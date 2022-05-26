Aramco could swallow Shell and BP, says Brand Finance CEO

DAVOS: Aramco, the Saudi Arabian oil giant, could swallow BP and Shell and buy both of them, CEO and Founder of Brand Finance David Haigh said at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting.
“In the last few years, Aramco has really been ramping up its marketing globally. You see it everywhere, sponsorship, advertising, all sorts of government relations,” Haigh told Arab News at the HCL Pavilion on Davos’s promenade. “So Aramco has awareness and (its) reputation is growing very fast.”
Saudi Aramco currently is in first place among the Brand Finance Global 500 of 2022, with a global ranking of 31. The second-highest Arab company on the global list is UAE’s ADNOC, at a global ranking of 159.
On a nation scale, the UAE is top of Brand Finance’s Global Soft Power Index of 2022 among Arab countries, with a global ranking of 15, while Saudi Arabia is in second place among Arabs, and 24th globally.
“One would expect that Saudi Arabia will be set that once you start really gearing up and by spending a lot of money, doing a lot of sponsorships and getting the name out there, that it will rise,” he said.
Haigh sees the Kingdom overtaking the UAE in the coming years, because “it’s a much bigger country and it’s probably going to spend a lot more money on doing so.”
Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes funding activities for 2022 debt repayments at $11bn
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center has completed arranging local sukuk issuances for the debt principal repayments for 2022, with a funding amount of around SR43 billion ($11 billion).
In accordance with its annual borrowing plan, the NDMC may consider additional funding activities subject to market conditions, it said in a statement.
The move is part of the Kingdom’s strategy to ensure its presence in debt markets and manage debt repayments for the coming years and to facilitate funding for capital expenditures and infrastructure projects.
The center is working on expanding the investors base and strengthening communication channels, CEO Hani Al-Medaini said, adding that it also seeks to attract new capital and international financial institutions to take part in the primary dealers program.
Aviv Clinics Dubai recommends hyperbaric oxygen therapy for C-suites
RIYADH: After years of hard work, executives finally land a position in the C-suite, but that only calls for even more work, concentration, and energy.
With the average age for C-suite positions being above 40, these executives require rejuvenation, and that’s where Aviv Clinics Dubai comes in.
In an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Top CEO event in Dubai, Aviv Clinics Dubai CEO Mike Frayne spoke about hyperbaric oxygen therapy for all ages, specifically CEOs.
Frayne explained that clients under hyperbaric oxygen therapy are asked to breathe 100 percent oxygen for a specific time in a repeated cycle which increases oxygen in the body by almost 20 times.
“That’s beneficial because it gets oxygen to tissue, which otherwise it’s difficult to reach. And as we grow older, the microvessels in our brain and our body become narrowed or occluded. So it becomes more difficult for oxygen to reach the brain and body tissues. So we get more oxygen to the tissue,” he explained.
“What that does is it triggers regenerative processes in your body. It triggers stem cells in your body to produce themselves. And we have those in our bone marrow, liver, hippocampus in the brain, and it also triggers blood vessels to grow,” he added.
Frayne said this kind of therapy is essential for CEOs or C-suite positions to keep their performance at a high by increasing stamina, cognitive ability, and physical and mental performance.
Another benefit highlighted by Frayne is the increase in telomere length in the human DNA, which is known as a biomarker for age longevity.
“It ensures that your cells replicate for longer. And we also reduce something called senescence cells. When cells stop replicating, they can become problematic. They can become cancer cells. And we stop that from happening,” he added.
‘The right vision lays the foundations of a terrific future’ in Saudi Arabia, says Investcorp co-CEO
Investcorp co-CEO Hazem Ben-Gacem discusses Saudi and regional economy plus future plans
DAVOS: With Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan to diversify the Kingdom’s economy away from oil dependence, Investcorp co-CEO Hazem Ben-Gacem has only one way to look — up.
“Today when you have the right vision, you have the right local infrastructure and local people, as well as the capital to go with that, these are the foundations of hopefully a terrific future,” he told Arab News at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos.
“Saudi specifically has a very terrific, audacious plan for growth in the economy, driven by the 2030 vision, and that requires the capital that requires the resources to diversify and grow the economy way beyond the fossil fuel economy.”
Investcorp is one of the biggest and oldest global asset management companies in the region, specializing in alternative investments across sectors including private equity, real estate, credit and infrastructure.
Founded in Bahrain in 1982, the company has global investments in the US and Europe, as well as the Middle East, India, Southeast Asia and China.
Investcorp has more than $42 billion in assets under management and has been a major investor in the region, especially in Saudi Arabia where it has been heavily investing over the past 15 years, Ben-Gacem said.
The company, however, hopes to increase its assets to up to $200 billion and bring in investors from the Kingdom and other countries in the region.
Investcorp’s Saudi investments include Leejam, the biggest fitness group in the country; BinDawood Holding, the largest supermarket chain; Theeb, one of the largest car rental businesses; and Al Borg, the largest medical testing center.
Investcorp are currently raising two specific funds for Saudi Arabia.
The first one is the Saudi Pre-IPO Fund, a private equity fund investing in Saudi domiciled businesses, which will be prepared for a listing on the Tadawul Stock Exchange, Ben-Gacem explained.
The second one is an infrastructure fund that will focus on the social infrastructure investments in the region.
Ben-Gacem said that he was “very proud” that no other private equity firm has had as many listings as Investcorp has had on the Tadawul.
“I like to think that’s the beginning and there’s even more to come in the near future,” he said.
On new investment developments in Saudi Arabia, Ben-Gacem said that the company was a big fan of technology and hopes to soon announce a substantial investment in one of the largest technology businesses in Saudi Arabia.
The company hopes to support that business to expand globally. “That’s what Investcorp is good at, taking businesses global,” he said. “I think it’s about time Saudi businesses started to think global and started to act and sell their products and their services in a global manner.”
He added: “They have the competence, they have the products, the services, the people, and we are happy and proud to be supporting those businesses to do that.”
Labor rights, awareness remain top priorities of Saudi Arabia’s National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking: Vice chair
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking has launched an action plan and a referral mechanism to stop human trafficking and protect labor rights in the Kingdom, said the organization’s Vice Chair Sarah Al-Tamimi.
In an exclusive interview with Arab News at the Top CEO event, which took place in Dubai earlier this month, Al-Tamimi said the action plan was launched two years ago with targets including human trafficking prevention and prosecution measures.
“Trafficking is like any other crime, it’s everywhere,” said Al-Tamimi. “Our goals are to put strong legislation and protection measures in place and raise awareness of the issues.”
When asked about achievements of the action plan, Al-Tamimi said they launched a national referral mechanism, which she described as a “coordination mechanism across government entities to refer potential victims of human trafficking.”
The committee is also working on a number of enhancements in terms of regulations as well as campaigns to spread awareness, Al-Tamimi said. “You need a workforce that’s aware of their rights because they do have immense rights,” she added.
It’s also important to bring labor rights awareness to the private sector, and the committee has facilitated awareness sessions with the Chambers of Commerce, besides training hundreds of recruitment companies, said
Al-Tamimi. “At the end of the day, sustainable practices lead to more profits, more competitiveness, and a more competitive economy as a whole,” she concluded.
Middle East, Asia likely to become biggest markets for cultivated meat: Aleph Farms CEO
Climate change and threats to food supply chains increase potential demand for alternative ways to produce nutrition, says Aleph Farms CEO
DAVOS: With concerns surrounding intensive agricultural farming and its damaging role in climate change growing, progress in the field of cell-cultivated meat has sped up in recent years.
Companies and scientists behind creating meat, fish or dairy products using the cells of an animal in a laboratory, without harm coming to the animal, have received substantial backing over the past half-decade.
One such company, Aleph Farms based in Israel, raised more than $100 million in last year’s Series B funding round and counts actor Leonardo DiCaprio among its backers.
It is on track for market launch by the end of this year, or the beginning of 2023 at the latest, its co-founder and CEO Didier Toubia told Arab News at the World Economic Forum.
“It will depend upon regulatory approval, but we are working actively on making sure the approvals arrive as quickly as possible, it’s not an exact science,” he said.
With food security issues growing, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, the disruption to global supply chains and increase in shipping costs, there is a strong political will to come up with more secure, local ways to produce high-quality nutrition, Toubia said.
He believes the Middle East and Asia will be considerable markets for the cultivated meat sector.
“In the Middle East, there are two or three countries relatively up to speed with cultivated meat,” he said.
“We are working quite closely with the UAE, with investment into the company at the Series B funding round last year.
“Because it’s produced in a closed system, we can produce meat independently from the availability of local arable land, in any climate, so it’s a great solution for producing meat in the Middle East or Asia, in countries which rely heavily on imports — especially for beef, which is our focus.
“This is the reason the UAE and Israel are interested in what the company has to offer. Israel imports 88 percent of its beef, China imports 90 percent of its beef, Japan 65 percent, so there is a strong will to find alternatives,” he said.
While the UAE and Israel are leading the way in the MENA region in terms of regulatory approval, Toubia said Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait are also looking into it seriously.
“Overall, I believe the Middle East and Asia will become one of the largest markets for cultivated meat 10 years down the road, no doubt about it,” he said.
Despite this being a relatively new technology, Toubia does not expect consumer resistance to eating cultivated meat over that produced by traditional methods, following market research.
“We have seen a high level of expected acceptance, ranging between 70-90 percent across the board in Middle East and Asia, overall it’s high everywhere,” he said.
“There will need to be education to really fulfil the potential of cultivated meat because it’s a new way of producing meat.
“But the benefits of it are clear, it’s a more secure way to produce meat, it’s safer because we have no pathogens, the transparency of the production is higher.
“Nutritional quality is important to us, but also culinary, sensory quality, so our first product will be thin cuts of beef, which fits in with the Asian food culture very well.
“We can also adjust the nutritional profile of our meat, to make it healthier or more suitable for specific consumers, and create a repeatable meat-eating experience, which is difficult with the standard meat, so there are lot of aspects that make it attractive to consumers,” he said.
Toubia also does not envisage cultivated meat production putting smallholder or traditional farms out of business, but rather acting as a developing alternative to intensive, concentrated animal farming practices and a supplement to the smaller operations.
Aleph Farms’ costs of production are expected to be 30 to 50 percent higher than conventional meat production at first, but Toubia said the firm has “a clear roadmap for lowering that” within five years of launch by 2028.