Saudi EXIM launches its five-year plan to boost non-oil exports

RIYADH: The Saudi Export-Import Bank, known as Saudi EXIM, has launched its five-year strategic plan, from 2022 to 2026, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The strategy seeks to facilitate Saudi non-oil exports to reach global markets by closing financing gaps and reducing export risks.

It focuses on maximizing the economic impact of the bank’s activities and improving customer experience, as well as ensuring financial sustainability and operational efficiency, the report said.

It is part of the bank’s efforts to contribute to achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goal of increasing Saudi non-oil exports.