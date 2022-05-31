You are here

Israel-UAE trade to exceed $2bn in 2022 as nations sign first free trade deal

Israel-UAE trade to exceed $2bn in 2022 as nations sign first free trade deal
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Israel-UAE trade to exceed $2bn in 2022 as nations sign first free trade deal

Israel-UAE trade to exceed $2bn in 2022 as nations sign first free trade deal
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Trade between Israel and the UAE is expected to exceed $2 billion this year as the two nations signed a free trade agreement on Tuesday, the first big trade accord with an Arab state and a move aimed at boosting trade between the two Middle East nations.

The pact was signed by Israel's Minister of Economy and Industry Orna Barbiva and her counterpart, UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, after months of negotiations.

"Done," Israel's Ambassador to the UAE Amir Hayek said on Twitter, replying to another tweet he posted earlier saying "the UAE and Israel will sign FTA in the next hour."

Dorian Barak, co-founder of the UAE-Israel Business Council told Arab News: “UAE-Israel trade will exceed $2 billion in 2022, rising to around $5 billion in 5 years, bolstered by collaboration in renewables, consumer goods, tourism, and the life sciences sectors.

“Additionally, Dubai is fast becoming a hub for Israeli companies that look to South Asia, the Middle East and the Far East as markets for their goods and services. Nearly 1,000 Israeli companies will be working in and through the UAE by year’s end. It’s unprecedented.”

Israel’s Economy Ministry said on Monday that customs duties will be eliminated on 96 percent of products, including food, agriculture, cosmetics, medical equipment and medicine. 

It also includes regulation, customs, services and government procurement.

The UAE and Israel formally established relations in 2020 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords that also included Bahrain and Morocco.

For the oil-rich UAE, the deal with Israel is its second bilateral free trade agreement after signing a similar accord with India in February. It is in bilateral trade talks with several other countries, including Indonesia and South Korea.

The UAE has been aggressively pursuing these deals in a bid to strengthen its economy following the hit it took from the coronavirus pandemic.

 

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: UAE Israel free trade Free Trade Agreement

World Bank's official says more work to be done for GCC economies to break away from oil

World Bank's official says more work to be done for GCC economies to break away from oil
Updated 7 min 52 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI
Dayan Abou Tine

World Bank's official says more work to be done for GCC economies to break away from oil

World Bank's official says more work to be done for GCC economies to break away from oil
Updated 7 min 52 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI Dayan Abou Tine

RIYADH: Despite persistent efforts in the Gulf Cooperation Council to pursue reforms in the times of economic expansion, more work needs to be done to achieve a sustainable growth model with low hydrocarbon dependence, said a senior World Bank official.

“The GCC has been very successful in the past couple of years in enduring a twin shock of COVID-19 pandemic and dropping oil prices. The reforms, together with a competent health system, helped contain the number of COVID-19 cases and expedited the opening of these economies compared to other parts of the world,” Issam Abou Sleiman, regional director of the GCC for the World Bank, told Arab News.

According to Abou Sleiman, more work needs to be done to make the GCC resilient to the price fluctuations in the hydrocarbon industry, even though it is the primary source of revenue in this region. This can be achieved by balancing revenue and expenditure.

In 2021, the GCC nations picked up from a GDP contraction of 4.9 percent and rebounded to an expansion of 3 percent, and the World Bank expects the expansion to go up to 5.9 percent this year.

There is also a better way to reach the lower-income population than subsidizing or redistributing the income of the wealth in the GCC.

Issam Abou Sleiman, regional director of the GCC for the World Bank

What they are up against

“Four of the six GCC countries have taken some measures by introducing the value-added tax. Saudi Arabia has even increased the VAT during the pandemic, but more needs to be done on the revenue side,” he said.

As for the expenditure side, Abou Sleiman said that the wage bill and the subsidy scheme are both areas for improvement.

“The wage bill in the GCC is very high compared to similar countries around the world, and it is coming from the public sector that the region is looking to right-size,” he added.

The wage bill came from a social contract that existed for decades, but with a growing population, this formula no longer serves the purpose and has increased the fiscal deficit.

“There is also a better way to reach the lower-income population than subsidizing or redistributing the income of the wealth in the GCC,” said Abou Sleiman.

The subsidy schemes must be substituted with a more effective social safety net targeted toward the lower 40 percent of the income pyramid.

For example, Saudi Arabia in January introduced a modern social safety net that will have a much more significant impact on the low-income population than the traditional subsidy schemes.

“A balance between the revenue and expenditure sides, together with the governments’ vision of economic diversification, will allow these economies to become less and less dependent on the fluctuations of oil prices,” Abou Sleiman said.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • GCC growth in 2022 will be mainly driven by the hydrocarbon market
  • Hydrocarbon sector is likely to expand by 12 percent
  • In 2021, the GCC nations picked up from a GDP contraction of 4.9 percent and rebounded to 3 percent
  • The World Bank expects the expansion to go up to 5.9 percent this year.

2022 growth

The growth in 2022 will be mainly driven by the hydrocarbon market, which is likely to expand by 12 percent.

“The GCC benefited from the supply chain shocks and rising oil prices. However, despite the reigning fuel prices, the countries broke historical trends by carrying on its economic reform,” said Abou Sleiman.

Four countries in the GCC — Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and Oman — have witnessed noticeable transformations in the past couple of years to change the fabric of the economy and make it less driven by the government.

“The move toward an economy reliant on the private sector is focused on diversifying into non-oil sectors, and it is expected to continue in the coming years and cause a spillover within the GCC and the MENA region,” he said.

Preparing for the future

Abou Sleiman also tackles a vital topic focused on job creation among the young generation, especially women. “In an economy like Saudi Arabia, where the focus is on growing the tourism, entertainment and digital sectors, the focus should be on those young people who are much more educated today than years ago,” Abou Sleiman said.

The country only started incentivizing women to go into the labor market in 2019; however, seeing women flood into the labor job market in a short period brings a huge wave of optimism, according to Abou Sleiman.

“Statistically speaking, women are more educated than men, and when proper laws are put into place to drive them to the job market, this will bring a higher level of income for the Saudi and the GCC families,” he added.

Abou Sleiman also addressed the need to move the GCC infrastructure from state-owned enterprises to the private sector. “This will bring foreign investment, foster cost efficiencies, and encourage competitiveness in the region.”

Despite showing great optimism, Abou Sleiman only fears the reform needed for this kind of transformation would be halted in periods when oil prices go up. The other risk factor is the dependence of the monetary policy on the US dollar.

“While this could be good to tame inflation from a demand perspective, it will also impact the investments in the region,” added Abou Sleiman.

Topics: Vision 2030 economy GCC

Commodities Update — Gold slips; Wheat falls; Copper hits 3-week high

Commodities Update — Gold slips; Wheat falls; Copper hits 3-week high
Updated 26 min 52 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold slips; Wheat falls; Copper hits 3-week high

Commodities Update — Gold slips; Wheat falls; Copper hits 3-week high
Updated 26 min 52 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices fell on Tuesday as US bond yields firmed and the dollar strengthened, with bullion heading for a second straight monthly loss for the first time since March 2021.

Higher US 10-year Treasury yields lower the appeal of zero-yield gold, while a stronger dollar makes greenback-priced bullion more expensive for overseas buyers. 

Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,849.92 per ounce by 0229 GMT, bringing its monthly loss to 2.4 percent so far, and is the biggest loss since September. 

US gold futures also slipped 0.3 percent to $1,851.90. 

Silver dips, Platinum gains

Spot silver dipped 0.6 percent to $21.82 per ounce, and is down about 4.1 percent so far this month.

Platinum fell 0.5 percent to $954.48, but is still set for its first monthly gain in three at about 2.5 percent.

Palladium gained 0.5 percent to $2,042.69, but is down about 12 percent this month, its most since November. 

Wheat falls on hopes of grain exports from Ukraine

Chicago wheat futures fell on Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to unlock grain cargoes blocked in Ukrainian ports.

Corn also ticked lower, while soybeans edged up.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 2.35 percent to $11.3-1/4 a bushel. 

Corn slipped 0.87 percent to $7.7-1/2 a bushel, while soybeans rose 0.52 percent to $17.41-1/4 a bushel.

Copper steadies near 3-week high on China demand optimism

London copper prices on Tuesday held steady near a more than three-week high, after better factory activity data and easing of COVID-19 lockdowns in top metals consumer China lifted demand prospects.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was flat at $9,537.50 a ton by 0342 GMT, after hitting its highest since May 5 at $9,579 on Monday.

The most-traded July copper contract in Shanghai was up 0.1 percent at $10,810.61 a ton by the midday break.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: commodities Gold silver Price trading

Saudi mining firm Ma'aden approves $3.3bn capital hike plan, dividend freeze

Saudi mining firm Ma’aden approves $3.3bn capital hike plan, dividend freeze
Updated 46 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi mining firm Ma’aden approves $3.3bn capital hike plan, dividend freeze

Saudi mining firm Ma’aden approves $3.3bn capital hike plan, dividend freeze
Updated 46 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Shareholders of Saudi Arabian Mining Co., also known as Ma’aden, have approved a capital hike plan in addition to the board’s proposal to withhold dividends for 2021.

The company is looking to double capital from SR12.3 billion ($3.3 billion) to SR24.6 billion by issuing bonus shares, according to a bourse filing.

The Riyadh-based firm’s shareholders will get one bonus share for every existing share, whereby the number of outstanding shares will increase from 1.23 billion to 2.46 billion.  

Ma’aden said the move comes in a bid to “strengthen its capital base,” which contributes to boosting the future growth plans.

Topics: Mining Saudi stock dividends Capital Tadawul

Oil Updates — Crude climbs; EU bans most Russian oil; Russian oil output slightly up

Oil Updates — Crude climbs; EU bans most Russian oil; Russian oil output slightly up
Updated 36 min 20 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude climbs; EU bans most Russian oil; Russian oil output slightly up

Oil Updates — Crude climbs; EU bans most Russian oil; Russian oil output slightly up
Updated 36 min 20 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices rose on Tuesday due to fueling worries of a tighter market, along with rising demand ahead of peak US and European summer driving season. 

Brent crude futures for July, which expires on Tuesday, gained 33 cents to $122 a barrel at 0054 GMT. The more active August contract rose 33 cents to $117.93.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were trading at $117.31 a barrel, up $2.24 from Friday’s close. There was no settlement on Monday due to a US public holiday.

EU leaders agree on Russian oil embargo

EU leaders have reached an agreement “in principle” on banning oil imports from Russia, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said early on Tuesday.

“I am very glad that the leaders were able to agree in principle on the sixth sanctions package,” she told reporters after the first day of an EU summit in Brussels.

“Council should now be able to finalize a ban on almost 90 percent of all Russian oil imports by the end of the year. This is an important step forward. On the remaining 10 percent, on these we will soon return to the issue of these remaining 10 percent of pipeline oil,” she added.

Russian oil output slightly up at 10.17 mln bpd

Russia raised oil production slightly to 10.17 million barrels per day between May 1 and 29, TASS news agency reported on Monday, still leaving output nearly 1 million bpd below levels before the West imposed sanctions on Moscow.

Production from the world’s third-biggest producer after the US and Saudi Arabia dropped by about 10 percent to 10.05 million bpd in April from February, after some buyers postponed or refused Russian barrels due to sanctions.

TASS, citing a source familiar with preliminary oil and oil condensate production data, said output had been slightly restored to 10.17 million bpd on May 1-29. The report did not give a reason for the increase.

Alexander Novak, Russian deputy prime minister, said last week Russia would produce between 480 million tons to 500 million tons of oil this year, or 9.64 million bpd to 10.04 million bpd, depending on the external conditions.

(With input from Reuters) 



 

Topics: Oil OPEC EU Russia

Microsoft reinforces startup revolution in Saudi Arabia

Microsoft reinforces startup revolution in Saudi Arabia
Updated 30 May 2022
Nour ElShaeri

Microsoft reinforces startup revolution in Saudi Arabia

Microsoft reinforces startup revolution in Saudi Arabia
  • Program supports entrepreneurs with technology, tools and resources
Updated 30 May 2022
Nour ElShaeri

RIYADH: With Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 blueprint stirring up the entrepreneurial landscape, startups in the Kingdom are all steamed up to take their businesses to the next level.

A case in point is the widening scope of the Kingdom in Microsoft for Startups, a global incentive program of Microsoft Corp. dedicated to helping startups to scale their growth. 

“Ten percent of our startups in the region right now are in Saudi Arabia, and the numbers will grow way more because the ecosystem in the Kingdom is really heating up,” Roberto Croci, managing director at Microsoft for Startups, the Middle East and Africa, told Arab News.

Ten percent of our startups in the region right now are in Saudi Arabia, and the numbers will grow way more because the ecosystem in the Kingdom is really heating up.

Roberto Croci

The program supports entrepreneurs with the technology, tools and resources required to build and run their business, besides leveraging its corporate and enterprise network to provide startups with market intelligence and mentorship. It essentially bridges the gap between startups and big companies.

“If we can make these resources accessible to startups, I think we’re unlocking a huge potential,” said Croci.

He further added: “This is where we want to differentiate. At the top of the technology pillar, we want to help startups build great products that can scale and integrate with third-party applications.”

The hunt for talent 

The company has been diligently driving accelerator programs such as Founders Hub and GrowthX, focusing on improving company performance rather than funding.

“The two main pillars of our programs are centered around access to technology and markets,” Croci said while adding that the platform will launch a new accelerator program to focus on sustainability startups in the Middle East and North Africa.

The platform plans to widen its horizon by focusing not only on the funding aspect of a startup but also on the impact it leaves on society at large.

“We always read about funding rounds in the news, but what about the funding outcome? Are these startups growing? We should talk about successful startups, not those that raise huge sums, but those that leave a lasting impact on society,” opined Croci.

The company focuses on startups in stages between pre-seed and series B, especially pre-series A and series A.

Microsoft does not directly invest in startups, but when the company finds growth potential, it recommends them to M12, a venture capital fund under its fold.

The company also hosts “demo day” for the fledgling companies, an event that directly connects them with the investors.

Thanks to the encouragement, fintech and healthcare firms have emerged on top of Microsoft’s startup mountain and are well poised to unleash a growth wave in the economy. 

As they say in the angel funding circles, there is no greater joy than catching them young and watching them grow.

Topics: Microsoft Corporation Microsoft

