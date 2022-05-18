You are here

Macro Snapshot — UK inflation hits 40-year high of 9%; US housing starts fall in April

British inflation surged last month to its highest annual rate since 1982, pressuring Finance Minister Rishi Sunak to offer more help for households and the Bank of England to keep raising interest rates despite a risk of recession. Reuters/File
British inflation surged last month to its highest annual rate since 1982, pressuring Finance Minister Rishi Sunak to offer more help for households and the Bank of England to keep raising interest rates despite a risk of recession. Reuters/File
Farida El-Gazzar

Macro Snapshot — UK inflation hits 40-year high of 9%; US housing starts fall in April

Macro Snapshot — UK inflation hits 40-year high of 9%; US housing starts fall in April
Farida El-Gazzar

RIYADH: Britain’s inflation hit a staggering 40-year high as the war in the east continues, while the US’ housing dropped slightly in April and was accompanied by a plunge in building permits which posed a challenge for  entry-level and first time buyers in terms of affordability.

UK inflation 

British inflation surged last month to its highest annual rate since 1982, pressuring Finance Minister Rishi Sunak to offer more help for households and the Bank of England to keep raising interest rates despite a risk of recession.

Consumer price inflation hit 9 percent in April, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday, surpassing the peaks of the early 1990s recession that many Britons remember for sky-high interest rates and widespread mortgage defaults.

Britain has the highest inflation of Europe’s big economies and almost certainly in the Group of Seven, with Canada and Japan yet to report April data. Neither are likely to match Britain’s price growth which also looks set to be longer-lasting.

Last month, the IMF forecast Britain in 2023 faced slower economic growth and more persistent inflation than any other major economy.

Soaring energy bills were the biggest inflation driver, reflecting April’s increase in regulated energy tariffs. Knock-on effects from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine mean those bills are likely to jump again in October.

“We cannot protect people completely from these global challenges but are providing significant support where we can, and stand ready to take further action,” Sunak said.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a reading of 9.1 percent, up from 7 percent in March, and sterling fell.

A survey on Tuesday showed two in three people had kept their heating off when they would normally have turned it on, almost half were driving less or changing supermarkets and just over a quarter say they have skipped meals. 

US housing starts fall in April

US homebuilding fell moderately in April, but a sharp decline in permits pointed to a slowdown in the housing market amid rising mortgage rates, which are contributing to reducing affordability for entry-level and first-time buyers.

Housing starts slipped 0.2 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.724 million units last month, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Data for March was revised lower to a rate of 1.728 million units from the previously reported 1.793 million units. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast starts declining to a rate of 1.765 million units.

Permits for future homebuilding dropped 3.2 percent to a rate of 1.819 million units.

A survey on Tuesday showed the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market sentiment index dropped to the lowest level in nearly two years in May.

Builders blamed the fifth straight monthly decline in sentiment on soaring prices for building materials as well as rapidly rising mortgage rates, which were squeezing entry-level and first-time home buyers from the market.

Chile’s economy grows 

Chile’s economy expanded 7.2 percent in the first quarter of 2022 from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Wednesday, fueled by growth in the services and retail sectors.

That is below expectations for a 7.9 percent increase, according to a Reuters poll of analysts and economists.

Gross domestic product fell 0.8 percent from the previous three months in seasonally adjusted terms, versus a forecast 0.4 percent drop.

“A large part of the activities registered positive figures, with the biggest gains in service activities — in particular, personal, transport and business — and in retail,” the central bank said.

Mining, agriculture, forestry, and fishing activities all declined, the bank added.

Japan’s economy contracts 

Japan’s economy shrank an annualized 1 percent in January-March from the previous quarter, government data showed on Wednesday, falling slightly less than expected as private consumption showed resilience despite resurgent coronavirus cases.

The gross domestic product figure translated into a quarterly drop of 0.2 percent, compared with a median market forecast of a 0.4 percent contraction, the Cabinet office data showed.

Private consumption, which makes up more than half of the economy, came in nearly flat versus a 0.5 percent fall expected by economists, the data showed.

Spain’s economic outlook

The Spanish economy could grow around 4 percent in 2022, half a percentage point less than expected in April, as rising inflation hurts consumer confidence and international trade slows, the Bank of Spain said on Wednesday.

The lower envisaged growth rate would bring it in line with the downwards revision this week from the European Commission. It had previously forecast a 5.6 percent GDP rise for Spain.

In April, the Spanish central bank had already lowered its economic growth outlook for this year and next due to the impact of inflation stoked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and forecast inflation would soar to 7.5 percent in 2022. 

China growth forecast

Analysts at Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday they were lowering their China 2022 GDP forecast to 4 percent from 4.5 percent as a result of pandemic-related damage to the economy in the second quarter of this year.

It was more likely China’s economy would undershoot than overshoot their target, they added.

“Even this lower growth projection embeds the assumption that COVID-19 is mostly under control going forward, the property market improves from here, and the government provides substantial policy offset through infrastructure spending in coming months,” they wrote.

China’s retail and factory activity fell sharply in April as wide COVID-19 lockdowns confined workers and consumers to their homes and severely disrupted supply chains. 

(With input from Reuters) 

 

 

Topics: UK US economy Inflation Russia-Ukraine Conflict China growth

Macro Snapshot — French unemployment slips to 14-year low; US retail sales increase strongly
Business & Economy
Macro Snapshot — French unemployment slips to 14-year low; US retail sales increase strongly

Oil falls 2% as US refiners ramp up output

Oil falls 2% as US refiners ramp up output
Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters

Oil falls 2% as US refiners ramp up output

Oil falls 2% as US refiners ramp up output
Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters

HOUSTON: Oil prices reversed course and fell over 2 percent on Wednesday after government data showed US refiners ramped up output, easing worries of a supply crunch, and as traders took cues from a drop in equities market.

Brent crude was down $2.41 cents, or 2.4 percent, at $109.52 a barrel at 12:05 a.m. ET (1605 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate  crude fell $2.5 cents, or 2.2 percent, to $1 09.85 a barrel.

Brent settled below WTI on Tuesday — the first time since May 2020 — and was still unusually trading at a discount due to strong export demand and tightening US crude stockpiles.

US crude inventories fell by 3.4 million barrels last week, government data said, an unexpected drawdown as refiners ramped up output in response to tight product inventories and near-record exports that have forced diesel and gasoline prices to record levels in the US.

Capacity use on both the East Coast and Gulf Coast was above 95 percent, putting those refineries close to their highest possible running rates.

“While on the face of it, the report was extraordinarily bullish, they (refiners) are racing to put more refined product on the market... there’s obviously a refiners response,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC.

Both benchmarks also gave up earlier gains of $2-$3 a barrel following a change in risk sentiment as equity markets fell, said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Topics: Oil Brent WTI

Oil prices rise on China demand recovery expectations, supply concerns
Business & Economy
Oil prices rise on China demand recovery expectations, supply concerns

PIF-backed Lucid Motors to set up first overseas production factory in Saudi Arabia

PIF-backed Lucid Motors to set up first overseas production factory in Saudi Arabia
Updated 2 min 8 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

PIF-backed Lucid Motors to set up first overseas production factory in Saudi Arabia

PIF-backed Lucid Motors to set up first overseas production factory in Saudi Arabia
  • The Saudi Industrial Development Fund financed the project with $1.3 billion
Updated 2 min 8 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

JEDDAH: US-based Lucid Motors signed agreements on Wednesday to build a production factory in Saudi Arabia with an annual capacity of 155,000 zero-emission electric vehicles.

The deals are estimated to provide financing and incentives to Lucid up to $3.4 billion in total over the next 15 years to build and operate the manufacturing facility in the Kingdom.

To be located in King Abdullah Economic City, AMP-2 is the Public Investment Fund-backed electric vehicle manufacturer’s first production facility outside the US, according to a statement. 

This project demonstrates the confidence investors have in Saudi Arabia’s competitiveness.

Khalid Al-Falih

The Saudi Industrial Development Fund financed the project with SR5 billion ($1.3 billion), said Bandar Alkhorayef, the minister of industry and mineral resources. 

The project is expected to create over 4,500 jobs in KAEC, said Cyril Piaia, CEO of Emaar The Economic City, master developer of KAEC. 

Saudi government and Lucid Motor’s officials at a ceremony to sign agreements for the development of a production facility in the Kingdom. AN photo

“We have a technology-based factory, we will bring thousands of high-tech jobs to the Kingdom,” Peter Rawlinson, CEO of Lucid Motors, said. 

“Attracting a global leader in electric vehicles such as Lucid to open its first international manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia reflects our commitment to creating long-term economic value in a sustainable, enduring, and globally integrated way,” Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih said. 

“This project demonstrates the confidence investors have in Saudi Arabia’s competitiveness, its ability to create opportunity, and serve global demand for a highly complex product such as electric vehicles,” Al-Falih added. 

About 85 percent of the factory’s production will be exported, reflecting Saudi Arabia’s competitive location and abilities, AlKhorayef said. 

The agreements were signed between the Saudi Investment Ministry, the Saudi Industrial Development Fund, Emaar, The Economic City, at King Abdullah Economic City and the Gulf International Bank.

Topics: EVs Saudi Arabia Lucid

Lucid to sign contract for EV factory in KAEC next week
Business & Economy
Lucid to sign contract for EV factory in KAEC next week

Investing in Metaverse is a waste of time: Futurist-in-Chief at Dubai Future Foundation

Investing in Metaverse is a waste of time: Futurist-in-Chief at Dubai Future Foundation
Updated 18 May 2022
Arab News

Investing in Metaverse is a waste of time: Futurist-in-Chief at Dubai Future Foundation

Investing in Metaverse is a waste of time: Futurist-in-Chief at Dubai Future Foundation
Updated 18 May 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: As the business world is increasingly fascinated by the Metaverse, Noah Raford, futurist-in-chief and chief of Global Affairs at Dubai Future Foundation, claimed that investing in this advanced technology is just a waste of time. 

While speaking at the Top CEO Forum, Raford argued that people should invest in video games, as it is the only successful digital economy so far. 

However, Fady Kassatly, partner of Enterprise Solutions and Cloud, KPMG, said the Metaverse is nothing but the next evolution, which will make people live differently. 

He also added the Metaverse is going to evolve quickly in different directions, and this is just the beginning of the journey. 

On his part, Philippe Blanchard, founder of Futurous, stated the Metaverse will change the relationship between humans and nature. 

Predicting an inevitable Metaverse future, Valerie Hawley, Director of Sorbonne Center for Artificial Intelligence, said every business will look at the Metaverse space and consider using it in the coming years. 

She also added the Metaverse is a projection of the world that humans would like to live in. 

Topics: TOPCEO2022 Metaverse

SMEs create 80% of jobs in Saudi Arabia, says Amkest chief
Business & Economy
SMEs create 80% of jobs in Saudi Arabia, says Amkest chief

Blockchain creating 'Internet of value': Crypto Oasis co-founder

Blockchain creating ‘Internet of value’: Crypto Oasis co-founder
Updated 18 May 2022
Arab News

Blockchain creating ‘Internet of value’: Crypto Oasis co-founder

Blockchain creating ‘Internet of value’: Crypto Oasis co-founder
Updated 18 May 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Blockchain technology is transforming “internet of information into internet of value,” according to Saqr Mashhor Ereiqat, the co-founder of Crypto Oasis. 

While speaking at a session in the Top CEO Forum, Ereiqat also noted that the majority of the people use the Internet, but do not know how it works.

Ereiqat added that he used to advise governments on how they can use blockchain to benefit them. He, however, made it clear that governments like to control the network they offer.  

Ereiqat also noted that blockchain provides a way to trace a value from beginning to end. 

Franck Mandon, chief operating officer of Nujumz, during the session told that blockchain is going to transform the way humans trusted each other. 

However, Paritosh Ghambir, partner audit KPMG, noted that most clients need education about blockchain. 

Gambhir added: “Just because it is a blockchain does not mean it could be fully trusted.” 

Topics: TOPCEO2022 blockchain

China In-Focus: Goldman Sachs revised China's GDP downwards to 4% amid COVID-19 control 

China In-Focus: Goldman Sachs revised China’s GDP downwards to 4% amid COVID-19 control 
Updated 18 May 2022
REEM WALID 

China In-Focus: Goldman Sachs revised China’s GDP downwards to 4% amid COVID-19 control 

China In-Focus: Goldman Sachs revised China’s GDP downwards to 4% amid COVID-19 control 
Updated 18 May 2022
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: Tight Covid-19 controls are seen exacerbating China’s economic stance. America’s Goldman Sachs revised the Asian country’s gross domestic product downwards to 4 percent. The country’s stocks also fell on Wednesday due to the lockdown consequences. On top of this, several factories and plans are expected to leave the country in light of rising labor costs, worsening trade tensions with the US, and Covid-19 impacts. Meanwhile, some buyers are eyeing liquified natural gas demand rebound as covid-19 is expected to unwind soon.

·      American multinational investment bank and financial services company Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has revised China’s GDP downwards to 4 percent, down from 4.5 percent previously, Bloomberg reported, citing economic data from April. In addition to this, the investment banking company also cut forecasts for the second quarter to 1.5 percent year-on-year, down from 4 percent originally. 

·      China’s stocks dropped on Wednesday amid fears that government stimulus and policies will not be enough to help the economy recover from COVID-19 repercussions. This comes as China’s blue-chip index, also referred to as CSI300, lost 0.4 percent while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3 percent.

·      Several factories and plants might leave China amid rallying labor costs, exacerbated US-China trade tensions, and tight Covid-related controls, CNBC reported, citing multiple firms and analysts. However, the issue that prevails is that supply chain diversification is difficult to implement, CNBC reported, citing Nick Marro, global trade leader at The Economist Intelligence Unit.

·      Some Chinese buyers are contemplating the purchase of LNG cargoes from August onwards on the hopes that virus restrictions will ease thus raising demand for the fuel once again in the process, Bloomberg reported. Nevertheless, spot prices will still have to further drop before any deals are sealed. 

 

Topics: China GDP covid Pandemic

China In-Focus — Stocks rise; COVID-19 affects Beijing's retail industry
Business & Economy
China In-Focus — Stocks rise; COVID-19 affects Beijing's retail industry
China In-Focus — Central bank to cut interest rate for new mortgages to 4.4%
Business & Economy
China In-Focus — Central bank to cut interest rate for new mortgages to 4.4%

Macro Snapshot — UK inflation hits 40-year high of 9%; US housing starts fall in April
Macro Snapshot — UK inflation hits 40-year high of 9%; US housing starts fall in April
Three more senior executives quit Twitter amid fallout from $44bn Musk deal
Three more senior executives quit Twitter amid fallout from $44bn Musk deal
Saudi gold medals for Al-Issa, Al-Yassin at GCC Games in Kuwait
Saudi gold medals for Al-Issa, Al-Yassin at GCC Games in Kuwait
Lebanon reformists weigh choices after election surge
Lebanon reformists weigh choices after election surge
Oil falls 2% as US refiners ramp up output
Oil falls 2% as US refiners ramp up output

