Djokovic, Nadal clash for 59th time in French Open blockbuster

Combo images showing Rafael Nadal, left, and Novak Djokovic in action. (AFP files)
Updated 31 May 2022
  • Nadal has 109 wins and just three losses in Paris since his title-winning debut in 2005
  • Overall, Djokovic leads Nadal 30-28 since their first career meeting at the 2006 French Open
PARIS: Novak Djokovic renews his 16-year rivalry with Rafael Nadal at the French Open on Tuesday with a semifinal spot at stake and where victory for the world number one could end the 13-time champion’s Roland Garros career.
Nadal, who turns 36 on Friday, puts his record of 109 wins and just three losses in Paris since his title-winning debut in 2005 on the line against the defending champion.
The Spaniard was taken to five sets for only the third time at the tournament by 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round.
In the immediate aftermath of that victory, Nadal admitted that not only was this year’s French Open at stake but possibly his entire playing future.
“I know my situation, and I accept it,” said Nadal, who arrived in Paris unsure if he would be able to take part after suffering a recurrence of a chronic foot injury which has plagued him for most of his career.
“I am just enjoying the fact that I am here for one more year. And being honest, every match that I play here, I don’t know if it’s going to be my last at Roland Garros.”
Overall, Djokovic leads Nadal 30-28 since their first career meeting at the 2006 French Open.
Nadal has a 19-8 edge on clay and has won seven of the pair’s nine meetings in Paris.
Djokovic, however, came out on top in the semifinals at Roland Garros in 2021 on his way to a second title.

That defeat took a physical toll on Nadal who then skipped Wimbledon, the Olympics and the US Open.
With Djokovic deported from Melbourne on the eve of the Australian Open, Nadal seized the opportunity to claim a record-setting 21st Grand Slam title, breaking a tie with Djokovic and Roger Federer.
Both men are playing in the quarter-finals at Roland Garros for the 16th time.
Djokovic has reached the last-eight with ease. He has won 22 sets in a row, a run stretching back to his Italian Open triumph in Rome.
“I’m glad that I didn’t spend too much time on the court up to the quarter-finals, knowing that playing Nadal in Roland Garros is always a physical battle,” said Djokovic.
Adding an extra twist was a battle of wills over scheduling which Nadal lost Monday when organizers selected the quarter-final for the night session under the Court Philippe Chatrier lights.
“I don’t like to play on clay during the night, because the humidity is higher, the ball is slower, and there can be very heavy conditions especially when it’s cold,” said Nadal.
Djokovic hinted he would prefer to face Nadal as late as possible.
“All I will say is Rafa and I would make different requests,” he said.
Nadal’s coach Carlos Moya said that the Spaniard’s opinion should have carried weight.
“I wouldn’t say disrespect, but here at Roland Garros, Rafa has credit,” Moya told RMC Sport.
“He has won the tournament 13 times, and if he has a request, you should listen to him. He is part of the history of Roland Garros.”
“But in the end, it is a question of business and we understand that.”
Carlos Alcaraz, who faces Alexander Zverev, said it would have been “unfair” if he was ordered to play after 9pm for the third time.

Alcaraz, 19, is the youngest man to make the last-eight in Paris since Djokovic in 2006.
He boasts a 2022 claycourt record of 20 wins against just one loss. For the year, he is 32-3.
The sixth seed had to save a match point to defeat compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the second round but has otherwise been unburdened by expectations.
Alcaraz tackles third seeded Zverev having defeated the German in the final of the Madrid Masters where he also knocked out both Nadal and Djokovic.
Zverev added spice to the tie by claiming Alcaraz is being favored by organizers who have given the teenager three matches out of four so far on Chatrier.
The Olympic champion described playing on Chatrier as “completely different” compared to other courts. “It’s like playing on another continent.”
While Djokovic, Nadal, Zverev and Alcaraz battle in the top of the draw, the bottom section has been blown wide open by the fourth round exits of second ranked Daniil Medvedev and number four Stefanos Tsitsipas, the 2021 runner-up.
As a result, one of Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, Andrey Rublev or Marin Cilic will make Sunday’s final.

Wydad heed Madrid’s example to overcome Al-Ahly in CAF Champions League final

Wydad heed Madrid’s example to overcome Al-Ahly in CAF Champions League final
Updated 21 min 21 sec ago
John Duerden

Wydad heed Madrid’s example to overcome Al-Ahly in CAF Champions League final

Wydad heed Madrid’s example to overcome Al-Ahly in CAF Champions League final
  • The team from Casablanca ceded the majority of possession in Monday’s showdown, but a 2-0 win over the record titleholders means they have now won Africa’s premier cup competition three times
Updated 21 min 21 sec ago
John Duerden

There were two continental club finals in the space of 48 hours over the end of the last week and the start of this. Real Madrid won the first one, defeating Liverpool 1-0 in Paris on Saturday. Then on Monday, it was time for the African version.

It wasn’t that dissimilar.

Instead of Al-Ahly winning a third CAF African Champions League in a row to make history, Wydad AC won Monday’s final 2-0 to capture their third continental title. Zouhair El-Moutaraji scored a goal in each half to send around 50,000 fans in the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca into raptures.

If Al-Ahly, who have already won the competition 10 times, have been called “Africa’s Real Madrid” — a team that has a special pedigree in the competition — it was the Moroccans who channeled the aura of the Spanish giants.

“Today, we were Real Madrid, not Liverpool. We learned the lesson from Real Madrid’s win,” said Wydad coach Walid Regragui after the game. The club now equal Raja Casablanca as the most successful Moroccan team in the competition’s history.

In Paris, Liverpool may have had more of the ball but couldn’t make it count. In Casablanca, the Egyptians had plenty of possession but struggled to create clear chances in the face of a disciplined and effective defensive performance from Wydad.

“We let them have the ball, and we knew that they would send balls upfield to Percy Tau, so we focused on controlling him,” Regragui added. “The game was very tough, but we produced a strong performance and deserved to win.”

Many would agree, but Al-Ahly were unhappy about the choice of Wydad’s home stadium as the venue for the final, with CAF making the decision between the first and second legs of the semifinals. Mahmoud Al-Khatib, the president of Al-Ahly, looked to be complaining to FIFA boss Gianni Infantino ahead of the trophy presentation about the unfair timing of the decision, which was made when it looked almost certain that Wydad would be in the final.

He has a point. While, in theory, 10,000 tickets were allocated to each set of fans and the rest put on general sale, in practice, only a couple of thousand made the trip from Cairo with the rest snapped up by Wydad fans. In effect, this was a home game, and the Moroccan supporters created an unforgettable atmosphere — inspiring for their team and intimidating and hostile for Al-Ahly, who must have wished that there was a second leg back in Egypt. It was not a surprise that they looked a little shaken in the early stages and soon found themselves behind.

Al-Ahly boss Pitso Mosimane complained about the whole arrangement.

“I think that everyone behind this decision feels happy,” he said. “The best team lost today. When you play at a neutral ground and there is an equal number of fans between the two teams, then you can talk about winning and losing.”

The Cairo club had taken the issue to the Court of Arbitration for Sport but had lost, predictably. There was genuine anger at the decision, but perhaps the whole situation became too big in their minds. It could be that, when the dust settles, the focus on complaining about the venue will be seen as counterproductive.

Going with the example of Liverpool once again, the Reds beat AS Roma in Rome in the 1984 final, and Chelsea triumphed against Bayern Munich in Munich a decade ago. These venues may have been known long in advance, and there may have been more English fans present, but playing a one-off game at the home of the final opponent was not seen as that big of a deal. Al-Ahly made sure that it was a major talking point before it all started.

It remains to be seen what happens to the losers now. They are accustomed to winning in Africa but also know what it is like to get to the final and fall short as this is a third runners-up place in the space of six years. There is, at least, plenty to occupy the team at home as they have slipped into third in the league though have four games in hand on the leaders Zamalek due to continental commitments.

The Red Giants have what it takes to close the gap, but then there is the question of coach Mosimane. The South African was on course to make history by becoming the first to win the title three times in a row and only the second to win four in total. To win in such a hostile environment would have been his biggest success yet.

According to reports, Al-Ahly’s board will meet to determine his future, though this has been denied by the club. Former players and Egypt manager Taha Ismail speaking on television called for Mosimane’s early departure, blaming the tactician for the loss and a run that has seen the club win just one league game in the last five. Whatever Mosimane’s future in the coming weeks, long-term, it should be a bright one.

Whatever happens, Al-Ahly will be back but for now, it is Casablanca, not Cairo, celebrating.

Topics: football Al-Ahly Wydad Casablanca African Champions League

Ex-footballer Tim Cahill-backed XE Sports Group to enter Extreme E for Season 3

Ex-footballer Tim Cahill-backed XE Sports Group to enter Extreme E for Season 3
Updated 48 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Ex-footballer Tim Cahill-backed XE Sports Group to enter Extreme E for Season 3

Ex-footballer Tim Cahill-backed XE Sports Group to enter Extreme E for Season 3
  • Team will be first headquartered in Australia to take part in all-electric series
Updated 48 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: XE Sports Group has announced it will enter Season 3 of Extreme E, the all-electric off-road series which uses motorsport to promote sustainability and diversity.

The move heralds a landmark occasion for Extreme E as XE Sports Group becomes the first Asian Pacific team headquartered in Australia to compete in the series.

The team officially signed its contract in Monaco on board the St. Helena, the series’ floating centerpiece, which transports the Extreme E cars, freight, and logistics around the world.

Luke Todd, director of the XE Sports Group, said: “Since its inception, Extreme E has demonstrated to be a major drawcard for both extreme racing and climate awareness plus diversity, which aligns perfectly with the XE Sports Group’s focus of raising awareness of global climate and social challenges with the ability to make a real impact at the ground, local level.”

XE Sports Group is the impact sports division of EVDirect.com, the distributors of BYD passenger vehicles within Australia and New Zealand, and their investment and participation in Extreme E will enable them to showcase BYD’s vehicles and raise awareness within Australia and the wider Asia Pacific region of the benefits of electric vehicle technology.

Sporting executive and former Everton and Australia football star Tim Cahill will also be a member of the group from its inception.

Cahill said that he was looking forward to connecting the world of professional football with Extreme E.

“I’m really excited to be a part of this team. The combination of thrilling, competitive racing and leaving a lasting, positive impact makes the sport totally unique. We look to bringing a significant new audience to Extreme E from within the millions of football fans across the world,” he added.

Todd pointed out that XE Sports Group would be introducing its own climate science and legacy program to Extreme E’s existing ones, with the mission to reduce poverty and increase living standards through the adaption of technology such as second-life lithium battery deployment combined with solar capture in remote or impoverished locations.

“Competitively, we are joining Extreme E to race and win. We will be delivering a world-class racing package and eagerly await to line up against the likes of the X44, Rosberg X Racing, and JBXE teams as well as the rest of the top-class field.

“Australians are renowned for overachieving in the sports arena, and we aim for nothing less in Extreme E. We will be racing for the planet and racing to win,” Todd added.

Alejandro Agag, the founder and chief executive officer of Extreme E, said: “We extend a huge, warm welcome to Luke and the XE Group to Extreme E, and we can’t wait to see how the team performs in its racing debut.

“Not only that but it is a great to see the goals of the team so closely reflecting our own in terms of climate and community impact, and we are very excited about the possibilities we have together in these shared purposes.

“The grid is really filling up now and it’s great to have our first Asian Pacific team involved. This championship is growing and the countdown to Season 3 starts now.”

Extreme E aims to minimize environmental impact, while maximizing awareness of it, by racing in locations that have already been damaged or affected by climate change, while at the same time, the series has built-in equality and diversity, with each team fielding one male and one female driver.

In parallel, Extreme E is helping the car industry to develop future-facing technology using racing as a platform for mobility innovation, which motorsport has long been associated with as an accelerator of research and development.

The current Extreme E line-up includes teams run by legendary motorsport names including McLaren, Lewis Hamilton (X44), Nico Rosberg (Rosberg X Racing), Jenson Button (JBXE), and Carlos Sainz (ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team).

Season 3 of Extreme E will get underway in early 2023, with dates and a full racing calendar to be confirmed in the coming months.

Topics: Extreme E

The Finals matchup: Celtics vs. Warriors for NBA title

The Finals matchup: Celtics vs. Warriors for NBA title
Updated 31 May 2022
AP

The Finals matchup: Celtics vs. Warriors for NBA title

The Finals matchup: Celtics vs. Warriors for NBA title
  • For the Celtics, it’s a chance at an 18th NBA championship — which would break the tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most in league history
  • For the Warriors, it’s a chance at a 7th crown — which would break a tie with the Chicago Bulls for 3rd-most in league history
Updated 31 May 2022
AP

MIAMI: Somewhere, Gregg Popovich must be pleased.
Ime Udoka and Steve Kerr both played for Popovich with of the San Antonio Spurs, both served as assistant coaches under him, and neither makes any effort to hide the affinity they have for the NBA’s career victory leader.
And now, Udoka and Kerr are about to go head-to-head — in the NBA Finals.
The title matchup is set: It’ll be Udoka and the Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics facing Kerr and the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors, a series that begins Thursday night in San Francisco. The teams split their two regular-season meetings, each winning on the other’s home floor.
The Warriors have been waiting for an opponent since this past Thursday after needing only five games to beat Dallas for the West title. The Celtics got there the hard way, winning Game 7 in Miami on Sunday night to capture the East.
“We stayed with it. We believed in each other. We made a commitment on the defensive end,” said Celtics forward Al Horford, who, after 141 playoff games, is headed to the NBA Finals for the first time. “That was the biggest thing, defending.”
For the Celtics, it’s a chance at an 18th NBA championship — which would break the tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most in league history. For the Warriors, it’s a chance at a seventh crown — which would break a tie with the Chicago Bulls for third-most in league history.
It’s also a rematch of the 1964 finals, when Bill Russell and the Celtics topped the Warriors in five games.
“I’ve said it many times: You go to the finals, it’s almost a two-month journey filled with stress and fatigue and everything else,” said Kerr, who gave his team Friday and Saturday off before bringing them back to work Sunday. “So, if you can get a little bit of a break, it’s very meaningful. Hopefully, we can get healthy and have a few days of really good prep and be ready to go on Thursday.”
Golden State won at Boston 111-107 on Dec. 17, behind 30 points from Stephen Curry. The Celtics rolled on Golden State’s home floor in the rematch on March 16, winning 110-88 in the game where Curry injured his foot — and that’s where his regular season ended.
Curry was ready to go for the playoffs. So were the rest of the Warriors. They’re 12-4 in the playoffs, getting through Denver, Memphis and Dallas to get to the title round.
“It all starts with Steph,” Kerr said.
Udoka has a chance to become the 10th coach to win a title in his first season. Eddie Gottlieb (1947 Philadelphia Warriors), Buddy Jeanette (1948 Baltimore Bullets), John Kundla (1949 Minneapolis Lakers), George Senesky (1956 Philadelphia Warriors), Paul Westhead (1980 Los Angeles Lakers), Pat Riley (1982 Los Angeles Lakers), Tyronn Lue (2016 Cleveland Cavaliers) and Nick Nurse (2019 Toronto Raptors) are eight of the coaches who have pulled off the feat.
The other name on that list is Kerr — who did it with Golden State in 2015, the start of this run of greatness from the Warriors. That was the beginning of six finals appearances in eight years, the two exceptions being when injuries and a roster reset kept them from the playoffs in 2020 and 2021.
“You can’t take it for granted,” Curry said after the West title series. “Nothing’s ever guaranteed. We understand how hard it is to win. We’ve said that until we’re blue in the face the last two years. This is definitely special. Proud of everybody that is in that locker room, that came with it all year. Now we have an opportunity to go finish a job.”
Udoka played for Popovich and later was a San Antonio assistant. Kerr played for the Spurs, then assisted Popovich with USA Basketball through last summer’s Tokyo Olympics — when the Americans won a fourth consecutive gold medal.
The Warriors’ Draymond Green was on that Olympic team. So was Boston’s Jayson Tatum. They celebrated winning gold together, and now they’ll try to go through one another to get their fingerprints on the gold trophy that goes to the NBA champions — the Larry O’Brien.
“This is an opportunity that players dream of,” Golden State’s Andrew Wiggins said. “To be put in a position to win it all.”
And if nothing else, a Warriors-Celtics matchup made Green seem prophetic.
After the Warriors won the West, Green visited the TNT broadcast set after the game and was prodded by Shaquille O’Neal to say which team from the then-undecided East title series that he would like to play.
Green began giving a diplomatic answer, saying that both the Heat and Celtics were tough. O’Neal pressed him to be honest, and Green — never shy with words — gave in.
“You’re asking me who I want to play. I’m gonna tell who I think we’re going to play: We’re going to play Boston,” Green said Thursday night. “That’s who we’re going to play.”
He was right.

Topics: NBA 2022 Steve Kerr Ime Udoka Warriors vs Celtics

World No. 1 Swiatek survives scare at French Open; Medvedev and Tsitsipas crash

World No. 1 Swiatek survives scare at French Open; Medvedev and Tsitsipas crash
Updated 31 May 2022
AFP

World No. 1 Swiatek survives scare at French Open; Medvedev and Tsitsipas crash

World No. 1 Swiatek survives scare at French Open; Medvedev and Tsitsipas crash
  • Tsitsipas, the 2021 runner-up to Novak Djokovic, was defeated by Danish teenager Holger Rune
  • Swiatek survived a scare at the hands of injured Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen
Updated 31 May 2022
AFP

PARIS: Women’s top seed Iga Swiatek took her winning streak to 32 matches in the fourth round of the French Open on Monday, while men's world number two Daniil Medvedev and fourth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas crashed out.

Swiatek, of Poland, survived a scare at the hands of injured Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen, dropping the first set before going on to make the quarter-finals.
Swiatek prevailed 6-7 (5/7), 6-0, 6-2 to equal the third best winning streak this century of 32 matches set by Justine Henin 14 years ago.
“She played amazing tennis,” said Swiatek. “I am proud to be still in the tournament.”

China's Qinwen Zheng during her 4th round match against Poland's Iga Swiatek on May 30, 2022. (REUTERS/Dylan Martinez)

Qinwen said severe stomach cramps ruined her hopes of completing a shock win against world number one Swiatek.

“I couldn’t go against my nature. I wish I can be a man so that I don’t have to suffer from this. It’s tough,” Zheng said, in reference to her menstrual pain.

In an 82-minute opening set, 74th-ranked Zheng saved five set points, had two of her own and then clawed her way back from 2/5 down in the tiebreak to stun the top seed.
As the 2020 Roland Garros champion’s streak looked in peril, Zheng required a medical timeout at 0-3 in the second set for a leg injury.

Zheng, who had defeated 2018 champion Simona Halep on her way to the fourth round, returned with her right thigh heavily strapped and quickly dropped the second set.
Swiatek carved out a double break in the decider against her tiring opponent, whose injury contributed to her 46 unforced errors, and will face US 11th seed Jessica Pegula for a place in the semifinals.

Pegula downed Romania’s Irina-Camelia Begu 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 to add a last-eight place in Paris to similar runs at the Australian Open in 2021 and 2022.
Daria Kasatkina and compatriot Veronika Kudermetova ensured there will be a Russian in the semifinals after they set-up a last-eight clash.
Kasatkina, seeded 20th, took advantage of Italian Camila Giorgi’s 37 unforced errors to win 6-2, 6-2.
Kudermetova reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final as the world number 29 came back from a set down to defeat 2018 semifinalist Madison Keys of the United States, 1-6, 6-3, 6-1.

‘Best tennis in recent weeks'

US Open champion Medvedev was beaten by 20th seed Marin Cilic 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 in just 1hr 45 min on Court Philippe Chatrier.
Tsitsipas, the 2021 runner-up to Novak Djokovic, was defeated by Danish teenager Holger Rune 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 earlier in the day.
Cilic will face Russia’s Andrey Rublev in his third career Roland Garros quarter-final.

Croatia's Marin Cilic in action during his 4th round match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev at the French Open on May 30, 2022. (REUTERS/Dylan Martinez)

“It’s one of the most beautiful matches of my career, it was fantastic from the first to the last point,” said Cilic, adding he is playing his “best tennis in recent weeks.”
Medvedev had enjoyed his best run in Paris 12 months ago when he reached the quarter-finals.
He hadn’t dropped a set at this year’s tournament but was completely outplayed by the 33-year-old Cilic who broke serve five times.
Medvedev was unable to carve out a single break point as the Croatian got the better of the Russian for the first time in four meetings.
Rublev made the quarter-finals for the second time when Italian opponent Jannik Sinner retired with a left knee injury with the Russian 1-6, 6-4, 2-0 ahead.
Rune became the first Danish man to reach the French Open quarter-finals when he shocked Tsitsipas.
Rune, just 19 and ranked 40, swept to a memorable win on the back of 54 winners.

Denmark's Holger Rune in action during his 4th round match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas at the French Open on May 30, 2022. (REUTERS/Dylan Martinez)

With fellow 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz already into the quarter-finals, it’s the first time two teenagers have made it this far in Paris since Hendrik Dreekman and Andrei Medvedev 28 years ago.
In a tense fourth set, Rune gave up a 5-2 lead and fought off three more break points in the 10th game before securing victory when Tsitsipas hit long.
“I was very nervous and I knew that if I went away from my tactics I would lose,” said Rune, who won his maiden ATP title in Munich in the build-up to Paris.
“I told myself just stick to the plan and that gave me a confidence boost. It’s so great to still be here.”
Tsitsipas said he would be ready for Rune when they meet again.
“I can see something different next time with this opponent. I’m pretty convinced I can do way better,” said the 23-year-old.
Rune will next face eighth-seeded Casper Ruud who became the first Norwegian man to reach the last eight with a 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win against Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz.

The 23-year-old is also into his first ever Grand Slam quarter-final as he continues an impressive season which has seen him win two clay-court titles.

 

Topics: French Open 2022 Roland Garros Iga Swiatek Zheng Qinwen

France blames ticket fraud for Champions League final chaos

France blames ticket fraud for Champions League final chaos
Updated 31 May 2022
AP

France blames ticket fraud for Champions League final chaos

France blames ticket fraud for Champions League final chaos
  • French authorities will set up a working group to prevent violence in stadiums and target troublemakers after seeing a spate of incidents this season in domestic games
Updated 31 May 2022
AP

PARIS: French authorities defended police on Monday for indiscriminately firing tear gas and pepper spray at Liverpool supporters at the Champions League final, while blaming industrial levels of fraud that saw 30,000 to 40,000 people try to enter the Stade de France with fake tickets or none at all.
UEFA ordered an independent report that it said would “examine decision making, responsibility and behaviors of all entities involved in the final” and be made public.
After a meeting into Saturday’s chaos, the French ministers of the sport and the interior shifted responsibility onto the Liverpool fans while not providing details on how they were sure so many fake tickets were in circulation. People with legitimate tickets bought through Liverpool and UEFA reported struggling to access the stadium.
“There was massive fraud at an industrial level and an organization of fake tickets because of the pre-filtering by the Stade de France and the French Football Federation, 70 percent of the tickets were fake tickets coming into the Stade de France,” Interior minister Gérald Darmanin said. “Fifteen percent of fake tickets also were after the first filtering ... more than 2,600 tickets were confirmed by UEFA as non-validated tickets even though they’d gone through the first filtering.
The French sports ministry provided no evidence for its claims and it did not respond to a follow-up email after hosting a combative news conference.
“A massive presence of these fake tickets of course was the issue why there were delays,” Darmanin said. “Three times the beginning of the match was delayed.”
The final, which Liverpool lost 1-0 to Real Madrid, kicked off 37 minutes late.
Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan said it was “completely inappropriate” for the French authorities to be forming conclusions and commenting on numbers so early.
“At this stage I think it’s just not responsible to be making comments before we’ve actually gathered all the information,” Hogan said. “How can (the number of fans without tickets) be quantified at this stage, before we’ve had an independent and transparent investigation? There’s also been quotes about people with fake tickets. But, again, how do we know all the facts until we’ve had an investigation?“
Hogan said Liverpool was “reviewing legal avenues” on behalf of supporters.
“The Champions League final should be one of the finest spectacles in football and it resulted in one of the worst experiences of many supporters’ lives. So, I would say that all politicians and agencies involved in this event need to wait until a full and independent investigation is concluded before attempting to shift blame.”
Tear gas and pepper spray was targeted at Liverpool fans, impacting children — a tactic defended by Darmanin to prevent deaths.
“I’d like to thank the forces of law and order, also those who worked in the stadium because they were very calm and they were able to avoid drama and so thank you for organizing the pre-filtering but lifting it when there was too much pressure to avoid a drama,” Darmanin said. “That was a decision made by the prefecture to avoid any kind of deaths or seriously injured.”
French Sports minister Amélie Ouéda-Castéra blamed fans arriving at the stadium late for the crowd control issues, but did not say when they should have arrived at the stadium on the outskirts of Paris.
“We have seen, we have to improve in risky matches certain aspects with regard to managing the flows, first filtering, second filtering, and we have to make sure we look at electronic ticketing as closely as possible so we can avoid fraud as far as ticketing is concerned,” Ouéda-Castéra said. “That is something which is absolutely essential.”
Ouéda-Castéra did say supporters who couldn’t get into the stadium should be compensated, but ignored questions as she left the news conference where Ouéda-Castéra.
“We are extremely sorry for all the people whose experience was wasted all that evening,” Ouéda-Castéra said. “For the people who had bought tickets and were unable to attend the match. That’s why we have asked UEFA to really work on a compensation system for those people — 2,700, including British people — so that they get compensation.”
UEFA did not raise the issue of compensating fans in its statement about its own investigation.
“Evidence will be gathered from all relevant parties and the findings of the independent report will be made public once completed,” UEFA said, without giving a timeline.
French authorities will set up a working group to prevent violence in stadiums and target troublemakers after seeing a spate of incidents this season in domestic games.

Topics: France champions league fraud

