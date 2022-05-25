You are here

  • Home
  • France charges 18-yr-old over Daesh attack plot: judicial source

France charges 18-yr-old over Daesh attack plot: judicial source

France charges 18-yr-old over Daesh attack plot: judicial source
Policemen, firefighters and emergency service members stand in a blocked street in Paris centre after one person was killed by a man armed with a knife in 2018. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mmzh6

Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

France charges 18-yr-old over Daesh attack plot: judicial source

France charges 18-yr-old over Daesh attack plot: judicial source
  • Initial investigations indicated that he planned to carry out a terror attack
  • The man had been detained in the Drome region of southeast France
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: French authorities have charged an 18-year-old man on suspicion of planning an imminent terror attack with a knife in the name of Daesh militants, a judicial source said on Wednesday.
Initial investigations indicated that he planned to carry out a terror attack “in the name of Daesh, to which he had pledged allegiance,” said the source, who asked not to be named.
The source added that the man had been detained in the Drome region of southeast France and charged in Paris.
The man, from a Muslim family, had adopted extremist views and was considered a threat, sparking France’s anti-terror prosecutors office (PNAT) to open an investigation on May 19, a source close to the case said.
Police arrested him on Friday and a video of him swearing allegiance to Daesh was found in his possession.
The source did not say whom he was planning to target in the attack or in which location.
France saw a wave of militant attacks from 2015 that left hundreds dead and pushed the country to its highest level of security alert.
There has been no repeat of a mass atrocity in the last years, but there have been several deadly attacks carried out by lone individuals.

Topics: France Paris knife attack Daesh

Related

FBI foils Daesh plot to assassinate George W. Bush
World
FBI foils Daesh plot to assassinate George W. Bush
A helicopter gunship flies above a Turkish military vehicle in Syria’s northeastern Hasakeh province. (AFP file photo)
Middle-East
Turkey foils Daesh suicide bomber in province bordering Syria

Pakistan’s ex-PM denies deal with govt, will rally in Islamabad until elections announced

Pakistan’s ex-PM denies deal with govt, will rally in Islamabad until elections announced
Updated 14 sec ago
Shahjahan Khurram and Aamir Saeed

Pakistan’s ex-PM denies deal with govt, will rally in Islamabad until elections announced

Pakistan’s ex-PM denies deal with govt, will rally in Islamabad until elections announced
  • Videos on social media, TV show police clashing with protesters
  • Authorities use shipping containers, trucks to block major roads into capital
Updated 14 sec ago
Shahjahan Khurram and Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Clashes between anti-government protesters and police continued in major Pakistani cities on Wednesday as former prime minister Imran Khan set out to the capital for a demonstration he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections, denying reports of a deal with the administration and saying that he would rally until fresh polls were called.
Khan was removed from office in a vote of no-confidence last month after losing his majority in parliament. The former premier has alleged his ouster was part of a Washington-backed foreign conspiracy and refused to recognize the new government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The US has denied the allegations.
Since his ouster, Khan has held public rallies across Pakistan to demand early elections. Last Sunday he announced that he would lead a massive rally to the capital and hold a sit-in until the government announced a date for polls. The government on Tuesday said it would not let Khan’s march enter Islamabad on the grounds that it aimed to spread “chaos and anarchy” in the country.
After media reports that Khan’s party had reached an agreement with the government, Khan posted “absolutely not” on Twitter.
He said: “We are moving toward Islamabad and no question of any deal. We will remain in Islamabad until announcement of dates for the dissolution of assemblies and elections are given.
“God willing we have to reach D-Chowk Islamabad. No hurdle can stop us,” Khan said in an address to supporters in Swabi en route to the capital. He was referring to a famous town square in the capital that has been a common destination for protest marches.
On Wednesday morning and well into the afternoon, the D-Chowk area wore a deserted look, sealed off with containers and guarded by a large contingent of Punjab and Islamabad Police.
At one point, about 20 PTI supporters appeared and chanted in favor of Khan but were chased off by police, batons in hand.
After brief negotiations, the protesters dispersed and the police officers sat under some trees to eat lunch. Other officers were immersed in their cell phones, following the latest developments and asking media correspondents present for inputs.
One woman, a PTI supporter, walked up to a small group of officers and said that she would return in the evening to join the protest.
“You won’t fire at us, will you?” She asked jokingly. The police officers smiled and said no.
Videos circulating on social media and local TV channels showed police clashing with protesters in Lahore and Islamabad, with Punjab police using tear gas on demonstrators in Lahore and baton charging them in the capital.
PTI supporters and police also clashed in Gujranwala when the officers tried to stop protesters with barricades but marchers forced their way through the obstructions.
According to PTI’s Gujranwala General Secretary Tariq Gujjar, 150 people from the caravan had been taken into custody.
All major roads linking the Punjab province with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, from where Khan started his march, were blocked with barricades. Police and district officials blocked the GT Road highway with shipping containers over the Attock Khurd Bridge, which marks the border between Punjab and KP. Media reported intense tear gas shelling on the bridge by anti-riot police in the afternoon on Wednesday.
The motorway M1 connecting the two provinces was also blocked off and other motorways traversing Punjab, including M2, were blocked at several points.
Section 144, which bans large public gatherings, was imposed on Tuesday in Lahore, the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, and in Karachi, as well as other major cities in the country, while the Punjab government called in the paramilitary Rangers to keep law and order. Pakistani authorities also used dozens of shipping containers and trucks to block off major roads into the capital.
Former education minister Shafqat Mahmood from Khan’s PTI said on Twitter that police raided his house in the early morning hours of Wednesday.
“Police barged into my house without a warrant while I was not there. Do they really think these tactics would intimidate us?”
Meanwhile, PTI Sen. Ejaz Chaudhary was arrested after the Punjab government said that weapons were recovered from the vehicles of PTI’s Lahore office bearers.
An admin for Chaudhary’s account tweeted: “The place he was staying was stormed by over 100 policemen — the gate of the house broken — the family at that place harassed and phones taken. This will not dampen our spirit.”
A number of other PTI office bearers were also arrested.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is hearing on Wednesday a hurriedly moved petition seeking the removal of roadblocks and barricades, and the free movement of residents in the federal capital. The court asked Khan’s party and the government to agree on an alternate location to D-Chowk and inform the court. It has also ordered the government to remove all blockades and release arrested PTI supporters.

Topics: Pakistan Imran Khan rally Islamabad

Related

Johnson takes responsibility but won’t quit over lockdown parties

Johnson takes responsibility but won’t quit over lockdown parties
Updated 56 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

Johnson takes responsibility but won’t quit over lockdown parties

Johnson takes responsibility but won’t quit over lockdown parties
  • Johnson has faced repeated calls to resign from opposition politicians
  • The report by senior official Sue Gray gave graphic details and included photographs from more than a dozen gatherings
Updated 56 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: A “humbled” Boris Johnson said he took full responsibility but would not quit after a damning official report on Wednesday detailed a series of illegal lockdown parties at the British leader’s Downing Street office.
Johnson has faced repeated calls to resign from opposition politicians and some in his own party over the alcohol-fueled gatherings, after it was revealed that he and officials had broken COVID-19 rules that all but banned people from socialising outside their households.
“I ... am humbled and I have learned a lesson,” Prime Minister Johnson told parliament, saying he would not quit over the scandal.
His foreign minister Liz Truss, seen as a possible successor, said she backed him “100 percent” after his apology.
The report by senior official Sue Gray did not specifically blame Johnson, but gave graphic details and included photographs from more than a dozen gatherings.
He attended some, including a party to celebrate his 56th birthday on June 19, 2020 that he was fined over but which Gray said he was unaware of in advance.
“Many of these events should not have been allowed to happen,” the report said. “The senior leadership ...must bear responsibility for this culture.”
Johnson, who commissioned the report after revelations of boozy Downing Street events, said he was appalled by some of the behavior it had uncovered.
Gray’s interim findings were published in January, but details were withheld until the end of a police inquiry that concluded last week with 126 fines handed out.

DISMAYING BEHAVIOUR AT ‘HEART OF GOVERNMENT’
Her full report included emails and messages that showed many gatherings were planned in advance, with discussions on who would bring alcohol — drinks that “we seem to have got away with,” the then head of Johnson’s Downing Street office, Martin Reynolds, said in one message.
There were warnings from another official that people should not be “waving bottles of wine” before a gathering that coincided with a televised news conference when ministers told the public to follow the COVID rules.
At one June 2020 event, Gray said “excessive alcohol consumption” led to one person being sick and a fight between two others.
At another, the night before the April 2021 funeral for Queen Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip, individuals partied into the early hours and damaged a swing.
“Many will be dismayed that behavior of this kind took place on this scale at the heart of government,” Gray said. “The public have a right to expect the very highest standards of behavior in such places and clearly what happened fell well short of this.”
She cited multiple examples of a lack of respect and poor treatment of security and cleaning staff who had to remove red wine from walls after one event.
For months, evidence of the parties has dripped out into the media, forcing Johnson to apologize, change his office team and promise a reset to try to restore his authority.
Opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer said it was time for Johnson to quit, saying the report laid bare that the government believed that it was one rule for them and another for everyone else.
“You cannot be a lawmaker and a law-breaker,” Starmer — himself under police investigation for breaking COVID rules, told parliament. He has said he’ll resign if fined.
Johnson’s immediate fate lies in the hands of his Conservative lawmakers who can call for a leadership challenge.
Many had said they would wait for Gray’s full report before deciding whether to demand Johnson should go.
“Are you willing day in and day out to defend his behavior publicly?” Tobias Ellwood, a long-time critic of Johnson, implored of his parliamentary colleagues.
Others felt the report was less damning than it could have been. “This is all so banal,” one Conservative said on condition of anonymity.
Johnson had initially denied there had been parties or rule-breaking at Downing Street, and some lawmakers say his position is untenable if he is found to have lied to parliament, a matter under investigation by the Committee of Privileges.
By way of apology for his earlier denials, said he wanted to “correct for the record” that no rules were broken. “Clearly this was not the case for some of those gatherings after I had left,” Johnson told parliament.

Topics: UK Boris Johnson covid19 10 Downing Street lockdown

Related

UK PM Johnson has not intervened in ‘partygate’ report, education minister says
World
UK PM Johnson has not intervened in ‘partygate’ report, education minister says
British PM Boris Johnson mocked online after joining TikTok
Media
British PM Boris Johnson mocked online after joining TikTok

Ukraine lawmaker calls on Germany to urgently back Kyiv with arms

Ukraine lawmaker calls on Germany to urgently back Kyiv with arms
Updated 25 May 2022
Reuters

Ukraine lawmaker calls on Germany to urgently back Kyiv with arms

Ukraine lawmaker calls on Germany to urgently back Kyiv with arms
  • “We have only one choice, and this is to receive modern NATO style weaponry," Radina told Reuters
  • Ukraine needs longer range arms after mainly receiving anti-aircraft and anti-tank weapons at the start of the war
Updated 25 May 2022
Reuters

DAVOS, Switzerland: Western countries such as Germany must overcome reluctance to supply Ukraine with modern weapons as Kyiv risks running out of stocks in the war with Russia, lawmaker Anastasia Radina said.
“We have only one choice, and this is to receive modern NATO style weaponry because we cannot win the war with the Soviet style weaponry that we have,” Radina told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
She said stocks of Soviet-built weapons were limited around the world, and Moscow had much more of these arms than Kyiv.
“What they are doing is waiting for us to run out of weapons or (the) collective West to be less united and more preoccupied ... with their own problems,” Radina said in an interview on Tuesday.
Ukraine needs longer range arms after mainly receiving anti-aircraft and anti-tank weapons at the start of the war, Radina said, adding that Kyiv has also asked for ground-based air defense systems to protect Ukrainian cities from attacks.
The German government has been considering supplying a surface-to-air defense system built by Diehl to Ukraine, according to a security source, but a deal has not yet been announced.
Radina said a system like this could help protect not only Kyiv, but also other cities like Kharkiv, Zaporizhya, Mykolaiv and Odesa: “These are cities that need proper air defense systems even more than Kyiv.”
The German government must understand that Ukraine is running out of time, the lawmaker said.
“This .. discussion about tanks is just humiliating. This poses a question with whom Germany really sides,” Radina said in reference to Gepard anti-aircraft tanks that Germany pledged a month ago but Berlin said will be delivered in July.
“It is time Germany proves in action with whom it stands. And proving in action means: Stop supplying Russia with money to basically be able to buy weapons and kill Ukrainian civilians and help Ukraine with proper ammunition.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Germany weaponry NATO

Related

Germany to boost military drills with Sweden, Finland amid NATO bid
World
Germany to boost military drills with Sweden, Finland amid NATO bid
US sending Ukraine more weapons, dozens evacuated from steelworks
World
US sending Ukraine more weapons, dozens evacuated from steelworks

UNHCR chief asks world not to forget Rohingya refugee crisis in Bangladesh

UNHCR chief asks world not to forget Rohingya refugee crisis in Bangladesh
Updated 25 May 2022

UNHCR chief asks world not to forget Rohingya refugee crisis in Bangladesh

UNHCR chief asks world not to forget Rohingya refugee crisis in Bangladesh
  • Bangladesh has hosted over 1.1 million Rohingya refugees since 2017 
  • Gathering support for Rohingya refugees ‘will be a bigger challenge’ than in past, UNHCR chief says
Updated 25 May 2022
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: The Rohingya refugee crisis in Bangladesh should not be forgotten as the world’s attention is absorbed by the Ukraine emergency, Filippo Grandi, chief of UN refugee agency the UNHCR, said on Wednesday as he concluded his visit to the South Asian country.

Bangladesh is host to more than 1.1 million Rohingya refugees who fled atrocities in neighboring Myanmar. The majority live in congested camps at Cox’s Bazar, while tens and thousands have been moved to Bhasan Char — an island settlement in the Bay of Bengal several hours away from the mainland — since the end of 2020.

Following a five-day visit to Bangladesh, which included visits to refugee settlements in Cox’s Bazar and Bhasan Char, Grandi said that gathering support for the Rohingya cause will be “a bigger challenge than in past years.”

“It’s very important that the world knows that this should not be forgotten,” Grandi said at a press conference in Dhaka, adding that there was the risk of “marginalization” due to the attention and resources that were being absorbed elsewhere, especially by the emergency in Ukraine. 

“I am here to remind the international community that there is not just Ukraine and new crises, that Bangladesh has been bearing the responsibility for five years and this support cannot decline."

Grandi, who also met with Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during his visit, said he agreed with the premier that the solution to the crisis “can only be in Myanmar,” adding that his office is engaging with relevant authorities to resolve the situation.

“The Rohingya refugees I met reiterated their desire to return home when conditions allow. The world must work to address the root causes of their flight and to translate those dreams into reality,” Grandi said.

Grandi’s visit is expected to help restart discussions on the repatriation of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar after talks stalled further since Myanmar’s military took power in a coup in February 2021. 

Humayun Kabir, Bangladesh’s former ambassador to the US, described the UN official’s visit as “important,” as it allowed Grandi to assess the situation for the Rohingya refugees and what authorities in the South Asian country need to help address the crisis. 

“Through this visit, Grandi was informed about the expectations of Bangladesh’s authorities over the Rohingya crisis. Although the repatriation is yet to begin, this kind of visit and discussion has much significance to resolve the crisis,” Kabir told Arab News. 

To speed up the negotiation process over the fate of the Rohingya, Dhaka University’s international relations Prof. Amena Mohsin said the UN should work more to engage global powers. 

“The UN should unite global powers on this issue so that the repatriation process can be accelerated,” Mohsin told Arab News.

Topics: Rohingya refugees Bangladesh Myanmar Filippo Grandi Cox’s Bazar Bhasan Char

Related

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi attends a news conference at the U.N. in Geneva.
World
UNHCR chief arrives in Bangladesh to meet Rohingya refugees
US says Myanmar repression of Muslim Rohingya is genocide
World
US says Myanmar repression of Muslim Rohingya is genocide

Russia offers fast-track citizenship to residents of occupied Ukraine

Russia offers fast-track citizenship to residents of occupied Ukraine
Updated 25 May 2022
Reuters

Russia offers fast-track citizenship to residents of occupied Ukraine

Russia offers fast-track citizenship to residents of occupied Ukraine
  • The decree marks a further step towards "Russification" of the two regions
  • Putin's move extends a scheme available to residents of Donetsk and Luhansk
Updated 25 May 2022
Reuters

LONDON: President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Wednesday simplifying the process for residents of Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to acquire Russian citizenship and passports.
The decree marks a further step toward “Russification” of the two regions, where Moscow’s war in Ukraine has enabled it to establish a continuous land bridge linking Russia to the Crimean peninsula which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.
Putin’s move extends a scheme available to residents of areas controlled by Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions, where Moscow has issued around 800,000 passports since 2019.
Russia claimed full control of the Kherson region, north of Crimea, in mid-March, and holds parts of Zaporizhzhia region to the north-east.
In Kherson, the Ukrainian governor has been ousted and the military-civilian administration said earlier this month that it planned to ask Putin to incorporate it into Russia by the end of 2022. Ukraine has pledged to recapture all of its seized territory.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict citizenship President Vladimir Putin Russification

Related

Artillery rocks Ukraine’s Donetsk despite truce
World
Artillery rocks Ukraine’s Donetsk despite truce
World
32 die in Donetsk blast

Latest updates

WEF panel discusses what the metaverse is and how it can be regulated
WEF panel discusses what the metaverse is and how it can be regulated
France charges 18-yr-old over Daesh attack plot: judicial source
France charges 18-yr-old over Daesh attack plot: judicial source
Pakistan’s ex-PM denies deal with govt, will rally in Islamabad until elections announced
Pakistan’s ex-PM denies deal with govt, will rally in Islamabad until elections announced
Saudi ports throughput volumes rise more than 24% in April
Saudi ports throughput volumes rise more than 24% in April
Salah staying at Liverpool ‘for sure’ next season
Salah staying at Liverpool ‘for sure’ next season

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.