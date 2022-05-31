You are here

China makes second largest Taiwan defense zone incursion this year

China makes second largest Taiwan defense zone incursion this year
A J15 fighter jet lands on China’s sole operational aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, during a drill in the East China Sea. Last year, Taiwan recorded 969 incursions by Chinese warplanes into its air defense zone. (AFP)
China makes second largest Taiwan defense zone incursion this year

China makes second largest Taiwan defense zone incursion this year
  • In recent years, Beijing has begun sending large sorties into Taiwan’s defense zone to signal dissatisfaction
TAIPEI: China has made the second largest incursion into Taiwan’s air defense zone this year with Taipei reporting 30 jets entering the area, including more than 20 fighters.
Taiwan’s defense ministry said late Monday it had scrambled its own aircraft and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the latest Chinese activity.
In recent years, Beijing has begun sending large sorties into Taiwan’s defense zone to signal dissatisfaction, and to keep Taipei’s aging fighter fleet regularly stressed.
Self-ruled democratic Taiwan lives under the constant threat of invasion by China, which views the island as its territory and has vowed to one day seize it, by force if necessary.
The United States last week accused Beijing of raising tensions over the island, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken specifically mentioning aircraft incursions as an example of “increasingly provocative rhetoric and activity.”
Blinken’s remarks came after US President Joe Biden appeared to break decades of US policy when in response to a question on a visit to Japan he said Washington would defend Taiwan militarily if it is attacked by China.
But the White House has since insisted its policy of “strategic ambiguity” over whether or not it would intervene has not changed.
Monday’s incursion was the largest since January 23, when 39 planes entered the air defense identification zone, or ADIZ.
The ADIZ is not the same as Taiwan’s territorial airspace but includes a far greater area that overlaps with part of China’s own air defense identification zone and even includes some of the mainland.
A flight map provided by the Taiwanese defense ministry showed the planes entering the southwestern corner of the ADIZ before looping back out again.
Last year, Taiwan recorded 969 incursions by Chinese warplanes into its ADIZ, according to an AFP database — more than double the roughly 380 carried out in 2020.
The most number of aircraft China has sent in a single day was 56 on October 4, 2021.
That month saw a record 196 incursions, mostly around China’s annual national day celebrations.
So far in 2022 Taiwan has reported 465 incursions, a near 50 percent increase on the same period last year.
The sheer number of sorties has put the air force under immense pressure, and it has suffered a string of fatal accidents in recent years.
On Tuesday local media reported that a pilot had died after crashing a trainer jet in southern Kaohsiung.
It is not the first deadly crash this year — in January one of Taiwan’s most advanced fighter jets, an F-16V, plunged into the sea.
Last March, Taiwan grounded all military aircraft after a pilot was killed and another went missing when their fighters collided mid-air in the third fatal crash in less than six months.

Shanghai to lift two-month COVID-19 lockdown

Shanghai to lift two-month COVID-19 lockdown
Shanghai to lift two-month COVID-19 lockdown

Shanghai to lift two-month COVID-19 lockdown
SHANGHAI: Shanghai authorities on Tuesday began dismantling fences around housing compounds and ripping police tape off public squares and buildings, to the relief of the city’s 25 million residents, before a painful two-month lockdown is lifted at midnight.
On Monday evening, some of the people allowed out of their compounds for brief walks took advantage of suspended traffic to congregate for ice cream on deserted streets, but there was a sense of wariness and anxiety among residents.
“I feel a little nervous,” said Joseph Mak, who works in education. “It’s hard to believe it’s actually happening.”
Most will be stuck indoors again until midnight, as they have been for the past two months under a ruthlessly enforced lockdown that has caused income losses, stress and despair to millions struggling to access food or get emergency health care.
The prolonged isolation has fueled public anger and rare protests inside Shanghai and battered the city’s manufacturing and export-heavy economy, disrupting supply chains in China and around the world, and slowing international trade.
Life is set to return to something more like normal from Wednesday, when the passes issued by residential buildings for people to go out for a few hours will be scrapped, public transport will resume and residents can go back to work.
“This is a day that we dreamed of for a very long time,” Shanghai government spokeswoman Yin Xin told reporters.
Yin said daily online news conferences will be discontinued as her colleagues, who have lived on site for the past two months as required by COVID rules, will return home after midnight.
“Everyone has sacrificed a lot. This day has been hard-won, and we need to cherish and protect it, and welcome back the Shanghai we are familiar with and missed.”
By a creek in Shanghai on Tuesday, a marinated goose store was restocking shelves; a bar was doing last-minute renovations; cleaners were scrubbing shop windows.
Curbs will ease for about 22.5 million people in low-risk areas. Residents will still have to wear masks and avoid gatherings. Dining inside restaurants remains banned. Shops can operate at 75 percent capacity. Gyms will reopen later.
Residents will have to tests every 72 hours to take public transport and enter public venues. Tough quarantine is still in store for anyone catching COVID and their close contacts.
Shanghai reported 31 cases for May 30, down from 67 a day earlier, mirroring a downtrend throughout China to less than 200 infections nationwide, a fraction of what most other countries are reporting.

Taiwan air force suspends training after second fatal accident in 2022

Taiwan air force suspends training after second fatal accident in 2022
Taiwan air force suspends training after second fatal accident in 2022

Taiwan air force suspends training after second fatal accident in 2022
  • The AT-3 is a domestically-developed advanced trainer that first flew in 1980
TAIPEI: Taiwan’s air force suspended flight training of new pilots on Tuesday after a jet trainer crashed killing its pilot, the defense ministry said, the second fatal accident the air force has experienced in 2022.
The ministry said the AT-3 jet crashed during a training mission from the Gangshan air base in the southern city of Kaohsiung and the body of the pilot had already been found.
The AT-3 is a domestically-developed advanced trainer that first flew in 1980 and can carry weapons.
Air force Chief of Staff Huang Chih-wei told reporters the aircraft had gone missing a few minutes after take-off, piloted by 23-year-old Hsu Ta-chun.
The aircraft was in good working order with no major maintenance issues reported over the past year, Huang added.
The air force has now suspended flight missions for its trainee pilots, he said.
President Tsai Ing-wen is “deeply saddened” by the loss and has instructed the Defense Ministry to investigate what happened, her office added in a statement.
In March, a Mirage 2000 fighter jet crashed into the sea off the island’s southeast coast, the second combat aircraft lost in three months. The pilot was rescued alive.
In January the air force suspended combat training for its F-16 fleet after a recently upgraded model of the fighter jet crashed into the sea, killing the pilot.
Last year, two F-5E fighters, which first entered service in Taiwan in the 1970s, crashed into the sea after they apparently collided in mid-air during a training mission.
In late 2020, an F-16 vanished shortly after taking off from the Hualien air base on Taiwan’s east coast on a routine training mission.
While Taiwan’s air force is well trained, it has been strained from repeatedly scrambling to see off Chinese military aircraft in the past two years, though the accidents have not been linked in any way to these intercept activities.
China, which claims the democratic island as its own, has been routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense zone, mostly in an area around the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands but sometimes also into the airspace between Taiwan and the Philippines.

Nepal says bodies of all 22 victims of plane crash recovered

Nepal says bodies of all 22 victims of plane crash recovered
Nepal says bodies of all 22 victims of plane crash recovered

Nepal says bodies of all 22 victims of plane crash recovered
  • Plane was bound for Jomsom, a popular tourist and pilgrimage site, on what should have been a 20-minute flight
KATMANDU: The bodies of all 22 people, including 19 passengers and three crew members, who were on board a plane that crashed into a Himalayan mountainside in Nepal two days ago have been recovered, an official said on Tuesday.
Two Germans, four Indians and 16 Nepalis were on the De Havilland Canada DHC-6-300 Twin Otter aircraft which crashed 15 minutes after taking off from the tourist town of Pokhara, 125 km (80 miles) west of Katmandu, on Sunday morning.
The plane was bound for Jomsom, a popular tourist and pilgrimage site, 80km northwest of Pokhara, on what should have been a 20-minute flight.
“Rescuers have recovered all 22 bodies from the crash site,” Deo Chandra Lal Karna, a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) told Reuters.
Nepali soldiers and rescue workers had retrieved 21 bodies from the wreckage, strewn across a steep slope at an altitude of around 14,500 feet on Monday. They recovered the last body on Tuesday morning, Karna said.
Bodies of 10 victims were brought to Katmandu on Monday, and the remaining 12 bodies would be flown into the capital on Tuesday, the CAAN official said.
“The bodies will be sent to the (Tribhuvan University) Teaching Hospital for post-mortem ... and will be handed over to the families after identification,” Karna said. The names of the victims were released on Sunday.
The Nepali government has set up a five-member panel to determine the cause of the crash and suggest preventative measures for the aviation sector.
Nepal, home to eight of the world’s 14 highest mountains, including Everest, has a history of air accidents.
In early 2018, a US-Bangla Airlines flight from Dhaka to Katmandu crashed on landing and caught fire, killing 51 of the 71 people on board.
In 1992, all 167 people aboard a Pakistan International Airlines plane were killed when it plowed into a hill as it tried to land in Katmandu.

Handgun freeze key feature of Canada's new firearm bill

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces new gun control legislation in Ottawa, Ontario, on Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP)
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces new gun control legislation in Ottawa, Ontario, on Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP)
Handgun freeze key feature of Canada’s new firearm bill

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces new gun control legislation in Ottawa, Ontario, on Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP)
  • The bill would create a new “red flag” law allowing courts to require that people considered a danger to themselves or others surrender their firearms to police
TORONTO: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government introduced legislation Monday that would put a national freeze on importing, buying or selling handguns.
The government said the bill would also allow for the removal of gun licenses from people involved in acts of domestic violence or criminal harassment, such as stalking.
The government also plans to fight gun smuggling and trafficking by increasing criminal penalties, providing more tools to investigate firearms crimes and strengthening border measures.
The bill would create a new “red flag” law allowing courts to require that people considered a danger to themselves or others surrender their firearms to police. The government said the measure would guard the safety of those applying through the process, often women in danger of domestic abuse, by protecting their identities.
The government said it will require rifle magazines to be permanently altered so they can never hold more than five rounds and will ban the sale and transfer of large-capacity magazines under the Criminal Code.
Trudeau has long had plans to enact tougher gun laws but the introduction of the new potential law comes after mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y., this month.

