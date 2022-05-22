Saudi Arabia reports 467 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia reported 467 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health. As a result, the total number of cases in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic grew to 763,042.
The authorities also confirmed two new COVID-19-related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,130.
Of the new infections, 133 were recorded in Jeddah, 119 in Riyadh, 48 in Madinah, 41 in Dammam and 40 in Makkah. Several other cities recorded fewer than 20 new cases each.
The ministry said that of the current cases, 77 were in critical condition.
The ministry also announced that 493 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic to 747,492.
It said that 6,420 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 23,416 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to more than 42 million.
More than 65 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with almost 25 million people fully vaccinated.
