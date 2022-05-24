You are here

Mining industry won’t cope with rising demand without circularity, Eurasian Resources CEO says

The global mining industry needs more attention and investment from external investors which were not seen. (Shutterstock)
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: The mining industry will not be able to cope with rising demand without circularity, the CEO of Eurasian Resources group has said.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum session in Davos, Benedikt Sobotka added that this would mean higher prices and more inflation for consumers in the developing world. 

“The demand is incredibly wasteful. To give you just one number per year, there’s about 50,000,000 tons of electronic waste being thrown away,  17 percent of that is being recycled,” he said.

“The time of cheap commodities is over,” Sobotka said, pointing to minerals and metals, as they have energy cost increases that make them more expensive. 

The global mining industry needs more attention and investment from external investors which were not seen, he said, adding that it is valued at $1.5 trillion, which is a fraction of what it is actually worth in terms of value creation for the world. 

Reuters

Reuters

DOHA: The Qatar Investment Authority cannot exit the Russian market and is waiting to assess its position there because of the Ukraine crisis, the sovereign wealth fund’s chief investment officer for Europe, Russia and Turkey said on Tuesday. 

“We can’t do much in Russia ... We have to really assess where to stand on those opportunities there. I think it is a very difficult position for us, being an investor with one name,” said Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi. 

QIA owns a 19 percent stake in Russian state-backed oil giant Rosneft, which Al-Hammadi said is the fund’s only holding “of significance” in Russia. 

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Food prices are projected to increase by another 14 percent in 2022, after hitting historic highs in 2021, said the International Monetary Fund. 

In its latest World Economic Outlook, the international agency noted that the commodity markets in the Middle East and North Africa are being impacted by the Russia-Ukraine war inflation, with prices sharply rising.

In a blog published on the IMF website, its economists warned that “higher commodity prices, propelled upwards by war in Ukraine, will have a significant economic impact on the region.”

The IMF expects the regional inflation rate to remain high at 13.9 percent in 2022, a substantial increase from last year.

Following the Russian invasion, oil prices skyrocketed to $130 per barrel, and are expected to average $107 by 2022, up $38 from 2021, it added.

In its Regional Economic Outlook, the IMF had revised its forecast for growth in the MENA as a whole by 0.9 percentage points to 5 percent, but it said: “This reflects improved prospects for oil exporters helped by rising oil and gas prices.”

For oil-importing countries, the agency marked down its projections, “as higher commodity prices add to the challenges stemming from elevated inflation and debt, tightening global financial conditions, uneven vaccination progress, and underlying fragilities and conflict in some countries.”

 

Reem Walid

Reem Walid

RIYADH: The bilateral trade between Egypt and Brazil has grown significantly to reach $2.6 billion, making the Latin American country its top trading partner. The North African country is seeking to bolster cooperation in the industrial sector with the UAE, and Jordan. Egypt is also preparing to issue the first sovereign sukuk before the fiscal year ends. Meanwhile, Egypt’s Tatweer Misr and France’s Schneider Electric signed an agreement to help build and manage smart cities in the country.

·      Trade volume between Egypt and Brazil currently stands at $2.6 billion, making Egypt the first trading partner of Brazil amid Arab countries, local newspaper Youm 7 reported, citing Khaled Hanafi, secretary-general of the Federation of Arab Chambers of Commerce. This is mainly attributed to the growth of bilateral relations between the two countries over the past few months.

·      Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has followed up on the government’s efforts to boost cooperation with the UAE and Jordan in the industrial sector during a meeting held on Sunday, local newspaper Daily News Egypt reported. The three countries are eager to foster joint projects that will potentially create added value to their economies and bolster competitive indicators, as well as economic growth rates.

·      Egypt is preparing to issue the first sovereign sukuk before the end of the current fiscal year, local newspaper Youm 7 reported, citing Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait. This will provide the necessary financing for investment projects included in the economic and social development plan in the state’s general budget. Such a move is also expected to lure local and international investors, who prefer financial transactions in line with the Islamic Shariah.

·      Egyptian industrial real estate agency Tatweer Misr and French multinational company Schneider Electric have signed an agreement regarding the integration of technological innovation in projects to build and manage smart cities, local newspaper Daily News Egypt reported. Under the agreement, Tatweer Misr will be able to use Schneider Electric’s iTWO platform which poses as one of the most efficient solutions to manage real estate projects.

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Jabal Omar Development Co., one of Saudi Arabia’s largest listed property developers, has seen its losses narrow by 47 percent in the first quarter, due to improved post-pandemic business operations.

Makkah-based Jabal Omar posted SR182 million ($49 million) in losses, compared to losses amounting to SR345 million a year earlier, a bourse filing showed.

The slightly improved results accompanied an increase in revenue of 408 percent year-on-year to SR110 million.

The firm said it benefited from the easing of pandemic restrictions, noting that “business operations gained momentum in hotels and malls.”

 It added that day-to-day costs were cut, supported by the company’s implementation of cost optimization initiatives.

“Looking ahead, we remain optimistic, especially as the Hajj season approaches and the increasing number of Umrah pilgrims we have seen, setting a strong indicator for what to expect going forward post-COVID,” said CEO Khalid Al Amoudi.

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Al-Jouf Cement Co. has recorded a profit decline of 74 percent in the first quarter of 2022, resulting from a drop in sales.
The cement producer, which is based in the northwest of the Kingdom, saw its profit reach SR5.6 million ($1.5 million) in the first quarter of 2022, down from SR21 million in the prior-year period, according to a bourse filing.

This was accompanied by a decrease in revenues, which plummeted by 28 percent to SR49 million from SR68 million in the same period last year.

 

