Saudi jeweler L’azurde posts $4m profits on strong sales

RIYADH: Saudi Lazurde Co. for Jewelry reported a 34 percent boost in net profit on the back of higher sales and revenues.

The jeweler firm, which is listed on the main index, generated a profit of SR13.7 million ($4 million) in the first quarter, up from SR10.2 million in the same period last year, it said in a bourse filing

The growth in net profit was primarily caused by an increase in sales and revenue for the quarter of 11 percent to stand at SR614.5 million.

The company also attributed the increase in profits to higher gross profits and lower financing costs.

As of 11:06 a.m. Saudi time, the shares of the company were up 4.94 percent at SR17.04, ranking second among gainers.