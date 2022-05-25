Kamco Invest’s credit rating maintained at BBB with stable outlook

RIYADH: Kuwait-listed Kamco Invest’s long-term and short-term credit ratings have been maintained at “BBB” and “A3”, respectively, with a stable outlook, by Capital Intelligence.

The rating was issued by the firm in its most recent report, highlighting two key strengths for Kamco, according to a statement.

The first is its “strong funding and liquidity base” and the second is “the company’s business model with substantial assets under management.”

The Kuwaiti asset management, investment banking and brokerage firm has $14.6 billion of assets under management, according to its website.

“Capital Intelligence’s investment grade rating of Kamco Invest reaffirms the strength of the company’s financial position, business model, and management capabilities,” said CEO, Faisal Mansour Sarkhou.

He added: “The rating follows a record year in terms of our performance and the size of our AUM, positively reflecting the robustness of our evolving business model and range of offerings.”