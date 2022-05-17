You are here

  Saudi SISCO profit tumbles 98% following global supply chain disruptions

Saudi SISCO profit tumbles 98% following global supply chain disruptions

Saudi SISCO profit tumbles 98% following global supply chain disruptions
The decline in profit and revenue resulted from disruptions in the global supply chain and the resumption of pandemic restrictions in China. (Supplied)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi SISCO profit tumbles 98% following global supply chain disruptions

Saudi SISCO profit tumbles 98% following global supply chain disruptions
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Industrial Services Co., known as SISCO, posted a 97.5-percent drop in profit for the first quarter of 2022 as a result of ongoing disruptions in global supply chains, the company said in a press release.

The company said in a statement that its first-quarter profit fell to SR800,000, ($213,333) down from SR32.3 million in the same period a year earlier.

Along with the profit decline, revenue declined by 22.6 percent to SR196.2 million compared to SR253.6 million in the first quarter of last year.

SISCO, which is one of the leading strategic investors in ports and terminals and logistics parks, said the decline in profit and revenue resulted from disruptions in the global supply chain and the resumption of pandemic restrictions in China, which adversely affected gateway and transshipment volumes.

Its revenue and profitability in the water segment were impacted by a temporary decrease in production at the Kindasa facility for two months.

This decrease in production has been resolved, said the company, adding that it expects revenue to return to normal levels for the rest of the year.

“Whilst we are likely to continue to see the impact of this in Q2, we expect supply chain pressure to ease later in the year which will positively impact the ports and logistics segments,” said Mohammed Al-Mudarres, CEO at SISCO, in a press statement.

Topics: Saudi shipping Tadawul TASI

Here's what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Updated 32 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Here's what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Updated 32 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market retreated on Monday, as weak earnings disclosures weighed on investor sentiment.

The main TASI index shed 1.8 percent to close at 12,914, and the parallel market, Nomu, lost 1.3 percent to 22,540.

Stock exchanges of Qatar, Egypt, Bahrain, and Kuwait all recorded losses in line with Saudi Arabia, while Oman’s MSX30 was up 0.3 percent.

Oil prices crossed $113 on hopes that the ease of China‘s lockdowns restrictions will lead to demand recovery.

Brent crude is now trading at $114.21 a barrel, while US benchmark WTI crude reached $113.94 a barrel as of 9:23 a.m. Saudi time on Tuesday.

Stock news

Profits of Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. went down by 20 percent in the year ended March 31, reaching SR209 million ($55 million)

Saudi Cable Co. was suspended from trading due to its failure to announce its annual financial results

Alinma Tokio Marine Co. turned into a profit of SR1.3 million in the first quarter of 2022

Hail Cement Co. swung into losses of SR6.9 million during the first quarter after it witnessed a drop in sales

Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co.’s profits surged 21 percent last quarter to reach SR41.8 million

Saudi Industrial Services Co. saw its quarterly profits slip 97 percent from SR32 million to SR800,000 year-on-year

City Cement Co. posted a profit decline of 74 percent to SR17 million for the first quarter

Savola Group got its shareholders’ approval to distribute cash dividends of SR0.2 per share for 2021

Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance Co. turned into losses of SR20 million in the first three months of 2022

Watani Iron Steel Co. secured a loan valued at SR20 million to finance working capital

Wataniya Insurance Co.’s losses widened by 30 percent to SR24 million in the first quarter

Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. partnered with National Water Co. in a SR141 million deal for the construction of sewage networks in Taif city

Savola Group recorded a profit increase of 76 percent to SR271 million last quarter

Dur Hospitality Co. posted a 582 percent profit surge to SR12.8 million for the first quarter of 2022 on the back of the pandemic recovery

Astra Industrial Group’s profits surged 48 percent to SR74.7 million in the first quarter, buoyed by sales growth

AL-Jouf Cement Co. has appointed Wasatah Capital to advise on the potential capital increase through a rights issue process

Theeb Rent a Car Co. has opened a new branch in the east of Riyadh as part of its expansion plan, bringing its total number of branches to 53

May 22, 2022

Start of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO subscription

Start of Ladun Investment Co.’s IPO subscription

May 25, 2022

End of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO subscription

May 26, 2022

End of Ladun Investment Co.’s IPO subscription

 

Topics: Tadawul TASI Stock Market

Saudi Arabia's Hail Cement swings into losses as sales drop 16%

Saudi Arabia’s Hail Cement swings into losses as sales drop 16%
Updated 53 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's Hail Cement swings into losses as sales drop 16%

Saudi Arabia’s Hail Cement swings into losses as sales drop 16%
Updated 53 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Hail Cement Co. has reported losses of SR6.9 million ($1.8 million) in the first quarter of 2022 after it witnessed a drop in sales.

The cement producer had made profits of SR25.9 million in the same period last year, but a 16-percent decline in sales weighed on the current year’s results, a bourse filing showed.

The company’s revenue went down from SR82 million to SR69 million year-on-year.

Hail Cement also attributed the results to an increase in expenses, which led to operating losses of SR7.36 million during the quarter.

Topics: cement Saudi Tadawul

Change in Kindom is 'profound' and 'historic,' Princess Reema tells Arab Women Forum in Dubai

Change in Kindom is ‘profound’ and ‘historic,’ Princess Reema tells Arab Women Forum in Dubai
Updated 20 sec ago
Jasmine Bager

Change in Kindom is 'profound' and 'historic,' Princess Reema tells Arab Women Forum in Dubai

Change in Kindom is ‘profound’ and ‘historic,’ Princess Reema tells Arab Women Forum in Dubai
  • Arab Women Forum and Top CEO Conference and Awards bring together top business leaders
  • The two-day event this week makes a return after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic
Updated 20 sec ago
Jasmine Bager

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has millions of talented, motivated women, eager to contribute to the growth of the Kingdom, Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US said in a keynote speech delivered to the Top CEO conference at the Palazzo Versace Hotel in Dubai on Tuesday.

Speaking via video at the start of the Top CEO Conference and Awards – the first to go ahead in-person after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic – she said Saudi Arabia and the Arab world had recently experienced “profound and historic change for women in Saudi Arabia in the region.”

 “We know nations cannot keep half their talent on the side lines, and still expect to grow, transform,” she explained.

 

 

“We have millions of talented, motivated women eager to contribute, and they are the key to social, cultural and economic progress in the Kingdom and, frankly, in the Arab world and around the world.

“As a business leader in the Kingdom, when the doors to women were just starting to open, I realized that opening the doors wasn’t enough. Women had to be prepared to take advantage of those open doors, and we have to equip them with the skills.”

Thanking the event’s CEO, Julien Hawari, for inviting her to speak, Princess Reema spoke of Saudi Arabia’s strategies in combating any uncertainties that might stand in the way of progress, and the country’s plan for economic diversification, environment sustainability, and gender diversity.

And she described the TOP CEO conference as an event that brings what she called a “remarkable group of business leaders” together. 

 

 

She praised the Kingdom for being proactive in confronting the coronavirus pandemic head on by undertaking necessary public health and economic security measures.

As a result, she said, the Kingdom was now well-positioned to emerge as a global leader, adding that she saw the Arab population in the country as young, educated, tech-savvy and, as a result of that, its markets are growing — driven by technology and innovation. 

“Under vision 2030, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s bold plan to restructure Saudi Arabia’s economy, we’re diversifying from energy dependence. We’re embracing technology and sustainable development and we’re creating an inclusive society for all and opening opportunities for young entrepreneurs,” she said.

According to Princess Reema, the country started its metamorphosis more than seven years ago, and it was still transforming itself.

“It’ll be less reset and more restart,” she said, “In part, because we’ve recently experienced profound and historic change for women in Saudi Arabia in the region,” she said.

She went on to recall how, when she was the CEO of one of the Kingdom’s retailers, her workplace was the first in the country to provide day care — something unheard of at the time.

 

 

“In Saudi Arabia, I’ve not only seen the change, I’ve lived it. I know how important it is to open the workplace to women, and not just to encourage and promote equality and equity, but to plan for it … Because we understood that even if the doors were open, we had to not just prepare the women, we had to welcome them,” she said. 

Beyond that, Princess Reema has been active with working with women to prepare them to join the workforce by offering training and financial literacy courses.

She told the audience Saudi Arabia had more women with advanced degrees than men, and that women had fearlessly entered the workforce in under a generation — with the world taking notice. Apple recently opened an all-women coding school in Riyadh, and opportunities are multiplying.

 

 

The princess explained that while the country had made great progress, there was still much to do. She said Saudi Arabia needed to continue to prioritize renewable, sustainable, tech-driven and green initiatives, so that the Kingdom could create a more resilient public sector while fostering a robust private one. 

“We ‘reset’ by championing innovation, by encouraging inclusion by creating an environment where young people have brighter futures than their parents. And that’s the future. The future we must build together, harnessing creativity and ingenuity of all of our citizens, and rewarding business leadership that values diverse and inclusive workplaces and supports the creation of innovative and creative ecosystems where everyone can participate and contribute,” she concluded.

  • Arab News is a media partner of the Arab Women Forum and Top CEO Conference and Awards
Topics: Top CEO Arab women AWF2022 TOPCEO2022

Saudi dairy firm SADAFCO reports 20% fall in profit to $56m 

Saudi dairy firm SADAFCO reports 20% fall in profit to $56m 
Updated 17 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi dairy firm SADAFCO reports 20% fall in profit to $56m 

Saudi dairy firm SADAFCO reports 20% fall in profit to $56m 
Updated 17 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co., or SADAFCO, reported a fall of 20 percent in profit in the year ended March 31.

The dairy firm made profits of SR209 million ($56 million), down from SR261 million a year ago, according to a bourse filing.

Despite lower profits, the company said sales rose to SR2.17 billion for the same period, driven by the expansion of the frozen category.

In its statement, the firm reported it paid its shareholders SR3 per share as a half-year dividend.

Jeddah-based SADAFCO operates sales and distribution depots in 24 locations across Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan, and Kuwait.

Topics: Saudi dairy Stock Market

Arab Women Forum kicks off in Dubai

Arab Women Forum kicks off in Dubai
Updated 43 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Arab Women Forum kicks off in Dubai

Arab Women Forum kicks off in Dubai
Updated 43 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Ambassador to the United States Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud speaks at Arab Women Forum on women in the workplace.

Assistant Editor-in-Chief, Arab News Noor Nugali moderates the Storytellers From The War Front session at the Arab Women Forum, Dubai, featuring Skynews reporter Arizh Mukhammed and Alhadath Senior News Anchor Christiane Baissary.

There is a common misconception that women are not suited for war coverage as people think women are emotional and sensitive compared to men, Baissary told the forum. 

“A soldier told me that women should not cover in the war zone. He was trying to convince me that I should not stay to cover the war, it's not the mentality in the Middle East but everywhere,” said Baissary. 

Baissary noted that things have changed now, and women are currently getting more chances to cover wars. 

During the session, Skynews reporter Arizh Mukhammed said that fear will be there in the minds of reporters as they cover from the war front.

“Your courage must have limits. When you are going to cover war, you have your fears, but they must be put under control,” said Mukhammed. 

She also added that women differ from men in war reporting as they create humanitarian journalistic materials. 

Topics: AWF2022 TOPCEO2022 Arab Women Forum

