some part for Al-Hilal in the next few weeks.

That would be welcome for club and country as Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard will not be pleased at losing Kanno, one of his best performers from the successful World Cup qualification campaign, as he starts preparations for the main event.

A little ironically, Kanno came off the bench after 18 minutes of the first qualifier in the final round against Vietnam to replace the injured Otayf. After that, he did not miss a moment on the road to Qatar but now Renard will be looking closely to see how Otayf performs in the final few weeks of the season. If he gets back into the groove for Al-Hilal then he should get a call-up for Saudi Arabia’s first World Cup warm-up, the planned friendly against Colombia on June 5.

To see Otayf back in the field for Al-Hilal and Saudi Arabia would be of some consolation for fans of both teams but they would prefer to have Kanno available too. That may not be possible for a while, however.

Topics: Al-Hilal Mohamed Kanno 2022 World Cup Saudi Arabia Al-Nassr

Related

Special Al-Hilal return to domestic action in one last push for Saudi Pro League title
Sport
Al-Hilal return to domestic action in one last push for Saudi Pro League title
Champions Al-Hilal lead Saudi, Arab success in AFC Champions League’s longest season
Sport
Champions Al-Hilal lead Saudi, Arab success in AFC Champions League’s longest season

Latest updates

Klopp hails another ‘special’ final after Liverpool see off Villarreal
Klopp hails another ‘special’ final after Liverpool see off Villarreal
FIFA chief Infantino says Qatar migrant workers get pride from hard work
FIFA chief Infantino says Qatar migrant workers get pride from hard work
Djokovic tops Monfils in Madrid in his ‘best’ match of year
Djokovic tops Monfils in Madrid in his ‘best’ match of year
Man in UK who murdered his wife claimed she left to return to Afghanistan
Man in UK who murdered his wife claimed she left to return to Afghanistan
What We Are Doing Today: Right Bite
What We Are Doing Today: Right Bite

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.