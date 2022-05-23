Kravis wedding: Megan Fox makes a case for best-dressed guest in Zuhair Murad look

DUBAI: Reality television star Kourtney Kardashian and Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker got married in Portofino, Italy, this weekend — and in true Kardashian fashion, the nuptials were a stylish affair.
Hosted at L’Olivetta, a sprawling villa owned by Italian designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, the wedding was the pinnacle of a multi-day affair attended by the couple’s famous families and an intimate group of celebrity friends, including US actress Megan Fox who opted for a vampy look by Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad.
Other well-dressed guests included the new bride’s mother Kris Jenner and her siblings; Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.
Fox, who is a close friend of the newlyweds, attended the wedding with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly (born Colson Baker) wearing a black strapless taffeta gown with a beaded corset bodice on tulle from the Ras Baalbek-born designer’s fall 2021 couture collection. The gown featured a high slit that showed off her black sandals.
The 36-year-old made sure to embrace the festivities’ Italian theme as Murad’s 45-piece offering was inspired by the Italian city of Venice.
Poosh founder Kourtney and her rockstar husband’s Italian nuptials come less than a week after the pair were legally wed in a low-key ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, on May 15.
Last month, they had an impromptu Las Vegas wedding ceremony without a marriage license.
Other celebrity guests included Travis Barker’s Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus and his wife, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and TikToker Chase Hudson.
Kourtney’s children Mason, Penelope, and Reign were in attendance as were Kim and Kylie’s eldest children, North and Stormi, respectively. Barker’s son Landon, daughter Alabama and step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya also made the journey to the Italian riviera.
Meanwhile, Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West and Kylie’s partner Travis Scott did not attend the wedding. NBA player Tristan Thompson, with whom Khloe shares a daughter, was also not present.
Notably absent was Scott Disick, Kourtney’s previous longtime partner and the father to her three children.
The couple had noted fashion photographer Ellen Von Unwerth capture portraits of their nuptials.