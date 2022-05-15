You are here

  • Home
  • America mourns victims of racist mass shooting at store

America mourns victims of racist mass shooting at store

America mourns victims of racist mass shooting at store
Julie Harwell, who was in the TOPS supermarket when a gunman opened fire, is consoled by Reverend Charles Walker during a prayer vigil across the street a day after the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, US May 15, 2022. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5ze34

Updated 15 May 2022
AFP

America mourns victims of racist mass shooting at store

America mourns victims of racist mass shooting at store
  • The shooter was arrested at the scene, a grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood
  • Gendron reportedly said he was “inspired” by the gunman who killed 51 people in a New Zealand mosque in 2019
Updated 15 May 2022
AFP

BUFFALO: Shocked residents of Buffalo, New York gathered Sunday at vigils and church services to mourn 10 people fatally shot by an alleged white supremacist in an act one official described as “domestic terrorism, pure and simple.”
The suspected shooter, identified as 18-year-old Payton Gendron, was arrested at the scene, a grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood after police rushed to respond to emergency calls.
He had driven from his home town of Conklin, more than 200 miles (320 kilometers) away, police said.
Gendron was arraigned late Saturday on a single count of first-degree murder and held without bail, the Erie County district attorney’s office said. He pleaded not guilty.
The shooter was wearing body armor, carried an assault rifle and live-streamed the attack, police said, adding that of the 10 dead and three wounded, 11 were African Americans.
Residents gathered outside the store for the vigil, while New York Governor Kathy Hochul, the state’s Attorney General Letitia James and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown addressed a service at the city’s True Bethel Baptist Church.
In alternately angry and mournful tones, speakers denounced the latest eruption of racist violence and the ready availability of high-power guns in what has become a sadly familiar scene across America.
Hochul, herself a Buffalo native, described the crime as a “military-style execution” — she said the shooter carried an AR-15 assault weapon — and said racist messaging was “spreading like wildfire.”
Hochul called on officials of both political parties to “make sure these people crawl back into their holes and stay there.”
Speaking on ABC, she described social media as “instruments of this evil,” saying the platforms allowed racist themes to “spread like a virus.”
The attack evoked memories of some of the worst racist attacks in recent US history, including the 2015 killing by a young white man of nine worshippers in a Black church in South Carolina, and the 2019 attack by a white man in Texas that claimed 23 lives, most of them Latino.
Attorney General James, who is Black, described Saturday’s attack as “domestic terrorism, plain and simple” and said the shooter would be prosecuted “to the fullest extent of the law.”
Mayor Brown, speaking Sunday on CNN, admonished “lawmakers in Washington” who he said “fail to act” on gun control.
“The message to this country is these mass shootings have to end. There has to be sensible gun control,” Brown said.
“Enough is enough.”
The gunman shot four people in the store’s parking lot, three of them fatally, before entering the supermarket.
Among those killed inside was a retired police officer working as a security guard. He fired several shots at the assailant before being shot himself, police said.
When police arrived, the shooter put the gun to his neck, but was talked down and surrendered.
The victims were ordinary shoppers and store workers.
One, according to a Twitter post, was a 77-year-old “mother, grandma & missionary” who “loved singing, dancing & being with family” and who for 25 years had run a weekly pantry to feed the poor.
At a Sunday vigil in Buffalo’s Elim Christian Fellowship church, pastor T. Anthony Bronner urged both prayer and political action.
“Some of us are very angry this morning,” he said, but “we respond in prayer — and we respond on our feet.”
The shooting is being investigated as a hate crime and “racially motivated violent extremism,” Stephen Belongia, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Buffalo field office, told reporters.
Media reports linked the shooter to a 180-page manifesto that described a white supremacist ideology and laid out a plan to target a mainly Black neighborhood.
A spokesperson for streaming service Twitch told AFP the shooter used the platform to broadcast the attack live, and that the company had removed the stream “less than two minutes after the violence started.”
In addition to mentioning the South Carolina church shooting, the gunman reportedly said he had been “inspired” by the gunman who killed 51 people in a New Zealand mosque in March 2019.
A semi-automatic weapon used in Saturday’s shooting also had a racial epithet written on its barrel, according to local daily The Buffalo News, citing a local official.
In a video call to True Bethel Baptist Church, New York Senator Charles Schumer called racism “the poison of America” and said: “We must tackle the scourge of gun violence and finally ban the weapons of war from our streets.”
But in the face of a strong pro-gun lobby, past efforts by the US Congress at tightening the nation’s gun laws have generally fallen short — even after horrific shootings.
The United States suffered 19,350 firearm homicides in 2020, up nearly 35 percent compared to 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in its latest data.

Topics: Buffalo New York Payton Gendron christchurch mosque shootings

Related

10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack New York police call hate crime
World
10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack New York police call hate crime

Somali lawmakers elect president voted out 5 years ago

Somali lawmakers elect president voted out 5 years ago
Updated 16 May 2022
AP

Somali lawmakers elect president voted out 5 years ago

Somali lawmakers elect president voted out 5 years ago
  • Hassan Sheikh Mohamud served as Somalia’s president between 2012 and 2017,
  • Mohamud succeeds Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, whose mandate expired in February 2021
Updated 16 May 2022
AP

MOGADISHU, Somalia: A former Somali president voted out of power in 2017 has been returned to the nation’s top office after defeating the incumbent leader in a protracted contest decided by legislators in a third round of voting late Sunday.
Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who served as Somalia’s president between 2012 and 2017, won the contest in the capital, Mogadishu, amid a security lockdown imposed by authorities to prevent deadly militant attacks.
The first round of voting was contested by 36 aspirants, four of whom proceeded to the second round. With no candidate winning at least two-thirds of the 328 ballots, voting then went into a third round where a simple majority was enough to pick the winner.
Members of the upper and lower legislative chambers picked the president in secret balloting inside a tent in an airport hangar within the Halane military camp, which is protected by African Union peacekeepers. Mohamud’s election ended a long-delayed electoral process that had raised political tensions — and heightened insecurity concerns — after President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed’s mandate expired in February 2021 without a successor in place.
Mohamed and Mohamud sat side-by-side Sunday, watching calmly as the ballots were counted. Celebratory gunfire rang out in parts of Mogadishu as it became clear that Mohamud had defeated the man who replaced him.
Mohamed conceded defeat, and Mohamud was immediately sworn in.
The 66-year-old Mohamud is the leader of the Union for Peace and Development party, which commands a majority of seats in both legislative chambers. He also is well-known for his work as a civic leader and education promoter, including for his role as one of the founders of Mogadishu’s SIMAD University.
The Somali government under Mohamed faced a May 17 deadline to hold the vote or risk losing funding from international partners.
Mohamed — who is also known as Farmaajo because of his appetite for Italian cheese — said on Twitter while voting was underway that it was “a great honor to lead” Somalia.
For Mohamed and his supporters, Sunday’s loss will be disappointing after he rose to power in 2017 as a symbol of a Somali diaspora eager to see the country prosper after years of turmoil. Mohamed leaves behind a country even more volatile than he found it, with a reported rift in the security services and the constant drumbeat of Al-Shabab attacks.
Analysts had predicted that Mohamed would face an uphill battle to be reelected. No sitting president has ever been elected to two consecutive terms in this Horn of Africa nation, where rival clans fight intensely for political power. In winning the vote, however, Mohamud overcame the odds as no former president had ever launched a successful return to the office.
A member of the Hawiye clan, one of Somalia’s largest, Mohamud is regarded by some as a statesman with a conciliatory approach. Many Somalis hope Mohamud can unite the country together after years of divisive clan tensions but also take firm charge of a federal government with little control beyond Mogadishu. Mohamud promised during campaigns that his government would be inclusive, acknowledging the mistakes of his previous government that faced multiple corruption allegations and was seen as aloof to the concerns of rival groups.
The new president “will get an opportunity to heal a nation in desperate need of peace and stability,” said Mogadishu resident Khadra Dualeh. “The country doesn’t need celebrations; we did that for Farmaajo. Enough celebration. We need prayer, being sober and planning how to rebuild the country.”
Al-Shabab, which has ties with Al-Qaeda, has made territorial gains against the federal government in recent months, reversing the gains of African Union peacekeepers who once had pushed the militants into remote areas of the country.
But Al-Shabab is threatening Mogadishu with repeated assaults on hotels and other public areas. Despite the lockdown, explosions were heard near the airport area as legislators gathered to elect the president.
To discourage extremist violence from disrupting the elections, Somali police put Mogadishu, the scene of regular attacks by the Islamic rebel group Al-Shabab, under a lockdown that started at 9 p.m. on Saturday. Most residents are staying indoors until the lockdown lifts on Monday morning.
The goal of a direct, one-person-one-vote election in Somalia, a country of about 16 million people, remains elusive largely because of the widespread extremist violence. Authorities had planned a direct election this time but, instead, the federal government and states agreed on another “indirect election,” via lawmakers elected by community leaders — delegates of powerful clans — in each member state.
Despite its persistent insecurity, Somalia has had peaceful changes of leadership every four or so years since 2000, and it has the distinction of having Africa’s first democratically elected president to peacefully step down, Aden Abdulle Osman in 1967.
Mohamed’s four-year term expired in February 2021, but he stayed in office after the lower house of parliament approved a two-year extension of his mandate and that of the federal government, drawing fury from Senate leaders and criticism from the international community.
The poll delay triggered an exchange of gunfire in April 2021 between soldiers loyal to the government and others angry over what they saw as the president’s unlawful extension of his mandate.
Somalia began to fall apart in 1991, when warlords ousted dictator Siad Barre and then turned on each other. Years of conflict and Al-Shabab attacks, along with famine, have shattered the country which has a long, strategic coastline by the Indian Ocean.

Topics: Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud

Related

Somalia’s new president to be chosen by politicians behind barricades
World
Somalia’s new president to be chosen by politicians behind barricades
Somalia to hold presidential election on May 15
World
Somalia to hold presidential election on May 15

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka lifts curfew for Buddhist holiday

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka lifts curfew for Buddhist holiday
Updated 15 May 2022
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka lifts curfew for Buddhist holiday

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka lifts curfew for Buddhist holiday
  • Restrictions were imposed on May 9 after peaceful protests turned violent
Updated 15 May 2022
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan authorities on Sunday fully lifted a nationwide curfew to mark the Buddhist holiday of Vesak, offering the people a chance to celebrate as the nation weathers its economic and political crisis. 

The curfew was imposed on May 9 after once-peaceful protests turned violent, killing at least nine people and injuring hundreds others. The violence was followed with Mahinda Rajapaksa resigning from his premiership, leaving his brother, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, to rule on as president. 

For over a month, protesters have crowded the streets demanding the president’s resignation, as the country of 22 million suffers from increasing shortages of food, fuel and medicines, along with record inflation and lengthy blackouts.  

Buildings across the Buddhist-majority country were flying the multi-colored Buddhist flags on Sunday, while residents visited temples clad in all white to celebrate the day that commemorates Buddha’s birth, enlightenment and death.

The government announced it was lifting the curfew for Vesak without saying when or whether it would be reimposed. Sri Lankans also got to enjoy the day without power cuts. 

“This Vesak, we are able to see the traditional almsgiving centers, pandals (bamboo stages), Vesak lanterns and oil lamps illuminations that will boost the spiritual morale of the people,” the Rev. Udawela Kolitha Thera, deputy chief of the Walukarama Temple in Colombo, told Arab News. 

Sri Lanka has been unable to celebrate Vesak properly in the last couple of years due to the pandemic and, in 2019, the Easter Sunday attacks, which also dampened celebrations.

Though events planned for this year have been scaled down due to political instability and the deepening economic crisis, worshippers still welcomed the chance of a respite. 

“We are really excited to celebrate Vesak this year with added enthusiasm,” Colombo-based Kelum Bandara, who works at a leading publishing house in the capital, told Arab News. 

“We will celebrate in a low-key form because of the current economic crisis and the ongoing protests against the government.”

“Sri Lanka was enveloped in spiritual fervor as the island nation celebrated yet another Vesak,” Colombo-based journalist Chaminda Perera told Arab News. 

Newly appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was premier five times previously and never completed a full term, made his first Cabinet appointments on Saturday — all members of Rajapaksas’ party. 

The new appointments have failed to appease Sri Lankan protesters who want the Rajapaksas, the nation’s most influential political dynasty, removed from the nation’s politics.  

The ruling family faces accusations of corruption and mishandling of the economy, as Sri Lanka faces its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948.

Opposition parties have refused to join any new government unless the president steps down first.

Topics: Sri Lanka crisis Buddhist curfew

Related

People protest against shortage of fuel and cooking gas in Colombo on May 13, 2022. (AFP)
World
Sri Lanka protesters vow to continue anti-government campaign despite new PM
Sri Lankan opposition prepares to form new government as crisis worsens video
World
Sri Lankan opposition prepares to form new government as crisis worsens

Malaysia FM holds talks with counterpart from Myanmar shadow government

Malaysia FM holds talks with counterpart from Myanmar shadow government
Updated 15 May 2022
Reuters

Malaysia FM holds talks with counterpart from Myanmar shadow government

Malaysia FM holds talks with counterpart from Myanmar shadow government
  • Myanmar’s Foreign Ministry in a statement, however, denounced reports of engagements in Washington between the US State Department and NUG officials
Updated 15 May 2022
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah met his counterpart from Myanmar’s National Unity Government, a shadow administration outlawed by the ruling military junta, in the group’s first open engagement with a Southeast Asian country.

The meeting, disclosed by Saifuddin in a Twitter post, was held on the sidelines of a two-day summit in Washington between the US and the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which excluded Myanmar’s leader over a military coup last year.

Myanmar has repeatedly called on countries not to engage with the shadow administration, and other military opponents that the junta has labeled as “terrorists.”

In his Twitter post, Saifuddin said Malaysia “stands ready to work toward restoring peace and democracy in Myanmar” during an informal meeting with Zin Mar Aung, foreign minister of the shadow administration.

“We took the opportunity to exchange views on latest developments in Myanmar, where Minister Zin shared insights as well as challenges faced by NUG, including humanitarian assistance, technical training and education for the Myanmar refugees,” he said.

Myanmar’s Foreign Ministry in a statement, however, denounced reports of engagements in Washington between the US State Department and NUG officials, and said it had sent protest notes to all ASEAN countries and the US asking them to refrain from talking to the opposition government.

The ministry also said it rejected a paragraph contained in a 28-page joint statement released by the US and ASEAN, which had called for the timely implementation of a five-point peace plan agreed to by Myanmar.

The ministry said the language used in the paragraph suggested interference in Myanmar’s domestic affairs and included references to matters within its sovereign jurisdiction, “including unacceptable proposals that go beyond the Five Point Consensus.”

Topics: Malaysia Saifuddin Abdullah Myanmar

Related

Six Rohingya die as hundreds flee Malaysian detention center
World
Six Rohingya die as hundreds flee Malaysian detention center
Singapore executes Malaysian on drugs charges after rejecting mental disability appeal
World
Singapore executes Malaysian on drugs charges after rejecting mental disability appeal

Buffalo mass shooter called for death of London’s Muslim mayor

Buffalo mass shooter called for death of London’s Muslim mayor
Updated 15 May 2022
Arab News

Buffalo mass shooter called for death of London’s Muslim mayor

Buffalo mass shooter called for death of London’s Muslim mayor
  • Payton Gendron’s manifesto listed 3 “high-profile enemies” for assassination
  • He described Sadiq Khan as a “Pakistani Muslim invader”
Updated 15 May 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The killer who shot dead 10 people in a US supermarket on Saturday called for the death of London’s Muslim Mayor Sadiq Khan, the Mirror has reported.

Payton Gendron, 18, penned a manifesto in which he listed “high-profile enemies,” calling for their assassination.

The list included Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Khan.

Gendron wrote that the mayor is “an open sign of the disenfranchisement and ethnic replacement of the British people in the British isles.

“This Pakistani Muslim invader now sits as representative for the people of London. Londinium, the very heart of the British isles. What better sign of the white rebirth than the removal of this invader?”

Last week, Khan spent five days in the US on a visit to promote tourism.

Gendron traveled two hours to the site of the attack in Buffalo, New York state. He wore body armor and livestreamed the ensuing violence online.

Topics: Payton Gendron Sadiq Khan Buffalo US

Related

10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack New York police call hate crime
World
10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack New York police call hate crime
The Waitrose, Tesco and Sainsbury’s stores were required to remove all their produce as a safety precaution, costing them nearly £500,000 ($679,000) in losses. (Reuters/File Photo)
World
London lawyer injected supermarket food with blood, court hears

Somalia’s new president to be chosen by politicians behind barricades

Somalia’s new president to be chosen by politicians behind barricades
Updated 15 May 2022
Reuters

Somalia’s new president to be chosen by politicians behind barricades

Somalia’s new president to be chosen by politicians behind barricades
  • In a crowded field of 35 aspirants, former presidents Sharif Sheikh Ahmed and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud are the frontrunners
  • Incumbent President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, nicknamed ‘Farmaajo’ for his reputed love of Italian formaggio cheese, looks unlikely to be re-elected
Updated 15 May 2022
Reuters

MOGADISHU: Somali parliamentarians met on Sunday in a heavily-fortified airport hangar to choose a new president in a vote required to keep foreign aid coming to the impoverished nation tortured by three decades of civil war.
In a crowded field of 35 aspirants, former presidents Sharif Sheikh Ahmed and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud were the frontrunners, according to analysts, even though their rules had failed to stem corruption or an extremist war.
The United Nations-backed vote was delayed by over a year due to squabbling in government but must be held this month to ensure a $400 million International Monetary Fund program.
It takes place during the Horn of Africa nation’s worst drought in four decades, and against a depressingly familiar background of violence due to attacks by Al-Shabab rebels, in-fighting among security forces and clan rivalries.
On Wednesday, a suicide bomb claimed by Al-Shabab injured seven people during political rallies near the hangar in the coastal capital Mogadishu.
On Friday, fighters from a Sufi Muslim group battled government forces in Galmudug state. There was a curfew across Mogadishu on Sunday, with streets quiet and shops closed.
Though just holding the process was a success of sorts, many in the country of 15 million people were skeptical of real progress. Leading candidates were old faces recycled from the past who had done little to help them, and such votes were traditionally dominated by bribery, they complained.
Incumbent President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, nicknamed “Farmaajo” for his reputed love of Italian formaggio cheese, looked unlikely to be re-elected after losing support in last month’s parliamentary vote.
Somalia is still unable to hold a direct popular vote due to insecurity, with the government having little control beyond the capital. African Union peacekeepers guarded the site within an Iraq-style “Green Zone” as politicians arrived, chatted and listened to traditional music.
Two or three rounds of voting were expected, with a result likely by late evening.
“The only hope we have is this election,” said medical student Nur Ibrahim.
“There is no life in Somalia. We study and then get bombed by terrorists. If there is no peace, education has no use.”
As well as former presidents Ahmed (2009-2012) and Mohamud (2012-2017), the head of the semi-autonomous region of Puntland, Said Abdulahi Deni, also has a good chance, analysts say.
Only one woman was standing, former foreign minister Fawzia Yusuf Adam, but was not expected to garner significant support in the strictly patriarchal society.
Ahmed took over a Western-backed transitional government in 2009, establishing the national army and helping push Al-Shabab out of Mogadishu though it came back strongly in the regions. The other former president, Mohamud, was a peace activist and academic.
“Today all are indoors watching the hottest ever presidential election,” said an elder in Mogadishu, Farah Ahmed, adding that if the unpopular incumbent was re-elected, many more Somalis would leave their homeland in despair.

Topics: Somalia ‘Farmaajo’ Al-Shabab Sharif Sheikh Ahmed Hassan Sheikh Mohamud

Related

Somalia to hold presidential election on May 15
World
Somalia to hold presidential election on May 15
Somalia elects speaker, paves way for presidential vote
World
Somalia elects speaker, paves way for presidential vote

Latest updates

Nakba memories and resistance: The right of return remains in refugee diaries
Nakba memories and resistance: The right of return remains in refugee diaries
Somali lawmakers elect president voted out 5 years ago
Somali lawmakers elect president voted out 5 years ago
King Salman leaves hospital after medical examinations
King Salman leaves hospital after medical examinations
Dutch artist Satori headlines Riyadh desert event
DJ NarkBeat engaged the crowd with his notable performance at Desert Sounds' "Mars Escape" on Friday. (AN photo/Basheer Saleh)
Palestinians commemorate 74th anniversary of Nakba amid outcry over funeral attack
Palestinians take part in a rally in Gaza City on Sunday, marking the 74h anniversary of what the Palestinians call the Nakba.

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.