Oil Updates — Crude firms on tight supply; US Oil investors back energy transition plans; Leuna reducing Russian crude intake

Oil futures were higher early Thursday. (Shutterstock)
Updated 26 May 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices rose on Thursday, extending a cautious rally this week on signs of tight supply while the EU wrangles with Hungary over plans to ban imports from Russia, the world’s second-largest crude exporter, after it invaded Ukraine.

Brent crude futures for July settlement gained 40 cents, or 0.35 percent, to $114.43 a barrel at 0412 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for July delivery climbed 55 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $110.88 a barrel.

US Oil investors back energy transition plans at shareholder meetings

Shareholders of Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. on Wednesday voted in favor of the energy transition strategies proposed by the two largest US oil producers, following similar support of European oil firms’ climate plans.

Major oil producers this year flipped the script and won over investors with recent steps to minimize carbon emissions and as worries over energy security and fuel prices overshadowed environmental concerns at this year’s meetings.

Thirty three percent of Chevron shareholders and 28 percent of Exxon’s voted in favor of climate proposals filed by activist group Follow This at their annual shareholder meetings on Wednesday.

Chevron holders voted against a proposal for more stringent action on addressing emissions from consumers burning its fuels, known as scope 3.

At Exxon, results marked a major shift from a year-ago when activist investors secured three seats on its board, a governance landmark. 

The company has since allocated $2.5 billion per year for projects to minimize its emissions.

“One third is a shareholder rebellion,” said Follow This founder Mark van Baal, referring to the Chevron vote. 

“Together with these investors, we have to convince the other investors to vote in favor of Paris alignment as well.” 

Total’s German Leuna refinery reducing Russian crude intake

French oil major TotalEnergies’ Leuna refinery in eastern Germany is reducing its intake of Russian crude oil via the Druzhba pipeline as it has started working on a supply solution via the Polish port of Gdansk, CEO Patrick Pouyanne told shareholders in Paris on Wednesday.

Druzhba feeds not just Leuna but also the PCK Schwedt refinery, majority-owned by Russia’s Rosneft.

Poyanne said Russian oil use in May had fallen to filling 555,000 tons of refinery capacity at the plant, down from 900,000 tons last October, and 800,000 tons in February.

“In December 2022, we will have 450,0000 tons left from the contracts that we have to honor — unless sanctions are taken in the meantime — and it will be zero from 2023 onwards,” said Poyanne.

(With input from Reuters) 

Updated 13 sec ago
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Egypt and South Africa plan to strengthen bilateral and continental collaboration. The country has also decided to dedicate a large area of land for clean and renewable projects. In addition, Egypt topped the continent in the Travel and Tourism Development Index for 2021. The North African country also jumped in the Arab Sustainable Development Goals Index for the Arab region in 2022. 

·      Egypt and South Africa have signed a joint agreement to propel bilateral and continental collaboration, local daily newspaper Ahram reported, citing a statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry. The deal was signed following  9 rounds of a joint committee meeting attended by Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukty and South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor. 

·      Egypt’s New and Renewable Energy Authority has revealed plans to dedicate up to 5,200 sq. km for clean energy projects initiated by both the private and public sector firms, local newspaper Daily News Egypt reported. 

·      Egypt ranked first in Africa in the Travel and Tourism Development Index for 2021, local newspaper Youm 7 reported, citing the index issued by the World Economic Forum. Egypt also ranked 5th in the Middle East and 51st globally, according to the index. On this indicator, Egypt surged 6 points when compared to 2019, making it one of the few countries that witnessed a significant improvement in the sector since 2019. 

·      Egypt has gained a total of 63.6 points in the Arab Sustainable Development Goals Index for the Arab region in 2022, local newspaper Youm 7 reported, citing the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development. This reflects improvement in the North African country’s performance in achieving sustainable development goals.

·      Egypt’s wellness online consultancy platform startup Esaal has secured $1.7 million in its seed round, bringing the firm’s total investment to $3 million, Wamda reported. Founded in 2018, Esaal plans to utilize the amount raised in further expansion across the MENA region, product and brand development, and boosting talent acquisition. 

Updated 30 sec ago
TAREK ALI AHMAD

DAVOS: Aramco, the Saudi Arabian oil giant, could swallow BP and Shell and buy both of them, CEO and Founder of Brand Finance David Haigh said at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting.

“In the last few years, Aramco has really been ramping up its marketing globally. You see it everywhere, sponsorship, advertising, all sorts of government relations,” Haigh told Arab News at the HCL Pavilion on Davos’s promenade. “So Aramco has awareness and (its) reputation is growing very fast.”

Saudi Aramco currently is in first place among the Brand Finance Global 500 of 2022, with a global ranking of 31. The second-highest Arab company on the global list is UAE’s ADNOC, at a global ranking of 159.

On a nation scale, the UAE is top of Brand Finance’s Global Soft Power Index of 2022 among Arab countries, with a global ranking of 15, while Saudi Arabia is in second place among Arabs, and 24th globally.

“One would expect that Saudi Arabia will be set that once you start really gearing up and by spending a lot of money, doing a lot of sponsorships and getting the name out there, that it will rise,” he said.

Haigh sees the Kingdom overtaking the UAE in the coming years, because “it’s a much bigger country and it’s probably going to spend a lot more money on doing so.”

Updated 14 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Rozen Arabia plans to list its shares on Saudi Arabia’s parallel market, Nomu, by 2023, Argaam reported on Thursday.

As part of its pre-listing strategy, the manufacturing company, which produces tissue papers and sells plastic and hygiene products, said it is eyeing companies in similar fields for acquisition.

It plans to reach its full production capacity of about 5,000 tons and achieve the profitability of more than SR12 million ($3.2 million) for its owners and shareholders by 2023.

The company also plans to expand its capacity in the future to 15,000 tons and achieve SR100 million in sales.

Updated 14 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Vanguard, the world’s second-biggest asset manager, said it expects nine funds managing $290 billion to reach the world’s climate goal by 2050 and be at least half way there by 2030, drawing criticism from campaigners for a lack of ambition.

The privately-held US company is one of more than 230 to sign up to the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative (NZAM), a group of investors committed to supporting the goal of reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century.

As part of joining, all signatories commit to setting shorter-term targets for the emissions linked to their investments.

However, the company declined to put a formal target or expectation on the bulk of its assets — more than $5 trillion — which are invested in funds that track indexes, many of them containing high-emission companies with weak climate targets.

Vanguard said more than 70 percent of its equity index fund assets were invested in companies with some form of emission reduction goal, although the bulk have yet to align fully with actions that would get them to net-zero.

Vanguard said it would engage with companies over their climate plans and commitments, but that coordinated effort was needed from companies, markets and policymakers.

In response, campaigners criticized the company’s ambition.

“Vanguard should be laughed right out of the NZAM for this absurd attempt at a climate target,” said Casey Harrell, Senior Strategist at the Sunrise Project. “Vanguard needs to start over and do better.”

Eileen Flanagan, Campaign Director of Earth Quaker Action Team, said: “Climate pledges this inadequate make us even more determined to build powerful grassroots pressure to wake up Vanguard’s current leadership.”

Updated 26 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Al Othaim family has deferred its plans to sell shares of its mall business to the public, Bloomberg reported citing unnamed sources.

The group decided to postpone the initial public offering of Abdullah Al Othaim Investment Co. due to concerns over valuation and market volatility, the sources added.

Bloomberg’s sources said it was seeking up to $500 million from the offering, which could be revived later.

Arab News earlier this month reported that the group had selected GIB Capital to manage an IPO of a 30-percent stake on the Kingdom’s stock market.  

Also known as Al Othaim Malls, the firm specializes in the construction, management, and operation of shopping malls as well as entertainment centers, restaurants, and cinemas.

