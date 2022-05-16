Saudi EXIM launches its five-year plan to boost non-oil exports

You are here

The strategy seeks to facilitate Saudi non-oil exports to reach global markets by closing financing gaps and reducing export risks. 
RIYADH: The Saudi Export-Import Bank, known as Saudi EXIM, has launched its five-year strategic plan, from 2022 to 2026, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The strategy seeks to facilitate Saudi non-oil exports to reach global markets by closing financing gaps and reducing export risks. 

It focuses on maximizing the economic impact of the bank’s activities and improving customer experience, as well as ensuring financial sustainability and operational efficiency, the report said. 

It is part of the bank’s efforts to contribute to achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goal of increasing Saudi non-oil exports. 

RIYADH: Shares in Saudi Arabia’s Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group recorded an all-time closing high of SR213 ($57) on Monday.

This is up almost 326 percent from the debut price of SR50 back in March 2020.

The stock ended the trading session with an increase of nearly 5 percent, after touching its highest ever value of SR216 earlier in the day.

Established in 1995, the group today operates seven hospitals in the Kingdom, as well as in the UAE and Bahrain.

RIYADH: Egypt is planning for a new electricity network project soon, while the African country’s Petrojet is attending a meeting in Jordan to launch a fertilizer project there in the near future.

German’s Wintershall Dea has announced that it will increase its stake in an Algeria-based gas project to reduce dependency on Russia. Iraq’s power related projects are seen expanding and growing with the possibility of adding as much as 8,500 MW power generation capacity.

Progress updates

  • Egypt is planning for an electricity network project to be located within the sixth residential district, MEED eported. With a bid bond amounting to 1.25 million Egyptian pounds ($68,000), the client on the project is the General Authority of New Urban Societies.
  • Egypt-based construction engineering firm Petrojet is set to attend a meeting to kick off a $70 million fertilizer project in Jordan, according to MEED. The aim of the project is to expand potash plants in the country, in the Ghoor Al-Safi region near the Dead Sea. 
  • German oil and gas firm Wintershall Dea has announced that it is planning to acquire an additional 11.25 percent interest in Algeria-based Reggane Nord gas project, bringing its overall stake to 30.75 percent, MEED reported. This comes as the European form attempts to curb Russian hydrocarbons in light of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. 
  • Iraq’s pipeline of solar power installations is growing, MEED reported. Over the past year, enough non-binding agreements were signed accountable for the development of more than 5,500 MW of solar photovoltaic power plants across the country.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia aims to attract 100 million tourists a year by 2030, as the country focuses more on the non-oil sector, according to Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih. 

Speaking at the Thai-Saudi Investment Forum in Riyadh on Monday, Al-Falih noted that Saudi Arabia is learning from Thailand, which is now a world-class tourist destination.

He also invited leading Thai companies to invest in Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector. 

Talking about the growth in Saudi automotive industry, Al-Falih said: “By 2025, the Kingdom will not only be manufacturing the world stocks for electric vehicles here in the Kingdom, but we will be exporting it and I’m sure we could.” 

The minister also highlighted Saudi Arabia’s plan to generate 650,000 tons of green hydrogen every day by 2025.

“When you look at Saudi Arabia’s unlimited solar energy potential and our large wind energy potential, where our country ranks among the highest in the world, and we’re building our first green hydrogen plant, the world’s largest with investments worth close to 5 billion. It will produce 650,000 tons of green hydrogen daily by 2025,” added Al-Falih. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Astra Industrial Group made higher profits of SR74.5 million ($20 million) in the previous quarter, after growth in sales in its pharmaceuticals and specialty chemicals units.

This is up 48 percent, from SR51 million in the same quarter a year ago, according to a bourse filing.

Revenue increased by 6.7 percent during the quarter, to SR634 million, which the group attributed to higher sales, as well as lower provisions for impairment losses.

Riyadh-listed Astra Industrial is a conglomerate of various sector companies, engaged in pharmaceuticals, specialty chemicals, power and steel, and mining.

 

RIYADH: Goldman Sachs Chairman Lloyd Blankfein has urged companies and consumers to prepare for a recession in the US, which would pose very high risks, Bloomberg reported. 

“If I were running a big company, I would be very prepared for it,” Blankfein said. “If I was a consumer, I’d be prepared for it.”

The Fed has very powerful tools to reduce inflation, and has been responding well, the former CEO of Goldman Sachs said. 

Goldman's economic team expects US gross domestic product to expand 2.4 percent this year, down from 2.6 percent, according to Bloomberg. 

The US also lowered its GDP estimate for 2023 to 1.6 percent from 2.2 percent. 

