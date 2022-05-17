You are here

  • Home
  • Sri Lanka Parliament blocks no-confidence motion against embattled president

Sri Lanka Parliament blocks no-confidence motion against embattled president

Sri Lanka Parliament blocks no-confidence motion against embattled president
An army soldier stands guard near the parliament building in Colombo on May 17, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/82nkd

Updated 1 min 13 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Sri Lanka Parliament blocks no-confidence motion against embattled president

Sri Lanka Parliament blocks no-confidence motion against embattled president
  • Nationwide protests have been demanding Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign over worsening economic crisis
  • New PM warns that upcoming months will be ‘most difficult ones of our lives’
Updated 1 min 13 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s ruling party on Tuesday blocked a no-confidence motion against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, whose removal from office has been central to nationwide protests triggered by the worst economic crisis in the country’s history.

The South Asian island nation is on the brink of bankruptcy, with the government seeking an economic lifeline from other countries and institutions in order to continue importing basic supplies, medicines and fuel.

Mass protests across the island nation have been demanding Rajapaksa’s ouster for over a month, with demonstrators blaming him for leading the country to bankruptcy. 

Tuesday’s motion, tabled by M.A. Sumanthiran of the opposition Tamil National Alliance party, sought to bypass procedure to censure the president for the crisis. It was defeated by the ruling party with a 119-68 vote.

“Your names have been displayed on the board today. The country now knows who is protecting the president, who does not protect you,” Sumanthiran told parliamentarians after the vote. 

Sri Lankan protesters have been demanding that the Rajapaksas, the nation’s most influential political dynasty, be removed from the country’s politics.

The family faces accusations of corruption and mishandling the economy, as the country of 22 million suffers from increasing shortages of essential goods, along with record inflation and lengthy blackouts.

Tuesday’s outcome appears to have strengthened protesters’ demands for the president to quit.

“We are thoroughly disappointed about the appointment of a prime minister who is another stooge of the Rajapaksa family,” Anuruddha Bandara, an activist behind the #GotaGoHome campaign on social media, told Arab News.

“We will not let this go until the president steps down.”

It is unclear whether the no-confidence motion will be taken up again. 

The parliamentary session on Tuesday was the first since clashes between protesters, government supporters and police left nine dead and hundreds injured last week. It was also the first with new PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took office after Mahinda Rajapaksa, the president’s brother, quit in the wake of the deadly confrontations.

On Monday, Wickremesinghe offered a somber assessment of the nation’s dire outlook, saying that about $75 billion is needed urgently to help provide essential items, while the country’s treasury is struggling to find even $1 billion.

“At the moment, we only have petrol stocks for a single day,” he said in a televised speech. “The next couple of months will be the most difficult ones of our lives.”

Topics: Sri Lanka Sri Lanka crisis no-confidence motion Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Related

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka lifts curfew for Buddhist holiday
World
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka lifts curfew for Buddhist holiday
People protest against shortage of fuel and cooking gas in Colombo on May 13, 2022. (AFP)
World
Sri Lanka protesters vow to continue anti-government campaign despite new PM

Afghan refugees in Pakistan help keep honey business abuzz

Afghan refugees in Pakistan help keep honey business abuzz
Updated 17 May 2022
ARSHAD YUSUFZAI

Afghan refugees in Pakistan help keep honey business abuzz

Afghan refugees in Pakistan help keep honey business abuzz
  • Afghan workers main force behind beekeeping in major honey exporting country Pakistan
  • First generation of beekeepers trained by UN refugee agency in 1980s
Updated 17 May 2022
ARSHAD YUSUFZAI

PESHAWAR: Four decades ago, when war broke out in Afghanistan, Nazak Mir and his family left their home to seek safety in neighboring Pakistan and soon began a new life as refugees.

When they crossed the border from Gardez in Paktia province to Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 1981, Mir arrived empty handed, but with a skill that in exile unexpectedly gave him a chance to follow in the footsteps of his ancestors as a beekeeper.

“Among other things, we left behind 54 beehive boxes that my elder uncle had kept for years. It was a family business before migration,” he told Arab News.

When the UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, offered beekeeping training in the refugee camp where his family had taken shelter, he knew it would be lifechanging.

“I was one of the first people to sign up for the beekeeping training in 1983,” he said. “Today, I am the owner of 150 boxes.”

Besides setting in motion his own career as a businessman, Mir also became a mentor to thousands of other refugees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The hilly province bordering Afghanistan hosts nearly 800,000 Afghans who fled armed conflict in their country. They are now the main force behind beekeeping in Pakistan, a major exporter of honey.

The South Asian nation currently produces an estimated 30,000 to 35,000 tons of honey annually, and exports more than a fifth of it to Gulf countries, after the industry rebounded from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, according to All Pakistan Beekeepers, Exporters, and Honey Traders Association secretary-general, Sher Zaman Mohmand.

He told Arab News that the number of people involved in the sector, including other production activities than beekeeping, was around 1.6 million, and 95 percent of them lived in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the climate and terrain are conducive to honey production.

“Of them, more than 60 percent are Afghan refugees,” he said.

Some of them, similar to Mir, have already introduced their children to the profession.

“Now, my son has started his own beekeeping business,” he said. But he expressed worries as to whether it would remain lucrative in the future.

Pakistan is one the nations most affected by disasters driven by the changing climate, and for the past few years has endured heightened heatwaves that have upended its natural ecosystems.

With challenges related to climate change and deforestation depriving bees of food, their populations have been decimated in recent years.

“Lack of food causes the bees to fight amongst each other,” Mir’s son, Farhadullah, said. “Hot and cold weather also affects their health and honey production.”

Erratic swings in weather patterns have also changed harvest times.

“Honey producing seasons are defined by different flowering seasons. Timely and enough rains often result in four or five honey producing seasons while drought years reduce the honey seasons to just two,” Mohmand said, adding that he felt the situation could be mitigated if the government introduced strict measures to curb deforestation.

Pakistan has been trying to reforest the country and launched an ambitious five-year tree-planting program, the 10-Billion Tree Tsunami, to counter the rising temperatures, flooding, droughts, and other extreme weather in the country that scientists link to climate change.

While more than 330 million trees have already been planted under the initiative, mostly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohmand said the push should extend to other provinces as well, especially around the sites of the $65 billion Beijing-funded China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the largest infrastructure investment project in the country.

“The government could promote forestry, particularly along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor routes,” Mohmand said. “Plants like the Indian rosewood, acacia, and jujube can be grown in many areas, including on barren lands across the country.”

Topics: Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Afghan refugees Honey

Related

Around 3,500 kilograms of honey were sold at last year’s festival with a total value of more than SR2 million. The event aims to support local beekeepers. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Visitors swarm Saudi Arabia’s Jazan Honey Festival
The Taif Roses, Coffee and Honey Festival, which was held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Agriculture, concluded on Thursday with the participation of many farmers and beekeepers from all over Saudi Arabia. (AN Photo/Hebshi Alshammari) video
Saudi Arabia
Taif Roses, Coffee, and Honey Festival concludes, leaving visitors thirsty for more

India's top court revokes ban on large prayer gatherings in mosque

India's top court revokes ban on large prayer gatherings in mosque
Updated 17 May 2022
Reuters

India's top court revokes ban on large prayer gatherings in mosque

India's top court revokes ban on large prayer gatherings in mosque
  • Court order comes a day after a local court in Varanasi ruled Islamic gatherings there should be limited to 20 people
  • Leaders of India's Muslims view survey inside the mosque as attempts to undermine their rights to free worship and religious expression
Updated 17 May 2022
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India's Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a local order to ban large Muslim prayer gatherings in a high-profile mosque in north India after a survey team said it found relics of the Hindu god Shiva and other Hindu symbols there.
The top court in an interim order stated Muslims right to prayer should not be disturbed, and simultaneously the area where Hindu religious relics were said to be found should be protected.
The disagreement over rights to worship at the mosque follows a decades-long campaign by Hindu activists to show that key Muslim-built buildings in India sit atop older holy sites. A previous dispute 30 years ago led to fatal rioting.
The Supreme Court order comes a day after a local court in Varanasi - Hinduism's holiest city and the site of the historic Gyanvapi mosque - ruled Islamic gatherings there should be limited to 20 people.
The local court had ordered the survey of the mosque after five women sought permission to perform Hindu rituals in one part of it, saying a Hindu temple once stood on the site.
The Gyanvapi mosque, located in the constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is one of several mosques in northern Uttar Pradesh that some Hindus believe was built on top of demolished Hindu temples.
Hardline Hindu groups tied to Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have stepped up demands to excavate inside some mosques and to permit searches in the Taj Mahal mausoleum.
Judges of the top court will continue hearing from Hindu and Muslim petitioners this week.
Leaders of India's 200 million Muslims view the survey inside the mosque as attempts to undermine their rights to free worship and religious expression, with the BJP's tacit agreement.
The BJP denies bias against minorities including Muslims, and says it wants progressive change that benefits all Indians.
In 2019, the Supreme Court allowed Hindus to build a temple at the site of the disputed 16th century Babri mosque that was demolished by Hindu crowds in 1992 who believed it was built where Hindu Lord Ram was born.
The demolition led to religious riots that killed nearly 2,000 people, mostly Muslims, across India.

Topics: India mosque Varanasi Gyanvapi mosque Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Related

Special No water, no bride: Dry well ruins marriage prospects in Indian village
World
No water, no bride: Dry well ruins marriage prospects in Indian village

EU warns UK against ‘not acceptable’ N. Ireland deal changes

EU warns UK against ‘not acceptable’ N. Ireland deal changes
Updated 17 May 2022
AFP

EU warns UK against ‘not acceptable’ N. Ireland deal changes

EU warns UK against ‘not acceptable’ N. Ireland deal changes
  • The announcement, made by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, "raises significant concerns," European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said
  • The statement did not outline what action Brussels was contemplating
Updated 17 May 2022
AFP

BRUSSELS: The EU said Tuesday it “will need to respond with all measures at its disposal” if Britain goes ahead with unilateral changes to the part of the Brexit deal on Northern Ireland.
The announcement, made by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, “raises significant concerns,” European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said in a statement.
“The (Northern Ireland) Protocol is an international agreement signed by the EU and the UK. Unilateral actions contradicting an international agreement are not acceptable,” he said.
The statement did not outline what action Brussels was contemplating, but analysts say possible options include legal action, punitive tariffs or even tearing up the entire EU-UK post-Brexit trade agreement.
Sefcovic pointed out that the protocol is “an integral part” of the Brexit deal, which was “the necessary foundation” to the later trade agreement.
He said that Brussels recognizes “the practical difficulties” in implementing the protocol and remains ready to negotiate “joint solutions within the framework” of the agreed text.
The Northern Ireland Protocol was part of Britain’s Brexit treaty agreed with the EU.
Both sides signed on to it as a way of ensuring no land border was erected between Britain’s province of Northern Ireland and neighboring Ireland, which remains in the EU.
That was to uphold the 1998 Good Friday Agreement that put an end to decades of conflict in Northern Ireland pitting UK government forces and loyalists against paramilitaries including the IRA seeking reunification with Ireland.
Unhappy with the fact that the protocol puts a customs border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, angering British unionists, London has repeatedly argued it undermines the Good Friday Agreement.
The EU, though, says it is Britain’s approach that risks destabilising the agreement.

Topics: EU UK Brexit Northern Ireland Britain

Related

Britain’s chief Brexit negotiator David Frost looks on as he leaves after post-Brexit trade disputes negotiations at the European Union headquarters in Brussels on November 19, 2021. (AFP)
World
UK Brexit minister quits as new COVID rules spark anger
UK issues 23 more post-Brexit permits to French fishermen
Business & Economy
UK issues 23 more post-Brexit permits to French fishermen

Child refugees face delays reaching UK as Ukraine crisis bites

Child refugees face delays reaching UK as Ukraine crisis bites
Updated 17 May 2022
Arab News

Child refugees face delays reaching UK as Ukraine crisis bites

Child refugees face delays reaching UK as Ukraine crisis bites
  • A 14-year-old Afghan boy has been warned he may have to wait up to six months before he can join family in Britain
  • UK visa service says that it is “prioritizing Ukraine visa scheme applications,” which has meant that applicants from elsewhere will “experience some delays”
Updated 17 May 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Lone child refugees are facing doubled waiting times to join family members in Britain as resources have been redistributed to processing visas for Ukrainians, The Independent newspaper has revealed.

The service’s usual 12-week waiting period for visas has jumped to 24 weeks, with a 14-year-old Afghan boy being warned that he may need to wait up to six months to join his family in the UK.

The boy has been living in a refugee camp in eastern Europe after fleeing the war-torn country last year when the Taliban toppled the Western-backed administration. His brother is already in Britain, but the teenager has been warned he might face a much longer wait than expected before he can join him.

The Independent has seen emails from the UK’s visa service to the boy’s lawyers which says it is “prioritizing Ukraine visa scheme applications,” which has meant that applicants from elsewhere will “experience some delays in the processing of their application.”

It added: “We have therefore made the decision to temporarily amend our marriage and family service standard to 24 weeks, from our usual service standard for this route of 12 weeks.”

The change came into effect from May 11. The Home Office has not yet commented on the number of unaccompanied children who will be affected by it.

Beth Gardiner-Smith, chief executive at Safe Passage International, told the Independent it was “beyond frustrating” that children suffering in “precarious” situations in Europe were enduring extended waiting times.

She added: “We fear this delay in family reunion applications could cause some children we’re working with to lose faith in the process and attempt to make dangerous journeys instead to reach their family.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) child refugees Ukraine Afghanistan

Related

Afghan refugees in Germany moved from govt housing amid Ukrainian influx
World
Afghan refugees in Germany moved from govt housing amid Ukrainian influx
Ukraine’s child refugees a huge challenge for host countries
World
Ukraine’s child refugees a huge challenge for host countries

Germany to boost military drills with Sweden, Finland amid NATO bid

Germany to boost military drills with Sweden, Finland amid NATO bid
Updated 17 May 2022
AFP

Germany to boost military drills with Sweden, Finland amid NATO bid

Germany to boost military drills with Sweden, Finland amid NATO bid
  • "We will intensify our military cooperation, especially in the Baltic Sea region and through joint exercises," Scholz said
  • Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson confirmed on Monday her country would apply to join NATO, a day after Finland
Updated 17 May 2022
AFP

BERLIN: Germany will ramp up its military collaboration with Sweden and Finland as the two countries seek NATO membership in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday.
“We will intensify our military cooperation, especially in the Baltic Sea region and through joint exercises,” Scholz said amid concern for the two candidates’ security during the transition period to NATO accession.
“It is already clear that our countries are bound together by an obligation to provide each other with all possible assistance and support for mutual protection” as members of the United Nations and the European Union, Scholz added.
“Both countries can always rely on our support, especially in this very special situation,” he said.
With Moscow pressing its assault in eastern border regions of Ukraine nearly three months into its invasion, Helsinki and Stockholm are poised to give up decades of military non-alignment over fears they could be next.
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson confirmed on Monday her country would apply to join NATO, a day after Finland — which shares a 1,300-kilometer (800-mile) border with Russia — said the same.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose war has sparked global outrage, said the move poses “no direct threat for us... but the expansion of military infrastructure to these territories will certainly provoke our response.”
NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg told a meeting of the alliance in Berlin on Sunday that it would “look into ways to provide security assurances including by increasing NATO presence in the region” during the transition period.
“Finland and Sweden are concerned about the interim period... we will try to speed up that process,” he said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Germany Sweden NATO

Related

Update Finland, Sweden move closer to seeking NATO membership
World
Finland, Sweden move closer to seeking NATO membership
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan talks to media in Istanbul, Turkey, May 13, 2022. (REUTERS)
Middle-East
Turkey opposes NATO membership for Finland, Sweden

Latest updates

Sri Lanka Parliament blocks no-confidence motion against embattled president
Sri Lanka Parliament blocks no-confidence motion against embattled president
Egypt expects $8bn investments in energy sector this year, minister says 
Egypt expects $8bn investments in energy sector this year, minister says 
Israel says Iran working on advanced centrifuges at new underground sites
Israel says Iran working on advanced centrifuges at new underground sites
UAE to build LNG plant to double its export capacity 
UAE to build LNG plant to double its export capacity 
Saudi Arabia advances 40 ranks in communication infrastructure index 
Saudi Arabia advances 40 ranks in communication infrastructure index 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.