Police arrest 2 after building fire kills 27 in New Delhi
Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents. (AP)
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

Police arrest 2 after building fire kills 27 in New Delhi
  • Police register a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and a criminal conspiracy
  • Building located in a congested area with industrial units and the fire engines took time to reach the spot
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: Police arrested two owners of a company that manufactures and sells security cameras after a massive fire reportedly started in their office in a four-story commercial building in the Indian capital, killing 27 people and injuring 12 others, police and fire officials said Saturday.
The police registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and a criminal conspiracy that is punishable with life imprisonment or 10 years in jail.
The building had no clearance from the fire department and it was not equipped with fire safety equipment like extinguishers, said Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Services.
Garg said the fire started on the first floor of the building on Friday evening and spread quickly to other areas where inflammable plastic material used to manufacture equipment including security cameras and a large quantity of cardboard used for packaging were stored.
At least 50 people were rescued from the building, which contains mainly shops, the fire control room said. The building is located in the Mundka area in western New Delhi.
Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents. In 2019, a fire caused by an electrical short circuit engulfed a building in New Delhi and killed 43 people.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was saddened by the loss of lives and wished for the speedy recovery of the 12 injured who have been hospitalized.
Harish Goel and his brother Varun Goe were first detained for questioning and later arrested, the Press Trust of India reported, citing police officer Sameer Sharma.
Sachin Garg, a resident in the area, said the building had only one exit door, and people trapped there found it difficult to leave quickly because of a crush. “They called ambulances and fire officials used crane buckets to rescue people,” he said.
Satbir Lakra, another resident, said several men and women smashed glass walls and jumped to the ground floor.
The building is located in a congested area with industrial units and the fire engines took time to reach the spot, Garg said.
Twenty-seven fire engines doused the flames after battling for more than five hours. A search operation continued overnight to look for anyone trapped in the rubble, the fire control room said.
The cause of the fire was not immediately clear and is being investigated.
Garg said there were conflicting reports. Some said the fire started after an explosion in an air-conditioner and others said it was triggered by an electric short-circuit.

Debate in Spain over ‘menstrual leave’ plan

Debate in Spain over ‘menstrual leave’ plan
Updated 36 sec ago
AFP

  • Government expected to include the menstrual leave as part of a draft bill on reproductive health
  • Menstrual leave is currently offered only in a small number of countries including South Korea and Indonesia
Updated 36 sec ago
AFP
MADRID: Spain’s plan to become the first European nation to allow women to take “menstrual leave” from work has sparked a debate that has split the country’s leftist coalition government and unions.
Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s government is expected to include the menstrual leave as part of a draft bill on reproductive health that is set to be approved at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.
“We will recognize in the law the right to leave for women who have painful periods that will be financed by the state,” Equality Minister Irene Montero tweeted Friday.
She belongs to far-left party Podemos, Sanchez’s junior coalition partners.
The proposed law would introduce at least three days’ sick pay each month for women who suffer from severe period pains, daily newspaper El Pais and other media which have seen the draft bill reported.
The work leave could be extended to five days for women with particularly disabling periods if they have a medical certificate, the reports said.
“There are women who cannot work and live normally because they have really painful periods,” Montero said.
Menstrual leave is currently offered only in a small number of countries including South Korea and Indonesia, none of them in Europe.
But the issue is proving controversial in Spain with some politicians and unions saying it could stigmatize women in the workplace and favor the recruitment of men.
“You have to be careful with this type of decision,” said Cristina Antonanzas, deputy secretary of one of trade union UGT, adding this could indirectly impact “women’s access to the labor market.”
But Spain’s other major trade union, the CCOO, welcomed the proposed measure and called it a major “legislative advance” that will recognize a health problem that has been “ignored” until now.
Economy Minister Nadia Calvino, a former general director for budget at the European Commission who belongs to the Socialist party, said work was being done on several drafts.
“The government will never adopt a measure that stigmatizes women,” she told reporters on Thursday when asked about the controversy.
The head of the main opposition conservative Popular Party (PP), Alberto Nunez Feijoo, said it was up to doctors to decide when sick leave is warranted.
He accused the government of seeking to distract attention from a mobile phone spying scandal with the measure.
Ana Ferrer, of the Association of Victims of Endometriosis, a condition which can lead to more severe menstrual symptoms, said she feared the measure of will lead to “discrimination” against women even though it intends to protect their rights.
“What we need, more than leave, is recognition of our disability,” she said.
The draft bill reproductive health also calls for the elimination of the value-added tax (VAT) on some feminine sanitary products such as tampons.
It will also include measures to boost access to abortion at private hospitals and change the law to allow minors of 16 and 17 to terminate a pregnancy without their parents’ consent.
Spain decriminalized abortion in 1985 in cases of rape, if a fetus is malformed or if a birth poses a serious physical or psychological risk to the mother.
The scope of the law was broadened in 2010 to allow abortion on demand in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy but access to the procedure is complicated by the fact that many doctors in public hospitals refuse to perform abortions.

North Korea’s Kim says COVID-19 ‘great turmoil’, 21 new deaths reported

North Korea’s Kim says COVID-19 ‘great turmoil’, 21 new deaths reported
Updated 51 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

  • Pyongyang made an unprecedented admission of its first COVID-19 outbreak this week and imposed a nationwide lockdown
Updated 51 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Saturday that the spread of COVID-19 had thrust his country into “great turmoil” and called for an all-out battle to overcome the outbreak, while 21 new daily deaths were reported among people with fever.
North Korea made an unprecedented admission of its first COVID-19 outbreak this week and imposed a nationwide lockdown, after reporting no cases since the start of the pandemic two years ago. But there was no sign a rigorous testing or treatment campaign was under way.
“The spread of the malignant epidemic is a great turmoil to fall on our country since the founding,” state news agency KCNA quoted Kim as telling an emergency meeting of the country’s ruling Workers’ Party.
“But if we don’t lose focus in implementing epidemic policy and maintain strong organization power and control based on single-minded unity of the party and the people and strengthen our epidemic battle, we can more than overcome the crisis.”
Given North Korea’s limited testing capabilities, the numbers probably represent a fraction of total cases and could lead to thousands of deaths in one of only two countries without a vaccination campaign, experts have said.
The outbreak could also deepen an already dire food situation in the country, with the lockdown hampering anti-drought efforts and mobilization of labor.
The Workers’ Party meeting heard reports of about 280,810 people being treated and 27 deaths since a fever of unidentified origins was reported starting in late April, KCNA said.
State media did not say whether the new deaths were due to COVID-19. KCNA said on Friday that one death had been confirmed to be due to the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
The meeting also heard a report from epidemic control officials that “in most cases, human casualties were caused by negligence including drug overdose due to lack of knowledge of treatment methods,” KCNA said.
Since late April, 524,440 people have shown signs of fever including 174,440 new cases on Friday, KCNA said. About 243,630 have been treated but KCNA has not said how many people have been tested nor confirmed the total number of COVID-19 cases.
North Korea has been testing about 1,400 people a week, according to Harvard Medical School’s Kee Park who has worked on health care projects in the country, not nearly enough to survey the hundreds of thousands of people with symptoms.
Leader Kim said the health crisis had been caused by the incompetence and irresponsibility of party organizations, but transmission was not uncontrollable and the country must have faith in its battle to overcome the crisis in the shortest possible period, KCNA said.
Kim offered to donate medical supplies, which had been kept in his household, to be used by families that are experiencing particular hardship “with his resolution to always share the destiny with the people,” KCNA said.
Kim also said health officials must learn from the experience of other advanced countries, including China’s accomplishments in fighting the epidemic, KCNA said.
There was discussion on urgently distributing medicine and adopting scientific treatment for people with fever and other symptoms to minimize casualties, KCNA said.
North Korea said that party officials, workers and youth continued to be mobilized for work to prevent drought damages and for rice-planting in different parts of the country, the KCNA reported separately.
Kim had ordered for economic and farm activities to continue when declaring a nationwide lockdown on Thursday.
North Korea has not reported on the possible source of the outbreak. But a Seoul-based website that reports from sources in North Korea said late on Friday some students of a university in Pyongyang had tested positive after participating in an event on May 1. Leader Kim had also attended the event.
The students had relatives who worked in trade with China and may have spread the virus when they subsequently visited their hometowns outside Pyongyang, the Daily NK website said citing a source in Pyongyang.
Reuters could not independently verify the report.
North Korea’s border with China was reopened for trade early this year, but in April China suspended freight services between its Dandong city and the North Korean town of Sinuiju due to the COVID-19 situation on its side.

Australia’s PM vows to ‘empathize’ more if re-elected

Australia’s PM vows to ‘empathize’ more if re-elected
Updated 14 May 2022
AFP

  • Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative government lags in the opinion polls a week before the vote
Updated 14 May 2022
AFP

SYDNEY: Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Saturday he will “empathize” much more if he wins May 21 elections but was accused by the opposition of making a desperate political maneuver.
Morrison, whose conservative government lags in the opinion polls a week before the vote, admitted a day earlier that he had been a “bulldozer” to get things done during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I know there are things that are going to have to change with the way I do things because we are moving into a different time,” he added.
On Saturday, Morrison renewed his promise of personal change.
The Australian leader said he would seek to “explain my motives and my concerns and empathize a lot more — but I tell you what, at the end of the day what matters is I get the job done.”
Morrison said he had to make unpopular decisions and act quickly during the pandemic, adding: “I am looking forward to changing the gears of our government.”
It is a change from the campaign stump message he has delivered to voters until now: “You may not like me,” coupled with a summary of his plans and achievements, notably fighting the virus and boosting the economy.
A Newspoll released Friday showed the opposition Labour Party leading the ruling Liberal-National Party coalition by 54-46 percent on a two-party basis — barely changed from a month ago.
“I don’t believe this prime minister can change. That’s a desperate statement that he made,” opposition Labour Party leader Anthony Albanese told reporters.
The opposition leader also reacted angrily to a Sydney Morning Herald report that he had been kept out of the loop during Australia’s negotiations to obtain nuclear-powered submarines in an alliance with the United States and Britain.
US President Joe Biden’s administration had repeatedly asked Morrison’s team to ensure bipartisan support in Australia for the alliance, dubbed AUKUS, the paper said, citing White House officials.
Instead, Morrison reportedly waited more than four months before briefing the opposition on the deal. After being informed, Labor supported the agreement.
“It is extraordinary that the prime minister broke that faith and trust with our most important ally by not briefing Australian Labor on these issues,” Albanese said, adding that he was briefed by officials less than 24 hours before the public announcement.
“This prime minister is always interested in the wedge, always interested in the division and that’s why when he says that all can change, he can’t be trusted,” he added.
“This is a prime minister who always plays short term politics — isn’t interested in the national interest.”
Though both parties have been unofficially campaigning since long before the election date was announced over a month ago, Morrison was due to officially launch his ruling coalition’s campaign in Brisbane on Sunday.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tests positive for COVID-19

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tests positive for COVID-19
Updated 14 May 2022
Reuters

  • She will not be in parliament for the government’s emissions reduction plan on Monday
  • Due to the positive test, Ardern will be required to isolate until the morning of May 21
Updated 14 May 2022
Reuters

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tested positive for COVID-19 with moderate symptoms, her office said in a statement on Saturday.
She will not be in parliament for the government’s emissions reduction plan on Monday and the budget on Thursday, but “travel arrangements for her trade mission to the United States are unaffected at this stage,” the statement said.
Ardern had been symptomatic since Friday evening, returning a weak positive at night and a clear positive on Saturday morning on a rapid antigen test, it said.
She has been in isolation since Sunday, when her partner Clarke Gayford tested positive, it said.
Due to the positive test, Ardern will be required to isolate until the morning of May 21, undertaking what duties she can remotely.
Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson will address media in her place on Monday.
“This is a milestone week for the Government and I’m gutted I can’t be there for it,” Ardern said in the statement.
“Our emissions reduction plan sets the path to achieve our carbon zero goal and the budget addresses the long-term future and security of New Zealand’s health system,” she said. “But as I said earlier in the week isolating with COVID-19 is a very kiwi experience this year and my family is no different.”
Ardern also said on Saturday that her daughter Neve had tested positive on Wednesday.
“Despite best efforts, unfortunately I’ve joined the rest of my family and have tested positive for COVID-19,” Ardern posted on her official Instagram page.

Russian forces take heavy losses in failed river crossing in eastern Ukraine

Russian forces take heavy losses in failed river crossing in eastern Ukraine
Updated 14 May 2022
AP

  • At least 73 Russian tanks and other military equipment destroyed in two-day battle earlier this week
  • Ukrainian authorities open first war crimes trial featuring a captured Russian soldier accused of killing an elderly civilian
Updated 14 May 2022
AP

KYIV, Ukraine: Russian forces suffered heavy losses in a Ukrainian attack that destroyed a pontoon bridge they were using to try to cross a river in the east, Ukrainian and British officials said in another sign of Moscow’s struggle to salvage a war gone awry.
Ukrainian authorities, meanwhile, opened the first war crimes trial of the conflict Friday. The defendant, a captured Russian soldier, stands accused of shooting to death a 62-year-old civilian in the early days of the war.
The trial got underway as Russia’s offensive in the Donbas, Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland, seemed to turn increasingly into a grinding war of attrition.
Ukraine’s airborne command released photos and video of what it said was a damaged Russian pontoon bridge over the Siversky Donets River in Bilohorivka and several destroyed or damaged Russian military vehicles nearby — the Ukrainians said they destroyed at least 73 tanks and other military equipment during the two-day battle earlier this week. The command said its troops “drowned the Russian occupiers.”

Russian armored vehicles are strewn on the banks of Siverskyi Donets River after their pontoon bridges were blown up by Ukrainian forces. (Ukraine Armed Forces via AP)

Britain’s Defense Ministry said Russia lost “significant armored maneuver elements” of at least one battalion tactical group in the attack. A Russian battalion tactical group consists of about 1,000 troops.
“Conducting river crossings in a contested environment is a highly risky maneuver and speaks to the pressure the Russian commanders are under to make progress in their operations in eastern Ukraine,” the ministry said in its daily intelligence update.
In other developments, a move by Finland and, potentially, Sweden to join NATO was thrown into question when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country is “not of a favorable opinion” toward the idea. He accused Sweden and other Scandinavian countries of supporting Kurdish militants and others Turkey considers terrorists.
Erdogan did not say outright that he would block the two nations from joining NATO. But the military alliance makes its decisions by consensus, meaning that each of its 30 member countries has a veto over who can join.
An expansion of NATO would be a blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who undertook the war in what he said was a bid to thwart the alliance’s eastward advance. But in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, other countries along Russia’s flank fear they could be next.
With Ukraine pleading for more arms to fend off the invasion, the European Union’s foreign affairs chief announced plans to give Kyiv an additional 500 million euros ($520 million) to buy heavy weapons.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov welcomed the heavy weapons making their way to the front lines but admitted there is no quick end to the war in sight.
“We are entering a new, long-term phase of the war,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “Extremely difficult weeks await us. How many there will be? No one can say for sure.”
The battle for the Donbas has turned into a village-by-village, back-and-forth slog with no major breakthroughs on either side and little ground gained. In his nightly address Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said no one can predict how long the war will last but that his country’s forces have been making progress, including retaking six Ukrainian towns or villages in the past day.

An aerial view shows burnt Russian vehicles on the banks of Siverskyi Donets River following an attack by Ukrainian forces on May 12, 2022. (Ukrainian Airborne Forces via REUTERS)

Fierce fighting has been taking place on the Siversky Donets River near the city of Severodonetsk, said Oleh Zhdanov, an independent Ukrainian military analyst. The Ukrainian military has launched counterattacks but has failed to halt Russia’s advance, he said.
“The fate of a large portion of the Ukrainian army is being decided — there are about 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers,” he said.
The Ukrainian military chief for the Luhansk region of the Donbas said Friday that Russian forces opened fire 31 times on residential areas the day before, destroying dozens of homes, notably in Hirske and Popasnianska villages. He said Russian troops have taken nearly full control of Rubizhne, a city with a prewar population of around 55,000.
In the ruined southern port of Mariupol, Ukrainian fighters holed up in a steel plant faced continued Russian attacks on the last stronghold of resistance in the city. Sviatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of Ukraine’s Azov Regiment, said his troops will hold out “as long as they can” despite shortages of ammunition, food, water and medicine.
Justin Crump, a former British tank commander who is now a security consultant, said Moscow’s losses have forced it to downsize its objectives in Ukraine. He said the Russians have had to use hastily patched-together units that haven’t trained together.
“This is not going to be quick. So we’re settled in for a summer of fighting at least. I think the Russian side is very clear that this is going to take a long time,” he said.
In the first war crimes case brought to trial, Russian Sgt. Vadim Shyshimarin, 21, could get life in prison if convicted of shooting a Ukrainian man in the head through an open car window in a village in the northeastern Sumy region on Feb. 28, four days into the invasion.
Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said she is readying war crimes cases against 41 Russian soldiers for offenses including bombing civilian infrastructure, killing civilians, rape and looting. It was not immediately clear how many of the suspects are in Ukrainian hands and how many would be tried in absentia.
In a small Kyiv courtroom, scores of journalists witnessed the start of the wartime proceedings, which will be closely watched by international observers to make sure the trial is fair.
The defendant, dressed in a blue and gray hoodie and gray sweatpants, sat in a small glass cage during the proceedings, which lasted about 15 minutes and will resume on Wednesday.
Shyshimarin was asked a series of questions, including whether he understood his rights and whether he wanted a jury trial. He declined the latter.
His Ukraine-assigned attorney, Victor Ovsyanikov, has acknowledged that the case against Shyshimarin is strong and has not indicated what the soldier’s defense will be.
Shyshimarin, a member of a tank unit that was captured by Ukrainian forces, admitted that he shot the civilian in a video posted by the Security Service of Ukraine, saying he was ordered to do so.
As the war grinds on, teachers are trying to restore some sense of normalcy after the fighting shuttered Ukraine’s schools and upended the lives of millions of children.
In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, lessons are being given in a subway station that has become home for many families. Children joined their teacher Valeriy Leiko around a table to learn about history and art, with youngsters’ drawings lining the walls.
“It helps to support them mentally. Because now there is a war, and many lost their homes. ... Some people’s parents are fighting now,” Leiko said. In part because of the lessons, he said, “they feel that someone loves them.”
An older student, Anna Fedoryaka, monitored a professor’s online lectures on Ukrainian literature, admitting: “It is hard to concentrate when you have to do your homework with explosions by your window.”
 

