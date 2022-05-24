You are here

  • Home
  • Tatum, Celtics blow away Heat to square series at 2-2

Tatum, Celtics blow away Heat to square series at 2-2

Tatum, Celtics blow away Heat to square series at 2-2
Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics shoots the ball during Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat on May 23, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yzb7g

Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

Tatum, Celtics blow away Heat to square series at 2-2

Tatum, Celtics blow away Heat to square series at 2-2
  • Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said his team had never been able to recover from a poor start
  • The series now swings back to Florida, with top seeds Miami hosting Game 5 on Wednesday
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

BOSTON: Jayson Tatum rediscovered his scoring touch with 31 points as the Boston Celtics thrashed the Miami Heat 102-82 to level their NBA Eastern Conference finals series on Monday.

Two days after dropping their opening home game of the best-of-seven finals, Boston came roaring back at the TD Garden with a one-sided Game 4 blowout that squares the series at 2-2.

Tatum also finished with eight rebounds and five assists, with support coming from Payton Pritchard (14 points) and Derrick White (13). Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams added 12 points apiece.

Al Horford led a hard-nosed Boston defensive effort with 13 rebounds and four blocks.

Victor Oladipo led the scoring for Miami with 23 points from the bench.

None of Miami’s starting lineup made double figures, making a paltry 18 points in total.

“We just came and redeemed ourselves,” Tatum said.

“We knew this was a game that we really needed, to protect home court. After the last game we were just ready to play, to get back out here and play better.

“It’s been a back and forth series so far. It’s best of three now, we’ll just go away now for game five and get ready.”

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said his team had never been able to recover from a poor start.

“They came out and jumped on us,” Spoelstra said. “I think more than anything our offense hurt us at the beginning. We just weren’t purposeful.

“But we’re not making any excuses. They outplayed us tonight for sure. We never could get any kind of a grip on the game.”

Spoelstra insisted that his team would mount a response in Game 5.

“This is part of the playoffs. There’s a lot of extreme highs and extreme lows, and a lot of emotion,” said Spoelstra. “You just have to stay the course and stay together.

“And it’s a great series. You have to embrace that.”

The game was effectively won in the first two quarters as Boston punished a strangely subdued start by Miami to race into a 29-11 lead in the first quarter.

Tatum, who had been restricted to just 10 points in Saturday’s Game 3 defeat, was back to his sharp-shooting best with 12 points in the first quarter alone.

With Miami’s offense unable to penetrate a Boston defense bolstered by the return of Williams, the Celtics kept the pressure on in the second quarter, extending the lead to 27 points at one stage.

There was no better illustration of Miami’s offensive impotence than the first-half points haul of their starting lineup.

With Jimmy Butler contributing just six points, the Heat’s starters totalled 10 points in the first half, with only Oladipo’s 18 points off the bench preventing a total humiliation.

Miami made just 11-of-40 attempts from the field in the first half, a shooting percentage of just 27.5 percent.

Any hopes Miami had of mounting a second-half fightback were quickly snuffed out in the third quarter.

Boston outscored the Heat 12-4 immediately after the interval to pull clear by a whopping 32 points with the lead at 69-37.

The departure of Williams with what appeared to be left knee soreness midway through the third quarter helped Miami reduce the deficit to 23 points at 73-50, but it was only a temporary reprieve.

Boston continued to score steadily at the start of the fourth quarter and were sitting on a 31-point lead at 88-57 with just under nine minutes remaining before closing out a wire-to-wire win.

The series now swings back to Florida, with top seeds Miami hosting Game 5 on Wednesday.

Topics: basketball NBA

Related

Celtics roll past Heat 127-102, tie Eastern Conference finals at 1-1
Sport
Celtics roll past Heat 127-102, tie Eastern Conference finals at 1-1
Butler tosses in 41 points as Heat take Game 1 from Celtics 118-107
Sport
Butler tosses in 41 points as Heat take Game 1 from Celtics 118-107

Man City title miracle all part of Pep’s plan

Man City title miracle all part of Pep’s plan
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

Man City title miracle all part of Pep’s plan

Man City title miracle all part of Pep’s plan
  • Guardiola kept his post-match promise by puffing on a cigar as he took to the stage at the end of the parade
  • City have now four titles in the last five years under Guardiola and six in the last 11 seasons
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Pep Guardiola joked it had been part of his plan for Manchester City to come from 2-0 down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 and claim the Premier League title as his side paraded the trophy through Manchester on Monday.

Needing to win to hold off Liverpool by a point to win the title, City were trailing 2-0 with 15 minutes remaining before three goals in five-and-a-half manic minutes at the Etihad.

Guardiola kept his post-match promise by puffing on a cigar as he took to the stage at the end of the parade.

City have now four titles in the last five years under Guardiola and six in the last 11 seasons.

“It was the plan, 0-2, calm, calm,” Guardiola said with a laugh. “And after we scored it was a great night.

“Everybody knows what has happened is an incredible achievement. This is the toughest league, in six years since we arrived we had four.

“The happiness on all the faces is the greatest reward we can get.”

Despite their domestic dominance, the Champions League has remained beyond City despite the billions spent amassing a stellar squad.

Another heartbreaking exit to Real Madrid in the semifinals earlier this month could have derailed their Premier League title charge, but they bounced back to take the necessary 10 points from the final four games.

“There was a lot of tension in the last month after (the defeat to Madrid) and a lot of difficult games.

“We never give up and we have to be so proud of the group.”

Many of the City squad looked to have spent most of the past 24 hours celebrating their triumph.

Ederson sprayed more than one of the fans clinging to lamp posts with champagne, while Jack Grealish offered to buy everyone on the roadside a shot if they wanted to meet him out in the city later on.

Kevin De Bruyne was far from alone in sporting dark glasses, admitting to being a “little bit drunk.”

The Belgian was named the club’s player of the year amid the celebrations.

Asked if he thought it was all over at 2-0, De Bruyne said: “For about 10 seconds. Then we just go and we did it. We did it the City way, I would say. Now it feels very sweet.”

The event also became a farewell party for club captain Fernandinho, who will return to his native Brazil this summer after nine years and 12 trophies with the club.

“When I came here for the first time and met someone from City they said, ‘Listen, we want you to be one of the leaders, we want you to be a champion’,” the 37-year-old said.

“When I look back all of the titles we won are really special.”

Topics: football Manchester city Man City

Related

Analysis Pure Hollywood ending to Premier League race as Manchester City are pushed to the limits by Liverpool
Sport
Pure Hollywood ending to Premier League race as Manchester City are pushed to the limits by Liverpool
Manchester City success a blueprint for Newcastle ambition, says Pep Guardiola
Sport
Manchester City success a blueprint for Newcastle ambition, says Pep Guardiola

Djokovic backs ATP, laments Wimbledon ‘lose-lose situation’

Djokovic backs ATP, laments Wimbledon ‘lose-lose situation’
Updated 24 May 2022
AP

Djokovic backs ATP, laments Wimbledon ‘lose-lose situation’

Djokovic backs ATP, laments Wimbledon ‘lose-lose situation’
  • The All England Club said last month it would not allow players from Russia or Belarus to compete when its Grand Slam tournament begins on June 27
Updated 24 May 2022
AP

PARIS: Novak Djokovic intends to defend his title at Wimbledon and supports the decision by the ATP men’s tour to withhold ranking points from that tournament as a show of unity among players — even though the move will negatively affect his hold on the No. 1 spot.

In response to a reporter’s question after his first-round victory at the French Open on Monday night, Djokovic called the All England Club’s ban of players from Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine “a mistake” and criticized Wimbledon organizers for their lack of communication.

“They haven’t discussed it with anybody from ATP or any individual players — or, for that matter, Russian or Belarusian players — to just communicate and understand whether there is a common ground where both sides could be making a compromise and something could work out,” Djokovic said about the All England Club. “So I think it was a wrong decision. I don’t support that at all.”

He called it a “lose-lose situation for everyone.”

Russia, with help from Belarus, began attacking Ukraine in late February. The All England Club said last month it would not allow players from Russia or Belarus to compete when its Grand Slam tournament begins on June 27; the ATP and the WTA women’s tour responded by announcing Friday they would not award ranking points to any players for results at Wimbledon.

Djokovic said he heard there might have been other options available to All England Club decision-makers than has been revealed, such as the possibility of exhibition matches to raise money to help Ukrainians in need.

Djokovic has had his run-ins with ATP management in the past, and even worked to create a separate players’ association, but on this matter he said he backs the tour.

“Collectively, I’m glad that players got together with the ATP, the governing body of men’s tennis, and showed to the Grand Slam that when there is a mistake happening — and there was, from the Wimbledon side — then we have to show that there’s going to be some consequences,” Djokovic said.

The ATP says that all players who earned ranking points at Wimbledon in 2021 (Djokovic earned the maximum 2,000 for taking the championship) will have those erased from their record as part of the usual 52-week system that counts someone’s best 19 tournaments over that span.

Whatever happens at the tournament in 2022 will have no bearing on a player’s standing.

“For me, or for the guys that did well last year, we are not only not going to have a chance to earn points, but we can’t defend them,” Djokovic said. “And there are some guys, obviously, who are not going to have a chance to earn points, of course. It’s a very unique and weird situation, I must say.”

Earlier in the day, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka said she was leaning toward skipping Wimbledon with no points on offer.

But Djokovic’s view was different.

“A Grand Slam is still a Grand Slam,” said the owner of 20 such titles, one shy of Rafael Nadal’s men’s record. “Wimbledon, for me, was always my dream tournament when I was a child. So I don’t look at it through the lens of points or of prize money. For me, it’s something else.”

Topics: Novak Djokovic Wimbledon French Open 2022 ATP tennis

Related

Djokovic back in a big final at Italian Open, against Tsitsipas
Sport
Djokovic back in a big final at Italian Open, against Tsitsipas
Djokovic into Rome semis to extend reign  as world No. 1, Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur mounts fightback to advance
Sport
Djokovic into Rome semis to extend reign  as world No. 1, Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur mounts fightback to advance

Tug-of-war over: With Mbappe staying, PSG lay first brick in rebuild

Tug-of-war over: With Mbappe staying, PSG lay first brick in rebuild
Updated 24 May 2022
AP

Tug-of-war over: With Mbappe staying, PSG lay first brick in rebuild

Tug-of-war over: With Mbappe staying, PSG lay first brick in rebuild
  • In addition to the colossal sums of money reportedly promised to the 23-year-old forward — financial terms of Mbappe’s new deal have not been disclosed — the France star has received guarantees that things will change in a big way
Updated 24 May 2022
AP

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe’s decision to reject Real Madrid and commit to Paris Saint-Germain for three more seasons marks the start of a large rebuilding project at the French league champion.

Since Qatari investors took over in 2011, PSG have been a dominant force in France but have consistently failed to replicate that success on the European stage despite spending massive amounts on star players.

Club officials hope Mbappe’s decision to snub the Spanish giant will finally lead to the conquest of club soccer’s biggest trophy, the Champions League.

In addition to the colossal sums of money reportedly promised to the 23-year-old forward — financial terms of Mbappe’s new deal have not been disclosed — the France star has received guarantees that things will change in a big way, with a new coach and a new sporting director likely to be appointed.

“The project has changed,” Mbappe told a news conference on Monday. “The club wants to change a lot of things on the sports side, so it gives me this desire to continue. My story here is not over.”

New players will also join this summer to boost a project that will be centered around the World Cup-winning forward. PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said last week that Mbappe will become “the cornerstone of the club’s project for the years to come, both on and off the pitch,” but the striker is adamant he has not requested the full powers.

“I am a soccer player, well anchored in a collective,” Mbappe said. “Even if, of course, players have different status in a team. I remain a soccer player, and I will not go beyond this role.”

Sitting next to his star player, Al-Khelaifi did not give many details about PSG’s reorganization but acknowledged he promised to sign new players if Mbappe stayed.

“Because he really deserves it,” Al-Khelaifi said, adding that money was not crucial in convincing Mbappe to reject Madrid’s offer and extend his glitzy partnership with Neymar and Lionel Messi at Parc des Princes.

“The most important thing for Kylian was the sporting project,” he said, insisting that clubs in Spain were in a position to offer more money than PSG.

In an interview with media relayed by Le Parisien newspaper, Mbappe said he received some guidance from French President Emmanuel Macron.

“Let’s just say it was good advice,” Mbappe said. “He wanted me to stay, that’s part of the negotiations. He is one of the different people I talked to.”

The first collateral victim of Mbappe’s prolonged stay in the French capital has been sports director Leonardo. The former Brazil international, who returned to the club three years ago, was fired over the weekend following intense discussions.

According to L’Equipe newspaper, his departure was crucial in the negotiations with Mbappe, who pushed for an overhaul of the hierarchy following PSG’s exit in the last 16 of the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid in March.

Luis Campos has been tipped as a replacement for Leonardo. The Portuguese is a renowned talent scout with connections in Europe and South America and has been enjoying an excellent relationship with Mbappe and his family. Campos, who previously worked at Lille and Monaco, played an influential role when Mbappe signed his first professional deal with the Principality side in 2016.

One thing that won’t immediately change at PSG, though, is their habit of frequently changing coaches. Mauricio Pochettino, who sealed PSG’s record-equaling 10th league title but could not avoid another Champions league failure, is unsure about his future at the helm of the Parisian team amid reports in the French media that he will be replaced soon. Speculation over the potential appointment of Zinedine Zidane has been growing in recent days.

To strengthen their squad, PSG officials have also discussed with Mbappe the prospect of recruiting a versatile full back and new midfielders. L’Équipe reported on Monday that PSG made a priority of signing Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni, with Ousmane Dembele also targeted.

Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco in 2017 when he was still a teenager. He has 171 goals in just 217 appearances for PSG and won three consecutive player of the season awards, and topped the French scoring charts in each of the last four seasons.

Mbappe has often said that playing for Madrid was his childhood dream, and the Frenchman did not rule out making the move one day.

“I am really focused on this new contract. What will happen in the future, I don’t know,” he said.

Topics: Kylian Mbappé Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) real madrid

Related

AP Source: Mbappé to stay at PSG after rejecting Real Madrid
Sport
AP Source: Mbappé to stay at PSG after rejecting Real Madrid
Angel Di Maria leaving PSG after seven seasons
Sport
Angel Di Maria leaving PSG after seven seasons

Hertha Berlin keep Bundesliga status with playoff victory at Hamburg

Hertha Berlin keep Bundesliga status with playoff victory at Hamburg
Updated 24 May 2022
AFP

Hertha Berlin keep Bundesliga status with playoff victory at Hamburg

Hertha Berlin keep Bundesliga status with playoff victory at Hamburg
  • After nine straight seasons in the Bundesliga, Hertha avoided their first relegation since 2011/12
Updated 24 May 2022
AFP

BERLIN: Hertha Berlin secured their place in the Bundesliga for next season with a 2-0 away win at Hamburg on Monday to take the promotion/relegation playoff 2-1 on aggregate.

“That is a huge relief. What the boys did was outstanding,” said Hertha sports director Fredi Bobic.

An early headed goal by Hertha captain Dedryck Boyata and a speculative second-half free kick from Marvin Plattenhardt saw Hertha turn their fortunes around in Monday’s return leg.

Hertha had lost the first leg 1-0 in Berlin last Thursday, but the visitors flew out of the traps in Hamburg when Boyata smashed in a header after just four minutes.

Falling behind subdued the hosts, who lacked the composure of the first leg.

Only a superb save by Hamburg goalkeeper Daniel Fernandes blocked a fierce shot by Hertha striker Ishak Belfodil with half-time approaching.

Hamburg rallied after the break with rightback Moritz Heyer testing Hertha goalkeeper Oliver Christensen with a long-range shot.

At the other end, Fernandes pulled off a brilliant save at the near post to block a shot by Plattenhardt, but the dead-ball specialist who was not to be denied.

The Germany defender launched a stunning free-kick from the left flank to the far post which curled over Fernandes and into the net on 63 minutes.

The goal put Hertha ahead on aggregate for the first time in the play-off tie as the visitors hung on despite increasing desperation from the Hamburg team.

Hertha finished with 10 men when Lucas Tousart was shown a second yellow card just before the final whistle as tempers flared in stoppage time.

After nine straight seasons in the Bundesliga, Hertha avoided their first relegation since 2011/12.

The aggregate defeat denied Hamburg a return to Germany’s top flight after four seasons since their 2018 relegation.

Hertha’s caretaker coach Felix Magath, 68, who won Bundesliga titles in charge of Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg, has kept the Berlin club up despite winning just three of his nine games in charge.

“We are massively grateful for what Felix has done, striking the right key to get the best out of the team,” added Bobic.

As a player, Magath scored Hamburg’s winning goal in the 1983 European Cup final win over Juventus and won three Bundesliga titles with the north German club.

Hamburg qualified for the playoff by finishing third in the second division while Hertha ended up third from bottom of the Bundesliga.

Topics: Bundesliga Hertha Berlin Hamburg

Related

Bayern Munich win record 10th consecutive Bundesliga
Sport
Bayern Munich win record 10th consecutive Bundesliga
Bundesliga game paused to allow Mainz defender Niakhate to break fast
Sport
Bundesliga game paused to allow Mainz defender Niakhate to break fast

Al-Hilal overcome Al-Ittihad to blow Saudi Pro League title race wide open

Al-Hilal overcome Al-Ittihad to blow Saudi Pro League title race wide open
Updated 24 May 2022
John Duerden

Al-Hilal overcome Al-Ittihad to blow Saudi Pro League title race wide open

Al-Hilal overcome Al-Ittihad to blow Saudi Pro League title race wide open
  • The 3-1 victory in Jeddah means the Saudi and Asian champions are only three points behind the leaders with three games left
Updated 24 May 2022
John Duerden

Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ittihad 3-1 on Monday evening to keep the Saudi Professional League title race well and truly alive.

Two goals from Michael and a Salem Al-Dawsari stunner gave the visitors a come-from-behind victory in this crucial Saudi El Clasico, reducing Al-Ittihad’s lead at the top to just three points with three games of the season remaining.

It was truly a champions’ performance from the title-holders, who lost the King’s Cup final to Al-Fayha in a penalty shootout at the same venue, King Abdullah Sport City Stadium, just four days ago.

Despite the disappointment of that setback, and the fatigue, they managed to prevent the Tigers from claiming a victory that would have all but guaranteed a first league title since 2009. Now, for the first time in this run-in, the pressure is really on Al-Ittihad and it is coming from Al-Hilal.

Played out in front of a packed and passionate crowd — and featuring a pre-match tiger tifo from the home fans that was truly world class — the game was a fantastic, breathless advert for Saudi Arabian football, featuring two top teams both desperate to win. Al-Hilal needed victory to remain in the title chase while Al-Ittihad had a chance to go nine points clear with three games to go.

The first half was a tale of two penalty claims, one of which was denied after a video assistant referee intervention and one that was not. The game started at a breakneck pace to the delight of an appreciative crowd that provided the perfect atmosphere for such a big game. Every touch by a man in blue was greeted by jeers, with the cheers reserved for the heroes in yellow and black.

The roof was almost blown off in anger when the referee pointed to the spot after 12 minutes when Al-Hilal’s Michael was hacked down by Abdulrahman Al-Obud on the edge of the area. There was no doubt at all that it was a foul but the home players protested that it had happened outside the area. The VAR agreed and the free-kick came to nothing.

There was controversy at the other end after 28 minutes when a shot from Igor Coronado hit Jang Hyun-soo’s arm and the referee awarded a penalty. This time there was no intervention by the VAR, though the official did take a good long look at replays on the monitor. Up stepped Romarinho, who coolly sent Abdullah Al-Mayouf the wrong way to give his side the lead.

It was canceled out three minutes before the break. Al-Ittihad goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe came out to punch a cross clear but the ball fell on the edge of the area to Michael, who volleyed it through a crowded area and past the prone shot stopper, injured by a collision, to equalize.

(Twitter: @Alhilal_FC)

There was no let up in pace in the second half. Both teams continued to push forward but just could not find the final ball to create clear chances, with defenders making important interceptions.

The most crucial of these came just before the hour mark and kept Al-Hilal level. Al-Mayouf came out of his area to clear a long ball from the Al-Ittihad half but was beaten to it by Abderrazak Hamdallah. The Moroccan’s low shot was heading for the back of the net until Ali Al-Bulaihi somehow managed to slide in and clear it to keep the scoreline at 1-1.

It did not remain that way for much longer before the champions showed their class with a stunning goal. Salman Al-Faraj’s cross from the right was headed by Odion Ighalo from the six-yard box back to the edge of the area where the onrushing Al-Dawsari jumped into the air and directed the bouncing ball into the top corner. It was a world-class finish. There were a couple of minutes of uncertainty while the VAR checked to make sure that Ighalo had been onside. It turned out he was, just.

Al-Ittihad were still recovering from that setback when they suddenly found themselves 3-1 down. It was another fabulous goal: Al-Dawsari’s pass from the right side split the defense but there was still plenty left for Michael to do. The Brazilian picked up the ball on the left edge of the area, cut inside and, despite the close attention of defenders in yellow and black, fired a low shot into the bottom corner.

(Twitter: @Alhilal_FC)

That really knocked the stuffing out of the hosts and from then, of the two teams it was Al-Hilal who looked much more likely to score. With eight minutes left, Michael, who was having his best game since joining the club, again came close.

The visitors returned to Riyadh with three priceless points and, perhaps, a new-found belief in themselves that the title race is far from over.

Topics: Saudi Pro League (SPL) Al-Hilal Al-ittihad Saudi El Clasico

Related

Fresh Al-Ittihad take on overworked Al-Hilal in Classico that could decide SPL title destination
Sport
Fresh Al-Ittihad take on overworked Al-Hilal in Classico that could decide SPL title destination
5 things we learned from Al-Feiha’s stunning defeat of Al-Hilal in King’s Cup final
Sport
5 things we learned from Al-Feiha’s stunning defeat of Al-Hilal in King’s Cup final

Latest updates

Tatum, Celtics blow away Heat to square series at 2-2
Tatum, Celtics blow away Heat to square series at 2-2
Saudi IT firm MIS reports 50% decline in profits as sales fall in the first quarter
Saudi IT firm MIS reports 50% decline in profits as sales fall in the first quarter
Saudi Rawabi Holding’s energy unit eyes $500m in pre-IPO funding: Bloomberg
Saudi Rawabi Holding’s energy unit eyes $500m in pre-IPO funding: Bloomberg
Man City title miracle all part of Pep’s plan
Man City title miracle all part of Pep’s plan
Two killed, 120 injured in Abu Dhabi gas explosion
Two killed, 120 injured in Abu Dhabi gas explosion

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.