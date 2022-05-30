You are here

UAE reports three more monkeypox cases

Test tubes labelled "Monkeypox virus positive" are seen in this illustration taken May 22, 2022. (Reuters)
Updated 30 May 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE Ministry of Health announced three new cases of monkeypox in the country on Sunday, nearly a week after announcing its first case of the virus.  

It said the country was following “a unified national medical guide for dealing with monkeypox-infected people and their contacts.”

“This includes complete isolation of the infected in hospitals until they recover, while quarantining their close contacts for a period of no less than 21 days at home and monitoring their health condition, and enforcing their compliance with home isolation."

The ministry also urged all community members to follow appropriate preventive measures and careful precautions while travelling and to stay safe.

"Monkeypox is a viral disease, but usually a self-limited one, if compared to Covid-19. It's mostly transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, including bodily fluids, and respiratory droplets, or with material contaminated with the virus. It can also be passed to the baby in the womb," the ministry statement added.

Egypt condemns Israel after extremists storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

Updated 30 min 44 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt condemns Israel after extremists storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

CAIRO: Egypt has condemned Israeli authorities for allowing extremists to storm the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque under police protection.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned against “the consequences of these developments, which could incite more tension and escalation in the stability of the situation in the Palestinian territories.”

Ambassador Ahmed Hafez, the ministry’s official spokesman, stressed that Al-Aqsa Mosque was “a purely Islamic endowment for Muslims, and the need to stop any violations targeting the Arab, Islamic and Christian identity of the city of Jerusalem and all its sanctities, as well as changing the existing historical and legal situation.”

He called on Israeli authorities “to assume their responsibility in accordance with the rules of international law and to intervene immediately to stop these provocative practices.”

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, in a meeting with Fatah official Jibril Rajoub, said the continued expansion of settlement activity, whether through building new settlements or expanding existing ones, land confiscation, and the displacement of Palestinians undermined the opportunities of reaching a two-state solution and the prospect of establishing a comprehensive and just peace in the region.

He stressed Egypt's firm position on supporting the Palestinian cause, the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, and the importance of creating an appropriate atmosphere to revive negotiations leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Rajoub briefed Shoukry on the most prominent challenges in the Palestinian arena and the recent increase in violence and violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque and Islamic and Christian holy places in the Occupied Territories.

He expressed appreciation for Egyptian backing of the Palestinian cause, its efforts to achieve Palestinian national reconciliation, and the support for the Palestinian people in facing various challenges.

Egypt displays trove of newly discovered ancient artifacts

Updated 30 May 2022
AP

Egypt displays trove of newly discovered ancient artifacts

  • The artifacts were showcased at a makeshift exhibit at the feet of the Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara, 24 kilometers southwest of Cairo
CAIRO: Egypt on Monday displayed a trove of ancient artifacts dating back 2,500 years that the country’s antiquities authorities said were recently unearthed at the famed necropolis of Saqqara near Cairo.
The artifacts were showcased at a makeshift exhibit at the feet of the Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara, 24 kilometers southwest of the Egyptian capital.
According to Mostafa Waziri, head of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, the find includes 250 painted sarcophagi with well-preserved mummies inside, as well as 150 bronze statues of ancient deities and bronze vessels used in rituals of Isis, the goddess of fertility in ancient Egyptian mythology, all from the Late Period, about 500 B.C.
A headless bronze statue of Imhotep, the chief architect of Pharaoh Djoser who ruled ancient Egypt between 2630 B.C. and 2611 B.C was also displayed.
The artifacts will be transferred for a permanent exhibit at the new Grand Egyptian Museum, a mega project still under construction near the famed Giza Pyramids, just outside Cairo.
The Saqqara site is part of a sprawling necropolis at Egypt’s ancient capital of Memphis that includes the Giza Pyramids and the smaller pyramids at Abu Sir, Dahshur and Abu Ruwaysh. The ruins of Memphis were designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1970s.
Egypt has been heavily promoting recent archaeological finds, hoping to attract more tourists to the country. Its tourist sector, a major source of foreign currency, suffered from years of political turmoil and violence following the 2011 uprising that toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak.
The sector has recently started to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, only to be hit again by the effects of Russia’s war on Ukraine. Along with Russia, Ukraine is a major source of tourists visiting Egypt.

Iran mourns building collapse victims as toll tops 30

Updated 30 May 2022
AFP

Iran mourns building collapse victims as toll tops 30

  • Sunday had been declared a day of national mourning by the government
  • Hundreds of people shout to drown out a speech by Mohsen Heydari, a local representative of the committee of experts
TEHRAN: Hundreds of people gathered in southwestern Iran to pay their respects to dozens who died in a building collapse, local media said Monday, as two more bodies were discovered.
The 10-story Metropol building, located on a busy street in Abadan, a city in Khuzestan province, was under construction when parts of it imploded on May 23, in one of Iran’s deadliest such disasters in years.
Two more bodies were discovered under the rubble on Monday morning, taking the confirmed death toll to 31, according to the Red Crescent.
“Residents of Khuzestan wept for the victims” as they gathered on Sunday evening at the invitation of the imam of Abadan, the Fars news agency reported.
Sunday had been declared a day of national mourning by the government.
Hundreds of people shouted to drown out a speech by Mohsen Heydari, a local representative of the committee of experts, the body that selects Iran’s supreme leader.
Others streamed onto a platform used by state television, knocking a camera to the ground, Tasnim news agency said, noting that police called on people to leave the scene to avoid escalating tensions.
The provincial governor had said on Sunday that a total of 38 people were reported as missing in the disaster, indicating that seven now remain unaccounted for, after the new discoveries on Monday.
Night-time protests over the disaster have been a regular fixture in Abadan and elsewhere in the province since Wednesday night, as citizens have demanded local officials be held to account.
Thirteen people, including the mayor of Abadan and two former mayors, have been arrested in connection with the building collapse.
Demonstrations have also been reported in the central Iranian cities of Isfahan and Yazd.

Yemeni minister warns against Houthis recruiting child fighters

Updated 30 May 2022
Arab News

Yemeni minister warns against Houthis recruiting child fighters

DUBAI: Yemen’s minister of information warned against the Houthi militia’s continued operations recruiting child fighters through so-called education centers.

Muammar Al-Eryani told the Yemeni news Agency, SABA, that the militia recruited children as they join so-called “summer (education) camps,” deploying them on the battlefronts. 

He said the Iranian-backed terrorist group mobilized tens of thousands of children in areas under its control, and spread propaganda among them that promoted hatred, violence, and terror.   

Eryani said this sectarian rhetoric was being imported from Tehran. 

This will pose “dangers to the social fabric, civil peace and the values of coexistence between Yemenis.” 

Al-Eryani stressed that the Houthi militia's continued policy of mobilizing and manipulating the minds of children represented a major obstacle to the efforts made by brotherly and friendly countries to peace and security.

Israel warns against travel to Turkey citing Iran assassination

Updated 30 May 2022
Reuters

Israel warns against travel to Turkey citing Iran assassination

  • Tehran has blamed Israel for the killing of Hassan Sayad Khodai
  • Turkey is a popular tourist destination for Israelis
JERUSALEM: Israel on Monday warned its citizens against travel to Turkey, citing Iranian threats of revenge for the assassination last week of a Revolutionary Guards colonel.
Tehran has blamed Israel for the killing of Hassan Sayad Khodai, who was shot dead at the wheel of his car by two people on a motorcycle and has vowed retaliation.
Israel’s National Security Council said in a statement that Tehran could be looking to harm Israelis in Turkey and classified it as a “high-risk country.”
Turkey is a popular tourist destination for Israelis and the two countries have been mending their ties after more than a decade of strained relations.
Israel has accused Khodai of plotting attacks against its citizens worldwide.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office, which oversees intelligence agency Mossad, has declined to comment on the assassination but Bennett said on Sunday that Teheran would “pay the full price” for instigating attacks on Israelis.

