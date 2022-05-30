UAE reports three more monkeypox cases

DUBAI: The UAE Ministry of Health announced three new cases of monkeypox in the country on Sunday, nearly a week after announcing its first case of the virus.

It said the country was following “a unified national medical guide for dealing with monkeypox-infected people and their contacts.”

“This includes complete isolation of the infected in hospitals until they recover, while quarantining their close contacts for a period of no less than 21 days at home and monitoring their health condition, and enforcing their compliance with home isolation."

The ministry also urged all community members to follow appropriate preventive measures and careful precautions while travelling and to stay safe.

"Monkeypox is a viral disease, but usually a self-limited one, if compared to Covid-19. It's mostly transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, including bodily fluids, and respiratory droplets, or with material contaminated with the virus. It can also be passed to the baby in the womb," the ministry statement added.