Malaysia FM holds talks with counterpart from Myanmar shadow government

Malaysia FM holds talks with counterpart from Myanmar shadow government
Malaysia Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah. (Reuters)
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Malaysia FM holds talks with counterpart from Myanmar shadow government

Malaysia FM holds talks with counterpart from Myanmar shadow government
  • Myanmar’s Foreign Ministry in a statement, however, denounced reports of engagements in Washington between the US State Department and NUG officials
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah met his counterpart from Myanmar’s National Unity Government, a shadow administration outlawed by the ruling military junta, in the group’s first open engagement with a Southeast Asian country.

The meeting, disclosed by Saifuddin in a Twitter post, was held on the sidelines of a two-day summit in Washington between the US and the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which excluded Myanmar’s leader over a military coup last year.

Myanmar has repeatedly called on countries not to engage with the shadow administration, and other military opponents that the junta has labeled as “terrorists.”

In his Twitter post, Saifuddin said Malaysia “stands ready to work toward restoring peace and democracy in Myanmar” during an informal meeting with Zin Mar Aung, foreign minister of the shadow administration.

“We took the opportunity to exchange views on latest developments in Myanmar, where Minister Zin shared insights as well as challenges faced by NUG, including humanitarian assistance, technical training and education for the Myanmar refugees,” he said.

Myanmar’s Foreign Ministry in a statement, however, denounced reports of engagements in Washington between the US State Department and NUG officials, and said it had sent protest notes to all ASEAN countries and the US asking them to refrain from talking to the opposition government.

The ministry also said it rejected a paragraph contained in a 28-page joint statement released by the US and ASEAN, which had called for the timely implementation of a five-point peace plan agreed to by Myanmar.

The ministry said the language used in the paragraph suggested interference in Myanmar’s domestic affairs and included references to matters within its sovereign jurisdiction, “including unacceptable proposals that go beyond the Five Point Consensus.”

Topics: Malaysia Saifuddin Abdullah Myanmar

Buffalo mass shooter called for death of London's Muslim mayor

Buffalo mass shooter called for death of London’s Muslim mayor
Updated 15 May 2022
Arab News

Buffalo mass shooter called for death of London’s Muslim mayor

Buffalo mass shooter called for death of London’s Muslim mayor
  • Payton Gendron’s manifesto listed 3 “high-profile enemies” for assassination
  • He described Sadiq Khan as a “Pakistani Muslim invader”
Updated 15 May 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The killer who shot dead 10 people in a US supermarket on Saturday called for the death of London’s Muslim Mayor Sadiq Khan, the Mirror has reported.

Payton Gendron, 18, penned a manifesto in which he listed “high-profile enemies,” calling for their assassination.

The list included Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Khan.

Gendron wrote that the mayor is “an open sign of the disenfranchisement and ethnic replacement of the British people in the British isles.

“This Pakistani Muslim invader now sits as representative for the people of London. Londinium, the very heart of the British isles. What better sign of the white rebirth than the removal of this invader?”

Last week, Khan spent five days in the US on a visit to promote tourism.

Gendron traveled two hours to the site of the attack in Buffalo, New York state. He wore body armor and livestreamed the ensuing violence online.

Topics: Payton Gendron Sadiq Khan Buffalo US

America mourns victims of racist mass shooting at store

America mourns victims of racist mass shooting at store
Updated 15 May 2022
AFP

America mourns victims of racist mass shooting at store

America mourns victims of racist mass shooting at store
  • The shooter was arrested at the scene, a grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood
  • Gendron reportedly said he was “inspired” by the gunman who killed 51 people in a New Zealand mosque in 2019
Updated 15 May 2022
AFP

BUFFALO: Shocked residents of Buffalo, New York gathered Sunday at vigils and church services to mourn 10 people fatally shot by an alleged white supremacist in an act one official described as “domestic terrorism, pure and simple.”
The suspected shooter, identified as 18-year-old Payton Gendron, was arrested at the scene, a grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood after police rushed to respond to emergency calls.
He had driven from his home town of Conklin, more than 200 miles (320 kilometers) away, police said.
Gendron was arraigned late Saturday on a single count of first-degree murder and held without bail, the Erie County district attorney’s office said. He pleaded not guilty.
The shooter was wearing body armor, carried an assault rifle and live-streamed the attack, police said, adding that of the 10 dead and three wounded, 11 were African Americans.
Residents gathered outside the store for the vigil, while New York Governor Kathy Hochul, the state’s Attorney General Letitia James and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown addressed a service at the city’s True Bethel Baptist Church.
In alternately angry and mournful tones, speakers denounced the latest eruption of racist violence and the ready availability of high-power guns in what has become a sadly familiar scene across America.
Hochul, herself a Buffalo native, described the crime as a “military-style execution” — she said the shooter carried an AR-15 assault weapon — and said racist messaging was “spreading like wildfire.”
Hochul called on officials of both political parties to “make sure these people crawl back into their holes and stay there.”
Speaking on ABC, she described social media as “instruments of this evil,” saying the platforms allowed racist themes to “spread like a virus.”
The attack evoked memories of some of the worst racist attacks in recent US history, including the 2015 killing by a young white man of nine worshippers in a Black church in South Carolina, and the 2019 attack by a white man in Texas that claimed 23 lives, most of them Latino.
Attorney General James, who is Black, described Saturday’s attack as “domestic terrorism, plain and simple” and said the shooter would be prosecuted “to the fullest extent of the law.”
Mayor Brown, speaking Sunday on CNN, admonished “lawmakers in Washington” who he said “fail to act” on gun control.
“The message to this country is these mass shootings have to end. There has to be sensible gun control,” Brown said.
“Enough is enough.”
The gunman shot four people in the store’s parking lot, three of them fatally, before entering the supermarket.
Among those killed inside was a retired police officer working as a security guard. He fired several shots at the assailant before being shot himself, police said.
When police arrived, the shooter put the gun to his neck, but was talked down and surrendered.
The victims were ordinary shoppers and store workers.
One, according to a Twitter post, was a 77-year-old “mother, grandma & missionary” who “loved singing, dancing & being with family” and who for 25 years had run a weekly pantry to feed the poor.
At a Sunday vigil in Buffalo’s Elim Christian Fellowship church, pastor T. Anthony Bronner urged both prayer and political action.
“Some of us are very angry this morning,” he said, but “we respond in prayer — and we respond on our feet.”
The shooting is being investigated as a hate crime and “racially motivated violent extremism,” Stephen Belongia, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Buffalo field office, told reporters.
Media reports linked the shooter to a 180-page manifesto that described a white supremacist ideology and laid out a plan to target a mainly Black neighborhood.
A spokesperson for streaming service Twitch told AFP the shooter used the platform to broadcast the attack live, and that the company had removed the stream “less than two minutes after the violence started.”
In addition to mentioning the South Carolina church shooting, the gunman reportedly said he had been “inspired” by the gunman who killed 51 people in a New Zealand mosque in March 2019.
A semi-automatic weapon used in Saturday’s shooting also had a racial epithet written on its barrel, according to local daily The Buffalo News, citing a local official.
In a video call to True Bethel Baptist Church, New York Senator Charles Schumer called racism “the poison of America” and said: “We must tackle the scourge of gun violence and finally ban the weapons of war from our streets.”
But in the face of a strong pro-gun lobby, past efforts by the US Congress at tightening the nation’s gun laws have generally fallen short — even after horrific shootings.
The United States suffered 19,350 firearm homicides in 2020, up nearly 35 percent compared to 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in its latest data.

Topics: Buffalo New York Payton Gendron christchurch mosque shootings

Somalia's new president to be chosen by politicians behind barricades

Somalia’s new president to be chosen by politicians behind barricades
Updated 15 May 2022
Reuters

Somalia’s new president to be chosen by politicians behind barricades

Somalia’s new president to be chosen by politicians behind barricades
  • In a crowded field of 35 aspirants, former presidents Sharif Sheikh Ahmed and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud are the frontrunners
  • Incumbent President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, nicknamed ‘Farmaajo’ for his reputed love of Italian formaggio cheese, looks unlikely to be re-elected
Updated 15 May 2022
Reuters

MOGADISHU: Somali parliamentarians met on Sunday in a heavily-fortified airport hangar to choose a new president in a vote required to keep foreign aid coming to the impoverished nation tortured by three decades of civil war.
In a crowded field of 35 aspirants, former presidents Sharif Sheikh Ahmed and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud were the frontrunners, according to analysts, even though their rules had failed to stem corruption or an extremist war.
The United Nations-backed vote was delayed by over a year due to squabbling in government but must be held this month to ensure a $400 million International Monetary Fund program.
It takes place during the Horn of Africa nation’s worst drought in four decades, and against a depressingly familiar background of violence due to attacks by Al-Shabab rebels, in-fighting among security forces and clan rivalries.
On Wednesday, a suicide bomb claimed by Al-Shabab injured seven people during political rallies near the hangar in the coastal capital Mogadishu.
On Friday, fighters from a Sufi Muslim group battled government forces in Galmudug state. There was a curfew across Mogadishu on Sunday, with streets quiet and shops closed.
Though just holding the process was a success of sorts, many in the country of 15 million people were skeptical of real progress. Leading candidates were old faces recycled from the past who had done little to help them, and such votes were traditionally dominated by bribery, they complained.
Incumbent President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, nicknamed “Farmaajo” for his reputed love of Italian formaggio cheese, looked unlikely to be re-elected after losing support in last month’s parliamentary vote.
Somalia is still unable to hold a direct popular vote due to insecurity, with the government having little control beyond the capital. African Union peacekeepers guarded the site within an Iraq-style “Green Zone” as politicians arrived, chatted and listened to traditional music.
Two or three rounds of voting were expected, with a result likely by late evening.
“The only hope we have is this election,” said medical student Nur Ibrahim.
“There is no life in Somalia. We study and then get bombed by terrorists. If there is no peace, education has no use.”
As well as former presidents Ahmed (2009-2012) and Mohamud (2012-2017), the head of the semi-autonomous region of Puntland, Said Abdulahi Deni, also has a good chance, analysts say.
Only one woman was standing, former foreign minister Fawzia Yusuf Adam, but was not expected to garner significant support in the strictly patriarchal society.
Ahmed took over a Western-backed transitional government in 2009, establishing the national army and helping push Al-Shabab out of Mogadishu though it came back strongly in the regions. The other former president, Mohamud, was a peace activist and academic.
“Today all are indoors watching the hottest ever presidential election,” said an elder in Mogadishu, Farah Ahmed, adding that if the unpopular incumbent was re-elected, many more Somalis would leave their homeland in despair.

Topics: Somalia ‘Farmaajo’ Al-Shabab Sharif Sheikh Ahmed Hassan Sheikh Mohamud

Front lines shift in Donbas as Ukraine mounts counteroffensive

Front lines shift in Donbas as Ukraine mounts counteroffensive
Updated 15 May 2022
Reuters

Front lines shift in Donbas as Ukraine mounts counteroffensive

Front lines shift in Donbas as Ukraine mounts counteroffensive
  • Commanders believe Russia had been withdrawing troops to reinforce positions around Izium to the south
  • Assessment by UK military intelligence said Russia had lost about a third of ground combat force deployed in February
Updated 15 May 2022
Reuters

RUSKA LOZOVA, Ukraine: The front lines in Ukraine had shifted on Sunday as Russia made advances in the fiercely contested eastern Donbas region and Ukraine’s military waged a counteroffensive near the strategic Russian-held city of Izium.
Near the northeastern city of Kharkiv, where Ukrainian forces have been on the attack since early this month, commanders said they believed Russia had been withdrawing troops to reinforce positions around Izium to the south.
Ukraine has scored a series of successes since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, forcing Russia’s commanders to abandon an advance on the capital Kyiv and then making rapid gains to drive them from Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-biggest city.
Moscow’s invasion, which it calls a “special operation” to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists, has jolted European security. Kyiv and its Western allies say the fascism assertion is a baseless pretext for an unprovoked war of aggression.
The president of Finland, which shares a 1,300 km (800 mile) border with Russia, confirmed on Sunday that his country would apply to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), a major policy shift prompted by Russia’s invasion.
NATO’s deputy secretary-general said he was confident Finland and Sweden, which is also expected to confirm its intention to join, could be swiftly admitted to the alliance, and that concerns raised by Turkey could be overcome.
Since mid-April, Russian forces have focused much of their firepower on trying to capture two provinces known as the Donbas after failing to take Kyiv.
An assessment by British military intelligence issued on Sunday said Russia had lost about a third of the ground combat force deployed in February. Its Donbas offensive had fallen “significantly behind schedule” and was unlikely to make rapid advances during the coming 30 days, the assessment said.
On Saturday night, Ukraine received a morale boost with victory in the Eurovision Song Contest, a triumph seen as sign of the strength of popular support for Ukraine across Europe.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the win, but said the situation in Donbas remained very difficult and Russian forces were still trying to salvage some kind of victory in a region riven by conflict since 2014.
“They are not stopping their efforts,” he said.
“Nowhere to bury anyone”
Keeping up pressure on Izium and Russian supply lines will make it harder for Moscow to encircle battle-hardened Ukrainian troops on the eastern front in the Donbas.
Izium straddles the Donets river, about 120 km (75 miles) from Kharkiv on the main highway heading southeast.
“The hottest spot remains the Izium direction,” regional governor Oleh Sinegubov said in comments aired on social media.
“Our armed forces have switched to a counteroffensive there. The enemy is retreating on some fronts.”
In Ruska Lozova, a village set in sweeping fields between Kharkiv and Ukraine’s border with Russia, Ukrainian commanders said they believed Moscow was redeploying troops to defend Izium while keeping their opponents pinned down with artillery fire.
“The Russian attack on Kharkiv has been destroyed and they understand this,” said Ihor Obolensky, who commands the National Guard and volunteer force that captured Ruska Lozova eight days ago. “They need to try for a new victory and want to hold Izium.”
Both sides claimed success in military strikes in Donbas.
Russia said on Sunday it had pummelled Ukrainian positions in the east with missiles, targeting command centers and arsenals as its forces seek to encircle Ukrainian units in the battle for Donbas.
But Ukraine’s military also acknowledged setbacks in an update on Sunday morning: “Despite losses, Russian forces continue to advance in the Lyman, Sievierodonetsk, Avdiivka and Kurakhiv areas in the broader Donbas region.”
In western Ukraine near Poland, missiles destroyed military infrastructure overnight and were fired at the Lviv region from the Black Sea, Ukrainian officials said.
There was also no let-up on Sunday in Russia’s bombardment of the steel works in the southern port of Mariupol, where a few hundred Ukrainian fighters are holding out weeks after the city fell into Russian hands, the Ukrainian military said.
Talks were under way to evacuate wounded soldiers from Mariupol in return for the release of Russian prisoners of war, Zelensky said.
A large convoy of cars and vans carrying refugees from the ruins of Mariupol arrived in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia after nightfall on Saturday after waiting days for Russian troops to allow them to leave.
Iryna Petrenko, a 63-year-old in the convoy, said she had stayed initially to take care of her 92-year-old mother, who subsequently died.
“We buried her next to her house, because there was nowhere to bury anyone,” she said.
More weapons
Finland and Sweden have both said they see NATO membership as a way of bolstering their security, though Russian President Vladimir Putin has told Finnish President Sauli Niinisto that it would be a mistake for Helsinki to abandon its neutrality.
Sweden’s ruling Social Democrats were poised on Sunday to come out in favor of the country joining NATO, paving the way for an application and abandoning decades of military non-alignment.
Germany said on Sunday that it had made preparations for a quick ratification process.
“We must make sure that we will give them security guarantees, there must not be a transition period, a grey zone, where their status is unclear,” Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.
Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto said he had been “a bit confused” by the stance of Turkey, which has raised objections to Nordic countries joining and as a NATO member could veto their applications.
“What we need now is a very clear answer, I am prepared to have a new discussion with (Turkish President Tayyip) Erdogan about the problems he has raised,” Niinisto said.
As well as losing large numbers of men and much military equipment, Russia has been hit by economic sanctions, while Western states have provided Ukraine with military aid.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Berlin on Sunday and that “more weapons and other aid is on the way to Ukraine.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Donbas

Suicide bomber kills 6, gunmen kill 2 Sikhs in northwest Pakistan

Suicide bomber kills 6, gunmen kill 2 Sikhs in northwest Pakistan
Updated 15 May 2022
AP

Suicide bomber kills 6, gunmen kill 2 Sikhs in northwest Pakistan

Suicide bomber kills 6, gunmen kill 2 Sikhs in northwest Pakistan
  • Suicide bomber triggers his explosives-laden vest near a vehicle on security patrol
Updated 15 May 2022
AP

PESHAWAR: A suicide bombing near a security forces vehicle killed three soldiers and three children in northwest Pakistan near the border with Afghanistan, while gunmen shot dead two minority Sikhs in Peshawar, officials said Sunday.
A military statement said the suicide bomber triggered his explosives-laden vest near a vehicle on security patrol in a village near the town of Mir Ali in the tribal district of North Waziristan.
The attack killed two soldiers in the vehicle on the spot and wounded another. Three children playing alongside the road were critically wounded. All of the wounded were rushed to a hospital in a helicopter but none survived, the statement said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. The military said security forces and intelligence officials were combing the area searching for the bomber’s handlers.
The region has served as a safe haven for local and foreign militants for years. The military carried out a massive operation after militants attacked an army-run school in Peshawar in 2014 that left over 150 dead, mostly school children.
Also on Sunday, police officer Ejaz Khan said gunmen riding on a motorcycle opened fire on two members of the minority Sikh community in a bazaar in the Peshawar suburb of Sarband.
Khan said Ranjit Singh, 38, and Kanwal Jeet Singh were shot multiple times as they were setting up their spices shop in the Batta Tal bazaar Sunday. The attackers fled the scene.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Police were investigating but Khan said it appeared the two Sikhs were targeted because of their ethnicity. Sikhs are a tiny minority in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and have been targeted by militants in the past.
Meanwhile, Pakistani health authorities documented the third case of polio of the year in the country in the city of Miran Shah in North Waziristan. Dr. Mohammad Shahzad, the coordinator and spokesperson for the country’s anti-polio program, said the deadly virus was detected in a 1-year-old boy. Last year, just one case was reported in the country.

Topics: Pakistan

