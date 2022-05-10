Saudi ambassador to UK visits citizens in London hospitals, wishes them happy Eid

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Britain visited citizens currently being treated at hospitals in London to wish them a happy Eid.
Prince Khalid bin Bandar checked up on Saudi patients, the stages of their treatment, and services provided to them, stressing the keenness of the Kingdom’s leadership to provide care and assistance to citizens at home and abroad.
The ambassador also presented the patients with Eid gifts.
Over 1.5 million people visit Madinah during Umrah season
Iraqi pilgrims topped the list this year with 313,815 visitors, followed by Pakistani pilgrims, with a total of 201,003 pilgrims
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said that its teams had carried out 900 field visits to monitor the level of services provided by Umrah companies during the last Ramadan season
Updated 10 May 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
JEDDAH: More than 1.5 million people have arrived in Madinah since the beginning of this year’s Umrah season.
According to a report issued by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah’s Madinah department, 1,542,960 pilgrims have visited the Prophet’s Mosque, with 242,580 still in the holy city as of Monday.
In terms of visitor nationality, the report showed that Iraqi pilgrims topped the list this year with 313,815 visitors, followed by Pakistani pilgrims, with a total of 201,003 pilgrims. Indonesian and Egyptian pilgrims came next with 171,898 and 95,907 pilgrims respectively.
The report also showed that more than 262,780 permits were electronically issued during Ramadan for worshippers to perform their prayers at the Holy Rawdah and pay respects to the Prophet Muhammad and his two companions, Abu Bakr Al-Siddique and Omar bin Al-Khattab. The report added that more than 116,000 of these permits were issued for women.
It also added that the Umrah app, Eatmarna, had issued 2,785,718 Rawdah visit permits since the beginning of the season, and over 6.6 million Umrah visit permits for worshippers from around the world during the last month of Ramadan.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said that its follow-up and control teams had carried out 900 field visits to monitor the level of services provided by Umrah companies during the last Ramadan season. The ministry added that 950,000 visitors participated in its questionnaire on measuring pilgrims satisfaction with the services provided.
The ministry noted that its automated services had provided swift responses to the worshippers’ inquiries during Ramadan through its multi-language Twitter accounts, emails or via its guidance and instructions services.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has set Shawwal 30 (May 31) as the deadline for overseas Muslims to obtain an Umrah visa. The decision was taken in coordination with the Saudi Foreign Ministry.
Yemeni conjoined twins to be transported to Riyadh following King Salman directive
The twins are named Mawaddah and Rahmah and are joined together at the lower chest and abdomen
Updated 10 May 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: King Salman has directed the transfer of a set of Yemeni conjoined twin girls to the King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh for medical examinations and to explore the possibility of their separation.
The twins are named Mawaddah and Rahmah and are joined together at the lower chest and abdomen.
The supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center and the head of the medical team for separating conjoined twins Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah explained that the king’s humanitarian gesture is an extension of his many humanitarian acts towards the needy all around the world.
He added that King Salman attaches great importance to the Saudi National Program for Separating Conjoined Twins and that the program is supported by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The initiative is a continuation of the Kingdom’s various humanitarian services to Arab and Muslim countries and the world at large, Al-Rabeeah added.
Saudi Arabia, UAE hold meeting to enhance security cooperation
The heads of the delegation signed a draft MoU on the protection of data and information and enhancing cooperation shared during joint security projects
Updated 10 May 2022
Arab News
The joint committee between the interior ministries of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates held a meeting on Monday on enhancing the security cooperation between the two countries, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.
The Saudi delegation was headed by Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Faleh, Under-Secretary at the Saudi Ministry of Interior, while the UAE delegation was headed by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al-Khaili, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior.
Major General Khalifa Hareb Al-Khaili said the meeting was a reflection of the relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, according to WAM.
The heads of the delegation signed a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the protection of data and information and enhancing cooperation shared during joint security projects, according to WAM.
Saudi leaders condole with Egypt on victims of terrorist attack in Sinai
The attack in the restive northern part of the Sinai Peninsula killed 11 security personnel of a water pumping station
Updated 10 May 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the victims of a terrorist attack that took place east of the Suez Canal on Saturday, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Tuesday.
“As we share with you the pain of this affliction, we send to Your Excellency, the families of the deceased and the Egyptian people, our deepest and sincere condolences,” the king said, reiterating the Kingdom’s stand with Egypt and its people.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar cable to the Egyptian president.
The attack in the restive northern part of the Sinai Peninsula killed 11 security personnel of a water pumping station. Five others were wounded in the attack, according to the Egyptian military.
During a meeting of the Supreme Council of the Egyptian Armed Forces on Sunday, President El-Sisi said he has directed law enforcers to cleanse Sinai of terrorist elements.
He stressed the need to continue implementing all security measures that contribute to eliminating terrorism in all its forms.
Jeddah Yacht Club opens with thrilling performances and fireworks
More than 12 different water activities like jet boats, sailing lessons, diving with dolphins among others on offer for visitors
Updated 10 May 2022
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: Jeddah Yacht Club zone was launched on Sunday as part of Jeddah Season 2022.
Located at the marina area of Jeddah Waterfront, which is the Kingdom’s first tourist marina, the opening day began with a parade of live theatrical performances featuring more than 100 costumed entertainers.
The zone entrance offers people a breathtaking view of the sea and of a fleet of luxurious yachts from around the world.
Visitors can enjoy shopping from well-known high-end brands, enjoy delicacies at the finest restaurants and cafes, and take part in family-friendly water sports.
Jamal Al-Ghamdi, operation manager at Jeddah Yacht Club Marina, told Arab News: “Since the yacht club is a direct international port, we have received quite a good number of participating boats from around the globe. During Jeddah Season, we are focusing on providing fun and entertaining water activities, including sailboat activities, rather than only yacht shows. There will be more than 12 different water (activities) such as water theater, jet boats, sailing lessons, experience diving with sharks, dolphins, and more.”
Jeddah Yacht Club was considered Saudi Arabia’s first sailing school, said Ahmad Bajuaid, a senior coordinator from the marina.
“No one is familiar with the idea of sailing here since it is not a common sport among the Saudi community, although we have a wonderful sea,” he told Arab News. “We have established a sailing academy where we will be offering sailing training sessions as we have a group of sailing boats from Holland. Many of the club’s foreign visitors have told me that they have heard a lot about our beautiful famous Corniche in Jeddah, and now they are more than pleased to enjoy visiting us.”
The club can accommodate more than 100 yachts 135 meters in length and 8 meters in depth. There is also an exclusive beach for its members.
The opening day closed with the Jeddah skies lighting up with a fireworks display.
Saudi social media influencer Faisal Al-Ghazzawi and others were at the event.
"Such an event is a quantum leap for Jeddah Corniche. I believe more wonderful activities are coming. Jeddah Season is a way to show the world how fantastic Jeddah city is,” said Al-Ghazzawi.
Jeddah Season is part of the Saudi Seasons initiative, which was launched to enrich the lives of people in the Kingdom and introduce the country as an important world tourist destination.
The initiative is aimed at highlighting culture, entertainment, and sports in the Kingdom.
Activities at the Jeddah Yacht Club zone run from May 8 until June 19 from 4. p.m until 3. a.m.
Jeddah Season's nine zones will hold events related to their historical and cultural aspect of their location and function.
Tickets are available at https://jeddahseason.sa/index.html.