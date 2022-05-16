You are here

  • Home
  • Infor & IDC to reveal KSA’s digital transformation insights

Infor & IDC to reveal KSA’s digital transformation insights

Infor & IDC to reveal KSA’s digital transformation insights
Khaled Al-Shami
Short Url

https://arab.news/2j25p

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Infor & IDC to reveal KSA’s digital transformation insights

Infor & IDC to reveal KSA’s digital transformation insights
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Infor, an industry cloud company, and IDC, a leader in market intelligence, are revealing key insights about digital transformation for organizations involved in industrial manufacturing and distribution sectors at a series of dedicated roundtables in the Kingdom.

Experts from Infor and IDC hosted a roundtable in Riyadh on May 16, and will host two others in Alkhobar and Jeddah on May 17 and 24, respectively, where they will lead discussions on topics including the latest DX technologies, how organizations can embrace their digital transformation journey with industry-specific cloud ERP, and key predictions about the Saudi Arabian market.

In a recent IDC survey, 72 percent of Saudi organizations cited cloud as being fundamental to driving innovation and digital transformation in their businesses, while a study from QuantAlign Research revealed that Saudi Arabia’s cloud market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 35.5 percent between 2021-2030 to reach a value of $10.5 billion in 2030. Saudi Arabia’s government is also encouraging digitization efforts as part of diversification plans under Saudi Vision 2030.

Investment in cloud solutions also necessitates the adoption of specialized, industry-specific cloud-based software solutions to maximize the potential of companies’ transformation efforts.

At each of the roundtables, experts including Hamza Naqshbandi, IDC associate vice president, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain; Phil Lewis, Infor senior vice president, solution consulting; and Khaled Al-Shami, Infor vice president of solution consulting, Middle East and Africa, will offer a detailed look at the Saudi market and share key insights about the state of digital transformation and application modernization underway in the Kingdom. The events also feature keynotes and panel discussions, including speakers from AWS, Saudi Diesel, AutoWorld, and Zagzoog, who will share insights about their digital transformation journeys.

The events provide insights into how modern technologies can enable businesses to quickly scale up and spend less time managing infrastructure, giving them more time to focus on strategic initiatives.

“Saudi Arabia is a dynamic market with huge growth potential. The government is committed to developing and diversifying the economy under Saudi Vision 2030, and this is stimulating further investment from the private sector,” said IDC’s Naqshbandi.

“Organizations in Saudi Arabia are increasingly interested in cloud solutions and digital transformation, which makes it the perfect time to raise awareness about the need to develop continuous transformation plans and to embrace industry-specific digital solutions that give the best results for the nuanced needs of different industries,” said Infor’s Al-Shami.

Saudi Arabian Airlines operates world’s longest net-positive flight

Saudi Arabian Airlines operates world’s longest net-positive flight
Updated 45 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabian Airlines operates world’s longest net-positive flight

Saudi Arabian Airlines operates world’s longest net-positive flight
Updated 45 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabian Airlines operated the world’s longest net-positive flight, thanks to a partnership with enviro-tech business CarbonClick and aviation consultancy SimpliFlying.

On May 12, Saudia offset a total of 346 tons of carbon emissions, including radiative forcing impacts by a factor of two, for commercial passenger flight SV227, from Jeddah to Madrid, making the flight net-positive.

Operating with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, the flight time was five hours and 55 minutes. Flight SV227 departed from King Abdulaziz International Airport at 10:30 a.m. and arrived at Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport at 1:35 p.m. local time.

This flight is Saudia’s entry into the Sustainable Flight Challenge, an initiative by SkyTeam, one of the world’s three major airline alliances. All SkyTeam airlines are being challenged to go above and beyond by finding the most sustainable way to operate one single flight in their existing networks.

The challenge seeks inspiration from the 1934 MacRobertson Air Race from London to Melbourne.

The flight is also equipped with the world’s first in-flight sustainability lab, where passengers can contribute ideas on how air travel can become “greener.”

Saudia’s participation in SkyTeam’s Sustainable Flight Challenge is part of a broader commitment by the airline to continually improve its environmental performance.

“The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 will see 100 million visits to Saudi Arabia by the end of the decade,” said Saudia CEO Captain Ibrahim Koshy. “A cornerstone of that vision is for the Kingdom to be a leader in sustainable and even regenerative tourism.

“As Saudi Arabia’s national flag carrier we have a key part to play in making that happen. As a result, operating the world’s longest carbon net-positive flight is just the start of an ambitious sustainability program that we will be implementing.”

“Saudia has decided to go above and beyond to not only ensure that this flight was carbon-neutral but net-positive. This partnership can serve as a model for the future,” added Shashank Nigam, CEO of SimpliFlying.

CarbonClick has been selected by SimpliFlying and Saudia as the offsetting partner for this challenge. CarbonClick will offset flight SV227 by applying the contribution from Saudia to the generation of clean wind electricity for communities in India.

Michelle Noordermeer, chief operating officer at CarbonClick, said: “Saudia is setting a huge example by showing what can be done now, carbon offsetting, and using quality carbon credits as a powerful way to remove carbon and neutralize the impacts of radiative forcing.”

Nala: The first-ever AI medical platform in Arabic

Nala: The first-ever AI medical platform in Arabic
Updated 16 May 2022
Arab News

Nala: The first-ever AI medical platform in Arabic

Nala: The first-ever AI medical platform in Arabic
  • Nala founder Othman Abahussein spells out how developers with a vision can create health impact through apps
Updated 16 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Headquartered in Riyadh, Nala is Saudi Arabia’s leading digital health service for chronic conditions management and the first-ever AI medical platform in Arabic. The app offers tailored digital care programs, virtual access to dedicated doctors, bluetooth health devices, and prescriptions delivery.

In line with one of the Kingdom’s initiatives for Vision 2030, related to digital healthcare transformation, the platform provides its users with instant access to personalized healthcare through a mobile app. “Over 200,000 patients with chronic conditions have used Nala, and we are on track to serve 1 million,” said Othman Abahussein, founder and CEO of Nala. He added: “Nala is now the most preferred method to treat diabetes for insurance companies and government payers. Our whole team is in Riyadh, and all of our human capital investments go into local talents. We made a bet on local talent, and we are very proud of that.” 

Featured multiple times by the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, and the winner of numerous awards, Nala has doctors licensed by the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties and is consistently top ranking in app stores. The company also recently raised more funds that it intends to use to continue to grow its user base and further strengthen its position as the region’s top digital health service.” 
Asked about what inspired him to create the Nala app, Abahussein said: “I had just sold my first company, and I wanted to work on something with an impact. I then went through a personal event that made me think, maybe chronic conditions are a perfect application for mobile digital health. I knew I had the required knowledge and experience to venture into app development; in addition I always believed Apple technologies and specifically the iPhone was a marvel of human engineering with many serious capabilities — not gimmicks — and would work well with my vision. This is how I decided to develop in an iOS environment at first.”

“Besides providing app creators with the ultimate distribution channel (App Store), Apple has a very active and supportive developer community that will help you with insights on how to improve your app and make your solutions even more effective,” he said.

“Our main mission is to provide exceptional health care experience while maintaining a significant low cost for patients and preserving their medical privacy. Developing on the iOS platform allowed us to design Nala’s databases in a way medical data is stored without personal identifiers; this way no one can access the patient info without the patient’s consent.”

Abahussein added: “Our first versions were exclusively in Arabic, so it’s an Arabic-first app. We later added an English translation and we plan on adding other languages soon (Urdu and Hindi). There were no challenges in creating an all-Arabic app other than picking the right fonts.” 

On keeping his app up-to-date despite new trends and constantly changing user behaviors, he said: “We stay close to technological developments and its impact on user behaviors; conferences like WWDC are very important for us to discover new capabilities and update our user experience accordingly. We also make sure to keep a short development cycle to ensure that our app is always up-to-the-minute.” 

Asked about his top tips for developers who want to create a successful app, Abahussein said: “Be obsessed with the problem, not the solution. Everyone can code! Don’t be intimidated by the platform, techniques or environment as you’ll always find the required resources to support you on your journey, especially if the app you want to create is worth it and solves a problem within its field or community.”
 

 

Topics: Nala app Health Arabic

Saudia wins Best Stand Design & People’s Choice Award at ATM

Saudi Arabian Airlines’ team members receive an award at ATM 2022.
Saudi Arabian Airlines’ team members receive an award at ATM 2022.
Updated 15 May 2022
Arab News

Saudia wins Best Stand Design & People’s Choice Award at ATM

Saudi Arabian Airlines’ team members receive an award at ATM 2022.
Updated 15 May 2022
Arab News

The Saudi Arabian Airlines stand stood out for its futuristic and eye-catching design among 1,500 exhibiting companies at the Arabian Travel Market 2022 in Dubai as it was crowned the winner of Best Stand Design and the People’s Choice Award at the popular Best Stand Awards.
Using vivid colors and futuristic design elements, the three-level Saudia stand featured a mesmerizing and immersive staircase.
For the Best Stand Design category, the judging panel, including Matt Gibson, CEO, UpThink; Andrew Wingrove, group director, Motivate Media Group; Joe Mortimer, editor-at-large, Destinations of the World News; Philip Wooller, area director Middle East and Africa — STR; and Paul Johnson, editor, A Luxury Travel Blog; focused on identifying a stand with a creative design that makes the best use of available space and appears inviting from a visitor perspective.
Danielle Curtis, exhibition director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “Arabian Travel Market is once again proud to celebrate the best of exhibition stand design and event experiences with the return of the Best Stand Awards. A common theme highlighted throughout the exhibition halls this year was the ability to create an immersive experience that offers an engaging and imaginative look into the company’s products and services.”
The coveted award for Best Stand for Doing Business was awarded to Jumeirah International for its inviting and aesthetically brilliant design that incorporated a busy and stimulating environment for networking and business. Runner-ups in this category included Turkish Airlines, Ras Al-Khaimah and Al-Mousa for their creative use of technology and installations.
Judges selected the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi stand for the Best Stand Feature award for its ability to pull in the crowds from the exhibition floor, while the Dubai Tourism, Saudi Tourism Authority and Emaar Hospitality Group stands were all highly commended in this category.
The Best New Stand award was won by Ishraq Hospitality, who made their debut at the show this year, for their wooden design reminiscent of the desert landscape.
The final award was the Best Stand within the ATM Travel Tech, which shines a light on the importance of technology to the industry and rewards exhibitors with a tech focus. TBS/Vbooking’s innovative design impressed the judges for its immersive metaverse experience.
The winners of this year’s awards were presented with their awards on the exhibition show floor on May 11.
Launched in 2015, the Best Stand Awards were created to recognize creative design, people skills and the business-friendly appeal of exhibiting companies’ stands at ATM.

Topics: Saudia ATM

Related

The package offers Middle Eastern delicacies, available via room service.
Corporate News
Hilton extends ‘Marhaba’ program for Middle Eastern guests
Nokia moves HR functions to Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM
Corporate News
Nokia moves HR functions to Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM

Hilton extends ‘Marhaba’ program for Middle Eastern guests

The package offers Middle Eastern delicacies, available via room service.
The package offers Middle Eastern delicacies, available via room service.
Updated 15 May 2022
Arab News

Hilton extends ‘Marhaba’ program for Middle Eastern guests

The package offers Middle Eastern delicacies, available via room service.
Updated 15 May 2022
Arab News

Hilton has announced it is expanding its “Marhaba” offering, which provides a tailored service for Middle Eastern guests traveling to Europe. The dedicated package enables guests to book at participating properties with the confidence that their cultural needs and expectations will be met every time.
Simon Vincent, executive vice president and president, EMEA, Hilton, said: “As the Middle East gets ready for a summer of travel — we want to ensure all of our guests receive the friendly and reliable hospitality we are known for. We are pleased to be extending our popular Marhaba program across new destinations in Europe, so that our Middle Eastern guests can enjoy an unforgettable summer with us, safe in the knowledge that all their requirements will be met.”

HIGHLIGHT

The tailored package starts from the moment guests arrive at the hotel, with the majority of hotels having Arabic-speaking front desk and concierge team members.

On offer in almost 50 hotels across the UK and Europe, the bespoke service provides Middle Eastern guests “a home away from home” during their visit. The tailored package starts from the moment guests arrive at the hotel, with the majority of hotels having Arabic-speaking front desk and concierge team members. In the room, prayer mats are available upon request, and a selection of Arabic TV channels and newspapers are provided.

Simon Vincent,
EVP and President, EMEA, Hilton


The Marhaba package offers a taste of home, with Middle Eastern delicacies available via room service, including breakfast dishes labneh bil na’na, foul, falafel and pita bread. Halal food is also available upon request.
A wide selection of suites, family, and interconnecting rooms are available for maximum comfort — and Hilton’s team members can hand-pick activities, experiences and itineraries guaranteed to help guests get the most out of their stay — from immersing themselves in the local culture and history with attractions and museums to lifestyle suggestions with shopping hotspots, go-to restaurants or even help with hiring a car.
Marhaba is also part of the Hilton Honors Guest Loyalty Program, offering free nights, exclusive benefits, and rewards across 14 distinct Hilton brands throughout Europe. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors mobile app.

Topics: Hilton Marhaba

Related

Nokia moves HR functions to Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM
Corporate News
Nokia moves HR functions to Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM
Saudi Arabian Airlines’ team members receive an award at ATM 2022.
Corporate News
Saudia wins Best Stand Design & People’s Choice Award at ATM

Nokia moves HR functions to Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM

Nokia moves HR functions to Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM
Updated 15 May 2022
Arab News

Nokia moves HR functions to Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM

Nokia moves HR functions to Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM
Updated 15 May 2022
Arab News

Nokia has selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management to consolidate and replace its human resources systems in the cloud as part of its global digitization program. Nokia will use a worldwide deployment of Oracle Cloud HCM to manage all HR processes, including recruitment, compensation, and performance management, for the company’s global workforce in its 130 countries of operation.
In 2021, Nokia launched its “One Nokia Digital” strategy to support the company’s competitiveness by digitizing its operations. As part of these efforts, Nokia will replace its on-premises HR systems with Oracle Cloud HCM. Nokia selected Oracle Cloud HCM for its ability to standardize HR processes on a common data platform, which will enable Nokia to provide a consistent employee experience across teams and more easily manage and scale HR services globally.
“Optimizing employee care and experience is a central part of our people strategy. Our aim is to deliver organizational agility, a seamless employee experience, and efficiency gains that support Nokia’s competitiveness. We are delighted to partner with Oracle because Oracle Cloud HCM provides a strong foundation to build digital experiences with true user-centricity,” said Lisbeth Nielsen, head of people experience at Nokia.
“By leveraging best-of-breed solutions like Oracle Cloud HCM, we want to bring Nokia to the next level of digital maturity. The implementation will contribute to increased efficiency and productivity and will provide AI and data capabilities that we can take advantage of to develop business performance and agility,” said Alan Triggs, chief digital officer at Nokia.
Oracle Cloud HCM will enable Nokia to connect every process across the employee lifecycle, helping improve decision-making and reduce operational costs. With AI-powered technology such as digital assistants and hundreds of new capabilities added each quarter, Oracle Cloud HCM will also enable Nokia to take advantage of the latest innovations and best practices to operate its business more efficiently and better empower Nokia employees, people managers and HR professionals.
“Nokia has a culture of innovation that has enabled it to lead its industry for years, and with Oracle Cloud HCM, it now has an integrated platform, powered by the latest emerging technologies, to support its current and future HR needs,” said Cormac Watters, EVP applications EMEA at Oracle.

Topics: Nokia Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM

Related

From awareness to conversion: How advertisers can leverage features on Huawei Ads
Corporate News
From awareness to conversion: How advertisers can leverage features on Huawei Ads
Van Cleef & Arpels brings signature creations to Doha fair
Corporate News
Van Cleef & Arpels brings signature creations to Doha fair

Latest updates

Saudi students who won ISEF 2022 awards celebrated upon return to Riyadh
Abdullah Al-Ghamdi won two prizes in energy for his project on the production and storage of hydrogen. (AN photo/Basheer Saleh)
Frankfurt, Rangers try to end title drought in their Europa League final clash
Frankfurt, Rangers try to end title drought in their Europa League final clash
British experts to qualify Saudis in railway sector
The agreement was signed in presence of Dr. Majed Al-Qasabi, Saleh Al-Jasser, Wendy Morton, and other officials. (SPA)
Somalia’s foreign partners hail peaceful election of president
Newly elected Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud waves after he was sworn-in, in Mogadishu, on May 15, 2022. (AFP)
Turkey foils Daesh suicide bomber in province bordering Syria
A helicopter gunship flies above a Turkish military vehicle in Syria’s northeastern Hasakeh province. (AFP file photo)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.