Here’s what you need to know ahead of the trading week on Tadawul
The main index TASI shed 2.24 percent to 12,427 points, while the parallel Nomu market was down 1.4 percent to 22,508 points. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed lower last week as mixed earnings reports and volatile crude prices weighed on investor sentiment.

The main index TASI shed 2.24 percent to 12,427 points, while the parallel Nomu market was down 1.4 percent to 22,508 points.

While Saudi Arabia led the fall in the Gulf, stock exchanges in the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait recorded losses in Thursday’s session. The Omani bourse ended almost flat.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, Egypt’s primary index EGX30 gained 0.8 percent.

UAE indexes rebounded on Friday as Abu Dhabi’s ADX edged 0.9 percent higher and Dubai’s DFMGI inched up by 0.1 percent.

Oil prices settled slightly higher. Brent crude rose to $112.55 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude reached $110.28 a barrel.

Stock news

Malath Cooperative Insurance Co. turned into a net loss before Zakat amounting to SR21 million ($5.6 million) in the first quarter of 2022

Lazurde Co. for Jewelry saw its first-quarter profit increase by 34 percent to SR13.7 million

Real estate developer Red Sea International Co. narrowed losses by 42 percent to SR19 million last quarter

Buruj Cooperative Insurance Co.’s net loss before Zakat widened by 444 percent to SR31.8 million last quarter

First-quarter profit of Shariah-compliant real estate lending firm Saudi Home Loans Co. was up 9.8 percent to SR32.4 million

Wataniya Insurance Co. generated proceeds of SR53 million from its rump offering which was almost 400 percent covered

Maharah Human Resources Co.’s first-quarter profit dropped 20.8 percent to SR24.8 million despite a jump in sales

United International Transportation Co., or Budget Saudi, posted a 25 percent profit surge to SR60 million in the first quarter

Gulf Union Al Ahlia Insurance Co.’s rights issue was 27 percent covered, with subscriptions valued at SR62.5 million

The National Agricultural Development Co. reported a 137 percent jump in profit to SR15 million for the first quarter of 2022

The board of Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. proposed a capital reduction of 25 percent to SR223 million

Al-Baha’s board also recommended an initial public offering of its subsidiary Elegant Centers Co. on Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu

The East Gas Co., an affiliate of Saudi Arabian Amiantit, submitted a filing to the Capital Market Authority as it seeks direct listing on the parallel Nomu market

Ladun Investment Co.’s IPO price range was set between SR15 to SR18 per share

Food delivery platform Jahez signed an initial deal as it seeks to acquire The Chefz – one of its rivals in the Kingdom

Calendar

May 22, 2022

Start of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO subscription

Start of Ladun Investment Co.’s IPO book-building

May 23, 2022

Start of Anaam International Holding Group’s subscription to new shares and rights trading

May 25, 2022

End of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO subscription

May 26, 2022

End of Ladun Investment Co.’s IPO book-building

May 30, 2022

Close of Anaam International Holding Group’s rights trading

June 2, 2022

Close of Anaam International Holding Group’s new shares subscription 

Topics: Tadawul TASI Dubai Abu Dhabi Egypt Stock Markets

Saudi Arabia’s NADEC delivers 137% profit growth as agri-food sales boom

Saudi Arabia’s NADEC delivers 137% profit growth as agri-food sales boom
Updated 12 sec ago
Salma Wael

Saudi Arabia’s NADEC delivers 137% profit growth as agri-food sales boom

Saudi Arabia’s NADEC delivers 137% profit growth as agri-food sales boom
  • A boom in sales in the dairy and food processing unit of 12.6 percent and in the agriculture unit by 32.7 percent propelled a 13.2 percent increase in overall revenue
Updated 12 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Agricultural Development Co. benefited from a surge in sales of agriculture, dairy, and processed food in the first quarter of 2022.

This helped the company register 137 percent growth in net profit to SR15.1 million ($4 million) compared to the same period last year, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

A boom in sales in the dairy and food processing unit of 12.6 percent and in the agriculture unit by 32.7 percent propelled a 13.2 percent increase in overall revenue.

However, the company said it witnessed a rise in marketing expenses in addition to other financial charges and the cost of sales rose due to higher material costs.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Agriculture Food sector National Agricultural Development Co

Saudi Red Sea International narrows losses by 42% on higher revenue in Q1

Saudi Red Sea International narrows losses by 42% on higher revenue in Q1
Updated 9 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Red Sea International narrows losses by 42% on higher revenue in Q1

Saudi Red Sea International narrows losses by 42% on higher revenue in Q1
Updated 9 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Red Sea International Co. has managed to narrow down its losses by 42 percent in the first quarter of 2022, driven by higher revenue.

The Saudi-listed firm saw its losses fall to SR19 million ($5 million) in the first quarter from SR33 million a year earlier, a bourse filing revealed.

The company said the decline in losses was mainly attributable to a decrease in gross loss and an increase in revenue of 8 percent to SR117 million.

Red Sea International, which provides modular building solutions for residential, commercial and industrial sectors, said that the accumulated losses came as a result of the extension of the ongoing projects due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It said the company was unable to reduce the manpower in these projects and other related costs to cope with the delay in executing these projects.

Topics: Red Sea International Tadawul TASI stock

Saudi Al-Baha Investment board recommends IPO for its 87%-owned unit

Saudi Al-Baha Investment board recommends IPO for its 87%-owned unit
Updated 15 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Al-Baha Investment board recommends IPO for its 87%-owned unit

Saudi Al-Baha Investment board recommends IPO for its 87%-owned unit
Updated 15 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Al-Baha Investment and Development Co.’s board of directors have recommended its subsidiary Elegant Centers Co. to go public on the Kingdom’s parallel market. 

Elegant Centers, in which Al-Baha Investment holds almost 87 percent share, owns and operates central markets and commercial complexes in Saudi Arabia.

The recommendation to float the company on Nomu came during a board meeting held on May 22, according to a bourse filing.

The move will benefit shareholders and reflect positively on the company’s financial position, Al-Baha Investment noted.

Topics: Saudi stock Tadawul NOMU TASI

Saudi jeweler L’azurde posts $4m profits on strong sales

Saudi jeweler L’azurde posts $4m profits on strong sales
Updated 23 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi jeweler L’azurde posts $4m profits on strong sales

Saudi jeweler L’azurde posts $4m profits on strong sales
Updated 23 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Lazurde Co. for Jewelry reported a 34 percent boost in net profit on the back of higher sales and revenues.

The jeweler firm, which is listed on the main index, generated a profit of SR13.7 million ($4 million) in the first quarter, up from SR10.2 million in the same period last year, it said in a bourse filing

The growth in net profit was primarily caused by an increase in sales and revenue for the quarter of 11 percent to stand at SR614.5 million.

The company also attributed the increase in profits to higher gross profits and lower financing costs.

Topics: Saudi jewelry Profit stock Tadawul TASI

Oil Updates — Crude settles up; US drillers add oil and gas rigs; Norway’s April lags forecast

Oil Updates — Crude settles up; US drillers add oil and gas rigs; Norway’s April lags forecast
Updated 22 May 2022
Nirmal Narayanan 

Oil Updates — Crude settles up; US drillers add oil and gas rigs; Norway’s April lags forecast

Oil Updates — Crude settles up; US drillers add oil and gas rigs; Norway’s April lags forecast
Updated 22 May 2022
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Oil prices settled slightly higher on Friday as a planned EU ban on Russian oil and easing of COVID-19 lockdowns in China countered concerns that slowing economic growth will hurt demand.

Brent crude is currently priced at $112.55 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude is at $110.28.

US drillers add oil and gas rigs for ninth week in a row

US energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for a ninth week in a row, data showed on Friday, as most small producers respond to high prices and prodding by the government to ramp up output.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose 14 to 728 in the week to May 20, its highest since March 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co. said in its closely followed report.

Baker Hughes said that puts the total rig count up 273, or 60 percent, over this time last year.

US oil rigs rose 13 to 576 this week, their highest since March 2020, while gas rigs gained one to 150, their highest since September 2019.

Norway’s April oil output lags forecast by 10.6 percent

Norway’s crude oil output in April missed the official forecast by 10.6 percent, while its gas output was in line with expectations, preliminary data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate showed on Friday.

Crude oil output fell to 1.66 million barrels per day in April from 1.74 million bpd in March, lagging a forecast of 1.86 million bpd, the NPD said.

Natural gas production in April averaged 327.1 million cubic meters per day, as expected, down from 338.4 mcm/day in March, while the full month output was down to 9.8 billion cubic meters from 10.5 bcm in March, NPD said.

(With input from Reuters)


 

Topics: Oil OPEC update Price Stock Market

