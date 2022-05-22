Saudi Al-Baha Investment board recommends IPO for its 87%-owned unit

Saudi jeweler L’azurde posts $4m profits on strong sales
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Lazurde Co. for Jewelry reported a 34 percent boost in net profit on the back of higher sales and revenues.
The jeweler firm, which is listed on the main index, generated a profit of SR13.7 million ($4 million) in the first quarter, up from SR10.2 million in the same period last year, it said in a bourse filing
The growth in net profit was primarily caused by an increase in sales and revenue for the quarter of 11 percent to stand at SR614.5 million.
The company also attributed the increase in profits to higher gross profits and lower financing costs.
Oil Updates — Crude settles up; US drillers add oil and gas rigs; Norway’s April lags forecast
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Oil prices settled slightly higher on Friday as a planned EU ban on Russian oil and easing of COVID-19 lockdowns in China countered concerns that slowing economic growth will hurt demand.
Brent crude is currently priced at $112.55 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude is at $110.28.
US drillers add oil and gas rigs for ninth week in a row
US energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for a ninth week in a row, data showed on Friday, as most small producers respond to high prices and prodding by the government to ramp up output.
The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose 14 to 728 in the week to May 20, its highest since March 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co. said in its closely followed report.
Baker Hughes said that puts the total rig count up 273, or 60 percent, over this time last year.
US oil rigs rose 13 to 576 this week, their highest since March 2020, while gas rigs gained one to 150, their highest since September 2019.
Norway’s April oil output lags forecast by 10.6 percent
Norway’s crude oil output in April missed the official forecast by 10.6 percent, while its gas output was in line with expectations, preliminary data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate showed on Friday.
Crude oil output fell to 1.66 million barrels per day in April from 1.74 million bpd in March, lagging a forecast of 1.86 million bpd, the NPD said.
Natural gas production in April averaged 327.1 million cubic meters per day, as expected, down from 338.4 mcm/day in March, while the full month output was down to 9.8 billion cubic meters from 10.5 bcm in March, NPD said.
Saudi cement sector performance slumps amid soaring energy prices
Manufacturers in the Kingdom are investing in new infrastructure to enhance production efficiency
Updated 22 May 2022
Dayan Abou Tine
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s cement sector has recorded a weak performance as rising production costs coupled with low demand led to a fall in sales and production in the month of April which coincided with Ramadan.
According to data compiled by Al-Yamama Cement, sales of 17 Saudi cement factories fell by 39 percent to 3 million tons in April 2022 from 4.97 million tons in March.
This compared to a drop of 28 percent in April last year, which included three weeks of Ramadan, compared to 30 days this year.
City Cement, Qassim, Al Safwa, Najran and Al Yamama reported the highest drop month-on-month in April by 57 percent, 46 percent, 46 percent, and 45 percent respectively. A comparison in cement production and sales in Saudi firms between the first four months of 2022 and 2021 reveal an overall 14 percent negative growth in production and 12 percent negative growth in sales.
This compares to a rise by 10.9 percent and 13.5 percent in production and sales respectively in the first four months of 2021 versus the same period of 2020.
Al Yamama Cement is the only company that recorded a year-on-year growth in the first four months of 2022. Data shows a 49 percent increase in production to 2.4 million tons, and 54 percent surge in local sales to 2.4 million tons.
Safwa and Al Tabuk cement factories reported negative production growth during the same period but rose in sales by 1.3 percent and 13 percent respectively.
Al Yamama Cement had the highest share in the overall output and sales in the first four months of this year at 14 percent, followed by Saudi Cement and Southern Cement, both 11 percent.
In addition to the rising energy prices that represent about 30 to 40 percent of the total production cost, the Kingdom’s cement sector was hit by a slowdown in construction activities due to a labor shortage caused by a travel ban following the COVID-19 outbreak.
Clinker production by all Saudi companies in the first four months of 2022 increased by 8.5 percent to 18.8 million tons, with Najran Cement alone increasing its production by 98 percent, followed by Yanbu Cement by 60 percent.
Riyadh Cement and Al Jouf came last and reported a slower clinker production of 42 percent and 30 percent respectively.
Saudi cement factories sell almost all of the cement produced locally. The Saudi Cement Co., however, emerged as the top exporter by exporting 199,000 tons, which represents almost 60 percent of total cement exported by all the factories in the Kingdom.
In terms of clinker exports, Yanbu Cement, Saudi Cement and Arabian cement made up 75 percent or 1.9 million tons of the total in the first four months of 2022.
Cement in-stock in April 2022 increased by 7.3 percent year-on-year versus 8.9 percent in the previous month of March. This also compares to year-on-year decreases in April and March of 2021 of 11.8 percent and 15.1 percent respectively.
Qassim Cement and Northern Region cement had the highest rise in cement stocks in April 2022 by 69 percent and 51 percent respectively.
According to Al Jazira Capital analysts, the number of expatriate workers in the labor market had a net yearly decline of 66,000 workers in 2021. However, the latest data shows a quarterly net rise of 267,000 expats during the fourth quarter in 2021, the first quarterly rise since the same period in 2020.
A surge in construction activities due to The Red Sea Development Co., AMAALA and other development projects in Saudi Arabia such as NEOM and Qiddiya are also expected to drive the recovery of the local cement industry.
Cement manufacturers are investing in new infrastructure to enhance production efficiency and reduce power consumption. This shift also comes as Saudi Arabia joins more than 100 countries that have committed to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060.
Post pandemic, Saudi music events industry finds its groove
The sector is set to become the biggest driver of the domestic entertainment business
Updated 22 May 2022
George Charles Darley
RIYADH: If the number of events held at the Riyadh Season entertainment festival is any measure of success, then Saudi Arabia’s live music industry is set to become the biggest driver of the domestic entertainment business.
Organized by the General Entertainment Authority, Riyadh Season 2021 was held between Oct. 2021 and March 2022. It witnessed 7,500 diversified entertainment events, including concerts, exhibitions and theatrical shows, both Arab and international.
I’ve never in 30 years worked on a project with such scope. MDLBeast has a vision of excellence at a world- class level, backed up with the effort and determination required to achieve that.
Alex reardon, Creative director at Silent House
The festival featured Egyptian singers Mohamed Ramadan and Tamer Hosny, Bollywood actor Salman Khan and US rapper Pitbull, who attracted an audience of 750,000.
Other KSA-based music events include Riyadh’s annual SoundStorm, now literally the world’s largest Electronic Dance Music festival, in December 2021, and a succession of concerts alongside Jeddah’s recent Formula One races featuring American supergroup the Black Eyed Peas and R&B star Chris Brown, among others. In addition, Mariah Carey, Enrique Iglesias and One Republic have all performed in Saudi Arabia.
As a focal point of the Vision 2030 reform program, the Kingdom’s entertainment sector is seeing over $64 billion in investment, with the live music industry a key beneficiary.
According to Saudi Arabia’s Music Commission, a department of the Saudi Ministry of Culture, the Kingdom will create about 65,000 music-related jobs within the next eight years. Moreover, it is working toward enabling the music sector to contribute 1 percent to the Kingdom’s economy by 2030.
Calm after the storm
A prime mover of this burgeoning industry is Jeddah-based MDLBeast, the producer of SoundStorm and Formula One concerts. The company describes itself as “a global music and new media platform with music culture at its core and a home for creators and music lovers.”
One such creator is Michael ‘Curly’ Jobson, a legendary figure in the global live music business. In his youth a guitarist with UK indie band Echo & the Bunnymen, Jobson has been a music tour manager for decades and, in February 2020, was appointed MDLBeast’s Executive Director of Events.
“We put on events of any kind — musical, corporate, sports — from the concept to the pitch through to the design, operations and bringing it to fruition,” Jobson told Arab News.
This approach relies upon a host of contractors to provide solutions from plumbing and drainage to laying of asphalt and electrical installations.
SoundStorm, for example, involved Saudi construction firm Al Arrab, Lebanese events services provider Fiesta and Riyadh-based architecture firm Key Design, among many other local and regional firms.
And from Los Angeles came Silent House, a production design firm that conceives and builds staging for global headliners such as Harry Styles, Rihanna and Bruno Mars and which handled the overall design of SoundStorm 2021.
“I’ve never in 30 years worked on a project with such scope,” Silent House creative director Alex Reardon told Arab News. “MDL Beast has a vision of excellence at a world-class level, backed up with the effort and determination required to achieve that.”
Jobson sees the Kingdom’s music events sector in historical terms with reference to its future and its past.
“2030 is the date presented for a particular level of growth in Saudi Arabia, but I’m seeing something a little bit different, which is tourism becoming the lifeblood of the Kingdom, and with tourism comes the demand for entertainment,” he said.
“The Red Sea coastline goes from the Egyptian border to the Yemen, which is akin to the Florida Keys to Canada. And think what happened in the last 300 years up that coastline!
“I’m not sure it’s any different here with the rising population and the increasing numbers of youth with an equally huge appetite for entertainment.
“We need to focus on making Saudi Arabia a regular touring destination – rather than a one-off stop – so that performers go from Athens to Alexandria to Jeddah to Riyadh and then onwards to Asia, Australia and California.”
Raising the bar
Saudi Arabia’s Assistant Minister for Tourism, Princess Haifa bint Mohammed Al-Saud, also sees music and tourism as two mutually supportive revenue streams for the Kingdom in its transition from dependence upon oil to a more diverse and creative economy.
“You are talking about 25 percent of the UK and US population traveling to attend at least one music festival a year,” Princess Haifa said at the XP Music Conference, held in Riyadh in December 2021.
“This tells you where the world is shifting. From hosting 101 concerts in Saudi Arabia in 2019, we are looking at increasing that number by 500 or 600 percent from 2022,” she added.
Clearly, this exponential growth cannot happen without nurturing local talent and expertise. Jobson believes that knowledge transfer and a permanent ecosystem of niche companies — as opposed to the temporary hiring of foreign contractors and equipment — is the only way forward for the Kingdom.
“The western music industry started as a modern business model in the 1950s with recording, publishing and venue management. With that came PA systems, lighting designers, set designers and sound engineers,” said Jobson.
“All of this is a brand-new thing in Saudi Arabia. It’s only a couple of years since the very forward-thinking crown prince has opened it up to us.”
Reardon is optimistic regarding the advent of a fully-fledged music events industry in Saudi Arabia.
“I think the base level commitment to excellence will not change,” he said. “There’s been a huge learning curve for those of us coming from our side of the planet and those in the Kingdom.
“We’re learning from each other and about each other in a very collaborative way, which means that the seedbed for growth is very fertile.
“We can bring our decades of experience and work very well with people in the Kingdom to create successes in live entertainment that would be almost impossible in Western Europe and North America.”
WOLF offers women the opportunity to create and explore things that were previously unattainable for them
Updated 22 May 2022
DANA ALOMAR
DUBAI: The World Online Festival is a platform that aims to put a party in your living room. Its interactive app allows users to enter its virtual music festivals whenever they choose to take in singers, poets, comedians, musicians and DJs. Users can become more involved by producing an event, or simply hang out as a fan.
In an exclusive interview with Arab News, WOLF CEO Gary Knight said that the platform offers women the opportunity to create and explore things that were previously unattainable for them. Its events also offer after-show gatherings where users can send texts, images, and audio messages.
Knight added that WOLF originally started life as Palringo, a messaging platform in the Gulf Cooperation Council region that was founded more than ten years ago.
The WOLF boss said: “The service developed from let’s bring people together, to let’s bring people together through performance and entertainment. We wanted to provide a unique experience between the users performing and the crowd, to make sure everyone is part of this thing.”
WOLFStars program
The business also runs a WOLFStars program where producers and performers put together their own gigs and can compete against each other to win competitions and cash rewards.
He added users can become a producer or festival owner, which allows them to create their own room, put on their own artists and promote them to fans.
Knight said this program has 70 percent female performers and 58 percent female audience members.
He added the app is proud to “provide a safe and secure environment where women can go to perform and be a full part of the whole ecosystem.”
The service developed from let’s bring people together, to let’s bring people together through performance and entertainment. We wanted to provide a unique experience between the users performing and the crowd, to make sure everyone is part of this thing.
Gary Knight, WOLF CEO
Knight said the program allows performers to learn directly from their performances, because they can log into a virtual event every day, rather than attending a live music festival once or twice a year.
Knight pointed out that because it is not easy to go to music festivals in the Middle East, people are more likely to attend online festivals because they are more accessible.
WOLF’s chat rooms feature two-dimensional stages, which bring chat and interaction alongside entertainment.
The app head said ultimately the goal of the firm is to create a metaverse with a more three-dimensional environment.
Way forward
Knight said the business is also working on giving users the option of recording, editing, and sharing clips of performances. He said that toward the end of this year, the company will launch WOLF VR, which will allow users to look around chat rooms using virtual reality headsets.
He added: “By the end of the year, you’ll be able to put your headset on and be on stage and perform.”
Knight pointed out that after launching Palringo on the app store in 2008, he and his team saw a significant growth of the service in the Middle East and North Africa. That gave them the idea to do more in the region.
He launched WOLF two years ago and since then he says the app has reached 2.7 million users.
Knight added that maintaining the firm’s existing community after rebranding was a challenge.
“There was always a threat when you change something quite dramatically and rebrand and relaunch that it might not be something that fits your unique audience,” he added.
WOLF’s business model revolves around rewards, gifts, and reputation credits. The platform also has a store where users can buy games and charms to take into rooms. It also sells premium group accounts, with extra features such as free charms and ways to boost your group’s reputation.
“If you do well, or you do things well in the app, then you can get rewarded and gifted by other users,” he added.
The app boss said the firm has doubled its revenue over the last two years and will continue to do so this year.
Knight added that further investment is likely to come from backers in the region, and the company is currently in discussions about raising further finance.