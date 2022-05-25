You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia to appoint two labor attachés to Pakistan and India this year

Saudi Arabia to appoint two labor attachés to Pakistan and India this year

Saudi Arabia to appoint two labor attachés to Pakistan and India this year
Sattam Alharbi, Deputy Minister for Control and Development of Work Environment at human resources and social development, speaking during the UN International Migration Review Forum, which was concluded in New York on Thursday. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8fzmj

Updated 20 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

Saudi Arabia to appoint two labor attachés to Pakistan and India this year

Saudi Arabia to appoint two labor attachés to Pakistan and India this year
  • It intends to facilitate holding job fairs in the countries concerned, which recruitment offices will attend, to simulate the work environment conditions and double-check that labor is qualified and eligible to work in the Kingdom
Updated 20 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development is finalizing procedures for appointing two labor attachés to Pakistan and India by the end of 2022, according to Deputy Minister Sattam Alharbi. He said two more labor attachés will be appointed to other countries next year.

HRSD launched the attaché program in the countries that send labor in mid-2019. It has since completed the procedures for appointing labor attachés to the Philippines and Egypt, both sources of foreign workers in Saudi Arabia.

Alharbi said that the program aims to improve coordination with the countries by implementing programs and orientation plans on labor regulations and policies in the Kingdom, launching cultural exchange between the countries, and building active relationships with the concerned authorities in the host country.

It intends to facilitate holding job fairs in the countries concerned, which recruitment offices will attend, to simulate the work environment conditions and double-check that labor is qualified and eligible to work in the Kingdom.

This program attempts to examine the difficulties encountered by expatriate employees in the Kingdom and address them with authorities in the labor countries. 




Sattam Alharbi, Deputy Minister for Control and Development of Work Environment at human resources and social development. (Supplied)

Alharbi led the Kingdom’s delegation to the first forum to review the international migration charter, held at the UN headquarters in New York from May 17 to 20 this year, and was a keynote speaker at a talk organized by the Philippines on the sidelines of the global migration forum at the UN.

Alharbi said that the Kingdom has an appealing business environment, leading the region in pioneering ideas and investments, and seeks to improve its competitiveness and attract foreign talent and investment. However, it “faces transnational international challenges that require a great deal of international cooperation to overcome.”

The International Migration Charter, which was ratified in December 2018, comprises 23 goals for dealing with migration that tackle organizational, economic, developmental, social and humanitarian issues, as well as security and human rights.

Alharbi said that the Kingdom sees the International Migration Charter as part of its efforts in all areas of international cooperation, particularly concerning the migration file and the common international challenges it faces. He highlighted the Kingdom’s outstanding efforts in the legal and institutional environment of the national human rights system in general, labor regulations for expatriates, promoting employment rights, and so on.

The ministry began the electronic labor contract authentication program in October 2020. More than five million contracts have been logged, and a new version of the program was introduced in May via the Qiwa platform.

Since its inception, the program has contributed to the reduction of labor disputes. According to Ministry of Justice officials, the number of labor cases has decreased by more than 50 percent following the implementation of initiatives to improve the contractual relationship, including contract documentation.

Alharbi said that the ministry “makes every effort to defend the rights of workers in the country and has enacted three policies to this end: the National Occupational Health and Safety Policy, the National Policy to Prevent Child Labor and the National Policy to Abolish Forced Labor.”

He said that the National Occupational Health and Safety Policy aims to improve entities’ compliance with the regulations it covers by unifying health and safety legislation.

The policy defines the responsibilities of relevant government agencies, establishing a governance structure, developing mechanisms to monitor compliance with legislation, and creating mechanisms of collaboration between employers and employees. One of the most significant benefits made possible by the policy’s implementation is the establishment of a National Council for Occupational Health and Safety to oversee the policy’s implementation with the necessary government entities.

The policy on banning children’s work was approved by the Council of Ministers in 2021. It provides a package of interventions at various levels in the state sector to establish a national framework that regulates the labor market in relation to child labor.

Alharbi said that after the Kingdom ratified the ILO Convention on the Prevention of Forced Labor it was “currently working on completing the national policy for the abolition of forced labor.” The policy seeks to achieve a number of objectives, including enhancing legislation to prevent forced labor and to monitor cases.

The national strategy on the eradication of forced labor intends to make processes easier for victims of human trafficking. It also seeks to protect victims in accordance with international standards.

The policy seeks to expand cooperation with labor-exporting nations to build a system that does not contribute to employment exploitation or vulnerability and supports the efforts against practices that lead to forced labor, with the goal of introducing such a system by the end of this year.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Pakistan India Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development Labor attachés

Related

Special HRSD to establish five model units for the elderly in the Kingdom
Saudi Arabia
HRSD to establish five model units for the elderly in the Kingdom
Appointment of Saudi labor attaches welcomed
Saudi Arabia
Appointment of Saudi labor attaches welcomed

KSrelief chief reviews Saudi humanitarian efforts

KSrelief chief reviews Saudi humanitarian efforts
Updated 25 May 2022
SPA

KSrelief chief reviews Saudi humanitarian efforts

KSrelief chief reviews Saudi humanitarian efforts
  • Al-Rabeeah recalled the humanitarian history of Saudi Arabia
  • He said that the Kingdom provided international humanitarian aid in 1950 to the victims of the Punjab floods
Updated 25 May 2022
SPA

MADINAH: Saudi Arabia has a long history of charity and supporting impoverished people abroad, the general supervisor of KSrelief has said.
Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah delivered a lecture at the headquarters of the Islamic University in Madinah titled “The Efforts of Saudi Arabia in Relief and Humanitarian Works through King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.”
He told the audience that the volume of Saudi aid between 1996 and 2021 amounted to $94.6 billion delivered to 165 countries around the world.
Al-Rabeeah recalled the humanitarian history of Saudi Arabia. He said that the Kingdom provided international humanitarian aid in 1950 to the victims of the Punjab floods, despite the limited income of the Kingdom at the time.
In 1974, the Kingdom established the Saudi Fund for Development with the aim of stimulating economic growth in developing countries, benefiting 55 countries within four years.
In 1999, the Kingdom made official donations to the victims of the Kosovo War, and in 2004 donated to victims of the Boxing Day tsunami.
The Kingdom also donated to victims of Cyclone Sidr in Bangladesh in 2007. In 2008, it made donations to the victims of the China earthquake and delivered $500 million to the UN World Food Programme — the largest donation in the program’s history.
In 2014, it used $500 million to assist displaced Iraqis.
Al-Rabeeah also reviewed King Salman’s humanitarian history. The ruler chaired several charitable committees for the benefit of Egypt, Pakistan, Sudan, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, among other countries. Al-Rabeeah said that King Salman’s history is full of giving, and that he stands as a symbol and teacher.
The supervisor general added that KSrelief was established under the guidance of King Salman in 2015 as a vehicle for relief and humanitarian work, and to convey Saudi values to the world.
Within the Kingdom, it is the only authority sanctioned to receive and deliver cash and in-kind assistance from Saudi Arabia to needy people abroad, supervise and regulate Saudi external charitable work, license local charitable institutions overseas and set governance for humanitarian work.
Al-Rabeeah said that the center’s humanitarian and relief projects amounted to 1,997 projects in 84 countries, in cooperation with 175 international, regional and local partners, for a total value of more than $5.7 billion.
Yemen received the largest share of aid, $4 billion, which covered support for education, health, nutrition, shelter, volunteering, protection, water and environmental sanitation, emergency communications, logistics and more.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Humanitarian

Related

Japanese delegation visits KSrelief headquarters in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Japanese delegation visits KSrelief headquarters in Riyadh
KSrelief chief meets with CEPI CEO in Riyadh to discuss epidemic, pandemic preparedness
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief chief meets with CEPI CEO in Riyadh to discuss epidemic, pandemic preparedness

WEF22: Saudi Arabia rises on several key performance indicators

WEF22: Saudi Arabia rises on several key performance indicators
Updated 25 May 2022
Arab News

WEF22: Saudi Arabia rises on several key performance indicators

WEF22: Saudi Arabia rises on several key performance indicators
  • Princess Haifa bin Mohammed, assistant minister of the Tourism Ministry, said that the Kingdom’s industry “didn’t just recover, but actually increased”
  • Khalid Al-Falih, Saudi minister of investment, said that the Saudi technology and tourism industries have been a driving force in attracting investors from around the world
Updated 25 May 2022
Arab News

DAVOS: Saudi Arabia will continue to invest in new sectors and diversify its economy to achieve sustainable growth, ministers from the Kingdom told the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Wednesday.

In the latest WEF Travel and Tourism Development Index (TTDI) published on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia ranked 34 among more than 100 countries for development, sustainability and resiliency in industry — a 10-mark jump from pre-pandemic levels.

Speaking at the Saudi Arabia Outlook session in Davos, Princess Haifa bin Mohammed, assistant minister of the Tourism Ministry, said that the Kingdom’s industry “didn’t just recover, but actually increased.”

She added: “We managed to amend the regulations and policies. We are now among the top 10 countries in the environment of business, travel and tourism.”

The Kingdom’s TTDI score improved in three main sections since 2019: The business environment with an 11 percent rise, tourism demand pressure and impact with an 8 percent rise, and the human resource and labor market with a 7.3 percent rise.

Princess Haifa attributed the growth to the government placing travel and tourism at the center of its recovery plans. Support was quickly provided to ensure that the industry’s development stayed on track, she said.

“The prioritization of the travel and tourism industry from the government perspective is why we managed to do so well during the pandemic and recover. We quickly gave support to accommodations, we protected the jobs in that sector and we focused on training as well. We managed to train 110,000 people last year alone, which is all contributing to the way we are moving forward,” she added.

Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim said that the Kingdom will continue to “make access to talent easy in this upward journey of our economic and social growth.”

Bridging the digital divide and harnessing local talent has been at the core Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reform plan, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha told the WEF session.

In line with the reform plan — put forth by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — the Kingdom has made significant strides in its goal of diversifying the economy. In 2019, the Kingdom announced that it would open its doors to tourists, and has since introduced protocols to ease travel regulations.

“This has been the thesis for Vision 2030: How we can leverage talent and technology to improve inclusion, sustainability and growth. And on inclusion, we want to make sure that we close down the digital divide and make sure that there is equity in everything that we do,” Al-Swaha said.

As the Kingdom opened its doors to international travelers, it was also quick to reform laws on women’s empowerment and gender parity.

“We are very proud that we have jumped from 7 percent women’s empowerment in tech to more than 29 percent, which is higher than the EU average, the G20 average and even the US average. I just came back from Silicon Valley, where they said that they are at 27 percent.”

However, despite media reports that Saudi Arabia would allow NEOM to operate under its own set of laws and thus allow alcohol, the Kingdom has stayed adamant about changing its regulations to attract foreign tourists.

Princess Haifa said: “We are going to continue with our current laws. We have been doing very well and we have actually been outperforming globally when it comes to tourism with what we currently have to offer today. There is a lot to go around without introducing anything new.”

Khalid Al-Falih, Saudi minister of investment, said that the Saudi technology and tourism industries have been a driving force in attracting investors from around the world.

With the Saudi National Investment Strategy in effect, Al-Falih said that the plan is “leading us to diversify the economy by unlocking some of the new, exciting sectors that have so much potential and so much competitiveness.”

The strategy aims to boost net foreign direct investment flows to $103.46 billion annually by 2030, positioning the Kingdom as the 15th largest economy in the world.

According to the ministers, the progress in Saudi Arabia will also act as an accelerator for regional growth and inspire healthy competition — making the Kingdom and neighboring countries a hub for investment and travel.

Al-Falih said: “I believe that the Kingdom’s rise in its economic and competitive performance actually helps the competitiveness (of neighboring countries). It allows companies and enterprises, and the governments of those countries to integrate with a larger global economy in Saudi Arabia.”

Al-Ibrahim said: “I think competition is essential for us to push the bar upwards, but coordination is also necessary. There is a lot of coordination and collaboration that happens behind the scenes. There is a lot of camaraderie between policymakers within the region that gives us these assurances.”

Topics: WEF 22 World Economic Forum (WEF) Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 Princess Haifa bin Mohammed Khalid Al-Falih

Related

Saudi Arabia advances 10 places in the WEF’s global tourism index 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia advances 10 places in the WEF’s global tourism index 
WEF 2022: Head of Saudi Arabia’s AlUla project highlights importance of investing in arts, culture  
World
WEF 2022: Head of Saudi Arabia’s AlUla project highlights importance of investing in arts, culture  

The 19th Regular Session of OIC-IPHRC to draw up closing statement

The 19th Regular Session of OIC-IPHRC to draw up closing statement
Updated 25 May 2022
Nada Hameed

The 19th Regular Session of OIC-IPHRC to draw up closing statement

The 19th Regular Session of OIC-IPHRC to draw up closing statement
Updated 25 May 2022
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: The 19th Regular Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission has been meeting at the OIC headquarters in Jeddah from May 22 until 26.

On Tuesday it held a thematic debate entitled “The Role of National Human Rights Institutions in the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights in the OIC Countries.”

During the session panelists, OIC representatives and observer members of non-OIC countries have been discussing the human rights situation in the world and in the OIC countries, Islamophobia, the right to the development of women rights and more.

Marghoob Saleem Butt, IPHRC’s executive director, told Arab News that every year, they choose a prominent subject to discuss: “These sessions are an exchange of interaction on a certain subject between countries.”

Over the years, the commission has been vocal in condemning hate-motivated acts against Muslims worldwide in such places as Palestine, Kashmir, Nagorno Karabagh, India, Sri Lanka, France, Western Thrace, New Zealand and the Central African Republic.

Dr. Haci Ali Acikgul, the OIC-IPHRC’s chairperson, said: “The Commission recognizes NHRIs are a vital part of the national human rights protection mechanisms. By raising awareness, providing advice, monitoring and holding authorities to account, NHRIs play a central role in mitigating modern-day human rights challenges of discrimination and inequality as well as novel issues such as the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on human rights of affected individuals.”

The commission considers that practical cooperation with civil society groups, especially NHRIs, can help to increase its visibility and operational outreach for the performance of its mandated tasks.

This week OIC-IPHRC signed two memoranda of understanding aimed at technical cooperation between the NHRIs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Uzbekistan to undertake joint activities of mutual interest and strengthen institutional capacities.

The first MoU was signed by Abdulaziz Abdullah Al-Khayal, vice president of the Saudi Human Rights Commission, and the second one was signed by Mirzatilla Tillabayev, first deputy director of the National Human Rights Center of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Al-Khayal told Arab News that every state and organization has its own definition regarding human rights, which can focus on women, children, people with disability, criminal justice, and so on. “We believe that such MoU contribute to the growth of national capabilities by exchanging knowledge between the two countries and develop the sector nationally and internationally,” Al-Khayal said.

In front of more than 30 OIC representatives and observers, presentations on the theme of the session were delivered by the five panelists. They were Dr. Eng. Mohammed Saif Al-Kuwari from Qatar, vice-chairman of the National Human Rights Committee and member of the Governance Committee of the Asia Pacific Forum; Vladlen Stefanov, head of the National Institutions, Regional Mechanisms and Civil Society section of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights; Mazhar Hussain, director of the Economic and Social Research Department at the Statistical, Economic and Social Research and Training Center for Islamic Countries in Ankara; Ahmad Taufan Damanik, chairperson of the National Commission on Human Rights of Indonesia; and Mohammed Sabri, adviser to the Cabinet of the President of the National Human Rights Council in Morocco.

This was followed by an open discussion between the commissioners, representatives of OIC Member and Observer States, and their NHRIs.

Dr. Aboubacarr Jah, The Gambia’s deputy permanent representative at the OIC Saudi Arabia, said: “Human rights are crucial and imperative. However, it’s time to look at human wrongs and correct them.” He said the Republic of The Gambia was calling for justice for the Rohingyas of Myanmar.

“Once human rights are mentioned it is difficult to bury the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict,” he said.

“Monstrous human wrongs have been perpetrated against Palestinians for 74 years today. Not 74 days, weeks, or months but 74 Years! How long is this inhuman, atrocious, and abhorrent act of inhumane aggression by the Israeli government going to go on?” he asked.

Jah stressed the importance of Muslim Ummah bonds: “United we are strong and shall win,” he said.

The commission regularly invites NHRIs of all OIC Member States to participate in its activities and encourages them to collaborate with their respective governments to hold joint activities.

Acikgul said, “I hope that today’s discussion will inspire the Member States to further intensify their commitment to strengthen the capacities and capabilities of their respective NHRIs with the overall aim of nurturing human rights-respecting and preserving societies.”

A joint IPHRC and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights workshop titled “The Role of NHRIs in International Human Rights Mechanisms” was held on Wednesday.

The commission will issue an outcome document on the topic of the thematic debate based on the week’s discussions on the final day of the session.

Related

OIC-IPHRC calls for human rights-based approach to design national policies during post-pandemic recovery 
Saudi Arabia
OIC-IPHRC calls for human rights-based approach to design national policies during post-pandemic recovery 
OIC-IPHRC urges Sudanese authorities to protect human rights
Saudi Arabia
OIC-IPHRC urges Sudanese authorities to protect human rights

Saudi students prepare for PISA 2022 test

Saudi students prepare for PISA 2022 test
Updated 25 May 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

Saudi students prepare for PISA 2022 test

Saudi students prepare for PISA 2022 test
  • The OECD administers the PISA exam every three years
Updated 25 May 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Saudi students are preparing to take the PISA test, an international performance metric conducted by the OECD to measure educational levels in 15-year-olds around the world.

The test will be completed virtually by 600,000 students from 80 countries.

It is the second time that the test will be conducted in the Kingdom after the initial launch in 2018.

From May 29 to 30, the PISA will be offered electronically in general education classrooms, focusing on computing and linguistic abilities.

The PISA is a set of studies administered every three years to a random sample of students at the target age to assess their abilities in reading, science and mathematics.

The application of the PISA in the Kingdom falls within the framework of the efforts of the Ministry of Education to improve graduates in the educational process. The results of the test will provide useful indicators to improve the Kingdom’s education system.

Prof. Ahmed Abdulrahman Al-Juhaimi, president of the National Institute for Educational Professional Development, said that the electronic professional development program for mathematics, science and reading for teachers will improve the skills of PISA students. The program allows educators to transfer their experience to students using more influential methods.

Al-Juhaimi told Arab News that one of the program’s most important features is its “great flexibility,” since teachers can attend the program at any time and from any location.

Prof. Ahmed Abdulrahman Al-Juhaimi, president of the National Institute for Educational Professional Development. (Supplied)

He added that the program’s training modules are designed to help teachers acquire targeted skills in mathematics, reading, and natural sciences to improve their performance, which reflects on the level of students and contributes to supporting student learning outcomes.

The OECD administers the PISA exam every three years. The Saudi Ministry of Education will oversee the test.

Al-Juhaimi said that e-training is an opportunity for teachers in the targeted disciplines because it is self-motivated, not limited by place or time, and is available to any teacher of the three subjects.

Furthermore, teachers are provided three chances to do unit-related assessments and an overall review of the program based on their specialist sector to assist self-learning.

Al-Juhaimi said that the regulations of NIEPD, issued in November 2019, support the professionalization of public education and raise the level of educational practices in the Kingdom.

However, he said that there are numerous challenges confronting mathematics and science education. These include the need to modernize standards and identify the training needs of each specialty.

Al-Juhaimi added that one of the most important enablers for teacher development is the integration of training into the school curricula. Another enabler is linking the school curricula with teacher training programs within the school, and linking professional development with performance evaluation as well as promotions to ensure demand. Supporting electronic training, encouraging self-evaluation and strengthening professional learning communities for teachers is also important, he said.

He said that the institute’s projects for teacher development include establishing scientific forums, developing the workforce, training school leaders and launching programs for educational professional development practitioners.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

In-person teaching is more effective than remote learning, expert tells Riyadh summit
Saudi Arabia
In-person teaching is more effective than remote learning, expert tells Riyadh summit
Asian countries dominate, science teaching criticized in PISA survey
Science & Technology
Asian countries dominate, science teaching criticized in PISA survey

Saudi FM meets Ukrainian counterpart on sidelines of Davos forum

Saudi FM meets Ukrainian counterpart on sidelines of Davos forum
Updated 25 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi FM meets Ukrainian counterpart on sidelines of Davos forum

Saudi FM meets Ukrainian counterpart on sidelines of Davos forum
Updated 25 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan met his Ukranian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on the sidelines of his participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the Saudi Press Agency reported Wednesday.   

During the meeting, the ministers discussed the latest developments of the crisis in Ukraine. 

Prince Faisal emphasized Saudi Arabia's support for everything that contributes to de-escalating the conflict, protecting civilians, in addition to negotiations that would reach a political solution, as well as all international efforts to resolve the crisis politically.

On Tuesday, Prince Faisal called for global dialogue and cooperation during a panel at the World Economic Forum, which tackled the global geopolitical outlook in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“If we learned anything on COVID-19, it is that we need to focus on cooperation, we need to continue to look toward avenues to foster cooperation,” the top Saudi diplomat said. 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Saudi Arabia WEF 2022 Davos

Related

WEF 2022: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister calls for global dialogue, cooperation
Saudi Arabia
WEF 2022: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister calls for global dialogue, cooperation
Special WEF: Economists warn of deepening human misery amid global economic fragmentation 
Business & Economy
WEF: Economists warn of deepening human misery amid global economic fragmentation 

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia to appoint two labor attachés to Pakistan and India this year
Saudi Arabia to appoint two labor attachés to Pakistan and India this year
Saudis, Emiratis stress Kingdom’s rise creates more opportunities for region  
Saudis, Emiratis stress Kingdom’s rise creates more opportunities for region  
IIF cuts 2022 global GDP growth estimate in half, flows to EM to drop 42%
IIF cuts 2022 global GDP growth estimate in half, flows to EM to drop 42%
Egypt to unveil projects worth $860m in collaboration with private sector
Egypt to unveil projects worth $860m in collaboration with private sector
Macro Snapshot — German economy sees growth in Q1; Investment banks cut China’s growth outlook
Macro Snapshot — German economy sees growth in Q1; Investment banks cut China’s growth outlook

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.