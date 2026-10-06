Saudi Awwal Bank has announced a SR10 million ($2.7 million) contribution to a developmental housing initiative implemented by the Adult Disability Association, known as Harakia, and the Developmental Housing Foundation, or Sakan. Over a three-year period, the initiative will support 100 low-income individuals with mobility impairments with 100 homes adapted to their needs. It forms part of SAB’s corporate social responsibility efforts to mark the bank’s centenary under the “SAB Gives Back” campaign. The agreement was signed by Faten Abalkhail, chief governance and corporate affairs officer at SAB, and Askar Alharthi, vice chairman of the board of directors of the Harakia.



The partnership reflects an integrated approach, bringing together the supporting organization, the implementing organization, and the beneficiary organization. Sakan will oversee delivery of the housing initiative in accordance with approved frameworks and guidelines, while Harakia will identify and select eligible individuals with physical disabilities and support them by completing the required procedures.



Designed to create living environments tailored to the needs of people with mobility impairments, the program will fund essential structural modifications, upgrade facilities in line with accessibility standards, and install key safety features. These improvements will help individuals to live more independently, carry out daily activities more easily, and participate more fully in society.



Delivery will follow a structured process that includes reviewing beneficiary applications, assessing cases against approved eligibility criteria, coordinating with relevant stakeholders, approving funding, adapting existing homes or providing suitable housing units, and conducting follow up after implementation, and impact assessments.



As part of the selection and implementation process, 100 social case assessments will be completed to identify eligible beneficiaries, alongside at least 196 field visits. Each home will also be equipped with essential accessibility features, including ramps, accessible bathrooms, safe internal pathways, and safety installations, creating a more suitable and secure living environment for beneficiaries and their families.



Beyond the physical adaptations, the program is expected to help beneficiaries become more self-reliant, strengthen their psychological and family well-being, and reduce health risks associated with inaccessible housing. It will also improve quality of life and advance social inclusion.



Abalkhail said: “Behind every accessible home is a new story of independence and an opportunity for families to live their daily lives with greater confidence and security. Through this partnership with the Adult Disability Association, SAB is proud to support an initiative rooted in our belief that an accessible living environment does more than improve people’s daily lives; it also provides greater stability for their families, enables fuller participation in society, and reflects SAB’s commitment to practical solutions that create meaningful and lasting social impact”



Through this contribution, and in line with Saudi Vision 2030, SAB continues to direct its social investments toward programs that respond to genuine community needs and deliver tangible benefits to beneficiaries. By strengthening partnerships with nonprofit organizations, the bank aims to expand the reach of its community programs and contribute to improving quality of life across the Kingdom.