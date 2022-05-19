US defense secretary says he shares Saudi concerns over Iran’s destabilizing activities in region

RIYADH: US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said he shares Saudi Arabia’s concerns over Iran’s destabilizing activities in the region on Thursday.
In a tweet, Austin added that he welcomed the Kingdom’s constructive efforts in advancing the current truce in Yemen which came into effect on April 2. He said the truce should be extended.
Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman earlier met with the defense secretary during his visit to Washington for the US-Saudi Strategic Joint Planning Committee.
The officials reviewed the Saudi-US partnership, and ongoing and future strategic military and defense cooperation between the two countries.
Austin said it was a pleasure to meet with Prince Khalid and that the “US is committed to our strong partnership with Saudi Arabia.”
