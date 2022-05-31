You are here

World Bank's official says more work to be done for GCC economies to break away from oil

World Bank's official says more work to be done for GCC economies to break away from oil
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 31 May 2022
WAEL MAHDI
Dayan Abou Tine

RIYADH: Despite persistent efforts in the Gulf Cooperation Council to pursue reforms in the times of economic expansion, more work needs to be done to achieve a sustainable growth model with low hydrocarbon dependence, said a senior World Bank official.

“The GCC has been very successful in the past couple of years in enduring a twin shock of COVID-19 pandemic and dropping oil prices. The reforms, together with a competent health system, helped contain the number of COVID-19 cases and expedited the opening of these economies compared to other parts of the world,” Issam Abou Sleiman, regional director of the GCC for the World Bank, told Arab News.

According to Abou Sleiman, more work needs to be done to make the GCC resilient to the price fluctuations in the hydrocarbon industry, even though it is the primary source of revenue in this region. This can be achieved by balancing revenue and expenditure.

In 2021, the GCC nations picked up from a GDP contraction of 4.9 percent and rebounded to an expansion of 3 percent, and the World Bank expects the expansion to go up to 5.9 percent this year.

There is also a better way to reach the lower-income population than subsidizing or redistributing the income of the wealth in the GCC.

Issam Abou Sleiman, regional director of the GCC for the World Bank

What they are up against

“Four of the six GCC countries have taken some measures by introducing the value-added tax. Saudi Arabia has even increased the VAT during the pandemic, but more needs to be done on the revenue side,” he said.

As for the expenditure side, Abou Sleiman said that the wage bill and the subsidy scheme are both areas for improvement.

“The wage bill in the GCC is very high compared to similar countries around the world, and it is coming from the public sector that the region is looking to right-size,” he added.

The wage bill came from a social contract that existed for decades, but with a growing population, this formula no longer serves the purpose and has increased the fiscal deficit.

“There is also a better way to reach the lower-income population than subsidizing or redistributing the income of the wealth in the GCC,” said Abou Sleiman.

The subsidy schemes must be substituted with a more effective social safety net targeted toward the lower 40 percent of the income pyramid.

For example, Saudi Arabia in January introduced a modern social safety net that will have a much more significant impact on the low-income population than the traditional subsidy schemes.

“A balance between the revenue and expenditure sides, together with the governments’ vision of economic diversification, will allow these economies to become less and less dependent on the fluctuations of oil prices,” Abou Sleiman said.

2022 growth

The growth in 2022 will be mainly driven by the hydrocarbon market, which is likely to expand by 12 percent.

“The GCC benefited from the supply chain shocks and rising oil prices. However, despite the reigning fuel prices, the countries broke historical trends by carrying on its economic reform,” said Abou Sleiman.

Four countries in the GCC — Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and Oman — have witnessed noticeable transformations in the past couple of years to change the fabric of the economy and make it less driven by the government.

“The move toward an economy reliant on the private sector is focused on diversifying into non-oil sectors, and it is expected to continue in the coming years and cause a spillover within the GCC and the MENA region,” he said.

Preparing for the future

Abou Sleiman also tackles a vital topic focused on job creation among the young generation, especially women. “In an economy like Saudi Arabia, where the focus is on growing the tourism, entertainment and digital sectors, the focus should be on those young people who are much more educated today than years ago,” Abou Sleiman said.

The country only started incentivizing women to go into the labor market in 2019; however, seeing women flood into the labor job market in a short period brings a huge wave of optimism, according to Abou Sleiman.

“Statistically speaking, women are more educated than men, and when proper laws are put into place to drive them to the job market, this will bring a higher level of income for the Saudi and the GCC families,” he added.

Abou Sleiman also addressed the need to move the GCC infrastructure from state-owned enterprises to the private sector. “This will bring foreign investment, foster cost efficiencies, and encourage competitiveness in the region.”

Despite showing great optimism, Abou Sleiman only fears the reform needed for this kind of transformation would be halted in periods when oil prices go up. The other risk factor is the dependence of the monetary policy on the US dollar.

“While this could be good to tame inflation from a demand perspective, it will also impact the investments in the region,” added Abou Sleiman.

Saudi Arabia to announce executive plan for green initiative in November

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will announce its complete strategic and executive plan for the Saudi Green Initiative in November, reported Asharq Al-Awsat.

The Kingdom is moving toward achieving a qualitative and unprecedented leap in environmental protection, as the country continues its journey to materialize a sustainable future, according to Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, minister of environment, water and agriculture. 

“The impact of the initiatives will be reflected globally in reducing desertification and boosting biodiversity, and pushes towards a cleaner and more sustainable future, thus improving human quality of life and well-being,” he was reported as saying. 

The Saudi Green Initiative will be formulated based on inputs from an alliance of companies, scientific, and research bodies, which comprises over 60 experts on soil, water, climate change, and desertification.

Topics: Saudi Arabia SGI

Sustainability among top priorities of Saudi CEOs, IBM study shows

RIYADH: Sustainability is rising among Saudi CEOs’ priorities amid a growing recognition of its importance as a business imperative and growth driver, an IBM study showed. 

The firm’s annual CEO study surveyed over 60 business chiefs in Saudi Arabia and found that nearly half of the respondents rank sustainability as a top priority for their respective organizations — an increase of 37 percent from 2021.

Around 62 percent of the respondents said that increasing sustainability is one of their highest priorities for their organization in the next two to three years, which is 14 percent more than the global average surveyed.

“CEOs are leading during one of the most complex environments ever, including war, inflation, talent shortages, and the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Fahad Alanazi, general manager of IBM Saudi Arabia. 

“Despite these challenges, they aren’t taking their foot off the gas when it comes to sustainability, and now rank it among their top priorities. Sustainability is at the heart of Saudi Vision 2030 as the Kingdom aims to reach net zero by 2060,” he added. 

The study, titled “Own your impact: Practical pathways to transformational sustainability,” is released by the IBM Institute for Business Value. 

Topics: sustainability Saudi Arabia CEOs IBM

Egypt In-Focus: Exports to Poland jump 60% to hit $204.5m; France and Egypt to boost economic ties

RIYADH: Egyptian exports to Poland surged in 2021 compared to the previous year, while France has agreed a strategy with the North African country to increase economic cooperation. 

On the local front, Egyptian farmers have delivered a significant amount of wheat in line with the Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade’s directives. 

Meanwhile, Cairo Angels Syndicate Fund has announced investment in South African fintech startup Finclusion Group.

In depth

·      Egyptian exports to Poland surged 65.8 percent to reach around $204.5 million during 2021 when compared to a year ago, local newspaper Egypt Today reported, citing the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics. This comes as the African country is keen on developing economic, trade, and investment relations with the European country at the bilateral and multinational levels, local newspaper Youm 7 reported.

·      The Ministry of International Cooperation and the French Development Agency have launched a strategy to boost economic ties, local newspaper Youm 7 reported. Titled “For shared prosperity,” the strategy falls in line with the framework of the close bilateral cooperation and economic relations between both countries. 

·      Egyptian farmers have delivered as much as 3.3 million tons of wheat to the state up until Tuesday, local newspaper Egypt Today reported, citing the Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Ali El Moselhi. This comes as the ministry has allocated up to 36 billion Egyptian pounds ($1.93 billion) to procure an estimated 6 million tons of wheat from local farmers during the April harvest season.

·      Egypt’s first formal angel investment network the Cairo Angels Syndicate Fund has announced that it will invest in South African fintech startup Finclusion Group. The investment poses as the micro venture capital fund’s second investment outside Egypt and is set to bolster the startup’s position regarding potential geographic expansion, Wamda reported, citing Timothy Nuy, co-founder and co-CEO of Finclusion Group.

Topics: Egypt Poland France economy

Borouge completes Abu Dhabi's largest-ever IPO with orders worth $83bn

RIYADH: Borouge’s $2 billion initial public offering has drawn $83 billion in orders from Abu Dhabi’s largest-ever share sale as it plans to list on June 3.

The firm saw strong demand from UAE retail and qualified investors, with an oversubscription level of 42 times, according to a statement.

Borouge, which is a joint venture between Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. and Austrian chemicals producer Borealis, sold almost 3 billion shares, representing 10 percent of capital.

The IPO attracted interest from big investors, including the world’s largest asset manager BlackRock Inc. and Fidelity, Bloomberg earlier reported citing unnamed sources.

Borouge, founded in the late 90s, produces plastics used in a wide range of products, from automobiles to food packaging to medicine vials and plumbing systems. 

Topics: IPO Abu Dhabi Capital

Sweden's Alfa Laval, SSAB to launch world's first fossil-free steel heat exchanger

RIYADH: Sweden’s Alfa Laval and steel production firm SSAB have signed an agreement to produce the world’s first heat exchanger made using fossil-free steel, according to a statement.

The first unit with hydrogen-reduced steel is expected to roll out by 2023. 

The company said the agreement falls in line with Alfa Laval’s target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030.

This comes as a positive move as global steel production is responsible for an estimated 7 percent of the world’s carbon emissions.

The International Energy Agency estimates that over 40 percent reduction in greenhouse emissions could be achieved by 2040 through applying energy efficiency measures.

“By bringing together their fossil-free steel and our energy-efficient heat exchangers, we can contribute to the industry’s transformation towards carbon neutrality,” the statement said, citing Tom Erixon, president and CEO of Alfa Laval.

Topics: Net Zero Sweden heat exchanger

