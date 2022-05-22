You are here

India In-Focus — Government trims tax on fuels; Jet Airways to fly again; Apple eyes India as manufacturing hub

India In-Focus — Government trims tax on fuels; Jet Airways to fly again; Apple eyes India as manufacturing hub
The new tax regime on petrol and diesel could result in a loss of about 1 trillion Indian rupees to the government in annual revenue due to the lower collection
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Government trims tax on fuels; Jet Airways to fly again; Apple eyes India as manufacturing hub

India In-Focus — Government trims tax on fuels; Jet Airways to fly again; Apple eyes India as manufacturing hub
Updated 14 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

MUMBAI: India on Saturday announced a series of changes to the tax structure levied on crucial commodities in a bid to insulate consumers from rising prices amid high inflation.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 rupees ($0.1028) per liter, and 6 rupees per liter on diesel.

The new tax regime on petrol and diesel could result in a loss of about 1 trillion Indian rupees to the government in annual revenue due to the lower collection, she said in a series of tweets.

The government also removed the import duty on anthracite, PCI coal and coking coal in a bid to reduce raw material costs for local market demand.

The latest measures will be effective from May 22, the government said in a notification after the announcement by Sitharaman, who also urged state governments to follow suit with similar reductions on fuel prices keeping in line with federal plans.

Jet Airways to fly again

India’s Jet Airways said on Friday the country’s aviation regulator has cleared it to resume operation of commercial flights.

Once India’s biggest private carrier, Jet stopped flying in April 2019 after running out of cash, owing billions to lenders and leaving thousands without jobs.

Jet said the grant of an air operator certificate by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation “was the final step in a comprehensive regulatory and compliance process involving several procedural checks for the airline’s operational readiness.”

The airline had said in June that the National Company Law Tribunal approved a resolution plan submitted by a consortium of London-based Kalrock Capital and UAE-based businessman Murari Lal Jalan.

Apple looks to boost production in India - WSJ

Apple Inc. has told some of its contract manufacturers that it wants to increase production outside China, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

India and Vietnam, which are already sites of Apple production, are among the countries short-listed by the company as alternatives, the report added.

Apple last month forecast bigger supply problems as COVID-19 lockdowns slowed production and demand in China.

The report said that Apple is citing China’s strict anti-Covid policy and other reasons for its decision.

Apple declined to comment to WSJ and couldn’t be immediately reached by Reuters on Saturday.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: economy

RIYADH: Saudi stocks opened higher in the first trading session of the week following positive earnings reports.

The main index, TASI, added 0.70 percent to reach 12,515, while the parallel market, Nomu, rose 0.76 percent at 22,678, as of 10:09 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi Industrial Export Co. gained 4.83 percent to lead the gainers, while Malath Cooperative Insurance Co. fell 4.17 percent to lead the underperformers.

Lazurde Co. for Jewelry came in second in the gainer list, up 4.32 percent, after seeing its first quarter profit rise by 34 percent.

Saudi Home Loans Co. advanced 0.50 percent, following an increase in the company's first-quarter profit of 9.8 percent.

The National Agricultural Development Co., known as NADEC, gained 1.34 percent after reporting a 137 percent increase in profit for the first quarter.

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. raised 0.60 percent after proposing a 25 percent capital reduction.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi edged up 0.11 percent, while Alinma Bank fell 0.28 percent.

In the pharma sector, both companies advanced. Aldawaa Medical Services Co. gained 0.26 percent, and Nahdi Medical Co. rose 0.13 percent.

Oil prices settled slightly higher on Friday. Brent crude rose to $112.55 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude reached $110.28 a barrel.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU

Saudi Home Loans’ first-quarter profit up slightly to $8.6m

Saudi Home Loans’ first-quarter profit up slightly to $8.6m
Updated 30 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Home Loans’ first-quarter profit up slightly to $8.6m

Saudi Home Loans’ first-quarter profit up slightly to $8.6m
  • Expected provision for credit losses went down from SR77.9 million to SR55 million over the year
Updated 30 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Home Loans, a Shariah-compliant real estate lending firm, earnings were boosted by gains from hedging against future changes in interest cost.

First-quarter profit rose by 9.8 percent to SR32.4 million ($8.6 million), against SR29.5 million in the same period a year ago, according to a bourse filing.

“The reason for the increase is due to recognized gain from the increase in the fair value of the financial derivatives against future interest cost changes,” the company statement said.

Expected provision for credit losses went down from SR77.9 million to SR55 million over the year.

Riyadh-based SHL, which joined the Saudi exchange earlier this year, is 28-percent owned by Arab National Bank and its second-largest shareholder is Dar Al Arkan.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia real estate

Saudi construction firm Ladun offers 10% stake in IPO on Nomu

Saudi construction firm Ladun offers 10% stake in IPO on Nomu
Updated 39 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi construction firm Ladun offers 10% stake in IPO on Nomu

Saudi construction firm Ladun offers 10% stake in IPO on Nomu
Updated 39 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Construction services firm Ladun Investment Co. set its initial public offering price between SR15 and SR18 ($4 and $4.8) on the parallel market Nomu.

Riyadh-based Ladun is set to float 5 million shares, which represents 10 percent of its capital, according to a bourse filing.

Yaqeen Capita, financial advisor and lead manager, will be in charge of the book-building process from May 22 to May 26.

Topics: Tadawul TASI Stock Market share

PIF acquires $1.5bn stake in Kingdom Holding from billionaire Alwaleed bin Talal

PIF acquires $1.5bn stake in Kingdom Holding from billionaire Alwaleed bin Talal
Updated 5 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

PIF acquires $1.5bn stake in Kingdom Holding from billionaire Alwaleed bin Talal

PIF acquires $1.5bn stake in Kingdom Holding from billionaire Alwaleed bin Talal
Updated 5 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has entered a deal to buy a SR5.7 billion ($1.5 billion) stake in Kingdom Holding Co. from Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal.

A 16.87-percent stake, representing 625 million shares of Kingdom Holding, will be transferred to the PIF, according to a bourse filing.

Upon completion of the transaction, Alwaleed bin Talal’s ownership will be reduced to 78.13 percent.

Founded in 1980, Riyadh-based Kingdom Holding is engaged in investment activities across diversified sectors.

In response to the move, the investment firm’s shares soared 8.8 percent to lead the gainers in early Sunday trading, with a share price of SR9.89 as of 10:53 a.m. Saudi time.

Topics: PIF Stock Market Prince Alwaleed bin Talal

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the trading week on Tadawul

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the trading week on Tadawul
Updated 51 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the trading week on Tadawul

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the trading week on Tadawul
Updated 51 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed lower last week as mixed earnings reports and volatile crude prices weighed on investor sentiment.

The main index TASI shed 2.24 percent to 12,427 points, while the parallel Nomu market was down 1.4 percent to 22,508 points.

While Saudi Arabia led the fall in the Gulf, stock exchanges in the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait recorded losses in Thursday’s session. The Omani bourse ended almost flat.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, Egypt’s primary index EGX30 gained 0.8 percent.

UAE indexes rebounded on Friday as Abu Dhabi’s ADX edged 0.9 percent higher and Dubai’s DFMGI inched up by 0.1 percent.

Oil prices settled slightly higher. Brent crude rose to $112.55 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude reached $110.28 a barrel.

Stock news

Malath Cooperative Insurance Co. turned into a net loss before Zakat amounting to SR21 million ($5.6 million) in the first quarter of 2022

Lazurde Co. for Jewelry saw its first-quarter profit increase by 34 percent to SR13.7 million

Real estate developer Red Sea International Co. narrowed losses by 42 percent to SR19 million last quarter

Buruj Cooperative Insurance Co.’s net loss before Zakat widened by 444 percent to SR31.8 million last quarter

First-quarter profit of Shariah-compliant real estate lending firm Saudi Home Loans Co. was up 9.8 percent to SR32.4 million

Wataniya Insurance Co. generated proceeds of SR53 million from its rump offering which was almost 400 percent covered

Maharah Human Resources Co.’s first-quarter profit dropped 20.8 percent to SR24.8 million despite a jump in sales

United International Transportation Co., or Budget Saudi, posted a 25 percent profit surge to SR60 million in the first quarter

Gulf Union Al Ahlia Insurance Co.’s rights issue was 27 percent covered, with subscriptions valued at SR62.5 million

The National Agricultural Development Co. reported a 137 percent jump in profit to SR15 million for the first quarter of 2022

The board of Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. proposed a capital reduction of 25 percent to SR223 million

Al-Baha’s board also recommended an initial public offering of its subsidiary Elegant Centers Co. on Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu

The East Gas Co., an affiliate of Saudi Arabian Amiantit, submitted a filing to the Capital Market Authority as it seeks direct listing on the parallel Nomu market

Ladun Investment Co.’s IPO price range was set between SR15 to SR18 per share

Food delivery platform Jahez signed an initial deal as it seeks to acquire The Chefz – one of its rivals in the Kingdom

Calendar

May 22, 2022

Start of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO subscription

Start of Ladun Investment Co.’s IPO book-building

May 23, 2022

Start of Anaam International Holding Group’s subscription to new shares and rights trading

May 25, 2022

End of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO subscription

May 26, 2022

End of Ladun Investment Co.’s IPO book-building

May 30, 2022

Close of Anaam International Holding Group’s rights trading

June 2, 2022

Close of Anaam International Holding Group’s new shares subscription 

Topics: Tadawul TASI Dubai Abu Dhabi Egypt Stock Markets

