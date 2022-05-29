You are here

EU fails to agree on Russia oil embargo, to try again Monday before summit

The proposed sanctions on oil imports is part of the EU’s sixth sanctions package on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Reuters/File
The proposed sanctions on oil imports is part of the EU's sixth sanctions package on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Reuters/File
BRUSSELS: The EU failed on Sunday to agree on an embargo of Russian oil, but diplomats but will still try to make progress ahead of a Monday-Tuesday summit on an exemption for pipeline deliveries to landlocked Central European countries, officials said.

However, a senior EU diplomat said there was “still too much detail to sort out” to hope for an agreement before EU leaders gather in Brussels on Monday afternoon.

The proposed sanctions on oil imports is part of the EU’s sixth sanctions package on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The package includes cutting Russia’s biggest bank, Sberbank, off from the SWIFT messaging system, banning Russian broadcasters from the EU and adding more people to a list of individuals whose assets are frozen and who cannot enter the EU.

The whole package has been held up by Hungary, which says an oil embargo would be a body blow to its economy because it cannot easily get oil from elsewhere. Slovakia and the Czech Republic have expressed similar concerns.

Talks on the oil embargo have been going on for a month with no progress and leaders had been keen to reach an agreement for their summit to avoid looking disunited in their response to Moscow.

To break the deadlock, the European Commission proposed that the ban apply only to Russian oil brought into the EU by tankers, leaving Hungary, Slovakia and Czechia to continue to receive their Russian oil via the Russian Druzhba pipeline for some time until alternative supplies can be arranged.

Budapest supports this proposal, officials said, but talks on Sunday snagged on EU financing that Hungary wants to boost oil pipeline capacity from Croatia and to switch its refineries from using Russian Urals crude to Brent crude, officials said.

This will be discussed by EU envoys on Monday morning along with the problem of how to ensure fair competition given the higher prices that member states reliant on shipped Brent crude would face as a result of the sanctions.

Topics: EU Russia-Ukraine Conflict embargo

ROME: Italy is considering tightening a state guarantee scheme designed to help banks shed bad debts while weighing its extension to cushion the hit from the Ukraine war and the pandemic, according to people familiar with the matter.

Since its 2016 launch, the “GACS” scheme has helped Italian banks offload €96 billion ($103 billion) in bad debts by softening the hit from the disposals to their earnings.

As of end-2021 investors held €11.6 billion in GACS-backed debt, treasury data showed in April. The scheme in its current form expires on June 14.

Four people briefed on discussions around the scheme's renewal said Rome was considering reintroducing it with terms adjusted to reduce risks for taxpayers, possibly seeking an extension longer than 12 months.

Topics: Italy banking

BERLIN: Germany’s main engineering industry association has scrapped its 2022 production forecast, saying even a reduced estimate it made in March would no longer be met.

Inflation, COVID-19 lockdowns in China and supply chain disruptions were compounding a broader economic slowdown, VDMA President Karl Haeusgen told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper in an interview.

The association, which has over 3,400 members, initially predicted 2022 growth of 7 percent, before cutting that to 4 percent in March.

“But even that can no longer be sustained,” Haeusgen was quoted as saying. He did not give a new forecast.

“Above all, we are impacted by material shortages,” he said.

“The companies are short of semiconductors and a number of other electronic components,” he said.

Topics: Germany Engineering Outlook

DOHA: Qatar’s gross domestic product should grow 3.5 percent in 2022, Central Bank Gov. Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani told a conference on Sunday in Doha.

The energy-rich Gulf emirate plans to start licensing financial technology companies soon, he added.

Fitch Ratings in April forecast Qatar’s GDP would grow 3.2 percent in 2022, from 1.6 percent in 2021, reflecting increased output from the soccer World Cup that the country is hosting in November and December and the post-pandemic recovery. 

According to an Arab Monetary Fund report issued this year, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar were the most competitive Arab economies between 2017 and 2020.

The report monitors the economic competitiveness of Arab countries and the government measures taken in this regard.

Topics: Qatar economy

AGL Energy Ltd. could launch a strategic review as early as Monday as doubts grow over the Australian power producer’s plans to split into two companies, the Australian newspaper reported.

AGL was mulling its options on Sunday amid market speculation that breaking the company into retail and generation units may lack the shareholder support to go ahead, the newspaper said.

AGL did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

One option was to launch a strategic review that could boost the chances of AGL being sold off, the Australian reported, citing unnamed sources.

AGL’s board was to meet on Sunday afternoon to determine next steps, with a decision possible on Monday, the report said.

Shareholders are set to vote on June 15 on AGL’s demerger plan. The split would form AGL Australia, which would be the country’s top energy retailer, and Accel Energy, the country’s top power producer.

Technology billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes indicated on Friday he would seek two seats on AGL’s board if the plan to split the company failed.

In a letter addressed to AGL Chair Peter Botten, Cannon-Brookes criticized the demerger plan and expressed his intention to appoint two nominees for Grok Ventures — a vehicle he owns — to the AGL board.

Cannon-Brookes, the co-chief executive of software firm Atlassian and a vocal climate activist, gained an 11.3 percent stake in AGL this month by converting part of his derivatives-based holding in the company. He failed in a takeover attempt with Brookfield Asset Management earlier this year.

Australian pension fund HESTA previously joined the tech billionaire in opposing the demerger, saying it did not see the split supporting decarbonization targets laid out by the Paris climate agreement.

Accel, if the demerger goes ahead, will inherit AGL’s coal-fired power plants and the mantle of Australia’s largest carbon emitter, according to government data.

Topics: Australia energy

BELGRADE: Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday he had agreed a three-year gas supply contract in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I cannot speak about the price now, all details will be agreed with Gazprom,” Vucic told reporters.

Serbia’s 10-year gas supply contract with Gazprom expires on May 31.

Vucic also said that he had discussed with Putin expansion of gas storage space in the Balkan country.

Topics: Serbia Russia gas

