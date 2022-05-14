You are here

  Iraq exhumes remains of Saddam-era victims from mass grave

Iraq exhumes remains of Saddam-era victims from mass grave

Iraq exhumes remains of Saddam-era victims from mass grave
A forensic expert working for the Iraqi authorities, works at a mass grave where human remains were exhumed, near the southern city of Najaf, on Saturday. (AFP)
AFP

Iraq exhumes remains of Saddam-era victims from mass grave

Iraq exhumes remains of Saddam-era victims from mass grave
  • The mass grave was first discovered in April near the southern city of Najaf, during work to build a residential compound
  • Calling the burial "the scene of the crime", Naeli said the mass grave dates back to the "1991 popular (Shiite) uprising" against Saddam
NAJAF, Iraq: Iraqi authorities have exhumed the remains of 15 people from a mass grave believed to hold dozens more likely killed under dictator Saddam Hussein, an official said Saturday.
The mass grave was first discovered in April near the southern city of Najaf, during work to build a residential compound.
It is believed to date back to the 1990s, when Saddam unleashed a deadly campaign against members of the majority Shiite Muslim community in southern Iraq that left nearly 100,000 dead.
“There could be 100 victims in this grave. It is an estimation, the number could be higher due to the large size of the area,” said Abdul Ilah Al-Naeli, who heads a government foundation tasked with finding mass graves and identifying the remains.
Calling the burial “the scene of the crime,” Naeli said the mass grave dates back to the “1991 popular (Shiite) uprising” against Saddam.
An AFP correspondent saw skulls and other human remains near the construction site where cement buildings have been erected.
According to Iraqi authorities, Saddam’s regime forcibly disappeared more than one million people — including from the Kurdish minority — in the 1980s and 1990s, and many of their families are still trying to ascertain what happened to them.
Iraq pays tribute to the missing on May 16, which is known in the war-wracked country as the National Day of Mass Graves.
Saddam was toppled in the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 and executed in December 2006 after being convicted by an Iraqi court of crimes against humanity.
The oil-rich country has been hit by waves of conflict in subsequent decades, culminating in the fight against the Daesh group, which ended in 2017.
Daesh alone left behind an estimated 200 mass graves that could hold up to 12,000 bodies, the United Nations has said.
Authorities in Iraq are frequently announcing the discovery of mass graves, the latest in March when the remains of 85 Daesh militants and their relatives were exhumed in the northern city of Mosul.

After outcry, Israel police to probe actions at journalist’s funeral

After outcry, Israel police to probe actions at journalist's funeral
After outcry, Israel police to probe actions at journalist’s funeral

After outcry, Israel police to probe actions at journalist's funeral
  • Television footage showed pallbearers struggling to stop Abu Akleh’s casket from falling to the ground as baton-wielding police charged toward them
  • The Israel Police Commissioner in coordination with the Minister of Public Security has instructed that an investigation be conducted into the incident
JERUSALEM: Israel’s police chief on Saturday ordered an investigation into the actions of officers at the funeral of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, after they charged the procession and beat pallbearers, sparking global outrage.
Thousands of mourners packed Jerusalem’s Old City on Friday for the burial of the 51-year-old Al Jazeera reporter. The Palestinian-American was killed two days earlier during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank.
Television footage showed pallbearers struggling to stop Abu Akleh’s casket from falling to the ground as baton-wielding police charged toward them, grabbing Palestinian flags.
“The Israel Police Commissioner in coordination with the Minister of Public Security has instructed that an investigation be conducted into the incident,” the police said in a statement.
They had coordinated funeral arrangements with the journalist’s family but “rioters tried to sabotage the ceremony and harm the police,” it said.
“As with any operational incident, and certainly an incident in which police officers were exposed to violence by rioters and in which force was subsequently used by the police, the Israel Police will be looking into the events that ensued during the funeral,” it added.
The United States was “deeply troubled to see the images of Israeli police intruding into her funeral procession,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.
The European Union condemned what it said was “unnecessary force” used by the Israeli police.
On Saturday the foundation of late South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, said scenes of Israeli police attacking the pallbearers were “chillingly reminiscent” of what happened during the funerals of anti-apartheid activists.
Israel and the Palestinians traded blame after Abu Akleh was shot in the head on Wednesday near Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank. She had been wearing a helmet and a bulletproof vest marked “Press.”
Israel’s army said an interim investigation could not determine who fired the fatal bullet, noting stray Palestinian gunfire or Israeli sniper fire aimed at militants were both possible causes.
The Palestinian public prosecution said an initial probe showed “the only origin of the shooting was the Israeli occupation forces.”
Al Jazeera said Israel killed her “deliberately” and “in cold blood.”
In a rare, unanimous statement, the UN Security Council condemned the killing, calling for “an immediate, thorough, transparent, and impartial investigation,” diplomats said.
Abu Akleh, a Christian, was a highly respected reporter and her funeral drew massive crowds.
As her body left St. Joseph’s hospital in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, police stormed the mourners who had hoisted Palestinian flags.
Police said about “300 rioters” had arrived at the hospital for the procession and “prevented the family members from loading the coffin onto the hearse to travel to the cemetery — as had been planned and coordinated with the family in advance.”
The police then intervened “to disperse the mob and prevent them from taking the coffin, so that the funeral could proceed as planned,” they said, adding glass bottles and other objects were thrown at officers.
The Jerusalem Red Crescent said 33 people were injured, of whom six were hospitalized. Police said they arrested six people.
Officers then tried briefly to prevent thousands of mourners from following the coffin to the cemetery, but ultimately relented and did not intervene as Palestinian flags were raised, AFP reporters said.
The United States, European Union and United Nations have backed calls for a full investigation into her killing.
Israel has publicly called for a joint probe, which the Palestinian Authority has rejected.
A PA official said on Saturday that the authority would welcome the “participation of all international bodies in the investigation.”
“What happened in her funeral yesterday by the #occupation forces reinforces our position that rejects #Israel’s participation in this investigation,” Hussein Al-Sheikh added on Twitter.
She “was the sister of all Palestinians,” her brother Antoun Abu Akleh told AFP.
Fresh violence erupted Friday in the West Bank, including a raid and clashes around Jenin refugee camp that claimed the life of an Israeli officer.
Tensions were already running high after a wave of anti-Israeli attacks that have killed at least 19 people since March 22, including an Arab-Israeli police officer and two Ukrainians.
A total of 32 Palestinians and three Israeli Arabs have died during the same period, according to an AFP tally, among them perpetrators of attacks and those killed by Israeli security forces in West Bank operations.

World leaders congratulate Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on his election as president

World leaders congratulate Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on his election as president
World leaders congratulate Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on his election as president

World leaders congratulate Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on his election as president
Messages of congratulations poured in from the Middle East and around the world following news of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan's election as president of the UAE on Saturday, a day after the death of former leader Sheikh Khalifa.

Anwar Gargash, UAE diplomatic adviser, said "the smooth transition of power confirms the entrenchment of institutional values in the UAE."

The rulers of the country’s seven sheikhdoms made the a unanimous decision at a meeting held at Al-Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi, state news agency WAM said.

Saudi King Salman and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on his election as President.

The Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tarik, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad, and the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, also sent messages of congratulations to the new president. 

Other leaders who congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed include Palestine's President Mahmoud Abbas, Iraq's President Barham Salih, Egypt's Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and Russia's President Vladimir Putin. 

"We hope to continue joint work between Russia and the UAE," Putin said. 

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation also sent messages of congratulations.

 

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed elected UAE president

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed elected UAE president
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed elected UAE president

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed elected UAE president
  • ‘We congratulate him, and we pledge allegiance to him, and our people pledge allegiance to him’
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was elected as president on Saturday, official media said, a day after the death of former leader Sheikh Khalifa.
The rulers of the country’s seven sheikhdoms made the decision at a meeting held at Al-Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi, state news agency WAM said.
WAM described the vote as unanimous among the rulers of the country’s sheikhdoms.
“We congratulate him, and we pledge allegiance to him, and our people pledge allegiance to him,” Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, said on Twitter after the vote.
“The whole country is led by him to take it on the paths of glory and honor, God willing,” he added.

Biden invites private investment in Syrian areas not under Daesh, Assad control

Biden invites private investment in Syrian areas not under Daesh, Assad control
Biden invites private investment in Syrian areas not under Daesh, Assad control

Biden invites private investment in Syrian areas not under Daesh, Assad control
CHICAGO: US President Joe Biden has said private entrepreneurs will be permitted to re-invest in areas of Syria that have been liberated from Daesh or are outside the Assad regime’s control.

Ethan Goldrich, deputy assistant secretary of state for Syria and the Levant in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, said the program focuses on northeast and northwest Syria, and compliments $110 million in US funding earmarked for stabilization and undermining “violent extremism.”

The authorization encourages private business to invest in 12 economic sectors in an area of Syria protected by the US or under Kurdish or Turkish control.

The authorization excludes oil, most of which is controlled by Kurdish governing agencies in the northeast.

“Our aim with this is to prevent the resurgence of Daesh by mitigating growing economic and security (concerns), and restoring essential services in areas liberated from the terrorist group,” Goldrich said.

“The general license is designed to improve the economic conditions in non-regime-held areas of northeast and northwest Syria in support of ongoing US-led Daesh stabilization efforts.

“The authorization does not permit any activity with the government of Syria or other sanctioned persons, and does not alter existing counterterrorism sanctions.”

He said stabilization efforts include “restoring essential services” and “bolstering livelihood opportunities to help Syrians return to normal life.”

He said the private-sector investment can also provide support for returning Syrian refugees. Services include agriculture, telecommunications, health services and education.

Goldrich said the expansion of the program supports the humanitarian efforts led by the US and other nations to bring relief and freedom to the people of Syria.

“International donor funds are stretched thin,” he added during a teleconference on Friday hosted by the US State Department. “Without economic stability, these areas are vulnerable to exploitation by terrorist groups, especially Daesh.

“Private sector investment in these areas will help reduce the likelihood of Daesh’s resurgence by combating the desperate conditions that enable the terrorist group’s recruitment and support networks,” he said.

“US sanctions are aimed at the regime and people around the regime, and not at people who are in areas that are not even under the regime’s control.”

The new policy “does not waive sanctions” on the Assad regime, and continues to prohibit all transactions with it.

“We also continue to oppose reconstruction directed by or for the Assad regime, which would only serve the regime’s narrow interests and not the Syrian people,” Goldrich said.

“It’s not a political step, it’s an economic step and a stabilization step to help improve conditions for people living in these non-regime areas and make it easier for them to find jobs and livelihoods, bringing more income into the areas which would not have come in just through humanitarian or stabilization assistance. It opens up other private-sector money into the areas that would benefit them.”

Also participating in the teleconference were Zehra Bell, director for Iraq and Syria at the National Security Council, and Erik Woodhouse, deputy assistant secretary of state for counter-threat finance and sanctions in the Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs.

Turkey opposes NATO membership for Finland, Sweden

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan talks to media in Istanbul, Turkey, May 13, 2022. (REUTERS)
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan talks to media in Istanbul, Turkey, May 13, 2022. (REUTERS)
Turkey opposes NATO membership for Finland, Sweden

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan talks to media in Istanbul, Turkey, May 13, 2022. (REUTERS)
  • Turkey has long accused Nordic countries, especially Sweden which has a strong Turkish immigrant community, of harboring extremist Kurdish groups as well as supporters of Fethullah Gulen, a US-based preacher wanted over a failed 2016 coup
ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said Turkey did not have a “positive opinion” on Finland and Sweden joining NATO, throwing up a potential obstacle for the nations’ membership bid.
The leader of NATO-member Turkey spoke ahead of expected confirmations from the Nordic nations on Sunday that they will apply to join the Western military alliance.
Erdogan accused both countries of harboring “terrorist organisations” in his unfavourable assessment of the membership bids.
“We do not have a positive opinion,” Erdogan told journalists after Friday prayers in Istanbul.
“Scandinavian countries are like a guesthouse for terror organizations,” he said.
Turkey has long accused Nordic countries, especially Sweden which has a strong Turkish immigrant community, of harboring extremist Kurdish groups as well as supporters of Fethullah Gulen, a US-based preacher wanted over a failed 2016 coup.

Turkey has long accused Nordic countries, especially Sweden which has a strong Turkish immigrant community, of harboring extremist Kurdish groups as well as supporters of Fethullah Gulen, a US-based preacher wanted over a failed 2016 coup.

Erdogan cited a “mistake” made by Turkey’s former rulers who okayed Greece’s NATO membership in 1952.
“We, as Turkey, do not want to make a second mistake on this issue,” he said.
Moscow’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has swung political and public opinion in Finland and Sweden in favor of membership as a deterrent against Russian aggression.
Both countries have long cooperated with NATO, and are expected to be able to join the alliance quickly.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has repeatedly said they would be welcomed “with open arms.”
Turkey’s “not positive” response is the first dissenting voice against the two Nordic countries’ NATO prospects.
Sweden’s and Finland’s foreign ministers responded on Friday by saying they were hoping to meet their Turkish counterpart in Berlin at an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers on Saturday.
“We will then have the opportunity to discuss a potential Swedish NATO application,” Sweden’s Foreign Minister Ann Linde said in a statement to AFP, also noting that the “Turkish government had not delivered this type of message directly to us.”
Speaking at a Helsinki press conference, Finland’s Peeka Haavisto also said he hoped to meet with Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu during the weekend to “continue our discussion.”
Stockholm and Helsinki have cranked up their international contacts to seek support for their potential bids.
Once a country has decided to apply for NATO membership, the 30 members of the alliance must agree unanimously to extend a formal invitation, which is followed by membership negotiations.
The final approval could then take place at a NATO summit in Madrid at the end of June.
The 30 member states would then have to ratify the decision.
Turkey, which enjoys good relations with Kyiv and Moscow, has been keen to play a mediating role to end the conflict and has offered to host a leaders’ summit.
Ankara has supplied Ukraine with combat drones, but has shied away from slapping sanctions on Russia alongside Western allies.
Turkey’s position on Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership risks making it look like the “Hungary of the EU,” said Washington Institute fellow Soner Cagaptay.
Pro-Russia Hungary often breaks from its EU colleagues on a broad range of issues, including rule of law and human rights.
Cagaptay said Ankara should have negotiated its terror-related concerns behind closed doors with the two countries.
“The fact that this is done publicly is going to hurt Ankara’s image significantly,” he said.
Erdogan’s comments may also raise tensions with France, whose President Emmanuel Macron has said that NATO was undergoing “brain death” partly due to Turkey’s behaviour.
Macron has made clear he supports Finland’s bid.
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto spoke with Erdogan in April as part of consultations for its NATO bid.
“I thanked President Erdogan for his efforts for peace in Ukraine. Turkey supports Finland’s objectives,” he tweeted at the time.

