Infor & IDC to reveal KSA’s digital transformation insights

Infor, an industry cloud company, and IDC, a leader in market intelligence, are revealing key insights about digital transformation for organizations involved in industrial manufacturing and distribution sectors at a series of dedicated roundtables in the Kingdom.
Experts from Infor and IDC hosted a roundtable in Riyadh on May 16, and will host two others in Alkhobar and Jeddah on May 17 and 24, respectively, where they will lead discussions on topics including the latest DX technologies, how organizations can embrace their digital transformation journey with industry-specific cloud ERP, and key predictions about the Saudi Arabian market.
In a recent IDC survey, 72 percent of Saudi organizations cited cloud as being fundamental to driving innovation and digital transformation in their businesses, while a study from QuantAlign Research revealed that Saudi Arabia’s cloud market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 35.5 percent between 2021-2030 to reach a value of $10.5 billion in 2030. Saudi Arabia’s government is also encouraging digitization efforts as part of diversification plans under Saudi Vision 2030.
Investment in cloud solutions also necessitates the adoption of specialized, industry-specific cloud-based software solutions to maximize the potential of companies’ transformation efforts.
At each of the roundtables, experts including Hamza Naqshbandi, IDC associate vice president, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain; Phil Lewis, Infor senior vice president, solution consulting; and Khaled Al-Shami, Infor vice president of solution consulting, Middle East and Africa, will offer a detailed look at the Saudi market and share key insights about the state of digital transformation and application modernization underway in the Kingdom. The events also feature keynotes and panel discussions, including speakers from AWS, Saudi Diesel, AutoWorld, and Zagzoog, who will share insights about their digital transformation journeys.
The events provide insights into how modern technologies can enable businesses to quickly scale up and spend less time managing infrastructure, giving them more time to focus on strategic initiatives.
“Saudi Arabia is a dynamic market with huge growth potential. The government is committed to developing and diversifying the economy under Saudi Vision 2030, and this is stimulating further investment from the private sector,” said IDC’s Naqshbandi.
“Organizations in Saudi Arabia are increasingly interested in cloud solutions and digital transformation, which makes it the perfect time to raise awareness about the need to develop continuous transformation plans and to embrace industry-specific digital solutions that give the best results for the nuanced needs of different industries,” said Infor’s Al-Shami.