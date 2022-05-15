You are here

Saudi Chemical's profits drop 20% in Q1 as sales fall

The company said the decrease in net profit is primarily due to a decrease in pharma sector sales combined with a dip in other revenues. (Supplied)
Updated 15 May 2022
Arab News

Updated 15 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Chemical Co. saw its profit drop by 20 percent in the first three months of 2022 due to a fall in sales.

The Saudi-listed firm’s profits plunged to SR32.71 million ($8 million) in the first quarter from SR40.83 million for the same quarter last year, according to bourse filings.

The company said the decrease in net profit is primarily due to a decrease in pharma sector sales combined with a dip in other revenues.

The chemical producer's annual revenue stood at SR904 million, compared to SR969 million for the same period last year.

Topics: Saudi Chemical stock

Updated 11 sec ago
REEM WALID 

MENA Project Tracker — Oman plans for a new energy firm; Kuwait Integrated Petrochemical finalizing contracts for a $150m project

MENA Project Tracker — Oman plans for a new energy firm; Kuwait Integrated Petrochemical finalizing contracts for a $150m project
Updated 11 sec ago
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: Oman is planning for a national green hydrogen-centric firm. Adnoc Onshore has selected a firm to redesign a crude transport pipeline. Meanwhile, Egypt’s Construction Authority for Potable Water and Wastewater is inviting firms to participate in a wastewater treatment plant expansion project. Elsewhere, Kuwait Integrated Petrochemical Industries Co. is drafting contracts and bid invitations for a $150 million worth of hydrogen-related projects.

·      Oman is planning to launch a national energy firm focusing on green hydrogen projects, Meed reported. 

Also referred to as Hydrogen Development Oman, the new firm will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Development Oman.

·      Abu Dhabi Co. for onshore oil operations, also known as Adnoc Onshore, has chosen British multinational engineering and consulting business John Wood Group to be responsible for the front-end engineering and design for a project to redesign the Abu Dhabi Crude Oil pipeline, Meed reported. 

The project aims to manage the oil flow rate at Adnoc Onshore’s main crude transport pipeline to Fujairah through installing a high-pressure recovery system.

·      Egypt’s Construction Authority for Potable Water and Wastewater has given firms until June 12 to show interest in further upgrading as well as expanding the Alexandria West wastewater treatment plant, Meed reported. 

Under the terms of the project, the capacity of the facility is to reach 600,000 cubic meters per day, up from 461,000 cubic meters per day.

·      State-owned Kuwait Integrated Petrochemical Industries Co.’s commercial team is finalizing draft contracts along with invitations to bid for a project involving establishing an alternative feed for the hydrogen production unit at its $16 billion Al-Zour refinery, according to Meed. 

With a forecasted budget of $150 million, the project is expected to be completed over the span of an estimated 36 months.

Topics: MENA project tracker Oman ADNOC

PIF seeks global footing as it launches Saudi Coffee Co. with $320m investment

PIF seeks global footing as it launches Saudi Coffee Co. with $320m investment
Updated 38 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

PIF seeks global footing as it launches Saudi Coffee Co. with $320m investment

PIF seeks global footing as it launches Saudi Coffee Co. with $320m investment
  • The launch of the Saudi Coffee Co. comes at a time when Saudi Arabia is showing considerable growth in the coffee market
Updated 38 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund announced the launch of Saudi Coffee Co., aimed at turning Saudi coffee beans into a global product, PIF said in a statement.

In the statement the Public Investment Fund revealed that the company intends to invest SR1.2 billion ($320 million) in the next 10 years.

The statement added that the launch of Saudi Coffee Co. will play a crucial role in developing sustainable coffee production in the southern Jazan region, home to the world-famous Coffea Arabica.

“The launch of the Saudi Coffee Company aligns with PIF’s strategy, which focuses on developing and enabling 13 promising sectors, including food and agriculture, as part of broader efforts to diversify sources of income for the local economy,” the statement added.



The launch of the Saudi Coffee Co. comes at a time when Saudi Arabia is showing considerable growth in the coffee market.

Citing a Euromonitor International report, PIF revealed that coffee consumption in Saudi Arabia grew by approximately 4 percent a year between 2016 and 2021 and is forecast to increase by a further 5 percent per annum up to 2026, reaching an expected annual consumption of 28,700 tons.

 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Food coffee Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF)

China In-Focus — Bank lending at four-year low; Shanghai aims to reopen more COVID-shut businesses

China In-Focus — Bank lending at four-year low; Shanghai aims to reopen more COVID-shut businesses
Updated 42 min 59 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — Bank lending at four-year low; Shanghai aims to reopen more COVID-shut businesses

China In-Focus — Bank lending at four-year low; Shanghai aims to reopen more COVID-shut businesses
Updated 42 min 59 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

BEIJING: New bank lending in China hit the lowest in nearly four and half years in April as the COVID-19 pandemic jolted the economy and weakened credit demand, central bank data showed on Friday, after it pledged to step up support to ward off a sharper slowdown.

Chinese banks extended 645.4 billion yuan ($95.14 billion) in new yuan loans in April, down about 80 percent from March and dipping to the lowest level since December 2017, according to the People’s Bank of China data.

The lending missed expectations by a wide margin, as analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new yuan loans would fall to 1.52 trillion yuan in April from 3.13 trillion yuan the previous month and against 1.47 trillion yuan a year earlier.

“Lending was much weaker than expected last month as lockdowns weighed on credit demand. This should nudge the PBoC to announce further easing measures soon,” Capital Economics said in a note.

“But the central bank continues to signal a relatively restrained approach.”

The central said the sharp slowdown in April’s new loans reflected the impact of the COVID on the real economy.

Shanghai to reopen more COVID-shut businesses

Shanghai will gradually begin reopening businesses such as shopping malls and hair salons in China’s financial and manufacturing hub from Monday after weeks in strict COVID-19 lockdown, while Beijing battles a small but stubborn outbreak.

Shanghai is tightening curbs in some areas that it hopes marks a final push in its campaign against the virus, which has infuriated and exhausted residents of China’s largest and most cosmopolitan city.

Shopping malls, department stores, and supermarkets will begin resuming in-store operations and allow customers to shop in “an orderly way,” while hair salons and vegetable markets will reopen with limited capacity, Vice Mayor Chen Tong told a media briefing on Sunday.

He gave no specifics on the pace or extent of such reopenings, and many residents reacted online with skepticism.

“Who are you lying to? We can’t even go out of our compound. You can open up, no one can go,” said a user of China’s Twitter-like Weibo, whose IP showed as being from Shanghai.

During Shanghai’s lockdown, residents have been mainly limited to buying necessities, with normal shopping on online platforms largely suspended due to a shortage of couriers.

And while barbers and hairdressers have been giving haircuts on the street or in open areas of housing compounds, residents recently able to leave their homes for a few hours at a time to walk or buy groceries have generally appeared more disheveled than usual.

With input from Reuters 

Topics: China PBOC COVID-19 lockdown Lending

India In-Focus — Reliance eyes building $6.5bn consumer goods business; Wheat ban to curb unregulated trade 

India In-Focus — Reliance eyes building $6.5bn consumer goods business; Wheat ban to curb unregulated trade 
Updated 50 min 14 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Reliance eyes building $6.5bn consumer goods business; Wheat ban to curb unregulated trade 

India In-Focus — Reliance eyes building $6.5bn consumer goods business; Wheat ban to curb unregulated trade 
Updated 50 min 14 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

MUMBAI: India’s largest retailer Reliance will acquire dozens of small grocery and non-food brands as it targets building its own $6.5 billion consumer goods business to challenge foreign giants like Unilever, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters.

Reliance, owned by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, plans to build a portfolio of 50 to 60 grocery, household and personal care brands within six months and is hiring an army of distributors to take them to mom-and-pop stores and bigger retail outlets across the country, the sources added.

The consumer goods push under a vertical named Reliance Retail Consumer Brands will come on top of Ambani’s brick-and-mortar store network of more than 2,000 grocery outlets and ongoing expansion of “JioMart” e-commerce operations in India’s nearly $900 billion retail market, one of world’s biggest.

Reliance is in the final stages of negotiations with around 30 popular niche local consumer brands to fully acquire them or form joint venture partnerships for sales, said the first source familiar with its business planning.

The total investment outlay planned by the company to acquire brands is not clear, but the second source said Reliance had set a goal to achieve $6.5 billion of annual sales from the business within five years.

“Reliance will become a house of brands. This is an inorganic play,” said the person.

Ban on wheat exports 

Indian officials, speaking just hours after the country banned wheat exports, said there was no dramatic fall in wheat output this year but unregulated exports had led to a rise in local prices.

“We don’t want wheat trade to happen in an unregulated manner or hoarding to happen,” a senior government official told reporters in New Delhi on Saturday.

The government said it would still allow exports backed by already issued letters of credit and to countries that request supplies “to meet their food security needs.”

Global buyers were banking on supplies from the world’s second-biggest wheat producer after exports from the Black Sea region plunged following Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. Before the ban, India had aimed to ship a record 10 million tons this year.

Eros Investments partners with VARA

Eros Investments is planning to develop Web 3.0 and blockchain businesses, as a part of its partnership deal to operate under Dubai’s new virtual assets regulator, also known as VARA. 

Dubai, the trade hub in the Middle East, formed the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority in March to bring companies that deal with cryptocurrencies under its purview. 

With the new partnership, Eros Investments also aims to launch an accelerator fund to support more than 100 startups by 2025, which will be also regulated by VARA. 

 

With input from Reuters 

Topics: India Reliance retail wheat export Ban food security Eros Investments

PIF-owned Gulf International Bank’s profit up 62% on interest income growth

PIF-owned Gulf International Bank’s profit up 62% on interest income growth
Updated 59 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

PIF-owned Gulf International Bank’s profit up 62% on interest income growth

PIF-owned Gulf International Bank’s profit up 62% on interest income growth
Updated 59 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain-based Gulf International Bank posted a 62 percent increase in profit for the first quarter of 2022, owing to a higher interest income of $67.9 million.

Owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the bank saw its profits reach $12.8 million, against $7.9 million in the same period a year earlier, according to a statement.

The increase in interest income came on the back of balance sheet growth in addition to the stabilization of markets that led to higher yields.

Fee and commission income also rose by 35 percent on the year to $23.1 million, which the bank attributed to continued diversification in revenue sources.

Topics: economy Bahrain Banks Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF)

