ITFC boosts funds for Egypt by $3bn to deal with rising wheat prices

Egypt is one of the biggest importers of wheat in the world, and most of the grains come from Ukraine and Russia. 
RIYADH: The International Islamic Trade Finance Corp. has provided Egypt an additional $3 billion to support the North African country amid soaring wheat prices fueled by the Ukraine war.

As per the new agreement, Egypt’s total funding is now doubled to $6 billion, Bloomberg reported citing Egypt’s Supply Minister Aly El-Moselhy in his interview with the MBC TV channel.

The government is also offering incentives to farmers to produce wheat and also setting an output quota to tackle the shortage of the grain primarily driven due to the ongoing tensions in Ukraine. Farmers will not be allowed to sell the rest of their crops outside the official procurement system without a license. 

Egypt is one of the biggest importers of wheat in the world, and most of the grains come from Ukraine and Russia. 

After Russia started invading Ukraine wheat prices soared, and the Egyptian government is seeking to maintain price stability and secure reserves of basic foodstuffs amid the fallout from the war.

RIYADH: The US Securities and Exchange Commission has slapped  BNY Mellon, the corporate investment banking company, $1.5 million fines over an environmental, social and governance case.

The New York-based company had reportedly distorted and cut information about ESG investment considerations for mutual funds that it managed, according to the Financial Times. 

From July 2018 to September 2021, BNY Mellon has been stating that all investments in the funds had gone through an ESG quality review, but the SEC stated that was not always the case. 

DUBAI: San Francisco-based Cloudflare has announced that it will open its first regional office in the Middle East in Dubai, as the firm further aims to support its EMEA operations, the company said in a press release.

The company also appointed Bashar Bashaireh as its first managing director for the Middle East and Turkey.

“This has always been an important region for us with an emerging, young population hungry for content delivered at high Internet bandwidth, and Dubai is home to one of our 27 data centers located in the Middle East and Turkey,” said Andy Lockhart, head of Europe, Middle East and Africa Sales at Cloudflare.

The new Dubai-based team will help the company grow brand awareness, acquire and support customers, and recruit new talent.

Bashar Bashaireh said: “With digital transformation and increased cloud adoption, organizations are in need for a fast, secure and reliable Internet, more than ever, to optimally serve and secure their customers, partners, and employees, and Cloudflare is leading this transition.”

Founded in 2010, Cloudflare acts as a reverse proxy between a website’s visitor and the Cloudflare customer’s hosting provider. The company calls itself a security, performance, and reliability firm.

RIYADH: UAE-based venture capital firm Cypher Capital has set up an ecosystem fund with the data exchange and monetization platform Ocean protocol to allocate $5 million in its projects.

The open-source protocol facilitates the exchange and monetization of data and data-based services, allowing people to buy and share information securely while preserving privacy, according to a statement. 

Cypher Capital will review Ocean Protocol’s proposals and its $5 million investment will be spread across 20 projects over 24 months, or two or three investments of a minimum of a quarter-million dollars per quarter if a project is recommended by the Ocean Protocol team.

“Cypher Capital’s commitment to invest in the Ocean Protocol ecosystem is a recognition of the potential of a new data economy and Ocean’s leading role in the space,” founder Bruce Pon said. 

“The Ocean ecosystem has generated a pipeline of promising projects which are nearing viability for seed funding. Meanwhile, Cypher Capital brings deep connections with the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia,” he added. 

Cypher Capital is a venture capital firm that focuses on crypto, blockchain, and digital asset-related projects worldwide.

RIYADH: The Public Investment Fund-backed Saudi developer ROSHN has invited contractors to submit bids for the construction of the second phase of its Sedra residential scheme in Riyadh.

Contractors have until July 20 to submit their bids, MEED reported .

The range of work involves the construction, testing, commissioning and handover of 2,171 single family units, according to MEED.

RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority, known as Mawani, partnered with retail store Abyat to build a SR100 million ($26 million) regional logistics center at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam for distribution and assembly.

The center will be built over an area exceeding 81 sq. km, according to a statement. 

“The agreement reflects the authority’s efforts in utilizing Saudi ports’ location which is positioned on international trade lines, to create regional centers for distribution and shipping, along with facilitating the supply chain and trade in the region,” said Mawani President Omar Talal Hariri.

As per the agreement, the center will be developed in the supporting services area at the port.

