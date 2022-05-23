You are here

Saudi Arabia's hospitality market needs $110bn to complete planned hotel room supply

View of Masjidil Haram Mosque in Makkah City, Saudi Arabia. (Shutterstock)
  • The research report also added that Accor Group will establish its place as the Kingdom’s largest hotel room operator
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s hospitality market, which is currently on a path of transition, needs $110 billion to complete the planned 310,000 hotel rooms, as envisioned by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, according to research by global property consultancy Knight Frank. 

Faisal Durrani, partner – head of Middle East Research at Knight Frank said that Saudi Arabia’s hospitality industry is now “moving from vision to reality.” 

He added, “The $110 billion herculean task of transforming Saudi Arabia’s hospitality landscape goes well beyond the delivery of extra hotel room keys. Care and attention must be taken to deliver the correct quantum of product in the right locations.” 

Durrani also made it clear that hotel operators will be competing with each other to secure projects in the future, as NEOM and Roua Al Madinah forecast to add around 80,000 keys each. 

The research report also added that Accor Group will establish its place as the Kingdom’s largest hotel room operator with around 28,000 rooms under management. 

Hilton Hotels will leapfrog from its current fifth spot to emerge as the country’s second-biggest hotel brand with almost 19,000 rooms by 2030. 

Calling the ongoing development a step towards the 'golden age of hospitality in Saudi Arabia', Turab Saleem, said, “Delivering the vast number of rooms the Kingdom has planned is going to bring with it a number of opportunities. This is the biggest hotel supply pipeline ever seen in the region.” 

Saleem also noted that development in the hospitality sector will result in the rise of parallel industries that will cater to the burgeoning number of visitors. 

He added, “Most importantly, regulations will need to be developed to manage all aspects of an international and vibrant tourism scene, ranging from hospitality labor to facilitating hospitality investments through streamlined processes.”

NEOM partners with SAUDIA to offer weekly international service from NEOM Bay Airport

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s multi-billion gigaproject NEOM, has partnered with the national flag carrier SAUDIA to offer a weekly service to international destinations from NEOM Bay Airport.

Planning to operate direct flights to selected regional and international destinations, SAUDIA will start weekly trips to Dubai International Airport by the end of June 2022.

It plans to expand to London soon thereafter, according to a statement. 

“This partnership is in line with SAUDIA’s ambition to support Saudi Vision 2030 by increasing passenger traffic domestically and regionally, as well as expanding our connections to global cities,” director general Ibrahim Al-Omar said. 

The collaboration represents the launch of commercial services at the airport. 

Germany's Siemens Energy offers $4.27bn to fully acquire Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy: NRG matters 

Germany’s Siemens Energy offers $4.27bn to fully acquire Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy: NRG matters 

RIYADH: Germany intends to pursue gas and renewable energy projects in Senegal to reduce dependence on Russia. Also, Siemens Energy AG has offered a significant amount to acquire the struggling Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA. In addition, Italy’s Eni SpA has pledged to invest a massive amount in the UK due to governmental pressure. Meanwhile, Denmark’s Topsoe is set to build Europe’s largest electrolyzer plant.

Looking at the bigger picture: 

·      Germany plans to boost gas and renewable energy-related projects with Senegal to curb the surge in energy and food prices as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war, Reuters reported, citing Chancellor Olaf Scholz. This comes as the West African country — with its billions of cubic meters of gas reserves — is anticipated to be a major gas producer in the region. The European country is already in talks with Senegalese authorities regarding gas extraction and liquefied natural gas, Scholz disclosed. 

Through a micro-lens:

·      German energy company Siemens Energy AG is offering as much as 4.04 billion euros ($4.27 billion) to fully acquire Spanish-German wind engineering company Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, Bloomberg reported. The figure reflects the equivalent of 18.05 euros per Siemens Gamesa share. This comes as Siemens Energy already owns 67 percent which currently holds a market value amounting to 11.4 billion euros, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News.

·      Italian multinational oil and gas company Eni SpA is planning to spend more than 2.5 billion euros ($2.4 billion) in the UK over the span of the coming four years, Bloomberg reported, citing reports by the Financial Times. This comes as the government has urged energy firms to raise investments in order to curb windfall tax. While 80 percent of expenditure is expected to be for carbon capture and renewable energy projects, the remaining 20 percent will be utilized in oil and gas production.

·      Danish chemical industry company Topsoe has announced that it intends to construct Europe’s largest electrolyzer-making plant, Reuters reported. The machines are set to produce green hydrogen in line with the clean energy shift that the European country is pursuing.

 

Egypt in focus — Financing agreements with the European Investment Bank hit $316 m since the beginning of 2022

Egypt in focus — Financing agreements with the European Investment Bank hit $316 m since the beginning of 2022

RIYADH: Financing agreements with the European Investment Bank have hit a significant amount since the beginning of 2022.

In addition, bilateral trade between Egypt and Brazil is set to be exempted from custom tariffs by 2026.

Separately, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has revealed a major financing package to back small and medium enterprises in the African country.

Meanwhile, the country launched a production line to manufacture liquid detergents as an alternative to importing them.

·The development financing agreements signed at the beginning of 2022 between Egypt and the European Investment Bank amounted to 300 million euros ($316 million), local newspaper Egypt Today reported, citing the Ministry of International Cooperation. This comes in addition to the two grants from the EU amounting to 24 million euros. The agreement falls in line with Egypt’s vision 2030 which aims to achieve sustainable development goals. 

·Most bilateral trade between Egypt and Brazil is expected to be exempted from custom tariffs by 2026, local newspaper Youm 7 reported, citing Brazil’s ambassador to Egypt, Antonio Patriota. This comes as a result of the free trade Mercosur agreement between the African country and countries of the group — including Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, and Paraguay — which was implemented back in 2017. 

·The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, has unveiled a $25 million financing package to support small and medium enterprises in Egypt in collaboration with the Export Development Bank of Egypt, local newspaper Daily News Egypt reported. 

·Egypt has launched a production line to manufacture liquid detergents instead of importing them, local newspaper Youm 7 reported, citing Minister of Trade and Industry Nevin Gamea. This comes as the Egyptian government is keen on providing the necessary assistance to industrial companies operating in the market in order to boost production and export capabilities and creating more job opportunities in the process.  

Kingdom Holding shares up 20% after Alwaleed bin Talal's $1.5bn deal with PIF

Kingdom Holding shares up 20% after Alwaleed bin Talal’s $1.5bn deal with PIF

RIYADH: Shares of Kingdom Holding have soared almost 20 percent since Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal sold part of his stake to the Public Investment Fund in a $1.5 billion deal.

The stock price rose 9.91 percent to touch SR10.98 ($2.9) as of 11:40 a.m. Saudi time on Monday, adding to a 9.9 percent gain from a day earlier.

PIF has acquired 16.87 percent, or 625 million shares, of Kingdom Holding's capital, cutting Alwaleed bin Talal’s stake to 78.13 percent.

Founded in 1980, Riyadh-based Kingdom Holding is engaged in investment activities across diversified sectors

Egypt GDP topped 5% in Q1: minister to CNBC Arabia

Egypt GDP topped 5% in Q1: minister to CNBC Arabia

CAIRO: Egypt's economy grew more than 5 percent in the first quarter of 2022, CNBC Arabia reported on Monday, citing Planning Minister Hala al-Saeed.

She also said the economy would grow around 6% in the 2021-22 fiscal year, which ends in June.

