Somou Real Estate plans move to main market of Saudi stock exchange

Higher margins drive Al-Jouf Agricultural profit up by 297% in Q1

RIYADH: Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co. saw profits jump 297 percent in the first quarter of 2022.

The Saudi-listed company boosted its profit to SR15 million ($4 million) in the first quarter of this year, up from SR3.8 million for quarter one a year ago, according to a bourse filing

The increase was driven by higher profit margins due to lower costs of some products, which resulted in an increase of 155.46 percent in gross profit.

Despite the higher profit, the company's revenue decreased slightly to SR60 million from SR61 million for the same period last year.

Founded in 1988, Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co. is engaged in the production of strategic agricultural crops such as wheat, potatoes and onions.