US defense secretary says he shares Saudi concerns over Iran’s destabilizing activities in region
Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman meets with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. (@kbsalsaud)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

US defense secretary says he shares Saudi concerns over Iran’s destabilizing activities in region
  • Austin: “The US is committed to our strong partnership with Saudi Arabia”
  • He welcomed the Kingdom’s constructive efforts in advancing the current truce in Yemen
Arab News

RIYADH: US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said he shares Saudi Arabia’s concerns over Iran’s destabilizing activities in the region on Thursday.
In a tweet, Austin added that he welcomed the Kingdom’s constructive efforts in advancing the current truce in Yemen which came into effect on April 2. He said the truce should be extended.
Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman earlier met with the defense secretary during his visit to Washington for the US-Saudi Strategic Joint Planning Committee.
The officials reviewed the Saudi-US partnership, and ongoing and future strategic military and defense cooperation between the two countries.
Austin said it was a pleasure to meet with Prince Khalid and that the “US is committed to our strong partnership with Saudi Arabia.”

Topics: US Saudi Arabia Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman

Saudi Shoura Council committee members meet visiting Japanese diplomats

Saudi Shoura Council committee members meet visiting Japanese diplomats
Updated 19 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi Shoura Council committee members meet visiting Japanese diplomats
Updated 19 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Board members of the Saudi Shoura Council’s specialist foreign affairs committee recently met a delegation of Japanese diplomats visiting the Kingdom.

Chairing the meeting, Huda Abdulrahman Al-Helissi welcomed the Japanese officials to Saudi Arabia who in turn expressed their thanks for the hospitality they had received while in the country.

The role and regulation of the Shoura Council and the work of its specialized committees was among items discussed along with its efforts to develop parliamentary links between the Kingdom and countries around the world to help promote peace and prosperity.

At the end of the meeting, board members took part in a question-and-answer session with the Japanese diplomats in relation to the responsibilities of the foreign affairs committee and other Shoura Council bodies.

Topics: Saudi Shoura Council Japanese diplomats

Saudi Food Expo sees big turnout in Riyadh

Saudi Food Expo sees big turnout in Riyadh
Updated 19 May 2022
Hebshi Al-Shammari

Saudi Food Expo sees big turnout in Riyadh
  • Expo Director Wael Al-Sebai said that the event is an excellent opportunity for face-to-face communication between product promoters, service providers and clients
  • Wael Al-Sebai: The expo is a platform for many local and international exhibitors, from enterprises, suppliers and investors, to generate new chances, interact and expand
Updated 19 May 2022
Hebshi Al-Shammari

RIYADH: Saudi Food Expo 2022 organizers have decided to extend the event, held in Riyadh with the participation of 220 food and beverage companies, one more day to Friday.

Wael Al-Sebai, the expo director, described it as “a platform for many local and international exhibitors, from enterprises, suppliers and investors, to generate new chances, interact and expand.”

He went on to say that the organizers of the expo, which began on Monday, are looking forward to its contribution to the sector’s development due to the rich diversity of exhibitors in food, restaurants, coffee, luxury resorts and hotels. 

Al-Sebai, who is also the general manager of business development at International Arabian Exhibitions, noted that the exhibition is a chance to connect with industry leaders in the international food and beverage industry, as well as a marketing opportunity for the participating establishments, given the presence of major local and international investors in food and the large number of visitors over the exhibition days.

Al-Sebai emphasized the necessity of face-to-face communication between product promoters, service providers and clients, rather than communication over the phone or other methods.

Afnan Ehab Hameed, marketing executive support at Tabuk Agriculture Development Co., said: “We are thrilled to participate in the show as a top agricultural brand in the Middle East, and we are proud to serve its stakeholders and the agricultural community with our industry-leading technologies.”

She added: “We are happy to contribute successfully to Saudi Arabia’s sustainable development by investing in firms that deliver high-quality products and services on a local and regional scale.

“This is a delight, and what pleases us the most is that the turnout was from individuals as well as facilities.”

Hameed pointed out that many people wonder if the products are truly Saudi, to which she responded that the products are truly Saudi, 100 percent natural and available for purchase through the online store.

Many of the products compete to provide the best for their customers, who receive extra discounts and other advantages, such as offers provided by the exhibition.

Topics: Saudi Food Expo 2022 Wael Al-Sebai Riyadh

Saudi water agency wins global award at Madrid summit

Saudi water agency wins global award at Madrid summit
Updated 19 May 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

Saudi water agency wins global award at Madrid summit
  • MEWA won the Public Water Agency of the Year Award at the Global Water Summit in Madrid
  • DM for Economic Affairs and Privatization Abdulrahman Alzughaibi and DM for Water Abdul Aziz Al-Shaibani accepted the award
Updated 19 May 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has gained international recognition by winning the Public Water Agency of the Year Award, announced during the Global Water Summit in Madrid.

Deputy Minister for Water Abdul Aziz Al-Shaibani and Deputy Minister for Economic Affairs and Privatization Abdulrahman Alzughaibi accepted the award on Wednesday.

Al-Shaibani told Arab News that the award was given in recognition of the Kingdom’s efforts in implementing a national water strategy, reforming the sector, enacting a new water law, integrating management of water resources, and engaging the private sector.

The Global Water Summit in Spain allows leaders and decision-makers to exchange ideas, and share information on progress and trends in the industry.

Industry leaders and investors from around the world, as well as government representatives, took part in the forum, considered among the most prominent events for the water industry worldwide.

Since 2006, the UK-based consultancy Global Water Intelligence has presented awards at the summit, recognizing achievements by water companies, high-tech firms, public agencies and project developers.

During the conference, leaders of the Kingdom’s water sector highlighted its initiatives and solutions in support of innovation and development in the industry.

They also discussed the summit themes aimed at achieving zero carbon emissions, ensuring the sustainability and reliability of freshwater resources worldwide, mitigating the impact of climate change, and increasing job opportunities and growth in the industry.

Conference sessions included extensive discussions on global best practices for ensuring efficient water use, the latest technologies for desalinating and reusing water, and the role of artificial intelligence in the sustainability of the water sector.

The conference also shed light on the next generation of water technologies and how to accelerate the reuse of treated wastewater to contribute to global water security.

Topics: Abdulrahman Alzughaibi Abdul Aziz Al-Shaibani Global Water Summit 2022 Global Water Intelligence Christopher Gasson Madrid MEWA

Saudi, Algerian foreign ministers chair political consultation committee session

Saudi, Algerian foreign ministers chair political consultation committee session
Updated 19 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi, Algerian foreign ministers chair political consultation committee session
  • Prince Faisal was hosted by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune at the El Mouradia Palace
  • Algerian FM hosted a dinner in honor of the Kingdom’s FM and his accompanying delegation on Wednesday
Updated 19 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Algerian counterpart chaired the third session of the Saudi-Algerian Political Consultation Committee in Algiers on Thursday.

Prince Faisal and Ramtane Lamamra also noted the consensus of their views on regional and international issues of common concern, and reviewed bilateral relations, Arab, regional and international issues, and ways to support security, stability and prosperity.

They also discussed ways to confront challenges in order to achieve progress in their countries and support international peace and security.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune hosts Prince Faisal bin Farhan at the El-Mouradia Palace in Algiers on Thursday. (SPA)

Later, Prince Faisal was hosted by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune at the El-Mouradia Palace and the two officials reviewed the close relations between the Kingdom and Algeria and ways to strengthen them in all fields.

They also discussed current Arab and regional issues.

Prince Faisal conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Tebboune, and the Algerian president in turn sent his greetings to the Saudi leadership.

Lamamra hosted a dinner in honor of the Kingdom’s foreign minister and his accompanying delegation on Wednesday.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Algeria Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan President Abdelmadjid Tebboune Ramtane Lamamra

Saudi Arabia tells UN meeting on food security ‘global cooperation is vital’

Saudi Arabia tells UN meeting on food security ‘global cooperation is vital’
Updated 19 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia tells UN meeting on food security ‘global cooperation is vital’
  • Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji said the KSA’s foreign policy attaches great importance to enhancing security and stability
Updated 19 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: A Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs official confirmed Wednesday that the Kingdom had taken crucial steps to enhance food security, put forward strategies to promote food growth and face climate change and water scarcity. 

Waleed Al-Khuraiji, Saudi deputy minister of foreign affairs, said these measures contributed to improving food security indicators in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the Global Food Security Call to Action meeting at the United Nations on Wednesday, Al-Khuraiji said that the food security challenge proves that sustainable recovery depends on international cooperation.

He said despite progress in the development process, achieving the 2030 SDG (social development goals) had become extremely difficult, as global expectations and indicators show a deviation in the path towards achieving the second goal of the program, which includes the eradication of hunger.

“Among the global health challenges are the spread of pandemics, as the spread of the COVID-19 revealed to us the fragility of the international system in combating a virus that is not visible to the naked eye, which led to severe consequences that affected societies and economies,” Al-Khuraiji said, adding  that this affected people’s lives, their livelihood and declining economic indicators.

He said Saudi Arabia led a global response to the pandemic that accompanied the Kingdom’s G20 presidency, as it supported global efforts to confront this pandemic with $500 million, in addition to providing $300 million to help countries’ efforts to address the pandemic.

“The Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030 focused within sustainable development efforts on building a sustainable agricultural sector, strengthening sectors that support food systems, developing systems and improving agricultural productivity, and worked to strengthen research and innovation capabilities to ensure sustainable progress in food security,” Al-Khuraiji said.

In this regard, he said Saudi Arabia presented crucial initiatives to the region and the world, and had created a road map for facing environmental challenges. These intuitive include the Saudi Green Initiative the Middle East Green Initiative, and the circular carbon economy initiative.

Al-Khuraiji said the  Kingdom’s foreign policy attached great importance to enhancing security and stability, supporting dialogue and peaceful solutions, and providing conditions that support development and achieve people’s aspirations for a better tomorrow, weather in the Middle East or the world.

He added Saudi Arabia had always reiterated its commitment to helping the disadvantaged and countries hit by natural disasters and humanitarian crises.

“The Kingdom is the largest donor of humanitarian and development aid at the Arab and Islamic levels, and is one of the top three donors at the international level,” he said. 

Topics: Global Food Security Call to Action food security 2030 SDG Vision 2030

