You are here

  • Home
  • The Finals matchup: Celtics vs. Warriors for NBA title

The Finals matchup: Celtics vs. Warriors for NBA title

The Finals matchup: Celtics vs. Warriors for NBA title
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, left, and Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. (AP/USA TODAY Sports photos)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n88yp

Updated 11 sec ago
AP

The Finals matchup: Celtics vs. Warriors for NBA title

The Finals matchup: Celtics vs. Warriors for NBA title
  • For the Celtics, it’s a chance at an 18th NBA championship — which would break the tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most in league history
  • For the Warriors, it’s a chance at a 7th crown — which would break a tie with the Chicago Bulls for 3rd-most in league history
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

MIAMI: Somewhere, Gregg Popovich must be pleased.
Ime Udoka and Steve Kerr both played for Popovich with of the San Antonio Spurs, both served as assistant coaches under him, and neither makes any effort to hide the affinity they have for the NBA’s career victory leader.
And now, Udoka and Kerr are about to go head-to-head — in the NBA Finals.
The title matchup is set: It’ll be Udoka and the Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics facing Kerr and the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors, a series that begins Thursday night in San Francisco. The teams split their two regular-season meetings, each winning on the other’s home floor.
The Warriors have been waiting for an opponent since this past Thursday after needing only five games to beat Dallas for the West title. The Celtics got there the hard way, winning Game 7 in Miami on Sunday night to capture the East.
“We stayed with it. We believed in each other. We made a commitment on the defensive end,” said Celtics forward Al Horford, who, after 141 playoff games, is headed to the NBA Finals for the first time. “That was the biggest thing, defending.”
For the Celtics, it’s a chance at an 18th NBA championship — which would break the tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most in league history. For the Warriors, it’s a chance at a seventh crown — which would break a tie with the Chicago Bulls for third-most in league history.
It’s also a rematch of the 1964 finals, when Bill Russell and the Celtics topped the Warriors in five games.
“I’ve said it many times: You go to the finals, it’s almost a two-month journey filled with stress and fatigue and everything else,” said Kerr, who gave his team Friday and Saturday off before bringing them back to work Sunday. “So, if you can get a little bit of a break, it’s very meaningful. Hopefully, we can get healthy and have a few days of really good prep and be ready to go on Thursday.”
Golden State won at Boston 111-107 on Dec. 17, behind 30 points from Stephen Curry. The Celtics rolled on Golden State’s home floor in the rematch on March 16, winning 110-88 in the game where Curry injured his foot — and that’s where his regular season ended.
Curry was ready to go for the playoffs. So were the rest of the Warriors. They’re 12-4 in the playoffs, getting through Denver, Memphis and Dallas to get to the title round.
“It all starts with Steph,” Kerr said.
Udoka has a chance to become the 10th coach to win a title in his first season. Eddie Gottlieb (1947 Philadelphia Warriors), Buddy Jeanette (1948 Baltimore Bullets), John Kundla (1949 Minneapolis Lakers), George Senesky (1956 Philadelphia Warriors), Paul Westhead (1980 Los Angeles Lakers), Pat Riley (1982 Los Angeles Lakers), Tyronn Lue (2016 Cleveland Cavaliers) and Nick Nurse (2019 Toronto Raptors) are eight of the coaches who have pulled off the feat.
The other name on that list is Kerr — who did it with Golden State in 2015, the start of this run of greatness from the Warriors. That was the beginning of six finals appearances in eight years, the two exceptions being when injuries and a roster reset kept them from the playoffs in 2020 and 2021.
“You can’t take it for granted,” Curry said after the West title series. “Nothing’s ever guaranteed. We understand how hard it is to win. We’ve said that until we’re blue in the face the last two years. This is definitely special. Proud of everybody that is in that locker room, that came with it all year. Now we have an opportunity to go finish a job.”
Udoka played for Popovich and later was a San Antonio assistant. Kerr played for the Spurs, then assisted Popovich with USA Basketball through last summer’s Tokyo Olympics — when the Americans won a fourth consecutive gold medal.
The Warriors’ Draymond Green was on that Olympic team. So was Boston’s Jayson Tatum. They celebrated winning gold together, and now they’ll try to go through one another to get their fingerprints on the gold trophy that goes to the NBA champions — the Larry O’Brien.
“This is an opportunity that players dream of,” Golden State’s Andrew Wiggins said. “To be put in a position to win it all.”
And if nothing else, a Warriors-Celtics matchup made Green seem prophetic.
After the Warriors won the West, Green visited the TNT broadcast set after the game and was prodded by Shaquille O’Neal to say which team from the then-undecided East title series that he would like to play.
Green began giving a diplomatic answer, saying that both the Heat and Celtics were tough. O’Neal pressed him to be honest, and Green — never shy with words — gave in.
“You’re asking me who I want to play. I’m gonna tell who I think we’re going to play: We’re going to play Boston,” Green said Thursday night. “That’s who we’re going to play.”
He was right.

Topics: NBA 2022 Steve Kerr Ime Udoka Warriors vs Celtics

Related

Celtics defeat Miami to reach NBA Finals against Warriors
Sport
Celtics defeat Miami to reach NBA Finals against Warriors
Best of the West: Warriors seal return to NBA Finals with Game 5 victory over Mavericks
Sport
Best of the West: Warriors seal return to NBA Finals with Game 5 victory over Mavericks

World No. 1 Swiatek survives scare at French Open; Medvedev and Tsitsipas crash

World No. 1 Swiatek survives scare at French Open; Medvedev and Tsitsipas crash
Updated 31 May 2022
AFP

World No. 1 Swiatek survives scare at French Open; Medvedev and Tsitsipas crash

World No. 1 Swiatek survives scare at French Open; Medvedev and Tsitsipas crash
  • Tsitsipas, the 2021 runner-up to Novak Djokovic, was defeated by Danish teenager Holger Rune
  • Swiatek survived a scare at the hands of injured Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen
Updated 31 May 2022
AFP

PARIS: Women’s top seed Iga Swiatek took her winning streak to 32 matches in the fourth round of the French Open on Monday, while men's world number two Daniil Medvedev and fourth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas crashed out.

Swiatek, of Poland, survived a scare at the hands of injured Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen, dropping the first set before going on to make the quarter-finals.
Swiatek prevailed 6-7 (5/7), 6-0, 6-2 to equal the third best winning streak this century of 32 matches set by Justine Henin 14 years ago.
“She played amazing tennis,” said Swiatek. “I am proud to be still in the tournament.”

China's Qinwen Zheng during her 4th round match against Poland's Iga Swiatek on May 30, 2022. (REUTERS/Dylan Martinez)

Qinwen said severe stomach cramps ruined her hopes of completing a shock win against world number one Swiatek.

“I couldn’t go against my nature. I wish I can be a man so that I don’t have to suffer from this. It’s tough,” Zheng said, in reference to her menstrual pain.

In an 82-minute opening set, 74th-ranked Zheng saved five set points, had two of her own and then clawed her way back from 2/5 down in the tiebreak to stun the top seed.
As the 2020 Roland Garros champion’s streak looked in peril, Zheng required a medical timeout at 0-3 in the second set for a leg injury.

Zheng, who had defeated 2018 champion Simona Halep on her way to the fourth round, returned with her right thigh heavily strapped and quickly dropped the second set.
Swiatek carved out a double break in the decider against her tiring opponent, whose injury contributed to her 46 unforced errors, and will face US 11th seed Jessica Pegula for a place in the semifinals.

Pegula downed Romania’s Irina-Camelia Begu 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 to add a last-eight place in Paris to similar runs at the Australian Open in 2021 and 2022.
Daria Kasatkina and compatriot Veronika Kudermetova ensured there will be a Russian in the semifinals after they set-up a last-eight clash.
Kasatkina, seeded 20th, took advantage of Italian Camila Giorgi’s 37 unforced errors to win 6-2, 6-2.
Kudermetova reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final as the world number 29 came back from a set down to defeat 2018 semifinalist Madison Keys of the United States, 1-6, 6-3, 6-1.

‘Best tennis in recent weeks'

US Open champion Medvedev was beaten by 20th seed Marin Cilic 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 in just 1hr 45 min on Court Philippe Chatrier.
Tsitsipas, the 2021 runner-up to Novak Djokovic, was defeated by Danish teenager Holger Rune 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 earlier in the day.
Cilic will face Russia’s Andrey Rublev in his third career Roland Garros quarter-final.

Croatia's Marin Cilic in action during his 4th round match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev at the French Open on May 30, 2022. (REUTERS/Dylan Martinez)

“It’s one of the most beautiful matches of my career, it was fantastic from the first to the last point,” said Cilic, adding he is playing his “best tennis in recent weeks.”
Medvedev had enjoyed his best run in Paris 12 months ago when he reached the quarter-finals.
He hadn’t dropped a set at this year’s tournament but was completely outplayed by the 33-year-old Cilic who broke serve five times.
Medvedev was unable to carve out a single break point as the Croatian got the better of the Russian for the first time in four meetings.
Rublev made the quarter-finals for the second time when Italian opponent Jannik Sinner retired with a left knee injury with the Russian 1-6, 6-4, 2-0 ahead.
Rune became the first Danish man to reach the French Open quarter-finals when he shocked Tsitsipas.
Rune, just 19 and ranked 40, swept to a memorable win on the back of 54 winners.

Denmark's Holger Rune in action during his 4th round match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas at the French Open on May 30, 2022. (REUTERS/Dylan Martinez)

With fellow 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz already into the quarter-finals, it’s the first time two teenagers have made it this far in Paris since Hendrik Dreekman and Andrei Medvedev 28 years ago.
In a tense fourth set, Rune gave up a 5-2 lead and fought off three more break points in the 10th game before securing victory when Tsitsipas hit long.
“I was very nervous and I knew that if I went away from my tactics I would lose,” said Rune, who won his maiden ATP title in Munich in the build-up to Paris.
“I told myself just stick to the plan and that gave me a confidence boost. It’s so great to still be here.”
Tsitsipas said he would be ready for Rune when they meet again.
“I can see something different next time with this opponent. I’m pretty convinced I can do way better,” said the 23-year-old.
Rune will next face eighth-seeded Casper Ruud who became the first Norwegian man to reach the last eight with a 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win against Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz.

The 23-year-old is also into his first ever Grand Slam quarter-final as he continues an impressive season which has seen him win two clay-court titles.

 

Topics: French Open 2022 Roland Garros Iga Swiatek Zheng Qinwen

Related

Nadal to face Djokovic in French Open quarter-final, Swiatek goes against rising Chinese star
Sport
Nadal to face Djokovic in French Open quarter-final, Swiatek goes against rising Chinese star
Dark ages at French Open as Alcaraz says ‘unfair’ if last-eight tie at night
Sport
Dark ages at French Open as Alcaraz says ‘unfair’ if last-eight tie at night

France blames ticket fraud for Champions League final chaos

France blames ticket fraud for Champions League final chaos
Updated 31 May 2022
AP

France blames ticket fraud for Champions League final chaos

France blames ticket fraud for Champions League final chaos
  • French authorities will set up a working group to prevent violence in stadiums and target troublemakers after seeing a spate of incidents this season in domestic games
Updated 31 May 2022
AP

PARIS: French authorities defended police on Monday for indiscriminately firing tear gas and pepper spray at Liverpool supporters at the Champions League final, while blaming industrial levels of fraud that saw 30,000 to 40,000 people try to enter the Stade de France with fake tickets or none at all.
UEFA ordered an independent report that it said would “examine decision making, responsibility and behaviors of all entities involved in the final” and be made public.
After a meeting into Saturday’s chaos, the French ministers of the sport and the interior shifted responsibility onto the Liverpool fans while not providing details on how they were sure so many fake tickets were in circulation. People with legitimate tickets bought through Liverpool and UEFA reported struggling to access the stadium.
“There was massive fraud at an industrial level and an organization of fake tickets because of the pre-filtering by the Stade de France and the French Football Federation, 70 percent of the tickets were fake tickets coming into the Stade de France,” Interior minister Gérald Darmanin said. “Fifteen percent of fake tickets also were after the first filtering ... more than 2,600 tickets were confirmed by UEFA as non-validated tickets even though they’d gone through the first filtering.
The French sports ministry provided no evidence for its claims and it did not respond to a follow-up email after hosting a combative news conference.
“A massive presence of these fake tickets of course was the issue why there were delays,” Darmanin said. “Three times the beginning of the match was delayed.”
The final, which Liverpool lost 1-0 to Real Madrid, kicked off 37 minutes late.
Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan said it was “completely inappropriate” for the French authorities to be forming conclusions and commenting on numbers so early.
“At this stage I think it’s just not responsible to be making comments before we’ve actually gathered all the information,” Hogan said. “How can (the number of fans without tickets) be quantified at this stage, before we’ve had an independent and transparent investigation? There’s also been quotes about people with fake tickets. But, again, how do we know all the facts until we’ve had an investigation?“
Hogan said Liverpool was “reviewing legal avenues” on behalf of supporters.
“The Champions League final should be one of the finest spectacles in football and it resulted in one of the worst experiences of many supporters’ lives. So, I would say that all politicians and agencies involved in this event need to wait until a full and independent investigation is concluded before attempting to shift blame.”
Tear gas and pepper spray was targeted at Liverpool fans, impacting children — a tactic defended by Darmanin to prevent deaths.
“I’d like to thank the forces of law and order, also those who worked in the stadium because they were very calm and they were able to avoid drama and so thank you for organizing the pre-filtering but lifting it when there was too much pressure to avoid a drama,” Darmanin said. “That was a decision made by the prefecture to avoid any kind of deaths or seriously injured.”
French Sports minister Amélie Ouéda-Castéra blamed fans arriving at the stadium late for the crowd control issues, but did not say when they should have arrived at the stadium on the outskirts of Paris.
“We have seen, we have to improve in risky matches certain aspects with regard to managing the flows, first filtering, second filtering, and we have to make sure we look at electronic ticketing as closely as possible so we can avoid fraud as far as ticketing is concerned,” Ouéda-Castéra said. “That is something which is absolutely essential.”
Ouéda-Castéra did say supporters who couldn’t get into the stadium should be compensated, but ignored questions as she left the news conference where Ouéda-Castéra.
“We are extremely sorry for all the people whose experience was wasted all that evening,” Ouéda-Castéra said. “For the people who had bought tickets and were unable to attend the match. That’s why we have asked UEFA to really work on a compensation system for those people — 2,700, including British people — so that they get compensation.”
UEFA did not raise the issue of compensating fans in its statement about its own investigation.
“Evidence will be gathered from all relevant parties and the findings of the independent report will be made public once completed,” UEFA said, without giving a timeline.
French authorities will set up a working group to prevent violence in stadiums and target troublemakers after seeing a spate of incidents this season in domestic games.

Topics: France champions league fraud

Related

British fans condemn Champions League final chaos
Sport
British fans condemn Champions League final chaos
Real Madrid fans celebrate Champions League title back home
Sport
Real Madrid fans celebrate Champions League title back home

Messi: ‘No doubt’ that Benzema deserves to win Ballon d’Or

Messi: ‘No doubt’ that Benzema deserves to win Ballon d’Or
Updated 31 May 2022
AP

Messi: ‘No doubt’ that Benzema deserves to win Ballon d’Or

Messi: ‘No doubt’ that Benzema deserves to win Ballon d’Or
  • In total, Benzema scored 44 goals in 46 matches with his club this season
Updated 31 May 2022
AP

BUENOS AIRES: According to Lionel Messi, there is “no doubt” that Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema deserves to win his first Ballon d’Or award this year.
Messi has won a record seven Ballon d’Or awards as the world’s best player, but saw his new club Paris Saint-Germain eliminated by Madrid in the round of 16 of the Champions League this year — after Benzema scored a hat trick in the second half of the return leg.
Benzema netted another four goals against Chelsea in the quarterfinals and three against Manchester City in the semifinals — including the decisive penalty in extra time of the second leg — before Madrid defeated Liverpool 1-0 in the final on Saturday. Benzema was also the top scorer in the Spanish league as Madrid won the title in dominant fashion.
“There’s no doubt, its very clear that Benzema had a spectacular year,” Messi said in an interview to Argentine TV channel TyC Sports when asked if Benzema should get the prestigious award. “I think there is no doubt this year.”
In total, Benzema scored 44 goals in 46 matches with his club this season, and equaled Madrid great Raúl González as the club’s second-highest scorer with 323 goals. Cristiano Ronaldo leads that tally with 451.
While Madrid knocked out a quartet of European giants on their way to the Champions League title, Messi wasn’t overly impressed with the team’s style of play. Madrid needed big comebacks against both PSG and Man City and had Benzema to thank both times.
“Out of the blue they score against you, and the match changes automatically,” Messi said about this Madrid team. “Madrid was not the best team in this Champions League, there were better teams.”
The 34-year-old Messi is training with Argentina in Bilbao for the “Finalissima” — a friendly between the Copa America winners and European champion Italy on Wednesday.
Messi could find himself going up against Benzema again at the World Cup in Qatar this year — both Argentina and France are among the main contenders — but insisted that defending champion France should be considered the favorite.
“France is an impressive team, (four years) ago we said they could be candidates and they ended as winners. I believe the hit they took at the Euros (being eliminated by Switzerland) made them stronger,” Messi said. “(Argentina) can fight anyone and will make it hard for any rival. That doesn’t mean we are the favorites to be world champions or any of that. It means we will fight against anyone.”

Topics: Ballon d'Or Karim Benzema Lionel Messi

Related

Real Madrid fans celebrate Champions League title back home
Sport
Real Madrid fans celebrate Champions League title back home
Real Madrid beats Liverpool 1-0 for 14th European Cup title
Sport
Real Madrid beats Liverpool 1-0 for 14th European Cup title

El Moutaraji strikes twice as Wydad become African champions

El Moutaraji strikes twice as Wydad become African champions
Updated 31 May 2022
AFP

El Moutaraji strikes twice as Wydad become African champions

El Moutaraji strikes twice as Wydad become African champions
  • Renaissance Berkane won the second-tier CAF Confederation Cup on May 20 and will face Wydad for the CAF Super Cup
Updated 31 May 2022
AFP

CASABLANCA: Zouhair El Moutaraji was the two-goal star as Wydad Casablanca defeated Egyptian outfit Al Ahly 2-0 on Monday to win the CAF Champions League and complete a Moroccan club double in Africa this season.
Renaissance Berkane won the second-tier CAF Confederation Cup on May 20 and will face Wydad for the CAF Super Cup.
Wydad coach Walid Regragui promoted El Moutaraji from the bench for the title decider and it proved a masterstroke as he netted after 15 and 48 minutes in Casablanca.
It was the third time Wydad have conquered Africa, winning in 1992 and 2017, and the second triumph also came against Ahly.
Ahly, seeking a record third straight title, had plenty of possession but were undone by the clinical finishing of the Moroccans.
It was also a disappointing outcome for South Africa-born Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane, who had hoped to become the first coach to win the premier African club competition three consecutive times.
Both Wydad and Ahly showed one change to the sides that drew semifinal second legs against Petro Luanda of Angola and Entente Setif of Algeria respectively to reach the final.
France-born Regragui preferred El Moutaraji to Badie Aouk in midfield, with the latter among the nine substitutes.
A groin injury ruled out Ahly center-back Mohamed Abdelmonem and Mosimane promoted another Egyptian international, experienced Ayman Ashraf.
Close to 40,000 singing, dancing, cheering, flag-waving Wydad supporters greeted the teams as they entered the pitch, with FIFA president Gianni Infantino among those looking on.
Ahly were allocated 10,000 tickets, but only a couple of thousand supporters flew across the north of the continent to attend the highlight of the African club season.
The Stade Mohammed V — home ground of Wydad — was a controversial choice of venue with Ahly making a failed appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to have it changed to a neutral one.
Morocco were the lone bidders to host the final after Senegal withdrew, and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said the rules did not permit a change.
Wydad attacked from the kick-off and after rattling the woodwork, went ahead in the 15th minute as El Moutaraji justified his promotion.
Earlier, Congo Brazzaville-born Guy Mbenza was foiled by the crossbar after his shot from just outside the box beat Ahly captain and goalkeeper Mohamed el Shenawy.
But the Moroccans went ahead four minutes later as El Moutaraji unleashed a swerving thunderbolt from outside the penalty area which flew over El Shenawy and into the net.
Ahly clawed their way back into the match and came close to levelling midway through the half when a Yasser Ibrahim header off a corner was just too high.
Ahly were dangerous from set pieces and Hussein el Shahat nodded narrowly wide off another corner for the Cairo Red Devils.
The visitors came close again with Wydad goalkeeper Ahmed Tagnaouti dashing from his goalmouth to head the ball clear as South African Percy Tau threatened to equalizes level.
Wydad doubled the lead three minutes into the second half and once again El Moutaraji was the executioner.
His first attempt from close range was parried by El Shenawy, but the Moroccan reacted quickest to push the rebound into the net.
Mosimane rang the changes as the second half progressed, including introducing leading scorer Mohamed Sherif, but the Cairo club could not find a way through the Wydad defense.
Sherif came tantalisingly close to adding to his six Champions League goals this season with eight minutes remaining, but Tagnaouti parried his close-range poke and the ball was cleared.

Topics: CAF Champions League Al Ahly Wydad Casablanca

Related

5 talking points ahead of African Champions League final between Al-Ahly, Wydad Casablanca
Sport
5 talking points ahead of African Champions League final between Al-Ahly, Wydad Casablanca
5 things we learned as Al-Ahly and Wydad confirm all-Arab CAF Champions League final
Sport
5 things we learned as Al-Ahly and Wydad confirm all-Arab CAF Champions League final

Dan Ashworth appointed as Newcastle’s first sporting director

Dan Ashworth appointed as Newcastle’s first sporting director
Updated 30 May 2022
Liam Kennedy

Dan Ashworth appointed as Newcastle’s first sporting director

Dan Ashworth appointed as Newcastle’s first sporting director
  • The 51-year-old is the first major off-field football operation appointment of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia era
Updated 30 May 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United have confirmed the appointment of Dan Ashworth as the club’s first-ever sporting director, subject to Premier League approval.

Ashworth finally joins United following a three-month-long wait, after being placed on gardening leave for resigning from his post at top flight rivals Brighton & Hove Albion in February.

The 51-year-old is the first major off-field football operation appointment of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia era. It is expected to be followed by news on fresh sponsorship deals and a new CEO at St. James’ Park.

United are yet to replace former managing director Lee Charnley, with co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley acting as interim CEOs to plug the gap in the club’s football executive.

A club statement, confirming the news, said: “Newcastle United are delighted to announce that Dan Ashworth will become the club’s sporting director after an agreement was reached with Brighton & Hove Albion to release him from his current contractual obligations with immediate effect.

“The terms of this agreement will remain confidential between the clubs and are subject to Premier League approval.

“Newcastle United will issue further information following the relevant approval process.”

Ashworth’s first task will be to ensure United’s summer business is conducted in a timely and positive manner for head coach Howe, with the former Bournemouth and Burnley boss pushing to get the sporting director in before the opening of the summer transfer window.

The trading window in the Premier League opens on June 10.

In January, due to the delays in appointing No.1 target Ashworth, Howe, with assistant Jason Tindall, took on de facto sporting director roles as they fielded calls from agents, worked on the minutiae of deals and sourced targets.

With Ashworth now in place, Howe can take a step back from that and focus on coaching when he has his players back from their shortened summer break on July 1.

Welcoming Ashworth’s appointment, co-owner Jamie Reuben, of RB Sports & Media, took to social media to say: “Welcome to the @NUFC family Dan.”

Ashworth is widely regarded as one the best in the business in his role, having worked as the Football Association’s technical director for six years before heading the Amex Stadium in 2018.

As part of the England DNA project, of which current Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate was a major operator, Ashworth oversaw an unprecedented transformation on the international scene with England enjoying success at all age levels, including three age-group tournament wins, as well as setting the nation on course for its recent senior team success.

“We have reached an agreement with NUFC for the immediate release of Dan Ashworth from his contractual obligations at Brighton,” a Seagulls statement read.

“We would like to thank Dan for his services, and wish him well for the future.

“David Weir has been appointed as the club’s new technical director with immediate effect.”

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United

Related

Newcastle line up high-profile friendlies against Atalanta and Athletic Bilbao in late July
Sport
Newcastle line up high-profile friendlies against Atalanta and Athletic Bilbao in late July
Sean Longstaff to stay at Newcastle United after signing three-year deal with hometown club
Sport
Sean Longstaff to stay at Newcastle United after signing three-year deal with hometown club

Latest updates

The Finals matchup: Celtics vs. Warriors for NBA title
The Finals matchup: Celtics vs. Warriors for NBA title
World No. 1 Swiatek survives scare at French Open; Medvedev and Tsitsipas crash
World No. 1 Swiatek survives scare at French Open; Medvedev and Tsitsipas crash
France blames ticket fraud for Champions League final chaos
France blames ticket fraud for Champions League final chaos
Sri Lankan woman rickshaw driver has to queue 12 hours, or more, for fuel
Sri Lankan woman rickshaw driver has to queue 12 hours, or more, for fuel
Saudi foreign minister, Dutch counterpart discuss fate of decaying FSO Safer tanker
Saudi foreign minister, Dutch counterpart discuss fate of decaying FSO Safer tanker

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.