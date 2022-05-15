Locked-down Shanghai to start gradually reopening malls, other businesses

SHANGHAI: The Chinese financial and manufacturing hub of Shanghai will gradually begin reopening businesses such as shopping malls and hair salons from Monday after weeks in a strict COVID-19 lockdown, the city’s vice mayor told a media briefing on Sunday.
Shanghai, which has been locked-down for more than six weeks, is in the midst of a recent tightening in some areas that it hopes marks a final push in its battle with the virus.
Shopping malls, department stores, and supermarkets will begin resuming in-store operations and allow customers to shop in “an orderly way,” while hair salons and vegetable markets will reopen with limited capacity, Vice Mayor Chen Tong said, but gave no specifics on the pace or extent of such reopenings.
During Shanghai’s lockdown, residents have been mainly limited to purchasing necessities, with normal shopping on online platforms largely suspended.
Shanghai will also soon announce a third “white list,” of more than 820 companies engaged in import and export, that can resume operations, a city official said.
Suicide bomber triggers his explosives-laden vest near a vehicle on security patrol
Updated 57 min 1 sec ago
AP
PESHAWAR: A suicide bombing near a security forces vehicle killed three soldiers and three children in northwest Pakistan near the border with Afghanistan, while gunmen shot dead two minority Sikhs in Peshawar, officials said Sunday.
A military statement said the suicide bomber triggered his explosives-laden vest near a vehicle on security patrol in a village near the town of Mir Ali in the tribal district of North Waziristan.
The attack killed two soldiers in the vehicle on the spot and wounded another. Three children playing alongside the road were critically wounded. All of the wounded were rushed to a hospital in a helicopter but none survived, the statement said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. The military said security forces and intelligence officials were combing the area searching for the bomber’s handlers.
The region has served as a safe haven for local and foreign militants for years. The military carried out a massive operation after militants attacked an army-run school in Peshawar in 2014 that left over 150 dead, mostly school children.
Also on Sunday, police officer Ejaz Khan said gunmen riding on a motorcycle opened fire on two members of the minority Sikh community in a bazaar in the Peshawar suburb of Sarband.
Khan said Ranjit Singh, 38, and Kanwal Jeet Singh were shot multiple times as they were setting up their spices shop in the Batta Tal bazaar Sunday. The attackers fled the scene.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Police were investigating but Khan said it appeared the two Sikhs were targeted because of their ethnicity. Sikhs are a tiny minority in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and have been targeted by militants in the past.
Meanwhile, Pakistani health authorities documented the third case of polio of the year in the country in the city of Miran Shah in North Waziristan. Dr. Mohammad Shahzad, the coordinator and spokesperson for the country’s anti-polio program, said the deadly virus was detected in a 1-year-old boy. Last year, just one case was reported in the country.
North Korea reports 15 more ‘fever’ deaths amid COVID-19 outbreak
North Korea has no COVID-19 vaccines, antiviral treatment drugs or mass-testing capacity
Updated 15 May 2022
AFP
SEOUL: North Korea on Sunday reported 15 additional deaths from “fever,” days after officially confirming its first-ever COVID-19 cases and ordering nationwide lockdowns.
The outbreak, which leader Kim Jong Un has said is causing “great upheaval,” leaves a country with one of the world’s worst health care systems on the edge of potential disaster.
North Korea has no COVID-19 vaccines, antiviral treatment drugs or mass-testing capacity.
While it has maintained a rigid coronavirus blockade since the pandemic’s start, experts have said that massive omicron outbreaks in neighboring countries meant it was only a matter of time before COVID-19 snuck in.
Despite activating a “maximum emergency quarantine system” to slow the disease’s spread through its unvaccinated population, Pyongyang is now reporting large numbers of new cases daily.
Official state media KCNA on Sunday said 42 people had died since the outbreak’s beginning, with 820,620 cases and at least 324,550 receiving medical treatment.
The news agency reported that “all provinces, cities and counties of the country have been totally locked down and working units, production units and residential units closed from each other.”
North Korea first revealed the highly contagious omicron variant had been detected in the capital on Thursday, with Kim ordering nationwide lockdowns after an emergency meeting of the country’s Politburo.
“The spread of malignant disease comes to be a great upheaval in our country,” Kim said Saturday.
A large number of the deaths have been due to “a lack of knowledge and understanding of the stealth omicron variant virus infection,” KCNA said, adding “urgent” measures were being taken to educate the public.
Sunday’s KCNA report did not specify whether the new cases and deaths tested positive for COVID-19, but experts say the country will struggle to screen and diagnose on a massive scale.
North Korea’s health care system ranked 193 out of 195 countries in a 2021 Johns Hopkins University survey.
“With the current very backward and inaccurate testing method — which diagnoses Covid-19 based on whether a person has a fever or not — it’s impossible for North Korea to detect asymptomatic infections and contain the outbreak,” said Cheong Seong-jang, a researcher at the Sejong Institute.
“With the continued spike in the number of COVID-19 infections, the number of deaths from it is expected to rise further,” he added.
Kim has said the country will “actively learn” from China’s pandemic management strategy, according to KCNA.
China, the world’s only major economy still maintaining a zero-COVID-19 policy, is battling multiple omicron outbreaks — with lockdowns in some major cities, including financial hub Shanghai, sparking increasing public frustration.
North Korea has previously turned down offers of COVID-19 vaccines from China and the World Health Organization’s Covax scheme, but both Beijing and Seoul have issued fresh offers of aid since the outbreak was announced.
Despite the public health crisis, new satellite imagery indicates North Korea has resumed construction at a long-dormant nuclear reactor.
The United States and South Korea have warned that Kim is preparing to conduct another nuclear test — the regime’s seventh — and that it could come any day.
Analysts have warned Kim could speed up nuclear testing plans to distract North Korea’s population from the disastrous coronavirus outbreak.
Finland to announce NATO decision as Sweden holds key meet
The two Nordic neighbors look poised to reverse policies on military non-alignment dating back more than 75 years
Updated 15 May 2022
AFP
HELSINKI: The Finnish government is expected to officially announce its intention to join NATO on Sunday, as Sweden’s ruling party holds a decisive meeting that could pave the way for a joint application.
Less than three months after Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine, the two Nordic neighbors look poised to reverse policies on military non-alignment dating back more than 75 years in Finland and over two centuries in Sweden
“Hopefully we can send our applications next week together with Sweden,” Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Saturday.
The countries broke their strict neutralities after the end of the Cold War by joining the EU and becoming partners to NATO in the 1990s, solidifying their affiliation with the West.
But the concept of full NATO membership was a non-starter in the countries until the war in Ukraine saw public and political support for joining the military alliance soar in both countries.
Finland has been leading the charge, while Sweden appears anxious at being the only non-NATO country around the Baltic Sea.
Many Swedish politicians have even said their support is conditional on Finland joining.
Three days after publicly saying their country “must apply for NATO membership without delay,” Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin are due to announce Helsinki’s decision on whether to seek membership at a news conference at 1 p.m. (1000 GMT).
After a government council meeting, they are expected to submit a membership proposal to parliament on Monday.
On Saturday, the Finnish head of state phoned his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin to inform him of his country’s desire to join NATO, in a conversation described as “direct and straightforward.”
“Avoiding tensions was considered important,” Niinisto was quoted as saying in a statement by his office.
But Putin responded by warning that joining NATO “would be a mistake since there is no threat to Finland’s security,” according to a Kremlin statement.
According to recent polls, the number of Finns who want to join the alliance has risen to over three-quarters, triple the level seen before the war in Ukraine.
In Sweden, support has also risen dramatically, to around 50 percent — with about 20 percent against.
The senior leadership of Sweden’s Social Democrats, led by Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, is due to meet on Sunday afternoon to decide whether the party should abandon its historic stance against joining, last reaffirmed at the party’s annual congress in November.
A green light from the ruling Social Democrats would secure a firm majority in Sweden’s parliament in favor of joining.
While the party’s leading politicians have seemed ready to reverse the decision, critical voices within have denounced the change in policy as rushed.
But analysts say it is unlikely that the party will oppose the move.
“There will perhaps not be the same sense of urgency,” as in Finland, defense researcher Robert Dalsjo, an analyst at the Swedish Defense Research Institute (FOI), said.
“But the leaders in Sweden have realized that they really don’t have another choice, once Finland has,” he added.
NATO membership needs to be approved and ratified by all 30 members of the alliance.
While Finland and Sweden claim to have had favorable signals from Ankara, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed his opposition.
Turkey’s objections, directed in particular at Stockholm, focus on what it considers to be the countries’ leniency toward the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is on the EU’s list of terrorist organizations.
However, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he was ready to discuss the matter with both countries, as well as with other NATO nations.
Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said he was “confident” of reaching an agreement with Turkey.
Pro-Palestinian protesters rally for slain journalist in London
Protesters held 55 press jackets outside the BBC headquarters to represent journalists killed by Israel
Demonstrators were also commemorating 74 years of Israeli apartheid in Palestine
Updated 15 May 2022
Arab News
LONDON: Around 15,000 pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in London on Saturday to protest the killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh earlier this week in the West Bank.
"In response to Shireen Abu Akleh’s murder by Israeli sniper, protesters today held 55 paper press jackets outside the BBC headquarters in London to represent the 55 journalists killed by Israel since 2000," the organizers said.
The veteran Palestinian-American reporter who had been covering the Middle East conflict for over 25 years, was shot in the head on Wednesday morning during an Israeli military raid in the West Bank town of Jenin.
74 keys held high to represent each year of the Nakba (catastrophe) when Palestinians were forcibly expelled from their homeland for the creation of Israel. Palestinians hold on to the keys of their homes waiting for the right of return. #Nakba74#FreePalestine#Palestinepic.twitter.com/VFdEyjDItM
Her death and following conduct of Israeli police at her funeral on Friday has sparked widespread condemnation, with calls for investigations into the incidents.
"This was just one of several powerful visual representations of the ongoing Nakba in today’s march for Palestine in London, attended by 15,000 people," the UK-based Friends of Al-Aqsa said.
“Israel’s targeting of Shireen and the disrespect shown by Israeli Occupation Forces at Shireen’s funeral yesterday is disgusting” said Shamiul Joarder, head of public Affairs at FOA “We’re marching from the BBC to Downing Street today to call for sanctions on Israel for 74 years of these heinous war crimes”.
Protesters also held 74 keys to commemorate 74 years of Israel’s ongoing illegal occupation and apartheid in Palestine, known as the Nakba or catastrophe, when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were forced to leave their homes 1948 "to make way for the state of Israel and many retain their keys to this day," FOA said.
Protesters also held BBC headline posters highlighting the broadcasting company’s bias and problematic language when reporting on Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine, as well as hand tracing in support of the FOA's #HandsOffAlAqsa campaign, which demands that Israel stops its attacks on Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa.
Individuals also wrote messages of condolences for Shireen in a memorial outside the BBC.
10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack New York police call hate crime
The 18-year-old white gunman attacked the mostly Black shoppers and workers at Tops Friendly Market
New York state Gov. Kathy Hochul the gunman was a white supremacist and a sheriff described the attack as "pure evil"
Updated 15 May 2022
AP
BUFFALO, New York: A white 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday in what authorities described as “racially motived violent extremism.”
The gunman wore body armor and military-style clothing during the attack on mostly Black shoppers and workers at Tops Friendly Market. For at least two minutes, he broadcast the shooting live on the streaming platform Twitch before the service ended his transmission.
Police said he shot 11 Black victims and two who were white before surrendering to police. Later, he appeared before a judge in a paper medical gown and was arraigned on murder charges.
“It is my sincere hope that this individual, this white supremacist who just perpetrated a hate crime on an innocent community, will spend the rest of his days behind bars. And heaven help him in the next world as well,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul, speaking near the scene of the attack.
The suspected gunman was identified as Payton Gendron, of Conklin, New York, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Buffalo.
It wasn’t immediately clear why Gendron traveled to Buffalo to stage the assault. A clip apparently from his Twitch feed, posted on social media, showed him arriving at the supermarket in his car.
The gunman shot four people outside the store, three fatally, said Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia. Inside the store, a security guard who was a retired Buffalo police officer fired multiple shots, but a bullet that hit the gunman’s bulletproof vest had no effect, Gramaglia added.
The gunman then killed the guard, the commissioner said, then stalked through the store shooting other victims.
“This is the worst nightmare that any community can face, and we are hurting and we are seething right now,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said at the news conference. “The depth of pain that families are feeling and that all of us are feeling right now cannot even be explained.”
Police entered the store and confronted the gunman in the vestibule.
“At that point the suspect put the gun to his own neck,” Gramaglia said. Two officers talked him into dropping the gun, the commissioner said.
At the earlier news briefing, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia pointedly called the shooting a hate crime.
“This was pure evil. It was straight up racially motivated hate crime from somebody outside of our community, outside of the City of Good neighbors ... coming into our community and trying to inflict that evil upon us,” Garcia said.
Witnesses Braedyn Kephart and Shane Hill, both 20, pulled into the parking lot just as the shooter was exiting. They described a white male in his late teens or early twenties sporting full camo, a black helmet and what appeared to be a rifle.
“He was standing there with the gun to his chin. We were like what the heck is going on? Why does this kid have a gun to his face?” Kephart said. He dropped to his knees. “He ripped off his helmet, dropped his gun, and was tackled by the police.”
Tops Friendly Markets released a statement saying, “We are shocked and deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”
The shooting came little more than a year after a March 2021 attack at a King Soopers grocery in Boulder, Colorado, that killed 10 people. Investigators have not released any information about why they believe the man charged in that attack targeted the supermarket.
NAACP President Derrick Johnson issued a statement in which he called the Buffalo shooting “absolutely devastating.”
“Our hearts are with the community and all who have been impacted by this terrible tragedy. Hate and racism have no place in America. We are shattered, extremely angered and praying for the victims’ families and loved ones,” he added.
The Rev. Al Sharpton called on the White House to convene a meeting with Black, Jewish and Asian leaders “to underscore the Federal government (is) escalating its efforts against hate crimes.”
At the White House, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden was receiving regular updates on the shooting and the investigation and had offered prayers with the first lady for the victims and their loved ones.
“The president has been briefed by his Homeland Security adviser on the horrific shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., this afternoon. He will continue to receive updates throughout the evening and tomorrow as further information develops,” she said.
Attorney General Merrick Garland was briefed on the shooting, Justice Department spokesperson Anthony Coley said.
More than two hours after the shooting, Erica Pugh-Mathews was waiting outside the store, behind police tape.
“We would like to know the status of my aunt, my mother’s sister. She was in there with her fiancé, they separated and went to different aisles,” she said. “A bullet barely missed him. He was able to hide in a freezer but he was not able to get to my aunt and does not know where she is. We just would like word either way if she’s OK.”