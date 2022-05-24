You are here

Saudi ambassador discusses tourism and trade with British minister

Saudi ambassador discusses tourism and trade with British minister
Amanda Milling and Prince Khalid bin Bandar reviewed bilateral relations between the UK and Saudi Arabia during a meeting on Monday. (@amandamilling)
Saudi ambassador discusses tourism and trade with British minister

Saudi ambassador discusses tourism and trade with British minister
  • Milling said she was delighted to meet Prince Khalid bin Bandar
  • Officials held important discussions on enhancing strategic partnership between the UK and Saudi Arabia
LONDON: Britain’s Minister of State for Asia and the Middle East met with the Saudi ambassador to the UK at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on Monday.

Amanda Milling and Prince Khalid bin Bandar reviewed bilateral relations between the UK and Saudi Arabia and ways to support them, Saudi Press Agency reported.

They also discussed regional and international issues of common interest.

Milling said she was delighted to meet the Kingdom’s ambassador and that the two officials held important discussions on enhancing the strategic partnership between the UK and Saudi Arabia to increase tourism, tackle shared threats, and develop trade and investment.   

Topics: Saudi Arabia UK tourism trade Prince Khalid bin Bandar Amanda Milling

WEF 2022: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister calls for global dialogue, cooperation

WEF 2022: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister calls for global dialogue, cooperation
Updated 58 min 59 sec ago
ROMMER M. BALABA

WEF 2022: Saudi Arabia's foreign minister calls for global dialogue, cooperation

WEF 2022: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister calls for global dialogue, cooperation
  • Kingdom ‘working hard’ to open pathways to discussion among major powers, Davos forum told
Updated 58 min 59 sec ago
ROMMER M. BALABA

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has called for global dialogue and cooperation amid an escalation in geostrategic competition between major powers US, China and Russia.

“If we learned anything on COVID-19, it is that we need to focus on cooperation, we need to continue to look toward avenues to foster cooperation,” the top Saudi diplomat told a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, which tackled the global geopolitical outlook in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The three major powers are forging geostrategic shifts — Russia with its recent military incursion, China through its massive Belt and Road Initiative, and the US with new economic and military ties.

US President Joe Biden this week met with other leaders of the Quad security group —  Japan, Australia and India —  who stressed their determination to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region in the face of increasing assertiveness from Beijing.

“Even when there is difference, there is competition, we need to find mechanisms to talk to each other. And the Kingdom having a relationship with all the major players and playing a role in a very important part of the world, we hope that we can facilitate some of the dialogue, especially when you talk on the context of the China-US,” Prince Faisal said.

China has become a major trading partner for Saudi Arabia, with shipments to the Asian nation reaching $33.4 billion in 2020 — mostly crude and oil derivatives — and exports growing by an average 19 percent annually during the past 25 years.

The US, meanwhile, has a longstanding security relationship with the Kingdom, its largest foreign military sales customer with more than $100 billion in active sales.

However, without cooperation, especially on issues such as food security, “we will be facing significant difficulties, especially in the developing world,” Prince Faisal said.

“The Kingdom is a member of the G20, but it is also a developing country, and we feel very strongly to help set the global agenda in a way that supports the rest of the developing world,” he added.

While the global stage is seeing growing geostrategic challenges, Prince Faisal is hopeful that increased diplomatic activity in the Middle East can open more pathways to dialogue and cooperation.

“I certainly hope so, and we are working very hard to make that happen,” he said.

“The Kingdom has Vision 2030, which is a very broad-ranging vision. We can only do that if we have a safe and secure region, a region that is stable. And that can only happen with the cooperation of all our neighbors, so we would continue that path of dialogue and cooperation,” Prince Faisal told the WEF panel.

During the same discussion, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that “Russian aggression was unthinkable two years ago,” adding: “I did not expect aggression would happen on that scale.”

The Polish leader said: “I cannot accept as a neighbor that Russia violates international laws. There was no other reason for Russia to invade Ukraine. That invasion was purely from the imperial ambitions of Russia.”

Finnish Foreign Affairs Minister Pekka Haavisto said that he was pleased “major NATO countries have delivered us security assurances, despite not yet being members.”

Finland viewed NATO “as a group of democratic countries (with) common values and very strong trans-Atlantic cooperation,” he said.

Sweden and Finland, both neutral during the Cold War, last week formally applied to join the NATO alliance, spurred by Moscow’s war against Kyiv.

The latter shares a 1,300-kilometer border with Russia, raising concerns over what Haavisto described as Moscow’s willingness “to take higher risks.”

“We see a totally different risk-taking ability, with Russia acting in a very unpredictable way,” he said.

Topics: Prince Faisal bin Farhan WEF 2022 Saudi Arabia

Japanese delegation completes training program in Saudi Arabia

Japanese delegation completes training program in Saudi Arabia
Updated 24 May 2022
Arab News Japan

Japanese delegation completes training program in Saudi Arabia

Japanese delegation completes training program in Saudi Arabia
Updated 24 May 2022
Arab News Japan

RIYADH: A number of young Japanese diplomats completed a training program organized by Prince Saud Al-Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies and Jouf University.

The program was part of an initiative aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Japan and included field visits, educational lectures, and tours in Riyadh and Jouf.

The Japanese diplomats visited a large number of public and private agencies including the Foreign Affairs Committee at the Shoura Council, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Economy and Planning, the Ministry of Culture, the headquarters of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh, King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center, Princess Noura bint Abdul Rahman University and the headquarters of Arab News.

They also attended lectures on the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and its most important achievements since its launching.

The diplomats learned about Saudi Arabia’s energy sector and its future prospects, as well as the Kingdom’s efforts in combatting terrorism, and combatting financing extremism.

Jouf University organized lectures on pre-Islamic Arabic literature, and organized a distinguished touristic program to present the civilizational heritage of the region.

At the end of the training program, the Japanese delegation praised the economic, social and cultural achievements of Vision 2030, which has opened new horizons for economic diversification and income diversity, and rendered the Saudi economy a role model to achieve the objectives of sustainable development.

They also praised the beauty of the Jouf region and the touristic, archeological and historical landmarks that it includes.

The program organized by Prince Saud Al-Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies to train Japanese diplomats was launched in 2015 based on a joint statement by Japan and Saudi Arabia on the occasion of the visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Japan in 2014.

This story was originally published on Arab News Japan

Saudi deputy defense minister, US central command chief discuss defense coordination

Saudi deputy defense minister, US central command chief discuss defense coordination
Updated 24 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi deputy defense minister, US central command chief discuss defense coordination

Saudi deputy defense minister, US central command chief discuss defense coordination
  • Prince Khalid visited the Central Command’s headquarters in Tampa, Florida, as part of the official visit to the US of his delegation, which began last Tuesday
Updated 24 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Prince Khalid bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s deputy minister, on Monday met the commander of the US Central Command, General Michael Kurilla, to discuss developments in the Middle East.

“We discussed our joint defense coordination, addressing regional challenges, and stressed the need to work together on preserving regional and global stability,” Prince Khalid said on Twitter.

Prince Khalid visited the Central Command’s headquarters in Tampa, Florida, as part of the official visit to the US of his delegation, which began last Tuesday.

The CentCom’s area of responsibility covers the Middle East, including Egypt in Africa, and Central Asia and parts of South Asia.

On Sunday, Prince Khalid met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington during which they affirmed their countries’ common vision to confront Iran’s destabilizing policies in the region.

They also discussed the latest developments in Yemen, with Prince Khalid reaffirming Saudi Arabia’s aspirations for the Yemenis “to reach a comprehensive political solution that would move Yemen to peace and development.”

He said the UN and world organizations need “to put pressure on Houthi militias to open Taiz roads, deposit the revenues of Hodeidah port and engage seriously in peace efforts to move Yemen to security, stability, construction and prosperity.”
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia United States US Central Command Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman General Michael Kurilla

Saudi leaders congratulate new Australian PM on being sworn in

Saudi leaders congratulate new Australian PM on being sworn in
Updated 24 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi leaders congratulate new Australian PM on being sworn in

Saudi leaders congratulate new Australian PM on being sworn in
  • Australia’s new prime minister was sworn in Monday and flew to Tokyo for a summit with US President Joe Biden
Updated 24 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman congratulated Anthony Albanese on his being sworn in as the new prime minister of Australia, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Tuesday.

In a cable, the king wished the prime minister success and the Australian people further progress and prosperity.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar cable to Albanese.

Australia’s new prime minister was sworn in Monday and flew to Tokyo for a summit with US President Joe Biden while vote counting continued to determine whether he will control a majority in a Parliament that is demanding tougher action on climate change.

“I want to lead a government that has the same sentiment of optimism and hope that I think defines the Australian people,” Albanese said in his hometown of Sydney before flying to the national capital Canberra to be sworn in.

Albanese and Malaysian-born Penny Wong, Australia’s first foreign minister to be born overseas, were sworn into office by Governor-General David Hurley before the pair flew to Tokyo for a security summit on Tuesday with Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We will return (from Japan) on Wednesday and set about implementing our agenda, our agenda that received the endorsement of the Australian people,” Albanese said, highlighting items such as climate change, affordable child care and strengthening Medicare.

(With AP)

Topics: Saudi Arabia Australia King Salman Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Anthony Albanese

Saudi FM visits Misk Youth Council pavilion, Saudi Cafe at Davos

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan attends events on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum. (SPA)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan attends events on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum. (SPA)
Updated 24 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi FM visits Misk Youth Council pavilion, Saudi Cafe at Davos

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan attends events on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum. (SPA)
Updated 24 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan visited the Youth Council pavilion of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Misk Foundation, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
Prince Faisal also the Saudi Tourism Authority booth, during his participation in the World Economic Forum (Davos), in Switzerland.
The foreign minister was briefed on the youth dialogue sessions, with the aim of developing young people and enabling them to find creative solutions that seek to address future challenges facing the world.
He also toured the “Saudi Cafe” managed by the Saudi Tourism Authority, represented by the national tourism promotion of “Spirit of Saudi Arabia,” where Saudi coffee is served.
The initiative also includes presenting integrated information about tourism in the Kingdom, to raise awareness about the Kingdom as a tourist destination, for the participants in the Davos forum.

Topics: Saudi Arabia WEF 2022 Davos Prince Faisal bin Farhan

