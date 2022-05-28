Actors Mona Zaki, Aseel Omran jet to Cannes for festival closing 

DUBAI: A handful of Arab celebrities have been spotted at the 75th Cannes Film Festival since organizers rolled out the red carpet on May 17.
As the festival comes to an end, the red carpet played host to two more stars from the region: Egyptian actress Mona Zaki and Saudi singer, TV presenter and actress Aseel Omran.
The stars attended the screening of French screenwriter Leonor Serraille’s second feature, “Mother And Son (Un Petit Frere),” championing celebrity-loved Arab designers.
Zaki stepped out wearing a form-fitting black gown from Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika’s fall/winter 2022-2023 collection. The dress, with a low back, featured geometric crystal detailing.
Omran, the Khobar-born star, opted for a fully embroidered dress from US superstar Jennifer Lopez’s favorite designer Zuhair Murad.
The blue floor-length flowing dress is off-the-shoulder and featured feather-detailing.
The stars are both brand ambassadors for the cosmetics company L’Oreal Paris, which they were representing at the film festival.
“So excited to be @festivaldecannes with @lorealparis,” wrote Zaki to her 7.4 million followers.
In March, Omran was named as the first Middle East ambassador for French luxury label Dior.
The songstress, known for her roles in TV shows including Netflix’s “Black Crows,” “Qabel Lil Kaser” and “Harun Al-Rashid,” rose to fame following her participation in reality TV shows “Gulf Stars” and “Hiya wa Huwa.”
The 32-year-old musician and fashion star has also partnered with other international brands including Italian luxury fashion house Bulgari.
Meanwhile, Zaki, 45, is a renowned Egyptian actress who started her career at the age of 16.
One of her most recent films is the action-thriller “The Spider,” which is currently in theaters in the Middle East. She stars alongside Egyptian actor Ahmed El-Sakka.
The actress also starred in the Arabic remake of the hit Italian feature “Perfect Strangers,” which was released on Netflix in January.
The Cannes Film Festival was also attended by Palestinian-Dutch model Bella Hadid, part-Saudi catwalk star Shanina Shaik, Saudi actress Fatima Al-Banawi and Tunisian-French model Sonia Ben Ammar, to name a few.