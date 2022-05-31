You are here

India In-Focus — Shares drop; Home prices to accelerate; India's GDP growth at one-year low

India In-Focus — Shares drop; Home prices to accelerate; India’s GDP growth at one-year low
The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.58 percent at 16,563.20, as of 0427 GMT (Shutterstock)
Updated 14 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Shares drop; Home prices to accelerate; India’s GDP growth at one-year low

India In-Focus — Shares drop; Home prices to accelerate; India’s GDP growth at one-year low
Updated 14 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

MUMBAI: Indian shares fell on Tuesday ahead of key economic growth data, while a rally in technology stocks lost steam and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries dropped after the company posted a loss for the March quarter.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.58 percent at 16,563.20, as of 0427 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.73 percent to 55,517.99.

Indian home prices to accelerate again despite higher rates

Indian house prices are set to accelerate this year to a pace not seen in half a decade, according to a Reuters poll of property analysts who also warned that higher interest rates will crimp affordability, especially for first-time buyers.

A lack of demand has kept India’s property market relatively quiet during the pandemic compared with other world markets that rocketed as households scrambled to buy more living space. 

While those markets are now cooling, the release of pent-up demand in India, as most employees return to workplaces amid improving vaccination rates and fewer COVID-19 cases, has stirred the Asian country’s housing market along with a return of large institutional investors.

Home prices were expected to increase 7.5 percent nationally this year, the fastest growth in five years, according to a May 11-27 Reuters poll of 13 property analysts, an upgrade from 5.0 percent expected in a March survey. Average house prices were forecast to rise 6.0 percent next year and in 2024.

Those forecasts come despite expectations for higher interest rates after the Reserve Bank of India earlier this month surprised markets with a 40 basis point repo rate hike to 4.40 percent and hinted more are coming soon.

Over 60 percent of respondents to an additional question in the survey, eight of 13, said affordability for first-time homebuyers would worsen over the next two years.

India’s Q1 GDP growth seen at one-year low on weak consumption

Soaring prices and the subsequent hit to consumer spending and investments are likely to further dampen India’s economy, as the central bank faces a finely balanced struggle to tame inflation via rate hikes without hurting growth, economists said.

Asia’s third-largest economy is estimated to have grown 4.0 percent in the January-March quarter from a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed last week. That would be the slowest pace in a year, following 5.4 percent growth in the previous quarter.

Forecasts for the data, due at 1200 GMT on Tuesday, ranged from 2.8 percent to 5.5 percent in the May 23-26 survey of 46 economists.

The economy’s near-term prospects have been darkened by a spike in retail inflation, which hit an eight-year high of 7.8 percent in April. The surge in energy and commodity prices following the Ukraine crisis is also exerting a drag on economic activity.

The latest Reuters poll shows over a quarter of economists, 14 of 53, expect the RBI to hike by rates 35 basis points to 4.75 percent in June, while 20 expect a larger move ranging from 40-75 basis points, including 10 who forecast a 50-basis-point hike.

(With input from Reuters)  

Topics: India In-Focus

India In-Focus — Shares rise;  Google backs India's ShareChat in $300m funding round 
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — Shares rise;  Google backs India's ShareChat in $300m funding round 

Saudi stocks up despite steep rises in oil prices: opening bell

Saudi stocks up despite steep rises in oil prices: opening bell
Updated 17 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks up despite steep rises in oil prices: opening bell

Saudi stocks up despite steep rises in oil prices: opening bell
Updated 17 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks rose for a third straight day on easing investor concerns despite steep rises in oil prices.

The main index, TASI, rose 0.60 percent to 12,984 and the parallel market, Nomu, added 0.11 percent to 22,834, as of 10:12 a.m. Saudi time

Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. rallied 7.05 percent, leading the market gainers; Arab Sea Information System Co. slipped 2.07 percent, leading the market fallers.

Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma’aden, gained 3.49 percent after its shareholders approved a capital increase of 100 percent to SR24.6 billion ($6.56 billion).

Among the gainers on the list, Saudi Automotive Services Co., advanced 1.63 percent, and Saudi Industrial Export Co. gained 3.46 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi climbed 0.60 percent, while Alinma Bank edged up 0.38 percent.

In the telecom sector, stc edged up 0.77 percent and Zain KSA was down by 0.15 percent.

In the pharma sector, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. edged up 0.26 percent, while Nahdi Medical Co. increased 0.62 percent.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, opened today’s trading up 1.21 percent.

The energy market saw Brent crude hit $123.45 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude hit $118.80 a barrel, as of 10:09 a.m. Saudi time.

Topics: TASI tadswul stock shares

Here's what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Business & Economy
Here's what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Saudi stocks rise with market concerns subside: Closing bell
Business & Economy
Saudi stocks rise with market concerns subside: Closing bell

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Updated 31 May 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Updated 31 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market advanced for a second straight day on Monday in line with soaring oil prices.

TASI gained 1.72 percent to close at 12,907 while the parallel market Nomu added 1.8 percent to 22,808.

Most stock exchanges in the Gulf Cooperation Council advanced, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai rising 2.3 and 1.5 percent, respectively.

Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Bahrain all added between 0.1 and 0.6 percent.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, Egypt’s EGX30 edged up by 0.2 percent.

In energy trading, oil prices crossed $120 for the first time in two months on hopes that the EU is nearing an agreement to ban Russian oil imports.

Brent crude extended gains to $123.87 a barrel on Tuesday, and US WTI crude reached $119.05 a barrel as of 9:19 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Shareholders of Saudi Arabian Mining Co. approved a plan to hike capital to SR24.6 billion ($6.6 billion) in addition to the board’s proposal to freeze dividends for 2021

Saudi Fransi Capital said unitholders of Bonyan REIT Fund will receive dividends of SR53.7 million in total for the six-month period ended Apr. 30, 2022

Ladun Investment Co.’s initial public offering price has been set at SR18 per share after the offering was 21 times covered

Wataniya Insurance Co.’s major shareholder, E.A. Juffali & Brothers, has increased its ownership to 8.63 percent by buying 1.45 million additional shares for SR24.7 million

Obeikan Glass Co. received shareholder approval for SR1 dividends per share distributed for 2021

Calendar

May 31, 2022

End of Retal Urban Development Co.’s IPO book-building

June 2, 2022

Close of Anaam International Holding Group’s new shares subscription

June 6, 2022

End of Saudi Real Estate Co.’s rights trading

June 9, 2022

Close of Saudi Real Estate Co.’s new shares subscription

Topics: TASI Tadawul stock shares

Saudi stocks rise as market fears recede: Opening bell
Business & Economy
Saudi stocks rise as market fears recede: Opening bell
Saudi stocks rise with market concerns subside: Closing bell
Business & Economy
Saudi stocks rise with market concerns subside: Closing bell

World Bank's official says more work to be done for GCC economies to break away from oil

World Bank's official says more work to be done for GCC economies to break away from oil
Updated 31 May 2022
WAEL MAHDI
Dayan Abou Tine

World Bank's official says more work to be done for GCC economies to break away from oil

World Bank's official says more work to be done for GCC economies to break away from oil
Updated 31 May 2022
WAEL MAHDI Dayan Abou Tine

RIYADH: Despite persistent efforts in the Gulf Cooperation Council to pursue reforms in the times of economic expansion, more work needs to be done to achieve a sustainable growth model with low hydrocarbon dependence, said a senior World Bank official.

“The GCC has been very successful in the past couple of years in enduring a twin shock of COVID-19 pandemic and dropping oil prices. The reforms, together with a competent health system, helped contain the number of COVID-19 cases and expedited the opening of these economies compared to other parts of the world,” Issam Abou Sleiman, regional director of the GCC for the World Bank, told Arab News.

According to Abou Sleiman, more work needs to be done to make the GCC resilient to the price fluctuations in the hydrocarbon industry, even though it is the primary source of revenue in this region. This can be achieved by balancing revenue and expenditure.

In 2021, the GCC nations picked up from a GDP contraction of 4.9 percent and rebounded to an expansion of 3 percent, and the World Bank expects the expansion to go up to 5.9 percent this year.

There is also a better way to reach the lower-income population than subsidizing or redistributing the income of the wealth in the GCC.

Issam Abou Sleiman, regional director of the GCC for the World Bank

What they are up against

“Four of the six GCC countries have taken some measures by introducing the value-added tax. Saudi Arabia has even increased the VAT during the pandemic, but more needs to be done on the revenue side,” he said.

As for the expenditure side, Abou Sleiman said that the wage bill and the subsidy scheme are both areas for improvement.

“The wage bill in the GCC is very high compared to similar countries around the world, and it is coming from the public sector that the region is looking to right-size,” he added.

The wage bill came from a social contract that existed for decades, but with a growing population, this formula no longer serves the purpose and has increased the fiscal deficit.

“There is also a better way to reach the lower-income population than subsidizing or redistributing the income of the wealth in the GCC,” said Abou Sleiman.

The subsidy schemes must be substituted with a more effective social safety net targeted toward the lower 40 percent of the income pyramid.

For example, Saudi Arabia in January introduced a modern social safety net that will have a much more significant impact on the low-income population than the traditional subsidy schemes.

“A balance between the revenue and expenditure sides, together with the governments’ vision of economic diversification, will allow these economies to become less and less dependent on the fluctuations of oil prices,” Abou Sleiman said.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • GCC growth in 2022 will be mainly driven by the hydrocarbon market
  • Hydrocarbon sector is likely to expand by 12 percent
  • In 2021, the GCC nations picked up from a GDP contraction of 4.9 percent and rebounded to 3 percent
  • The World Bank expects the expansion to go up to 5.9 percent this year.

2022 growth

The growth in 2022 will be mainly driven by the hydrocarbon market, which is likely to expand by 12 percent.

“The GCC benefited from the supply chain shocks and rising oil prices. However, despite the reigning fuel prices, the countries broke historical trends by carrying on its economic reform,” said Abou Sleiman.

Four countries in the GCC — Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and Oman — have witnessed noticeable transformations in the past couple of years to change the fabric of the economy and make it less driven by the government.

“The move toward an economy reliant on the private sector is focused on diversifying into non-oil sectors, and it is expected to continue in the coming years and cause a spillover within the GCC and the MENA region,” he said.

Preparing for the future

Abou Sleiman also tackles a vital topic focused on job creation among the young generation, especially women. “In an economy like Saudi Arabia, where the focus is on growing the tourism, entertainment and digital sectors, the focus should be on those young people who are much more educated today than years ago,” Abou Sleiman said.

The country only started incentivizing women to go into the labor market in 2019; however, seeing women flood into the labor job market in a short period brings a huge wave of optimism, according to Abou Sleiman.

“Statistically speaking, women are more educated than men, and when proper laws are put into place to drive them to the job market, this will bring a higher level of income for the Saudi and the GCC families,” he added.

Abou Sleiman also addressed the need to move the GCC infrastructure from state-owned enterprises to the private sector. “This will bring foreign investment, foster cost efficiencies, and encourage competitiveness in the region.”

Despite showing great optimism, Abou Sleiman only fears the reform needed for this kind of transformation would be halted in periods when oil prices go up. The other risk factor is the dependence of the monetary policy on the US dollar.

“While this could be good to tame inflation from a demand perspective, it will also impact the investments in the region,” added Abou Sleiman.

Topics: Vision 2030 economy GCC

Commodities Update — Gold slips; Wheat falls; Copper hits 3-week high

Commodities Update — Gold slips; Wheat falls; Copper hits 3-week high
Updated 31 May 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold slips; Wheat falls; Copper hits 3-week high

Commodities Update — Gold slips; Wheat falls; Copper hits 3-week high
Updated 31 May 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices fell on Tuesday as US bond yields firmed and the dollar strengthened, with bullion heading for a second straight monthly loss for the first time since March 2021.

Higher US 10-year Treasury yields lower the appeal of zero-yield gold, while a stronger dollar makes greenback-priced bullion more expensive for overseas buyers. 

Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,849.92 per ounce by 0229 GMT, bringing its monthly loss to 2.4 percent so far, and is the biggest loss since September. 

US gold futures also slipped 0.3 percent to $1,851.90. 

Silver dips, Platinum gains

Spot silver dipped 0.6 percent to $21.82 per ounce, and is down about 4.1 percent so far this month.

Platinum fell 0.5 percent to $954.48, but is still set for its first monthly gain in three at about 2.5 percent.

Palladium gained 0.5 percent to $2,042.69, but is down about 12 percent this month, its most since November. 

Wheat falls on hopes of grain exports from Ukraine

Chicago wheat futures fell on Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to unlock grain cargoes blocked in Ukrainian ports.

Corn also ticked lower, while soybeans edged up.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 2.35 percent to $11.3-1/4 a bushel. 

Corn slipped 0.87 percent to $7.7-1/2 a bushel, while soybeans rose 0.52 percent to $17.41-1/4 a bushel.

Copper steadies near 3-week high on China demand optimism

London copper prices on Tuesday held steady near a more than three-week high, after better factory activity data and easing of COVID-19 lockdowns in top metals consumer China lifted demand prospects.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was flat at $9,537.50 a ton by 0342 GMT, after hitting its highest since May 5 at $9,579 on Monday.

The most-traded July copper contract in Shanghai was up 0.1 percent at $10,810.61 a ton by the midday break.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: commodities Gold silver Price trading

Commodities Update — Gold rises; Grains up; Copper gains; Indonesia may issue palm oil export permits
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold rises; Grains up; Copper gains; Indonesia may issue palm oil export permits
Commodities Update — Gold gains; Palladium up; Grains rise on rain forecast 
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold gains; Palladium up; Grains rise on rain forecast 

Saudi mining firm Ma’aden approves $3.3bn capital hike plan, dividend freeze

Saudi mining firm Ma’aden approves $3.3bn capital hike plan, dividend freeze
Updated 31 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi mining firm Ma’aden approves $3.3bn capital hike plan, dividend freeze

Saudi mining firm Ma’aden approves $3.3bn capital hike plan, dividend freeze
Updated 31 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Shareholders of Saudi Arabian Mining Co., also known as Ma’aden, have approved a capital hike plan in addition to the board’s proposal to withhold dividends for 2021.

The company is looking to double capital from SR12.3 billion ($3.3 billion) to SR24.6 billion by issuing bonus shares, according to a bourse filing.

The Riyadh-based firm’s shareholders will get one bonus share for every existing share, whereby the number of outstanding shares will increase from 1.23 billion to 2.46 billion.  

Ma’aden said the move comes in a bid to “strengthen its capital base,” which contributes to boosting the future growth plans.

Topics: Mining Saudi stock dividends Capital Tadawul

Update Saudi Arabia's largest gold mine to begin operations Q1 2022 - Ma'aden CEO
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia's largest gold mine to begin operations Q1 2022 - Ma'aden CEO
Update Ma'aden adds four new vessels to its fleet to ship ammonia
Business & Economy
Ma'aden adds four new vessels to its fleet to ship ammonia

India In-Focus — Shares drop; Home prices to accelerate; India's GDP growth at one-year low
India In-Focus — Shares drop; Home prices to accelerate; India's GDP growth at one-year low
Saudi stocks up despite steep rises in oil prices: opening bell
Saudi stocks up despite steep rises in oil prices: opening bell
Russian troops take 'control' in part of key city as oil embargo agreed
Russian troops take 'control' in part of key city as oil embargo agreed
Ex-footballer Tim Cahill-backed XE Sports Group to enter Extreme E for Season 3
Ex-footballer Tim Cahill-backed XE Sports Group to enter Extreme E for Season 3
REVIEW: Hassouna Mosbahi's 'Solitaire' pays tribute to stories from around the world
REVIEW: Hassouna Mosbahi's 'Solitaire' pays tribute to stories from around the world

