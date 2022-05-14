6 celebrities mourn death of UAE’s Sheikh Khalifa 

The Lebanese singer’s message referred to the late president as “a leader in the true sense with compassionate hands and good ideas.”
Mona Zaki
إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون..
خالص التعازي لأشقائنا بدولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة في وفاة صاحب السمو الشيخ خليفة بن زايد آل نهيان رئيس الدولة.
اللهم تغمده بوافر رحمته ويسكنه فسيح جناته ويلهم ذويه الصبر والسلوان. pic.twitter.com/mX1HxqFusH
The Egyptian actress took to Instagram to offer her condolences to the country’s people. She also shared President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s message, in which he said that he “mourns one of the most precious men and one of the greatest leaders.”
Elissa
كل التعازي لدولة الإمارات وشعبها الحبيب بوفاة رئيس الدولة الشيخ خليفة بن زايد آل نهيان. رجل رؤيوي وصاحب مسيرة حوار وانفتاح وتقدم. سيذكره التاريخ صاحب الأيادي البيض والتاريخ المضيء pic.twitter.com/TRqz6x6SMS
Unlike last year’s virtual forum, this year’s summit — organized by the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi — is an in-person event open to the public by invitation only in Manarat Al-Saadiyat.
It brings together pioneers of art, media, technology, and culture from more than 90 countries to generate new strategies, and identify ways in which culture can transform societies, as well as communities.
The three-day event will examine modern issues causing changes in world culture and creative industries, including the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
The free three-day event, in its second edition, hosts galleries from around the world to provide visitors with an opportunity to discover and explore London’s world-class art scene and celebrate the city’s diverse cultural and creative communities.
Al-Otaibi is hosting a solo show, titled “Soft Whispers,” that features new works from her painting series “Softboi.”
Her colorful imagery plays with ironic, non-conforming representations of masculinity in the Arab world.
The painter draws her references from early childhood memories of Saudi cultural and religious books on femininity, as well as the symbolism associated with female purity, beauty, chastity and vulnerability.
Curated by Lucia Rios Gonzalez, the exhibition will take the form of a site-specific installation.
Besides Al-Otaibi, London Gallery Weekend presents work from artists from across the region Middle East and North Africa, including Nour Jaouda from Libya, Nour El-Saleh from Lebanon, Rachid Koraïchi from Algeria, Laila Tara from Iran and Ghada Amer and Iman Issa from Egypt.
Spain’s Proactiv Entertainment brings Peppa Pig to the UAE
Updated 13 May 2022
Hams Saleh
DUBAI: Popular cartoon show “Peppa Pig” is coming to the Middle East for the first time.
Spain’s Proactiv Entertainment will present a live show, titled “Peppa Pig’s Adventure,” from May 26-29 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
The show’s managing director, Nicolas Renna, said that it caters to a preschooler audience, providing an “edutainment” experience where kids will learn and interact with the show while “laughing, singing and dancing.”
Renna told Arab News: “Historically the Peppa Pig live shows have had a resounding success across several regions thanks to their proven formula when it comes to live entertainment and we are delighted to bring this show for the first time to the region.”
The director said that he sees the Middle East as a growing market for the entertainment industry, “even more so in the past decade where it has solidified its position on a global scale becoming a reality.”
“After 35 years of operations in Europe, Proactiv Entertainment saw the Middle East as an ideal region to expand to both as event producers and promoters,” said Renna.
When analyzing the market in recent years, Renna said that he and his team realized that there was a “unique” opportunity to fill a gap within the preschooler live entertainment landscape in the UAE.
“We also came to the conclusion, through thorough research, that Peppa Pig is one of the top preschooler brands in the UAE,” he explained. “Taking this into consideration and knowing first-hand the global success of not only the Peppa Pig brand but also the Peppa Pig live shows, it was a no-brainer to bring the show to Abu Dhabi.”
It also trains your ears to pick up the word without relying on subtitles in some videos
Updated 14 May 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
Memrise is an interactive and personalized language learning website (www.memrise.com) and mobile application available on the App Store and Google Play.
The languages it offers to teach are Spanish (Mexico and Spain), French, Korean, German, Japanese, simplified Chinese, Italian, Turkish, Portuguese (Brazil and Portugal), Russian, Dutch, Swedish, Norwegian, Polish, Danish, and Yoruba.
I am currently using the application to learn French.
After selecting your desired language and level to start (beginner or intermediate), Memrise will show you short clips of people saying the phrase or word for you to repeat after them. And as you go to the next page, the clips will play again and the app asks you to select the text that matches the audio. After that, it will allow you to select its matched translation. For example: Ça va, et toi? — I’m good, and you?
It also trains your ears to pick up the word without relying on subtitles in some videos. I was asked to press a button on the screen whenever I hear the French word for no (non) in one of the beginner videos where a man was speaking casually.
Memrise also teaches you to write the new phrases and words you have learned by showing videos of people saying that certain phrase or word, and you begin typing it.
In the “Immerse” section of the menu bar, you can select listening skills, and practice audio only. It also allows you to vocally respond as if you were speaking to a French local.
In my experience, audio learning is the most effective way to learn a language. Pair that up with conversational practice and you should be speaking a new language in no time!
William Mullally selects some of the highlights from this year’s lineup at the Cannes Film Festival, which opens May 17
Updated 13 May 2022
William Mullally
‘Crimes of the Future’
Director: David Cronenberg
Starring: Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart
It’s been more then 20 years since David Cronenberg played in the sandbox of body horror and science fiction. With “Crimes of the Future,” the legendary filmmaker behind gory classics such as “Scanners” (1981), “Videodrome” (1983) and “The Fly” (1986) firmly embraces his roots, reviving a story he has had in the back of his mind for years and never had the opportunity to tell — about a world in which surgery becomes a form of art. The filmmaker has reunited with one of his most fruitful partners, Viggo Mortensen, who plays the lead role. Mortensen was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for the pair’s last collaboration, 2007’s “Eastern Promises.”
‘Holy Spider’
Director: Ali Abbasi
Starring: Mehdi Bajestani, Zar Amir Ebrahimi, Arash Ashtiani
Iranian-Danish filmmaker Ali Abbasi, whose last film, 2018’s “Border,” won the Un Certain Regard award at Cannes, now finds himself competing for the festival’s biggest prize with a ‘pitch-black’ thriller, following a family man named Saeed who embarks on a dark quest to ‘cleanse’ the city of Mashhad of immorality — an endeavor that quickly turns deadly. As things progress, Saeed growing increasingly frustrated at the lack of public interest in his murderous mission, leading him to act out even further.
‘Tori and Lokita’
Directors: Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne
Starring: Mark Zinga, Nadège Ouedraogo, Alban Ukaj, Charlotte De Bruyne
At this point, Belgian brothers Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne are Cannes royalty, having won six prizes at the festival for six different films. That impeccable track record makes their latest, “Tori and Lokita,” a favorite in this year’s competition, with the always socially conscious filmmakers this time turning their attention to two friends who have travelled from Africa to Belgium only to be faced with its cruel realities as they struggle to survive. The film continues their turn towards more race-focused themes, with their last prize-winning film, 2019’s “Young Ahmed,” following a Belgian-Arab boy who falls victim to radicalization.
‘Decision to Leave’
Director: Park Chan-wook
Starring: Tang Wei, Go Kyung-Pyo, Park Hae-il
Korean cinema has finally broken through to the mainstream. While Bong Joon-ho may be the one who successfully broke the Oscar barrier, it was Park Chan-wook who first caught the eye of the world, with his controversial 2003 film “Oldboy” becoming one of the most widely-seen cult classics of the century thus far. With “Decision to Leave,” the filmmaker returns to Cannes for the first time since 2016’s “The Handmaiden,” this time following a detective who falls in love with a mysterious widow after she becomes the prime suspect in his latest murder investigation.
‘Boy from Heaven’
Director: Tarik Saleh
Starring: Tawfeek Barhom, Fares Fares, Mohammad Bakri
Swedish-Egyptian filmmaker Tarik Saleh makes his Cannes debut with “Boy from Heaven,” a follow up to his Sundance Film Festival winner “The Nile Hilton Incident.” While his previous political thriller stirred up some controversy in Egypt (he had to transfer production out of the country after the backlash), “Boy From Heaven” proves he has not lost his taste for confrontation. It is a political thriller following a power struggle in the wake of a high-ranking religious leader’s suspicious death.
‘Mediterranean Fever’
Director: Maha Haj
Starring: Amer Hlehel, Ashraf Farah, Anat Hadid
An aspiring writer and a small-time crook team up for a sinister scheme in “Mediterranean Fever,” Palestinian filmmaker Maha Haj’s return to Cannes after her debut, “Personal Affairs,” premiered in 2016. The film, set in Haifa, sees supporting actor from “Personal Affairs” —Amer Hlehl, who has been honing his craft with the UK’s Royal Shakespeare Company — promoted to his first big-screen leading role. He captures Haj’s trademark dark humor with an existential flare. While this is her second feature, Haj broke into film in the art department of Elia Sulaiman’s acclaimed films “The Time That Remains” and “It Must Be Heaven” before stepping behind the camera herself.
In one of Morocco’s oldest medinas, husband and wife Halim (Saleh Bakri) and Mina (Lubna Azabal) run a traditional caftan store in desperate need of help. The two hire a talented young man named Youssef — and quickly find that his presence is having a profound effect on their lives. With “The Blue Caftan,” Moroccan filmmaker Maryam Touzani, collaborator and wife of “Casablanca Beats” filmmaker Nabil Ayouch, returns to Cannes after her highly-acclaimed film “Adam” — itself about a modest bakery in Casablanca that takes in an unexpected guest — lit up the Un Certain Regard section of the festival in 2019.
‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’
Director: George Miller
Starring: Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton
There are few more interesting film careers than that of George Miller, the Australian filmmaker behind the “Mad Max” trilogy, “Babe,” and both “Happy Feet” films. Miller never received the respect he deserved until the release of 2015’s “Mad Max: Fury Road,” a deliriously masterful display of skills that garnered 10 Academy Award nominations that year. While we won’t see a follow up to that film until 2024’s “Furiosa,” Cannes will see the premiere of his latest epic, this time following a scholar (Tilda Swinton) who encounters a Djinn (Idris Elba) in Istanbul that offers her three wishes in exchange for freedom.
‘Armageddon Time’
Director: James Gray
Starring: Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins, Jeremy Strong
While it still feels the world has yet to take notice of director James Gray, the American has long been a favorite at Cannes. His previous films “We Own the Night” (2007), “The Immigrant” (2013) and the Brad Pitt science fiction epic “Ad Astra” (2016) all made their debuts on La Croisette. His latest is his most personal yet, based around his upbringing in Queens, New York and starring some of the best actors in the world, including a still-at-the-peak-of-his-powers Anthony Hopkins, Jeremy Strong (“Succession”), and Anne Hathaway.
‘Triangle of Sadness’
Director: Ruben Östlund
Starring: Woody Harrelson, Harris Dickinson, Oliver Ford Davies
If you’re a fan of scathing satire, there’s a good chance you’re also a fan — or should be — of Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund, whose previous two films, “Force Majeure” and “The Square,” were two of the most hilarious, not to mention deeply uncomfortable, films of the last decade. With “Triangle of Sadness,” the filmmaker has traded in the ski slopes of Sweden and the museums of Denmark for the sunny isles of Greece, filming his latest over 72 days on a deserted island during the pandemic. It tells the story of a pair of models who find themselves at a turning point in their respective careers.