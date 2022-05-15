You are here

Somou Real Estate plans move to main market of Saudi stock exchange

RIYADH: Saudi developer Somou Real Estate Co., currently listed on the Kingdom’s parallel Nomu market, has received its board’s approval to transfer to the main index TASI.

The transition is subject to approval from the Saudi stock exchange as well as fulfilling all requirements imposed by the market, the company said in a filing. 

Higher margins drive Al-Jouf Agricultural profit up by 297% in Q1

RIYADH: Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co. saw profits jump 297 percent in the first quarter of 2022.

The Saudi-listed company boosted its profit to SR15 million ($4 million) in the first quarter of this year, up from SR3.8 million for quarter one a year ago, according to a bourse filing

The increase was driven by higher profit margins due to lower costs of some products, which resulted in an increase of 155.46 percent in gross profit.

Despite the higher profit, the company's revenue decreased slightly to SR60 million from SR61 million for the same period last year.

Founded in 1988, Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co. is engaged in the production of strategic agricultural crops such as wheat, potatoes and onions.

 

Saudi annual inflation rises to 2.3% in April as costs of transport, food & beverages bite

Saudi Arabia’s annual inflation rate accelerated to reach 2.3 percent in April, up from 2 percent in March, according to the General Authority for Statistics, also known as GASTAT.

The consumer price index, or CPI, in April 2022 has surged 2 percent when compared to the corresponding period a year earlier, primarily driven by a rise in transport prices as well as food and beverages. 

Transport prices climbed 4.6 percent due to a rise in gasoline prices by 9.5 percent along with a rise in car prices by around 4.1 percent.

Food and beverages prices increased by 4.3 percent due to an increase in meat prices by 3.5 percent, and vegetable prices by 13.5 percent. 

Personal goods and services prices increased by 2.8 percent, mainly resulting from an increase in prices of jewelry, clocks and watches. 

Saudi Chemical's profits drop 20% in Q1 as sales fall

RIYADH: Saudi Chemical Co. saw its profit drop by 20 percent in the first three months of 2022 due to a fall in sales.

The Saudi-listed firm’s profits plunged to SR32.71 million ($8 million) in the first quarter from SR40.83 million for the same quarter last year, according to bourse filings.

The company said the decrease in net profit is primarily due to a decrease in pharma sector sales combined with a dip in other revenues.

The chemical producer's annual revenue stood at SR904 million, compared to SR969 million for the same period last year.

Saudi stock exchange operator Tadawul posts 21% Q1 profit drop on lower revenue

RIYADH: Saudi Tadawul Group reported lower profits in its results for the first quarter of 2022 as a decline in trading services weighed on revenue.

Profits of Tadawul, which owns and operates the Kingdom’s bourse, fell 21.7 percent to SR141 million ($37 million), down from SR180 million a year ago, according to a bourse filing.

This came in line with a 12-percent drop in revenue to SR293 million during the quarter due to a “decrease in trading services and post-trade services driven by the normalization of trading volumes which contracted 22.1 percent.”

“During the first quarter, we continued to diversify the group’s services and enhance the operational efficiency,” said Group CEO Khalid Al-Hussan.

Despite the profit drop, he added: “We are in a strong financial position driven by our advanced and differentiated business model, in addition to our ambitious growth plans and disciplined capital allocation strategy.”

SAIE’s new MRO village in Jeddah projected to help achieve revenues of SR10 billion in 10 years

RIYADH: Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries is setting up a massive MRO village to fulfill Saudi Arabia’s growing demand for maintenance, repair and operations in the aviation space and to match pace with its expanding fleet of airlines.

In an interview with Arab News, Fahd Cynndy, CEO of SAEI, said that the village, measuring 1 million square meters, is set to be built at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and hopes to earn SR10 billion ($2.6 billion) in topline revenue within the next decade.

SAEI, the MRO arm of Saudi Arabian Airlines, will establish 11 hangars large enough to service four wide-bodied aircraft simultaneously.

This new arm in Jeddah’s airport has also spurred demand for maintenance engineers in the region, with the company sourcing trained mechanics from Prince Sultan Aviation academy to be later employed at the MRO village.

“We’ve been averaging 30 to 35 new mechanics that we train a year through Prince Sultan Aviation Academy training center. That number is now more than eightfold; we’re looking at 220 mechanics a year,” Cynndy told Arab News.

The company is also working on multiple agreements with aviation pioneers such as Airbus, who will soon be opening its business and service center in the Middle East, pointed out Cynndy.

The company plans to capture a sizeable share of the aviation market in the Middle East and North Africa once the MRO village is operational.

According to Cynndy, aviation specialists worldwide described this village as an “enclosed end-to-end solution that has not been seen before in the world.”

