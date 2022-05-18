You are here

  • Home
  • 959 Ukrainian fighters from Azovstal surrendered so far, says Russia
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

959 Ukrainian fighters from Azovstal surrendered so far, says Russia

959 Ukrainian fighters from Azovstal surrendered so far, says Russia
Since Monday, 959 militants from Azovstal have surrendered, 80 of whom were wounded. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/csv85

Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters

959 Ukrainian fighters from Azovstal surrendered so far, says Russia

959 Ukrainian fighters from Azovstal surrendered so far, says Russia
  • 694 Ukrainian fighters surrendered over the last 24 hours
Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters

Russia said on Wednesday that a total of 959 Ukrainian fighters, including 80 wounded, had surrendered from the bunkers and tunnels below Mariupol’s Azovstal steelworks since Monday.
The defense ministry said 694 Ukrainian fighters — including members of the Azov regiment — had surrendered in the past 24 hours, including 29 wounded.
In the latest update on what Moscow calls its special military operation, the ministry said Russia also struck eastern Ukraine with missiles in the Soledar area of the Donetsk region.
Russia also hit foreign mercenaries, destroyed Ukrainian Su-24 aircraft, Ukrainian arsenals and S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems, the ministry said.
Russia struck 76 control points and 421 troop and artillery points, including 147 artillery and mortar, with missiles and artillery, the ministry said.
It hit a Ukrainian battery of 155-mm M777 howitzers manufactured by the United States, the ministry said.
It was not possible to independently confirm the claims.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Cannes Film Festival
World
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Cannes Film Festival
Hundreds of Ukrainians defending Azovstal plant surrender to uncertain fate
World
Hundreds of Ukrainians defending Azovstal plant surrender to uncertain fate

China removes some COVID-19 test rules on travelers from US

China removes some COVID-19 test rules on travelers from US
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

China removes some COVID-19 test rules on travelers from US

China removes some COVID-19 test rules on travelers from US
  • Previous requirements on antibody tests before flights will be removed as well
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: Travelers flying to China from US cities including Los Angeles, New York and San Francesco from May 20 will no longer need a RT-PCR test seven days before flights, notices issued late on Tuesday by the Chinese embassy and consulates showed.
Previous requirements on antibody tests before flights will be removed as well, the notices said.
Travelers still need to do two RT-PCR tests within 48 hours or 24 hours of their flights — depending on which airport they are flying out of — plus another antigen test, those notices showed.

Topics: China US Coronavirus

Related

Countries ban China arrivals as coronavirus death toll hits 213
World
Countries ban China arrivals as coronavirus death toll hits 213
Delta: Flight to Shanghai turned back because of COVID-19 rules
World
Delta: Flight to Shanghai turned back because of COVID-19 rules

US-Taliban deal biggest factor in collapse of Afghan forces, watchdog says

US-Taliban deal biggest factor in collapse of Afghan forces, watchdog says
Updated 34 min 37 sec ago
Reuters

US-Taliban deal biggest factor in collapse of Afghan forces, watchdog says

US-Taliban deal biggest factor in collapse of Afghan forces, watchdog says
  • Withdrawal ‘destroyed’ the morale of the Afghan military as it was dependent on US military support
Updated 34 min 37 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The biggest factor that led to the collapse of the Afghan military in August last year was the US decision to withdraw forces and contractors from Afghanistan through an agreement with the Taliban signed by the Trump administration and executed by the Biden administration, a US watchdog report concluded.
The withdrawal “destroyed” the morale of the Afghan military as it was dependent on US military support, according to an assessment by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, or SIGAR, which was made public late Tuesday.
“SIGAR found that the single most important factor in the ANDSF’s (Afghan National Defense and Security Forces) collapse in August 2021 was the US decision to withdraw military forces and contractors from Afghanistan through signing the US-Taliban agreement in February 2020 under the Trump administration, followed by President Biden’s withdrawal announcement in April 2021,” the report said.
Under US President Joe Biden’s Republican predecessor Donald Trump, the United States made a deal with the Islamist Taliban to withdraw all American forces.
After the signing of the deal, the US military support to Afghan forces came down, which also included a drop in air strikes in 2020 after a record high level in the previous year, the report added.
“Limiting airstrikes after the signing of the US-Taliban agreement the following year left the ANDSF without a key advantage in keeping the Taliban at bay,” John Sopko, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, said.
The Taliban overran Afghanistan in August as the former Western-backed government collapsed with surprising speed and the last US troops withdrew.
Biden had argued the war in Afghanistan needed to be brought to a close after 20 years of fighting that had cost American lives, drained resources and distracted from greater strategic priorities.
The US Congress created the office of SIGAR to provide an oversight of reconstruction projects and activities during the war in Afghanistan.
“Many Afghans thought the US-Taliban agreement was an act of bad faith and a signal that the US was handing over Afghanistan to the enemy as it rushed to exit the country,” Sopko said.

Topics: US Taliban Afghanistan

Related

UK defense secretary slams US, NATO over Afghanistan withdrawal
World
UK defense secretary slams US, NATO over Afghanistan withdrawal
he administration of US President Joe Biden was at fault for the chaos surrounding the US withdrawal from Kabul. (Reuters/File Photo)
World
Biden admin responsible for chaotic Afghanistan exit: Pentagon report

Finland, Sweden submit application to join NATO

Finland, Sweden submit application to join NATO
Updated 18 May 2022
Reuters

Finland, Sweden submit application to join NATO

Finland, Sweden submit application to join NATO
  • Sweden and Finland were both neutral throughout the Cold War
  • Ratification of all 30 allied parliaments could take up to a year
Updated 18 May 2022
Reuters

BRUSSELS: Finland and Sweden formally applied to join the NATO alliance on Wednesday at allied headquarters, a decision spurred by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and setting in motion an accession process that is expected to take only a few weeks.

Sweden and Finland were both neutral throughout the Cold War, and their decision to join NATO is one of the most significant changes in Europe’s security architecture for decades, reflecting a sweeping shift in public opinion in the Nordic region since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion.

“This is a historic moment, which we must seize,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said at a short ceremony in which the Swedish and Finnish ambassadors to the alliance handed over their application letters, each in a white folder embossed with their national flag.

“I warmly welcome requests by Finland and Sweden to join NATO. You are our closest partners, and your membership in NATO will increase our shared security,” Stoltenberg said. The alliance considers that the accession of Finland and Sweden would hugely strengthen it in the Baltic Sea.

Ratification of all 30 allied parliaments could take up to a year, diplomats say.

Turkey has surprised its allies in recent days by saying it had reservations about Finnish and Swedish membership. Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that he thought the issues could be resolved.

“We are determined to work through all issues and reach rapid conclusions,” Stoltenberg said, noting strong support from all other allies.

Topics: Finland Sweden NATO Magdalena Andersson Sauli Niinisto

Related

Germany to boost military drills with Sweden, Finland amid NATO bid
World
Germany to boost military drills with Sweden, Finland amid NATO bid
Putin says new military infrastructure in Finland, Sweden would demand reaction
World
Putin says new military infrastructure in Finland, Sweden would demand reaction

Half a million Indians flee floods in northeast brought by rain

Half a million Indians flee floods in northeast brought by rain
Updated 18 May 2022
Reuters

Half a million Indians flee floods in northeast brought by rain

Half a million Indians flee floods in northeast brought by rain
  • One of the world’s largest rivers, the Brahmaputra, burst its banks in Assam over the last three days, inundating more than 1,500 villages
Updated 18 May 2022
Reuters

GUWAHATI, India: More than 500,000 people have fled their homes in India’s northeastern state of Assam to escape heavy floods triggered by pre-monsoon rains that drowned seven, authorities said on Wednesday, as they warned the situation could worsen.
One of the world’s largest rivers, the Brahmaputra, which flows into India and neighboring Bangladesh from Tibet, burst its banks in Assam over the last three days, inundating more than 1,500 villages.
Torrential rains lashed most of the rugged state, and the downpour continued on Wednesday, with more forecast over the next two days.
“More than 500,000 people have been affected, with the flood situation turning critical by the hour,” Assam’s water resources minister, Pijush Hazarika said, adding that the seven drowned in separate incidents during the last three days.
Soldiers of the Indian army retrieved more than 2,000 people trapped in the district of Hojai in a rescue effort that continues, the state’s health minister, Keshab Mahanta, said.
Water levels in the Brahmaputra were expected to rise further, national authorities said.
“The situation remains extremely grave in the worst-hit Dima Hasao district, with both rail and road links snapped due to flooding and landslides,” said Assam’s revenue minister, Jogen Mohan, who is overseeing relief efforts there.
Cities elsewhere in India, notably the capital, New Delhi, are broiling in a heat wave.

Topics: India

Related

India monsoon death toll climbs to 124 as rescuers search for missing
World
India monsoon death toll climbs to 124 as rescuers search for missing
Death toll climbs from India’s monsoon floods
World
Death toll climbs from India’s monsoon floods

Australian election polls show race tightening in final campaign stretch

Australian election polls show race tightening in final campaign stretch
Updated 18 May 2022
Reuters

Australian election polls show race tightening in final campaign stretch

Australian election polls show race tightening in final campaign stretch
  • Prime Minister Scott Morrison describes the pre-polling trends as ‘really encouraging’
  • Opposition leader Anthony Albanese blames government mismanagement for the slow rise in wages and inflation shock
Updated 18 May 2022
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia’s national election has become too close to call, polls out on Wednesday showed, as the ruling conservative coalition narrowed the gap with the main opposition Labour Party, three days before the country decides on a new government.
Center-left Labor’s lead over the Liberal-National coalition has shrunk to 51-49 percent on a two-party preferred basis from 54-46 percent two weeks ago, a poll done for the Sydney Morning Herald showed. A Guardian poll indicated Labor’s lead had dipped to 48-46 percent from 49 percent-45 percent two weeks ago.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison described the pre-polling trends as “really encouraging,” while Labor acknowledged the election would be “incredibly close.”
With Australia going to the polls on Saturday, rising living costs have dominated the final stretches of the campaign with voters rating it as the most critical issue in some polls.
Australian wage growth ticked up by only a fraction last quarter, data out on Wednesday showed, even as a tightening labor market and record vacancies heightened competition for workers.
But consumer price inflation has risen twice as fast as wages, keeping real income in the red.
“I have been very candid with Australians about the economic challenges we’re facing ... Labor has no magic bullet on this, they have no magic pen or magic wand,” Morrison told reporters from the marginal Labor-held seat of Corangamite in Victoria.
Opposition leader Anthony Albanese blamed government mismanagement for the slow rise in wages and inflation shock.
“Australian workers are paying the price for a decade of bad policy and economic failures while Scott Morrison says he should be rewarded with another three years because he is just getting started,” Albanese said.
Nearly 6 million voters out of an electorate of 17 million have already cast their ballots through postal votes or early in-person voting, official data showed.
An additional 1.1 million postal votes have been received so far versus the 2019 election. The Electoral Commission has flagged a clear winner may not emerge on election night if it is a close contest due to time required to count all postal votes.

Topics: Australia

Related

Australian prime minister calls May 21 election
World
Australian prime minister calls May 21 election
Australia’s PM vows to ‘empathize’ more if re-elected
World
Australia’s PM vows to ‘empathize’ more if re-elected

Latest updates

Israel delivers helmets, vests to emergency and civilian groups in Ukraine
Israel delivers helmets, vests to emergency and civilian groups in Ukraine
Saudi developer Dar Alarkan sees 675% profit spike in Q1 on higher sales
Saudi developer Dar Alarkan sees 675% profit spike in Q1 on higher sales
North Korea hails COVID-19 recovery as WHO worries over missing data
North Korea hails COVID-19 recovery as WHO worries over missing data
959 Ukrainian fighters from Azovstal surrendered so far, says Russia
959 Ukrainian fighters from Azovstal surrendered so far, says Russia
Wings is the sci-fi inspired abaya label you need to know
Wings is the sci-fi inspired abaya label you need to know

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.