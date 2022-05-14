Saudi Arabia, US continue to explore cooperation in space sector

RIYADH: The head of a Saudi delegation leading the Kingdom’s space technological advancement endeavors with the US has held a number of bilateral meetings on Friday, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Chairman of the Saudi Space Commission, Abdullah Al-Swaha, held several discussions with heads of American space companies to exchange expertise and technologies, and enhance joint capabilities in the space sector.
The meetings come as part of the Saudi minister’s official visit to the US, where he met with the founder and CEO of Axiom Space, Michael Suffredini, and CEO of Redwire Peter Cannito.
The meetings discussed several issues aimed at exchanging know-how and technologies related to microgravity platforms, joint cooperation to localize the satellite industry, seeking to enhance joint capabilities to discover space debris, and effectively contributing to building advanced navigational systems, the SPA statement said.
Al-Swaha also met with a number of heads of American space companies on Thursday, including John Elbon, chief operating officer of United Launch Alliance, and Jane Poynter, founder and co-CEO of Space Perspective.
The meetings aimed to enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of spacecraft launch services, build partnerships to contribute to the growth of the space tourism sector, exchange expertise and technologies, and develop the sector’s role in achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
