MENA Project Tracker — Oman plans for a new energy firm; Kuwait Integrated Petrochemical finalizing contracts for a $150m project

RIYADH: Oman is planning for a national green hydrogen-centric firm. Adnoc Onshore has selected a firm to redesign a crude transport pipeline. Meanwhile, Egypt’s Construction Authority for Potable Water and Wastewater is inviting firms to participate in a wastewater treatment plant expansion project. Elsewhere, Kuwait Integrated Petrochemical Industries Co. is drafting contracts and bid invitations for a $150 million worth of hydrogen-related projects.

· Oman is planning to launch a national energy firm focusing on green hydrogen projects, Meed reported.

Also referred to as Hydrogen Development Oman, the new firm will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Development Oman.

· Abu Dhabi Co. for onshore oil operations, also known as Adnoc Onshore, has chosen British multinational engineering and consulting business John Wood Group to be responsible for the front-end engineering and design for a project to redesign the Abu Dhabi Crude Oil pipeline, Meed reported.

The project aims to manage the oil flow rate at Adnoc Onshore’s main crude transport pipeline to Fujairah through installing a high-pressure recovery system.

· Egypt’s Construction Authority for Potable Water and Wastewater has given firms until June 12 to show interest in further upgrading as well as expanding the Alexandria West wastewater treatment plant, Meed reported.

Under the terms of the project, the capacity of the facility is to reach 600,000 cubic meters per day, up from 461,000 cubic meters per day.

· State-owned Kuwait Integrated Petrochemical Industries Co.’s commercial team is finalizing draft contracts along with invitations to bid for a project involving establishing an alternative feed for the hydrogen production unit at its $16 billion Al-Zour refinery, according to Meed.

With a forecasted budget of $150 million, the project is expected to be completed over the span of an estimated 36 months.